Woman Uses Fellow Theatergoer’s Arm As An Armrest After He Physically Threw Hers Off

Everybody knows how important quality family time is; however, when it involves your little siblings, cousins, or as in this story’s case, nephews, you know that you need to try extra hard to finally earn the honorary title of being the absolute best!

Take this Redditor, for instance; the woman took the kiddo to his first-ever Broadway show – yet, instead of enjoying The Lion King, she spent half of the time fighting with a fellow theatergoer for the armrest. But don’t fret – he got put in his place in the end!

This woman decides to take her nephew to his first-ever Broadway show

She ends up being elbowed by her seatmate, but tries to stay composed for the sake of the kid

“Guy tries to claim the armrest, I let him have it his way” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most vengeful communities to tell its members a tale about how she managed to put a ‘rude’ elbow-jabber back in his place. The post garnered over 7K upvotes as well as 251 comments discussing the audacity of some people.

Show me a person who doesn’t love a good Broadway show! The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Chicago, Hamilton, Wicked – you name it.

The live performances, the exceptional talent of the cast, the immersive storytelling – it’s a darn good gig that’s bound to leave you with a plethora of emotions you’ll cherish for a long time.

But! As with any public outing, there’s one teeny-tiny hiccup – overly audacious strangers who only care about their own convenience. Yikes, I know.

Chances are, the majority of you know exactly what I’m talking about. Someone chitchatting loudly on their phone to the point where you start regretting not carrying earplugs in your bag, annoying line-cutters, people who’ll bark at others at any given opportunity even if they’re in the wrong, noisy eaters that’ll make sure to sit right next to you in a cafe, and the star of today’s article – space invaders!

The topic of who’s entitled to what armrest has been hotly debated online for what seems like an eternity; I mean, you’ve definitely seen a TikTok or two about people fighting over who gets to rest their arms on a plane. Dealing with this rather delicate matter is a tricky thing – at the end of the day, you can’t blame someone for wanting to use the provided amenity to get comfy. However, the response to battle or not to battle stems purely from your seatmate’s ability to be civil about it.

Communicate, take turns, share it, or use the said seatmate’s arm as your own personal rest – as it turns out, there are plenty of ways to resolve this universally dreaded issue!

Upon having enough, she plots the pettiest revenge and uses the man’s arm as her personal rest

You know what they say: “Don’t get mad, get even” – well, u/Novel-Balance7836 decided to do just that!

The woman is a huge theater lover, and when The Lion King came to her city, she took it upon herself to share that passion with her adorable little nephew. Considering it was going to be the boy’s first-ever Broadway show, the netizen wanted everything to be on point and even managed to book close orchestra seats as she knew that during the main song, there’d be a big elephant puppet going down the aisle!

But, despite bagging the best seats, the woman got a tad unlucky with her seatmate. The thing is, for the entire duration of the first act, she endured getting elbowed in the side by a fellow theater patron, but because she was in the company of her nephew, she chose not to indulge in a fight.

During intermission, she decided that the most promising way of resolving the situation would be to occupy the armrest, to essentially protect herself from getting hit over and over again – however, upon the man’s arrival, things took a turn.

The theatergoer, whom the woman acronymically branded as a “FROG” in her post, jammed his elbow under her arm and physically threw it off the armrest. Naturally, she wasn’t going to let such a thing slide, so instead of causing a scene, she placed her arm on top of his to use it as her own personal rest!

Very sharp-witted decision, isn’t it?