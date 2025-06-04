Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Gets Sued For Maliciously Complying With Court’s Decision, Wins The Case And Exposes Landlord
Man inspecting and repairing a kitchen cabinet, representing landlord and tenant dispute and court compliance.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Man Gets Sued For Maliciously Complying With Court’s Decision, Wins The Case And Exposes Landlord

German psychoanalyst Erich Fromm once described greed as a “bottomless pit.” According to him, it’s a trait that “exhausts the person in an endless effort to satisfy the need without ever reaching satisfaction.”

Such a statement couldn’t be more applicable to this story, where a landlord wanted an easy big payday at the expense of his tenant. He began overcharging and unjustly evicting the man who lived in his father’s home for nearly two decades. 

The landlord eventually got his much-deserved karma thanks to the tenant’s act of malicious compliance

    Having a greedy landlord can be a headache to deal with

    Image credits: gstockstudio / Envato (not the actual photo)

    A longtime tenant had to endure a significant rent increase and an unjust eviction, prompting him to take action through malicious compliance

    Image credits: Pressmaster / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Ultimately, the landlord lost more money and ruined his sibling relationships

    Image credits: Maladjusted73

    The man clarified some parts of his story

    Image credits: picsystems / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Maladjusted73

    Greedy people with loaded bank accounts are typically unsatisfied with their lives

    Some people may argue that greed isn’t all bad. They are the ones who believe that having an excessive desire can lead to an affluent life. But according to recent research, that’s as far as the benefits go. 

    In 2022, Tilburg University lecturer Karlijn Hoyer conducted a study involving 2,367 Dutch individuals aged between 16 and 95. The goal was to assess life outcomes associated with greed. 

    Findings revealed that while higher levels of greed were associated with a higher household income, they were also linked to a lower number of biological children and shorter romantic relationships. 

    In an interview with PsyPost, Hoyer explained how people driven by greed may live miserable lives. She stated that they typically push their partners to work harder and earn more, which often leads to ruined relationships. 

    “Being greedy and being self-interested makes you unhappy in your own way,” Hoyer noted. 

    The landlord’s son in the story appeared to have it worse, and it’s all thanks to his greed. Not only did he lose a significant amount of money, but he also ruined his relationship with his siblings. 

    But is malicious compliance a reasonable response to such greedy practices? Not always. If a landlord unjustly threatens eviction, experts advise hiring a lawyer to protect your rights. You also don’t have to worry about losing a place to stay because the eviction won’t move forward until the court hears the case. 

    The author’s malicious compliance was his harmless yet assertive way of expressing his displeasure about the eviction. Fortunately for him, the landlord’s shady and greedy practices were eventually revealed.

    The author provided more details by answering readers’ questions

    People in the comments sided with him, with some sharing similar experiences

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

