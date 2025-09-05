From Iceland To Australia: Challenge Yourself To Guess 28 Countries From Famous Clues

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you know which country celebrates New Year’s first?

Every country has something that makes it stand out – a landmark, a flag, a tradition, or even its place on the map. The world is full of details that are easy to miss but fun to recognize once you spot them.

This quiz brings them all together! 28 questions about famous monuments, flags, maps, time zones, and fun descriptions.

Ready to put your world knowledge to the test? Let’s go! 🌍

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Valentin Antonucci