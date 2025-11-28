Entitled Parents Treat Autistic Brother As Golden Child, Ignore His Creepy Behavior

ADVERTISEMENT

Raising multiple children who are on the autism spectrum can be incredibly challenging. Most parents would be happy to see their kids embrace more and more independence as they grow up. However, the sad reality is that some parents look for ways to control their kids, and some of their bizarre ‘support’ can lead to toxic family dynamics.

One desperate man asked the internet for help with an incredibly sensitive situation in his family. He revealed how his brother, who is autistic like him, has been behaving like a predator toward his girlfriend. However, the man’s parents completely excused his creepy behavior.

Scroll down for the full story, including two very important updates about just how bad his parents’ behavior got later.

RELATED:

Raising children who have autism and then caring for them into adulthood can be very challenging. However, some behavior is so wildly inappropriate that it needs to be called out

Young man stressed and holding his forehead while sitting indoors, representing entitled parents and autistic brother issues.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

One man, who has autism like his older brother, shared the toxic dynamics in his family. He revealed how his sibling behaved like a predator toward his girlfriend, but his parents’ reaction stunned him

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a person describing entitled parents ignoring their autistic brother’s creepy behavior and predatory actions.

Text excerpt describing an autistic brother treated as a golden child by entitled parents despite his creepy behavior.

Text post describing autistic brother's behavior ignored by entitled parents who treat him as golden child despite issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young man wearing a hoodie and headset playing video games, highlighting entitled parents and autistic brother dynamic.

Image credits: Polina Kuzovkova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about family dynamics involving an autistic brother and entitled parents ignoring his creepy behavior.

Text excerpt describing autistic brother's creepy behavior ignored by entitled parents treating him as golden child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing entitled parents excusing their autistic brother's creepy behavior, ignoring issues repeatedly raised.

Frustrated young man being scolded by entitled parents who treat autistic brother as golden child ignoring behavior.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing how entitled parents favor autistic brother while ignoring his creepy behavior causing distress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing strained family dynamics where entitled parents treat autistic brother as golden child while ignoring his creepy behavior.

Text excerpt discussing entitled parents ignoring autistic brother’s creepy behavior while making house rules.

Text about entitled parents treating autistic brother as golden child, ignoring his creepy behavior and family dynamics.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Person with leather strap watch opening a door handle, illustrating entitled parents and autistic brother dynamics.

Image credits: wirestock / freepik (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt describing parents changing locks and blaming their child, reflecting entitled parents and autistic brother family issues.

Alt text: Text about family therapy challenges with entitled parents and autistic brother's behavior concerns during video calls

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing entitled parents ignoring autistic brother's behavior, highlighting family dynamics and social neglect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about entitled parents treating autistic brother as golden child ignoring creepy behavior.

Text message about parents ignoring issues with autistic brother labeled as golden child and his creepy behavior.

Stressed young man holding his head indoors, illustrating entitled parents ignoring autistic brother's troubling behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: hryshchyshen / freepik (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about mental wellbeing and family relationships, discussing entitled parents and autistic brother dynamics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on screen showing a question about dealing with entitled parents treating autistic brother as golden child while ignoring creepy behavior.

Image credits: anon

Inappropriate behavior among autistic adults can range from small social misunderstandings to destructive and disruptive actions

ADVERTISEMENT

Autism Speaks notes that, in the United States alone, 1 in 31 children and 1 in 45 adults have autism.

Autism can be reliably diagnosed by a specialist by the age of 2. However, the average age of diagnosis, at least in the US, is 5 years old.

74% of American autistic students graduate with a diploma, compared to 86% of all students. Meanwhile, 60% of Americans with autism are employed after receiving vocational rehabilitation services, which help them explore possible careers, find a job, and secure accommodation.

According to Autism Awareness Australia, inappropriate behavior in autistic adults can range from something as simple as basic social slip-ups to much more disruptive actions like rage episodes or destructive behavior.

Some of the main reasons why this happens can be due to difficulties understanding social cues or norms, sensory sensitivities, or communication challenges when expressing needs or discomfort.

“Teaching alternative behaviours involves a variety of strategies that can be quite effective. One approach uses social stories and narratives to teach appropriate behaviour in different scenarios,” Autism Awareness Australia explains.

“Role-playing is another useful method, allowing individuals to practice social interactions in a safe and supportive environment. Positive reinforcement is also key, where rewarding appropriate behaviour encourages it to be repeated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Consistently working together with a therapist can help you develop strategies to help calm down your autistic relative during moments of crisis

A concerned woman talks to a young man with autism on a couch, showing support and understanding.

Image credits: shurkin_son / freepik (not the actual photo)

Meanwhile, it’s also worth considering reaching out to professionals for guidance. “Working with therapists to develop tailored behaviour plans and customised strategies to meet individual needs effectively.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Crisis behavior refers to actions that pose a risk to the individual themselves or to other people. For example, this can include severe aggression, self-harm, or destructive behavior.

“Immediate response techniques include ensuring the individual’s and others’ safety by removing dangerous objects, speaking in a calm, neutral tone, and avoiding physical confrontation. A pre-established crisis intervention plan with emergency contacts and steps to take during a crisis is also essential.”

In the meantime, long-term strategies include maintaining consistent routines in order to reduce anxiety, regular sessions with a behavioral therapist or psychologist, and prescribed medication in some cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the case of rage episodes, which involve intense anger, you need to de-escalate the situation. This includes remaining calm, giving the individual space to calm down, and redirecting their anger to a calming activity. Therapists can help you develop personalized de-escalation techniques.

There is a level of personal responsibility and accountability that needs to exist. You cannot excuse every instance of creepy behavior by referring to the person’s diagnosis

There are two core issues in the viral story here. The first problem is that the author’s parents kept gaslighting, manipulating, and controlling him. They kept flip-flopping between showing support and pushing him away.

What’s more, they seemed to be very much against his behaving independently, deciding things for himself, and enforcing basic boundaries regarding the way that his brother behaves.

The second issue is that the parents were completely unwilling to even try to change their older autistic son’s creepy, predatory behavior. They kept treating him as though he had no agency at all and that he wasn’t aware of any of the consequences of his own actions.

While some individuals on the autism spectrum can have (sometimes very serious) issues behaving in socially acceptable ways, this is not an excuse for aggressive, predatory, and indecent behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s more, their loved ones shouldn’t excuse this type of unacceptable behavior. You can’t blame every single egregious thing on autism. There’s at least some level of personal and parental responsibility for one’s actions that has to be taken here.

And we’re not talking about an autistic child here, but a fully grown adult who has had more than three decades to learn and be taught the basics of socially appropriate behavior. For his brother, the author of the viral story, this is a particularly sore point, because he himself did his best to become independent despite also being autistic.

To be clear, this is not to say that there aren’t individuals out there on the autism spectrum who have an incredibly difficult time in all social settings. There are. And even siblings who are both on the autism spectrum can have different symptoms.

But most parents would likely do their best to teach them how (not) to behave toward guests, how to respect basic boundaries, and why privacy is so important. They wouldn’t try to pretend that nothing wrong is happening. Nor would they resort to victim-blaming.

This is a sensitive topic, but we’d like to hear your perspectives, dear Pandas. How would you have handled the entire situation if you were in either the sibling’s or one of the parents’ shoes? Do you have any family members who are autistic? If you feel like sharing your thoughts, you can do so in the comments below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people were completely shocked by the awful situation the man found himself in. Here are their perspectives

Comment about entitled parents treating autistic brother as golden child, ignoring his creepy behavior and showing favoritism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing challenges in relationships with entitled parents who treat autistic brother as golden child.

Comment advising to stop trying to repair relationship with entitled parents who protect autistic brother despite creepy behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text emphasizing emotional struggle with entitled parents and challenges of dealing with an autistic brother’s ignored behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment suggesting parents take responsibility for autistic brother’s care after moving out, highlighting entitled parents and golden child behavior.

Comment discussing entitled parents treating autistic brother as golden child while ignoring troubling behavior and family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing autistic brother treated as golden child, ignoring creepy behavior and narcissistic parenting.

Text about neurodivergent challenges and narcissistic parents ignoring autistic brother's creepy behavior in entitled families

ADVERTISEMENT

Text image advising to set boundaries and seek therapy when entitled parents treat autistic brother as golden child, ignoring creepy behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing masking and coping with favoritism of autistic brother amid entitled parents’ behavior and family dynamics.

Comment from Thriving_Simp22 encouraging support despite entitled parents treating autistic brother as golden child and ignoring creepy behavior.

Alt text: Reddit comment discussing entitled parents ignoring autistic brother’s creepy behavior and treating him as a golden child.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Comment discussing entitled parents treating autistic brother as golden child while ignoring his creepy behavior and unfair treatment.

Text discussing entitled parents treating their autistic brother as golden child while ignoring his creepy behavior and family dynamics.

Text excerpt advising to set healthy adult boundaries with entitled parents who treat autistic brother as golden child despite his creepy behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing autistic brother's behavior and entitled parents ignoring creepy actions while setting boundaries for healthy relationships

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Reddit user marblefree advising on handling entitled parents and autistic brother’s behavior in family dynamics.

Comment on a forum saying find new parents, discussing entitled parents and autistic brother issues online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing challenges with entitled parents treating autistic sibling as golden child while ignoring concerning behavior.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing entitled parents and negative behavior patterns involving an autistic brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Online comment discussing entitled parents and autistic brother's troubling behavior and family dynamics.

Comment discussing entitled parents ignoring creepy behavior of autistic brother, highlighting consequences of neglecting actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from an autistic individual discussing behavior and boundaries, touching on entitled parents and autistic brother issues.

Text excerpt discussing autistic behavior, entitled parents, and the impact of ignoring concerning actions in family dynamics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion about family therapy challenges involving an autistic brother and entitled parents ignoring behavior concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on Reddit advising to cut off entitled parents and autistic brother due to toxic family behavior ignored by parents.

Comment from an autistic user discussing ignored creepy behavior of an autistic brother by entitled parents.

Comment on social media advising to go no contact with entitled parents and autistic brother due to ignored creepy behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment criticizing entitled parents who favor their autistic brother despite his creepy behavior, highlighting family dynamics.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing entitled parents treating autistic brother as golden child while ignoring creepy behavior.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing entitled parents treating their autistic brother as a golden child while ignoring creepy behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Reddit user advising on dealing with entitled parents ignoring autistic brother’s creepy behavior and family toxicity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the author had an important update to share with everyone

Text excerpt from therapy session revealing realization about entitled parents and autistic brother's behavior being ignored.

Alt text: Text excerpt discussing personal experience with entitled parents and autistic brother’s behavior in a family setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man sitting on couch looking troubled during therapy session with counselor writing on clipboard about autistic brother behavior.

Image credits: prostooleh / freepik (not the actual photo)

Alt text: Text excerpt discussing entitled parents ignoring creepy behavior of autistic brother and family dynamics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing financial struggles and unfair treatment by entitled parents toward autistic brother with ignored creepy behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about entitled parents treating autistic brother as golden child while ignoring his creepy behavior.

Text describing personal struggles and success despite difficult family dynamics involving autistic brother behavior.

Alt text: Personal story about entitled parents treating autistic brother as golden child, ignoring his behavior and family dynamics.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing entitled parents treating autistic brother as a golden child while ignoring his creepy behavior.

Text on white background discussing noticing behavioral patterns after therapy, relating to entitled parents and autistic brother.

Text excerpt discussing narcissist tactics and family dynamics involving an autistic brother and entitled parents ignoring behavior.

Image credits: anon

ADVERTISEMENT

This is what readers had to say after they read the first update

Comment discussing favoritism by entitled parents treating autistic brother as golden child while ignoring his creepy behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing entitled parents treating autistic brother as golden child, ignoring creepy behavior.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing entitled parents and ignoring the autistic brother’s creepy behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a text comment discussing entitled parents treating autistic brother as golden child while ignoring his creepy behavior.

Comment on Reddit thread discussing entitled parents treating autistic brother as golden child and ignoring his creepy behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

After some time, the man shared another follow-up post about his family

Text excerpt discussing entitled parents treating their autistic brother as golden child and ignoring his predatory behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of text discussing parents being low contact and excusing autistic brother's creepy behavior in an entitled family.

Text describing support from step-grandparents and grandfather offering help with college and travel plans.

Elderly man in blue shirt interacting with younger person, conveying entitled parents ignoring autistic brother’s behavior.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing frustration with entitled parents who treat autistic brother as golden child, ignoring his creepy behavior.

Text about extended family dynamics showing entitled parents treating autistic brother as golden child while ignoring creepy behavior.

Image credits: anon

Here’s how the internet reacted to the second update

Comment discussing entitled parents treating their autistic brother as a golden child while ignoring his creepy behavior online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment warning about entitled parents treating autistic brother as golden child while ignoring his creepy behavior online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing entitled parents and their autistic golden child ignoring creepy behavior.

Comment discussing experiences with extremely autistic boys and warnings about aggressive behavior to others at gatherings.

Text describing entitled parents treating their autistic brother as a golden child, ignoring his creepy behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing entitled parents and their autistic brother’s troubling behavior in a family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT