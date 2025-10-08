Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“You’re Just Not Willing To Help”: Woman Upset Friend Doesn’t Give Her Cash But Offers A Favor Instead
Upset woman with arms crossed, showing frustration over friend not willing to help with cash but offering a favor instead
Other

“You’re Just Not Willing To Help”: Woman Upset Friend Doesn’t Give Her Cash But Offers A Favor Instead

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re truly passionate about a career, you’ll do whatever it takes to grow in it: whether that means attending classes, practicing for hours, or learning from seasoned pros. From nail artists to hairdressers, so many people hustle hard to gain real-world experience. But sometimes, surprisingly, people turn down golden opportunities in favor of cold hard cash.

That’s exactly what happened to one generous salon owner who offered to train a friend’s daughter completely free of charge. Instead of being grateful, the mom asked for money instead, saying she’d rather use it to enroll her daughter in a salon that was “closer to home.” The offer, made with good intentions, was rejected, leaving the hairdresser completely taken aback. Keep reading to dive into the full story and the wild reactions it stirred up.

RELATED:

    Hairdressers need to constantly stay updated with the latest trends, tools, and techniques

    Woman upset friend doesn’t give cash but offers a favor instead, shown cutting hair in a salon setting.

    Image credits: Brooke Cagle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    One person was shocked when a mother turned down their offer to provide free professional training

    Woman upset friend won’t give cash but offers favor instead, highlighting willingness to help and expectations in friendship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on white background reading a plea for help as woman upset friend doesn’t give cash but offers a favor instead.

    Alt text: Woman upset friend doesn’t give cash but offers a favor instead, explaining free salon training offer.

    Young woman looking upset with arms crossed, illustrating conflict over friend offering favor instead of cash help.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Woman upset friend doesn’t give her cash but offers a favor instead in a casual conversation setting.

    Text excerpt from a woman explaining her salon location and offering free training and skills instead of cash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman upset as friend offers a favor instead of giving cash, highlighting willingness to help.

    Image credits: Cencal88

    Hairdressers dedicate countless hours to perfecting their skills through practice and training

    There’s something powerful about a good hair day. You catch yourself in the mirror and suddenly feel like a movie star. Strut level: high. But when your hair rebels? Chaos. Confidence dips, hoodies go up, and everything feels just a little off. Hair really does make or break the vibe.

    It’s not just a style statement, it’s identity, attitude, and mood control rolled into one. And while we do our best with masks, oils, and prayers to the hair gods, there’s one person who holds true magic. The hairdresser. With a snip and a smile, they shape our strands and our confidence.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To understand the grind better, we chatted with Chetan Rao. He’s a popular Mumbai-based stylist and educator who’s seen it all. His words? “People who think our job is easy need to think twice.” And honestly, we believe him. There’s a lot more behind that stylish salon chair than most of us know.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chetan shared that it’s not about randomly chopping hair. “We’re creating shapes, sculpting styles, framing faces,” he explained. It takes precision, timing, and technique. A quick cut can take hours of practice to master. What looks effortless is actually the result of years of effort. And it doesn’t stop at cutting.

    Hairdressers train like athletes in their own field. “We spend months learning the basics, then years perfecting them,” said Chetan. Workshops, classes, trend-spotting: it’s all part of the journey. And there’s always something new. From shag cuts to pixie layers, the industry keeps them on their toes. Constantly.

    Let’s not forget the tools of the trade. There’s more than just scissors—razors, diffusers, straighteners, curling irons, clippers. The list goes on. Each one has a purpose, a learning curve, and a technique. Mastering them all takes dedication. Not to mention a bit of wrist strength and a lot of patience.

    Then comes coloring, don’t even get us started. “Color isn’t just about picking a shade,” Chetan laughed. It’s about chemistry, timing, layering. From bleach to balayage, it’s a science and an art. Get one step wrong, and boom, your ash blonde becomes orange panic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A great hairdresser is also a great listener, someone who truly understands a client’s needs

    Aside from all the technical stuff, there’s emotional labor too. “You’ve got to really listen to what people want,” Chetan shared. But clients don’t always say it directly. So you decode descriptions, Pinterest screenshots, and vibes.

    Communication skills? Also critical. Clients need to get what you’re doing. Why certain cuts don’t work, why that photo isn’t realistic for their hair type. A good hairdresser explains, suggests, and reassures.

    Their learning never stops either. Hairdressers constantly study new textures, tools, and treatments. They learn about hair health, scalp science, and product chemistry. They evolve with trends but stay grounded in the basics. It’s a lifelong learning path. And one that’s often taken for granted.

    Hairdressing is a beautiful, artistic, ever-evolving profession. It blends science, creativity, empathy, and hustle. So when someone offers that skill, especially for free, treat it with the respect it deserves.

    So tell us, what would you have done in the stylist’s shoes? Would you insist? Withdraw? Laugh it off? We’re curious. Drop your thoughts below. And next time you sit in that chair, remember, you’re in the hands of a true artist. Give them a thank you. They’ve earned it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user comments about a fallout over a friend not giving cash but offering a favor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Z-man1973 about people being selfish and unrealistic, responding to a generous offer instead of cash.

    Comment stating she just wants money and the daughter is a cover story in a discussion about unwillingness to help with cash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text about a woman upset her friend doesn’t give cash but offers a favor instead, discussing willingness to help.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman upset her friend offered a favor instead of cash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a woman upset her friend won’t give cash but offers a favor instead in an online discussion thread.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing frustration over a friend offering a favor instead of cash.

    Comment about a woman upset her friend won’t give cash but offers a favor instead in an online discussion.

    Commenter expressing disbelief about a woman upset her friend won’t give cash but offers a favor instead.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter MorticianMolly responding to an offer, expressing willingness to accept a favor instead of cash help.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing someone’s unwillingness to help with cash but offering a favor instead.

    Text post discussing confusion over paying a salon apprentice, relating to unwillingness to help with cash but offering favors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation about a woman upset her friend won’t give cash but offers a favor instead.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman upset her friend offers a favor instead of cash, highlighting willingness to help.

    Text comment on a social media post about manipulation and bait and switch tactics in a financial favor dispute.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post showing a woman upset her friend won’t give her cash but offers a favor instead in an online discussion.

    Comment from Reddit user discussing a woman upset her friend won’t give cash but offers a favor instead.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing that training someone is worth more than giving cash, highlighting unwillingness to help.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman upset as friend refuses cash but offers a favor instead, highlighting conflict over willingness to help.

    Comment text discussing a woman upset her friend offers a favor instead of giving cash, highlighting willingness to help.

    Reddit user shares experience of friend upset about favor offered instead of cash in a financial help disagreement.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit user shares frustration about a friend upset over getting a favor instead of cash when asked for help.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman upset her friend won’t give cash but offers a favor instead.

    Text conversation showing a user upset that friend won’t give cash but offers a favor instead, highlighting willingness to help.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing concern about a woman upset her friend offers a favor instead of giving cash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman upset over friend not giving cash but offering a favor instead, highlighting a dispute about willingness to help.

    Comment on social media post expressing frustration about friend unwilling to give cash but offering a favor instead.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    4

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Scammers be scammin'

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    fovotha6656 avatar
    Josie
    Josie
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I make $88 an hour to work part time on a laptop. I never thought it was possible but my closest friend easily made $18,000 in 3 weeks with this top offer and she delighted me to join. .Visit the following article for new information on how to access.. HERE_____ j­o­b­a­t­H­o­m­e­1.C­o­m

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    shaunlee avatar
    SheamusFanFrom1987
    SheamusFanFrom1987
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Slimebag Suzy should only be given 2 options: Take the free training or get out of OP's hair!!! Done and Done!!! -_-"

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Scammers be scammin'

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    fovotha6656 avatar
    Josie
    Josie
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I make $88 an hour to work part time on a laptop. I never thought it was possible but my closest friend easily made $18,000 in 3 weeks with this top offer and she delighted me to join. .Visit the following article for new information on how to access.. HERE_____ j­o­b­a­t­H­o­m­e­1.C­o­m

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    shaunlee avatar
    SheamusFanFrom1987
    SheamusFanFrom1987
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Slimebag Suzy should only be given 2 options: Take the free training or get out of OP's hair!!! Done and Done!!! -_-"

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT