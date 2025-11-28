Entitled Parents Treat Autistic Brother As Golden Child, Ignore His Creepy Behavior

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Raising multiple children who are on the autism spectrum can be incredibly challenging. Most parents would be happy to see their kids embrace more and more independence as they grow up. However, the sad reality is that some parents look for ways to control their kids, and some of their bizarre ‘support’ can lead to toxic family dynamics.
One desperate man asked the internet for help with an incredibly sensitive situation in his family. He revealed how his brother, who is autistic like him, has been behaving like a predator toward his girlfriend. However, the man’s parents completely excused his creepy behavior.
Scroll down for the full story, including two very important updates about just how bad his parents’ behavior got later.
RELATED:
Raising children who have autism and then caring for them into adulthood can be very challenging. However, some behavior is so wildly inappropriate that it needs to be called out
Young man stressed and holding his forehead while sitting indoors, representing entitled parents and autistic brother issues.
One man, who has autism like his older brother, shared the toxic dynamics in his family. He revealed how his sibling behaved like a predator toward his girlfriend, but his parents’ reaction stunned him
ADVERTISEMENT
Text excerpt showing a person describing entitled parents ignoring their autistic brother’s creepy behavior and predatory actions.
Text excerpt describing an autistic brother treated as a golden child by entitled parents despite his creepy behavior.
Text post describing autistic brother's behavior ignored by entitled parents who treat him as golden child despite issues.
ADVERTISEMENT
Young man wearing a hoodie and headset playing video games, highlighting entitled parents and autistic brother dynamic.
Inappropriate behavior among autistic adults can range from small social misunderstandings to destructive and disruptive actions
ADVERTISEMENT
Autism Speaks notes that, in the United States alone, 1 in 31 children and 1 in 45 adults have autism.
Autism can be reliably diagnosed by a specialist by the age of 2. However, the average age of diagnosis, at least in the US, is 5 years old.
74% of American autistic students graduate with a diploma, compared to 86% of all students. Meanwhile, 60% of Americans with autism are employed after receiving vocational rehabilitation services, which help them explore possible careers, find a job, and secure accommodation.
According to Autism Awareness Australia, inappropriate behavior in autistic adults can range from something as simple as basic social slip-ups to much more disruptive actions like rage episodes or destructive behavior.
Some of the main reasons why this happens can be due to difficulties understanding social cues or norms, sensory sensitivities, or communication challenges when expressing needs or discomfort.
“Teaching alternative behaviours involves a variety of strategies that can be quite effective. One approach uses social stories and narratives to teach appropriate behaviour in different scenarios,” Autism Awareness Australia explains.
“Role-playing is another useful method, allowing individuals to practice social interactions in a safe and supportive environment. Positive reinforcement is also key, where rewarding appropriate behaviour encourages it to be repeated.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Consistently working together with a therapist can help you develop strategies to help calm down your autistic relative during moments of crisis
A concerned woman talks to a young man with autism on a couch, showing support and understanding.
Meanwhile, it’s also worth considering reaching out to professionals for guidance. “Working with therapists to develop tailored behaviour plans and customised strategies to meet individual needs effectively.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Crisis behavior refers to actions that pose a risk to the individual themselves or to other people. For example, this can include severe aggression, self-harm, or destructive behavior.
“Immediate response techniques include ensuring the individual’s and others’ safety by removing dangerous objects, speaking in a calm, neutral tone, and avoiding physical confrontation. A pre-established crisis intervention plan with emergency contacts and steps to take during a crisis is also essential.”
In the meantime, long-term strategies include maintaining consistent routines in order to reduce anxiety, regular sessions with a behavioral therapist or psychologist, and prescribed medication in some cases.
ADVERTISEMENT
In the case of rage episodes, which involve intense anger, you need to de-escalate the situation. This includes remaining calm, giving the individual space to calm down, and redirecting their anger to a calming activity. Therapists can help you develop personalized de-escalation techniques.
There is a level of personal responsibility and accountability that needs to exist. You cannot excuse every instance of creepy behavior by referring to the person’s diagnosis
There are two core issues in the viral story here. The first problem is that the author’s parents kept gaslighting, manipulating, and controlling him. They kept flip-flopping between showing support and pushing him away.
What’s more, they seemed to be very much against his behaving independently, deciding things for himself, and enforcing basic boundaries regarding the way that his brother behaves.
The second issue is that the parents were completely unwilling to even try to change their older autistic son’s creepy, predatory behavior. They kept treating him as though he had no agency at all and that he wasn’t aware of any of the consequences of his own actions.
While some individuals on the autism spectrum can have (sometimes very serious) issues behaving in socially acceptable ways, this is not an excuse for aggressive, predatory, and indecent behavior.
ADVERTISEMENT
What’s more, their loved ones shouldn’t excuse this type of unacceptable behavior. You can’t blame every single egregious thing on autism. There’s at least some level of personal and parental responsibility for one’s actions that has to be taken here.
And we’re not talking about an autistic child here, but a fully grown adult who has had more than three decades to learn and be taught the basics of socially appropriate behavior. For his brother, the author of the viral story, this is a particularly sore point, because he himself did his best to become independent despite also being autistic.
To be clear, this is not to say that there aren’t individuals out there on the autism spectrum who have an incredibly difficult time in all social settings. There are. And even siblings who are both on the autism spectrum can have different symptoms.
But most parents would likely do their best to teach them how (not) to behave toward guests, how to respect basic boundaries, and why privacy is so important. They wouldn’t try to pretend that nothing wrong is happening. Nor would they resort to victim-blaming.
This is a sensitive topic, but we’d like to hear your perspectives, dear Pandas. How would you have handled the entire situation if you were in either the sibling’s or one of the parents’ shoes? Do you have any family members who are autistic? If you feel like sharing your thoughts, you can do so in the comments below.
ADVERTISEMENT
Many people were completely shocked by the awful situation the man found himself in. Here are their perspectives
Comment about entitled parents treating autistic brother as golden child, ignoring his creepy behavior and showing favoritism.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text discussing challenges in relationships with entitled parents who treat autistic brother as golden child.
Comment advising to stop trying to repair relationship with entitled parents who protect autistic brother despite creepy behavior.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text emphasizing emotional struggle with entitled parents and challenges of dealing with an autistic brother’s ignored behavior.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment suggesting parents take responsibility for autistic brother’s care after moving out, highlighting entitled parents and golden child behavior.
Comment discussing entitled parents treating autistic brother as golden child while ignoring troubling behavior and family conflict.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of an online comment discussing autistic brother treated as golden child, ignoring creepy behavior and narcissistic parenting.
Text about neurodivergent challenges and narcissistic parents ignoring autistic brother's creepy behavior in entitled families
ADVERTISEMENT
Text image advising to set boundaries and seek therapy when entitled parents treat autistic brother as golden child, ignoring creepy behavior.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text discussing masking and coping with favoritism of autistic brother amid entitled parents’ behavior and family dynamics.
Comment from Thriving_Simp22 encouraging support despite entitled parents treating autistic brother as golden child and ignoring creepy behavior.
Alt text: Reddit comment discussing entitled parents ignoring autistic brother’s creepy behavior and treating him as a golden child.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Alt text: Comment discussing entitled parents treating autistic brother as golden child while ignoring his creepy behavior and unfair treatment.
Text discussing entitled parents treating their autistic brother as golden child while ignoring his creepy behavior and family dynamics.
Text excerpt advising to set healthy adult boundaries with entitled parents who treat autistic brother as golden child despite his creepy behavior.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing autistic brother's behavior and entitled parents ignoring creepy actions while setting boundaries for healthy relationships
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment from Reddit user marblefree advising on handling entitled parents and autistic brother’s behavior in family dynamics.
Comment on a forum saying find new parents, discussing entitled parents and autistic brother issues online.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing challenges with entitled parents treating autistic sibling as golden child while ignoring concerning behavior.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing entitled parents and negative behavior patterns involving an autistic brother.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alt text: Online comment discussing entitled parents and autistic brother's troubling behavior and family dynamics.
Comment discussing entitled parents ignoring creepy behavior of autistic brother, highlighting consequences of neglecting actions.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment from an autistic individual discussing behavior and boundaries, touching on entitled parents and autistic brother issues.
Text excerpt discussing autistic behavior, entitled parents, and the impact of ignoring concerning actions in family dynamics.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of an online discussion about family therapy challenges involving an autistic brother and entitled parents ignoring behavior concerns.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on Reddit advising to cut off entitled parents and autistic brother due to toxic family behavior ignored by parents.
Comment from an autistic user discussing ignored creepy behavior of an autistic brother by entitled parents.
Comment on social media advising to go no contact with entitled parents and autistic brother due to ignored creepy behavior.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment criticizing entitled parents who favor their autistic brother despite his creepy behavior, highlighting family dynamics.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing entitled parents treating autistic brother as golden child while ignoring creepy behavior.
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing entitled parents treating their autistic brother as a golden child while ignoring creepy behavior.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment from Reddit user advising on dealing with entitled parents ignoring autistic brother’s creepy behavior and family toxicity.
ADVERTISEMENT
Later, the author had an important update to share with everyone
Text excerpt from therapy session revealing realization about entitled parents and autistic brother's behavior being ignored.
Alt text: Text excerpt discussing personal experience with entitled parents and autistic brother’s behavior in a family setting.
ADVERTISEMENT
Man sitting on couch looking troubled during therapy session with counselor writing on clipboard about autistic brother behavior.
Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.
At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.
In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.
I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.
Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.
At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.
In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.
I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.
As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!
As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
28
0