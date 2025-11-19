ADVERTISEMENT

We don't even have to guess if you've ever been served food at someone's home – we know you did, we all have. At the end of the day, food and its importance in social interactions is something that unites most of the cultures around the world.

At the same time, it can not only build those social bridges, but destroy them too. Especially, when the served food misses the mark – just like it did in the stories from today's list.

#1

A slice of shrimp jello being served from a gelatin mold with peas, shrimp, and boiled eggs on a plate. Shrimp jello. Don’t wanna talk abt it. I almost cried.

Mel in Georgia
I loved a lot of things about the 70s, but putting random things in gelatin wasn't one of them!

    #2

    Shrimp jello dish served in a round pan with cooked noodles and small shrimp pieces on top in a home setting. my ex friend say she made tuna pasta bake. it was baked with pasta, tuna, water and dreams. no seasoning in sight. I asked for vegetables and she opened a can of corn and gave me 3

    #3

    Close-up of a tangled mass of red spaghetti noodles, resembling an unusual shrimp jello texture and color. My german friend invited me for dinner and served me overcooked spaghetti with ketchup and corn… (im italian)

    When you go to someone’s house, it isn’t uncommon for you to be served food by them. In fact, food is typically served not only for sustenance, but it also plays a major part in social dynamics, a guest's experience, and even in creating lasting memories. So, essentially, it’s a pretty important thing a host does when a guest comes over, even if it doesn’t seem like it. 

    Food can create a welcoming atmosphere for a guest and show the host’s politeness. It can foster social interactions, as it can be a natural conversation starter and icebreaker. For instance, asking the host about how they prepared the meal, what’s in it, whether it has any sentimental or other value, and things like that. 
    #4

    Vegetable pizza with olives, bell peppers, and sauces, contrasting with the idea of shrimp jello as a strange dish. Birthday party when I was like 8. The dad had made a bunch of pizzas, we were all excited when he started listing them off - tuna with pineapple, tuna with pepperoni, tuna with olives, everything tuna

    Michael Largey
    If you're the person in charge, you get to call the tuna.

    #5

    Close-up of a gas stove burner with blue flames, illustrating cooking heat for preparing shrimp jello or similar dishes. Exchange in America. They made batch of food the day I arrived we ate the same thing warmed up for A MONTH until I had to leave because I couldnt take all of it anymore (there was more)

    #6

    Bowl of green shrimp jello garnished with herbs and drizzled with oil on a wooden surface. Nettle soup 😭 🥣

    Indi
    I've tried it. It's weird, but not horrible.

    It can also set the tone for the whole event, like creating a fiesta vibe with Mexican cuisine, making a sophisticated evening with fancy cocktails, or inspiring a nostalgic mood with meals from your childhood or home country.  

    Well, we think you get the gist – the food during any event, even if it's the most basic friend hangout, usually plays a bigger role than just mere nourishment. 

    #7

    Close-up of seasoned potato chips served on a white plate, illustrating a snack option unlike shrimp jello. I dated a guy who made me a pasta bake with ready salted crisps…

    #8

    Bowl of white rice topped with ketchup, next to a small bowl of red sauce and a bottle of oil on a white surface. didn't eat it but got offered a bowl of rice mixed with ketchup

    #9

    Four pinkish shrimp jello sausages in a pan garnished with herbs and peppercorns on a blue cloth background Sausage casserole but pretty much boiled the sausages and once it had a bone in the sausage. Scarred me for life.

    After all, besides all of the mentioned significances, it's no secret that food carries a lot of cultural importance. It's considered a part of intangible cultural heritage. From traditional recipes to cooking techniques to dining etiquette – it all can reflect the values and beliefs of different cultural communities.

    Interestingly, The UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list even includes quite a lot of food-related customs. For example, the culture of Ukrainian borscht cooking; the Korean practice of making and sharing kimchi (known as Kimjang), or Arabic coffee being as a symbol of generosity in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE.
    #10

    Close-up of a dish with cooked chunks of meat in dark sauce served in a black pot with a metal spoon, illustrating shrimp jello concept. My friends mum put pesto, chicken, lamb, beef, fish and tripe into one pot and served it to me with an egg.

    #11

    Close-up of uncooked penne pasta scattered, unrelated to shrimp jello or food served at home. pasta and sauce, normal right? no, i had a bite, looked up at my friend she says "we like it still crunchy but like half cooked" i still dont think that pasta on my plate had even seen a drop of water

    #12

    Cooking fresh lettuce in a pot on a stove next to a wooden cutting board with a juicer and apple slice. Lettuce soup. A bowl of green slime. When I was on a French exchange trip in the 80s

    And so, since food carries such a big importance in many areas of our lives, it is rather easy to mess things up and prevent it from fulfilling its many purposes.

    Here’s where this meme comes to mind: “You can’t eat at everybody’s house.” It was a phrase that went viral on various social media platforms, with people sharing their takes or jokes about why it’s “dangerous” to eat at other people’s homes.

    Whether it’s because they simply don’t know how to prepare food, or they do it in questionable manners, with questionable products. 
    #13

    Close-up of a large group of wriggling mealworms, evoking the unsettling feeling of shrimp jello as a strange food experience. Served us noodles, looked closely and there were worms. And by worms I mean FULL OF WORMS. White small wiggly worms.

    #14

    Bowl of shrimp jello with lemon slices and gelatinous seafood pieces, an unusual dish served to guests. so it is a cultural thing so i’m not gonna be disrespectful, i used to live near a russian community and they had me straight up eating COW BRAIN JELLO…..it’s exactly what you can imagine(the jello was a greyish green color)

    #15

    Raw chicken breasts on a wooden cutting board, an ingredient that could be used in shrimp jello recipes or unusual dishes. girlie was defrosting the chicken and wiped the bl00d off the counter with her dish towel that she later used for drying the dishes 😀

    Or it’s because you never really know their cleanliness levels – they might be overly frugal, like this dude, and cross any hygiene common sense levels. They also might interfere with food preparation, which isn’t that cute when you think about the fact that either of them tends to be rather unclean beings. 

    Well, basically, you can find a plethora of reasons why eating at someone’s place might not be the best idea out there. Just take a look at today’s list – it will give a head start on that. 

    Have you ever been served something borderline traumatizing at someone’s home? Please, share your stories. 
    #16

    Close-up of moldy shrimp jello with fuzzy blue and green patches showing spoilage and decay on the surface. They served me with a glass of pina colada and it tasted very weird. I look inside the metal straw and it was full of mold 🙂

    Michael Largey
    Apparently that straw got caught in the rain.

    #17

    Baked cheesy broccoli and chicken casserole in a foil tray, resembling unusual shrimp jello guest dishes. my grandma made me try her “broccoli casserole” and it was watery mayo with uncooked broccoli and soggy bacon bits i was trying so hard to be nice but i was gagging like a cat that’s about to throw up

    Michael Largey
    I can top that. Both my grandmothers were from the UK, and they served us British food.

    #18

    Two slices of toasted bread on a white plate with one slice partially eaten, showing golden brown texture. she called "garlic bread" a normal buttered piece of toast with seasoning garlic granules on top

    #19

    Close-up of a large pile of raisins with varied brown and reddish hues, highlighting texture and natural wrinkles. Rice but they put raisins in it LIKE WHAT WHO DOES FHAT WHAT I NEVER SEEN THAG BEFORE 😭😭😭😭

    Michael Largey
    My mom made a delicious casserole that had noodles and raisins in it.

    #20

    Ripe yellow bananas closely packed together, illustrating fresh fruit commonly served as a snack or ingredient in shrimp jello. Don't know the name but it was bananas rolled in mayo and then rolled in chopped peanuts and I think she baked them briefly? 😱

    Mel in Georgia
    My dad loved peanut butter, mayo and banana sandwiches. He gave me a bite and it really wasn't bad!

    #21

    Person sipping a drink through a straw with four glasses of milk or a white beverage lined up on a wooden table. stayed over at a friends house when I was 10 and his mum made us pasta..with milk. not sauce, the sauce was milk. I now have an irrational hatred of pasta❤️

    Michael Largey
    When you're 10, do you recognize the difference between milk and alfredo sauce?

    #22

    Two eggs frying in a black pan on a gas stove in a kitchen with a dark countertop and wall tiles nearby. raw eggs that she called “very runny” scrambled eggs. the eggs were on the pan for 10 seconds and the pan was warm, not hot.

    Mel in Georgia
    Have a friend who likes his scrambled eggs so dry they're granulated. 🤢

    #23

    Strawberry ice cream scoops garnished with mint in a glass bowl alongside fresh strawberries on a white plate. spaghetti but instead of sauce it was strawberry ice cream. backstory=mum ate it when pregnant and decided she liked it, so it became their norm. I can't stress enough how much I don't recommend it

    #24

    Hand slicing thin pieces of ham on a wooden board, related to shrimp jello and unusual guest foods. a cake with layers of ham inside.

    Michael Largey
    Depends on the cake. Gingerbread cake might be quite workable.

    #25

    Shrimp jello salad with diced vegetables served on a white plate on a black marble surface. COLD pea and ham soup. I don’t even like peas. #peatsd

    #26

    Two raw salmon fillets on parchment paper on a cutting board with carrots and zucchini nearby, shrimp jello concept. So I always eat what I am offered and grateful for every meal but once when I was around 10, I was invited over for dinner at a friends house and it was banana stuffed raw fish. 🙂

    Michael Largey
    I cannot convey the scale of my disgust.

    #27

    Creamy shrimp jello dish served on a black plate with herbs and chunks of shrimp visible on top. at a friend's and her mum always made fish pie, it was beyond vile, and she used cornflakes for the breading, and I had to eat it or I won't get pudding, and as a 10yro, ofcourse I want pudding?

    Michael Largey
    When I was a kid, I eventually realized that the same person ruined the main dish would also be making the dessert.

    #28

    Plate of fried shrimp with dipping sauces, fries, and garnishes, representing shrimp jello as a guest food experience. She made fish fingers but cooked them in oil so much and they were rock solid frozen in middle but drenched in oil on outside I had to take a drink every little bite

    #29

    she said it was stew, it was cold water with undercooked pieces of chicken and beef, hard potatoes and carrots. the water was ice cold and clear, no seasoning. literally toilet water

    #30

    Block of butter partially sliced on parchment paper with a knife on a kitchen counter, unrelated to shrimp jello. She made Nutella on toast for breakfast, but she put butter on before the Nutella, and didn’t even put it on a plate

    #31

    Close-up of uncooked dumplings arranged in rows on a flat surface, highlighting texture and folds. Shrimp jello concept. A guy invited me around to his for dinner, he made tortellini and covered it in ketchup… proceeded to eat all of it himself and not offer me any…

    #32

    My mums partner made me eat a chicken pie from a can

    #33

    i was drinking water and after few seconds i said "why is there crunch?" i opened it as i see a millions of ants ALIVE..i repeat..ALIVEE😭

    #34

    my sister went for dinner at her Pakistani friends house and came back slightly disappointed cos they made Chicken Nuggets & chips instead of a Curry 😅 ✨

    #35

    Went to a friend's house and her mother served up uncooked chicken nuggets. That's how they ate them 😩

    #36

    Nasi kangkang. I only found out about it months later

