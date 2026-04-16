Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

From Bono To Freddie Mercury: Guess All 29 Bands From Their Lead Singer Alone
Lead singer performing on stage holding a guitar, part of a bands trivia challenge featuring famous lead singers.
Quizzes
Entertainment

From Bono To Freddie Mercury: Guess All 29 Bands From Their Lead Singer Alone

4

27

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Can you guess the band by the lead singer? It’s your moment to prove you can recognize some of the biggest names in music history. 🎵

From the ’60s to the 2000s, we’ve gathered 29 legendary music names you’ve definitely

heard before. The real question is whether you can connect the voice to the band, or not… Some answers will come instantly, while others might have you second-guessing. Either way, stick around and keep challenging yourself until the end of the quiz.

Only a true music fan can name all 29 bands. The real question is: Are you one of them?

Let’s find out…🎶

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Lead singer performing on stage with microphone, representing famous bands and iconic lead singers in rock music.

    Image credits: Helge Øverås

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 29
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 29
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    27

    4

    27

    4

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    marionconnolly avatar
    MarCon
    MarCon
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How did I finish in 26th place with 29/29 when the 7th place finisher had 28/29

    1
    1point
    reply
    dmatters avatar
    D Matters
    D Matters
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #14 had a picture of Christine McVie instead of Stevie Nicks. 29/29

    0
    0points
    reply
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just picked the group I had heard of (usually only one), and that worked quite well. If a group's lead singer is famous enough to be chosen for a quiz, the group is probably famous enough to be the one I've heard of.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    marionconnolly avatar
    MarCon
    MarCon
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How did I finish in 26th place with 29/29 when the 7th place finisher had 28/29

    1
    1point
    reply
    dmatters avatar
    D Matters
    D Matters
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #14 had a picture of Christine McVie instead of Stevie Nicks. 29/29

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just picked the group I had heard of (usually only one), and that worked quite well. If a group's lead singer is famous enough to be chosen for a quiz, the group is probably famous enough to be the one I've heard of.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT