“What Do ‘Chernobyl’ And ‘The Crown’ Have In Common?”: Find 17 Connections Between TV Shows

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From shared universes and crossover storylines to similar tones and themes, this TV show trivia will test how much attention to detail you’re willing to give when snacking on the couch. Whether you’re a casual viewer or a binge-watching expert, let’s explore how different series are connected.

In this TV show quiz, you’ll have to identify the thing in common between different series, their plotlines, and genres. Think you’ve seen enough televised drama to ace every question? Let’s see!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev