People Are Confused By This Bride’s Reaction To Groom Saying His Ex’s Name During Vows
Bride and groom during wedding vows with a confused bride reacting to groom mentioning his exu2019s name in a church ceremony
People Are Confused By This Bride’s Reaction To Groom Saying His Ex’s Name During Vows

Here’s another FRIENDS reference for all you fans out there. You likely remember the episode when Ross said Rachel’s name as he exchanged vows with Emily. It was a disastrous moment, to say the least, marking the beginning of Ross’s second out of three divorces. 

Emily was understandably upset, given how embarrassing it was during her big day. However, that wasn’t how a woman named Rebecca felt when her fiancé, Andrew, did the exact same thing during their wedding. 

She was such a good sport about it that she posted the awkward moment on social media, which has so far garnered mixed reactions from viewers.

    A man mistakenly said his ex-girlfriend’s name while exchanging vows with his fiancée

    Image credits: Rawpixel / Envato (not the actual photo)

    The woman named Rebecca was instead called Sarah during the intimate ceremony that had everyone bursting into laughter

    Bride looks confused and surprised during wedding vows as groom accidentally says his ex's name.

    Image credits: scalesfeathersandfur

    She was such a good sport about it and posted her new husband’s blunder on social media

    Bride reacting confused and surprised during wedding vows as groom accidentally says his ex's name.

    Image credits: scalesfeathersandfur

    Here’s the short clip of how it all happened

    @scalesfeathersandfur Oh dear 🫣#weddingday#weddingvowsgonewrong#nohedidnt♬ original sound – bec_Fildes

    The ability to form healthy relationships is a sign of emotional maturity

    According to a Newsweek report, the now-viral moment happened in 2023. Save for that comical blunder, the ceremony purportedly went smoothly. And now two years into their marriage, Rebecca says she and her husband have been on excellent terms, so far. 

    “We are still very much happily married and love each other’s company,” she told the publication. 

    Their seemingly healthy and thriving relationship is a sign of emotional maturity, particularly on Rebecca’s part. As marriage and family therapist Sefora Janel Ray, LMFT, tells Very Well Mind, one of the signs is the ability to form a secure attachment that involves a “deep sense of trust, safety, and connection.” 

    “(It’s something) that individuals develop during their early years through consistent and responsive caregiving,” Ray said.

    Emotional maturity does way more than just establish a trusting and loving relationship. According to Los Angeles-based psychologist Dr. Jennice Vilhuaer, it also conveys strength and stability, deepens intimacy, and creates emotional safety, making it a “rare and valuable form of strength.” 

    “It signals that a person can handle life’s challenges without falling apart or projecting their distress onto others,” Dr. Vilhauer wrote

    And while it may be a rare trait, emotional maturity isn’t impossible to achieve. According to veteran clinical psychotherapist Dr. Lisa Lawless, it begins with facing and overcoming challenges to better acknowledge our flaws and striving to improve. 

    Meanwhile, Dr. Vilhauer advises cultivating empathy and trying to see situations from the perspective of another person. 

    “Asking thoughtful questions and truly listening can strengthen your ability to connect on a deeper level,” she stated. 

    Andrew is fortunate to have a wife like Rebecca, who couldn’t care less about his blunder that would’ve been a dealbreaker for any other woman.

    Some commenters saw nothing wrong with it

    Screenshot of social media comments reacting with shock and laughter to bride’s reaction after groom says ex’s name during vows.

    Comment mentioning confusion about bride’s reaction after groom says his ex’s name during wedding vows.

    Comments on a social media post discussing bride’s reaction to groom saying ex’s name during wedding vows.

    Screenshot of social media comments discussing a bride’s reaction to groom saying his ex’s name during vows.

    Comment on social media explaining confusion about bride’s reaction to groom saying ex’s name during wedding vows.

    Comment on social media discussing bride’s reaction to groom saying his ex’s name during vows, with a winking emoji.

    Comment on social media from Tanz saying things like this happen when you are nervous in response to confused bride’s reaction to groom mentioning ex during vows

    Comment from Instagram user carolinelimatacomedy saying What in the Ross Gellar in response to bride’s reaction to groom saying ex’s name during vows

    Screenshot of a comment saying he is nervous, related to people confused by bride’s reaction to groom saying his ex’s name during vows.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading they are fan of friends, relating to confused bride reaction to groom.

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread showing confusion and humor about bride’s reaction to groom saying ex’s name during vows.

    Others thought it ruined the moment and deemed the man’s blunder a “big red flag”

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading How would you be able to laugh with a shocked face emoji.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing shock and saying I would have walked out, related to bride’s reaction to groom’s ex name.

    Comment on social media expressing upset about bride’s reaction to groom saying his ex’s name during vows.

    Comment discussing confusion over bride’s reaction after groom says ex’s name during wedding vows.

    Comment on social media expressing concern about the bride’s reaction to groom saying ex’s name during vows.

    Screenshot of a social media comment from Janie Davies reacting to a bride’s confused response during wedding vows.

    Comment saying no go with a dark profile picture of a woman named Medusa, reflecting confusion over bride’s reaction during wedding vows.

    Comment saying Run fast, reacting to bride’s confused reaction after groom says ex’s name during wedding vows.

    Comment reading talk about instant romance cancellation in a social media thread about a bride’s reaction to groom saying his ex’s name.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a bride’s reaction when the groom says his ex’s name during vows.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing concern about a bride’s reaction to groom saying his ex’s name during vows.

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread discussing the bride’s reaction to the groom saying his ex’s name during vows.

    Social media comments reacting to bride’s reaction after groom says his ex’s name during wedding vows.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Complete non-story recycled from the dross of tiktok. C'mon BP you can do better than this.

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Complete non-story recycled from the dross of tiktok. C'mon BP you can do better than this.

