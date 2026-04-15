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“What Do ‘Chernobyl’ And ‘The Crown’ Have In Common?”: Find 17 Connections Between TV Shows
Split image showing a man explaining in front of a chalkboard and two actors outdoors, highlighting TV show connections trivia.
Quizzes
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“What Do ‘Chernobyl’ And ‘The Crown’ Have In Common?”: Find 17 Connections Between TV Shows

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From shared universes and crossover storylines to similar tones and themes, this TV show trivia will test how much attention to detail you’re willing to give when snacking on the couch. Whether you’re a casual viewer or a binge-watching expert, let’s explore how different series are connected.

In this TV show quiz, you’ll have to identify the thing in common between different series, their plotlines, and genres. Think you’ve seen enough televised drama to ace every question? Let’s see!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    What do you think ?
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    celine_viallet74 avatar
    Cé Vi
    Cé Vi
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What do the shows "Chernobyl" and "The Crown" have in common? Jared Harris !

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    celine_viallet74 avatar
    Cé Vi
    Cé Vi
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What do the shows "Chernobyl" and "The Crown" have in common? Jared Harris !

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