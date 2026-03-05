Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Identify These ‘80s, ‘90s, And ‘00s Movies From Their Characters’ Eyes
Close-up of a character's eyes from u201880s, u201890s, and u201800s movies trivia with pixelated face background.
Quizzes
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Identify These ‘80s, ‘90s, And ‘00s Movies From Their Characters’ Eyes

1

28

1

ADVERTISEMENT

You know the movies, but can you recognize them by the characters’ eyes alone? That’s exactly what this quiz is all about! 👀

We’ve gathered images of 29 iconic eyes from some of your favorite characters, spanning the ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2000s. From Forrest Gump to Lara Croft, Jules Winnfield to Neo, we’ve blurred everything except their eyes. Can you still guess which movie they’re from?

If your facial recognition skills are sharp, you’ll breeze through this quiz. If not, come along and challenge yourself! It’s time to put all that movie knowledge to the test! 🎬

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Close-up of a person’s eyes partially covered by a knitted scarf, focusing on identifying movies from characters’ eyes.

    Image credits: Noelle Otto

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 29
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 29
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    28

    1

    28

    1

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    popapach avatar
    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never heard of Indiana Jones and the Crown of Thorns! Is it part of the franchise? On the Wikipedia page it's not mentioned.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    popapach avatar
    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never heard of Indiana Jones and the Crown of Thorns! Is it part of the franchise? On the Wikipedia page it's not mentioned.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT