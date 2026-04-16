From Bono To Freddie Mercury: Guess All 29 Bands From Their Lead Singer Alone
Can you guess the band by the lead singer? It’s your moment to prove you can recognize some of the biggest names in music history. 🎵
From the ’60s to the 2000s, we’ve gathered 29 legendary music names you’ve definitely
heard before. The real question is whether you can connect the voice to the band, or not… Some answers will come instantly, while others might have you second-guessing. Either way, stick around and keep challenging yourself until the end of the quiz.
Only a true music fan can name all 29 bands. The real question is: Are you one of them?
Let’s find out…🎶
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Helge Øverås
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 29
|
|
|
/ 29
|
How did I finish in 26th place with 29/29 when the 7th place finisher had 28/29
I just picked the group I had heard of (usually only one), and that worked quite well. If a group's lead singer is famous enough to be chosen for a quiz, the group is probably famous enough to be the one I've heard of.
How did I finish in 26th place with 29/29 when the 7th place finisher had 28/29
I just picked the group I had heard of (usually only one), and that worked quite well. If a group's lead singer is famous enough to be chosen for a quiz, the group is probably famous enough to be the one I've heard of.
27
4