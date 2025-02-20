ADVERTISEMENT

We all have something that we like to do, eat, or listen to but aren’t too proud to admit. Some call them secret joys, and others call them guilty pleasures; today, we’re focusing on the latter. We’ll give you 19 questions, and after you answer them, we’ll guess your guilty pleasure. Absolutely easy, right? Do your best to be honest, and we’ll do our best to guess as accurately as possible. If we’re off with our guess, maybe it’s just because you’re a proud enjoyer of things and don’t have any shame about it – and we applaud it!

RELATED:
    Vinyl record, cassette tapes, headphones, and guitar on display; explore your guilty pleasure in music.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Ic_score

    /

    0

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!