FRIENDS fans would remember the episode about Rachel Green’s 30th birthday party. Everyone else recalled the moment when they officially left their twenties, but it was Joey Tribbiani who felt most distraught. 

Being in their thirties seems to be a significant period in people’s lives, so much so that there is a dedicated Instagram page about it. We’ve collected these funny yet painfully relatable images from Sarah Pilger’s account, which is filled with posts about handling alcohol, dealing with conflict, and the joys of staying in. 

If you’re of age, these posts will likely hit home for you.

#1

Funny meme about dating and alcohol with a relatable theme for anyone around 30, part of memes collection.

30somethingaf Report

    #2

    Tweet showing a relatable meme about friendship, featuring a humorous quote for people around 30 years old.

    30somethingaf , x.com Report

    #3

    Text meme about HR leave request declined and appealed by the same person who is the Managing Director, relatable meme for 30-somethings.

    30somethingaf Report

    Now, if you haven’t hit the big 3-0 yet, there’s a chance you’re feeling a bit antsy about it. Experts refer to it as “milestone anxiety,” something that’s been prevalent among millennials and Gen Z folks. 

    A 2022 poll conducted in the UK found that 77% of millennials aged 25 to 39 and 83% of Gen Z aged 16 to 24 feel pressure to reach life milestones. 12% also felt a lack of confidence in their ability, while 20% were burdened by the fear of failure.

    #4

    Tweet text humorously describing feeling weighed down, featured in 97 painfully spot-on memes relatable to anyone around 30.

    workmemesoffical , x.com Report

    #5

    Tweet by Myq Kaplan humorously describing the Irish hello as not showing up, relatable meme for people around 30.

    therecoveringproblemchild , www.threads.com Report

    #6

    Social media post about grandma and friend texting smiley faces, a relatable meme for anyone around 30 years old.

    30somethingaf , www.threads.com Report

    According to relationship counselor Natasha Silverman, many people in their early 30s tend to be harsh on themselves, especially when they haven’t accomplished things that are expected of people at their age. 

    “The truth is that people do things at different points, not always in the same order, and some take a different path entirely,” Silverman said. “It’s all about creating a life that’s authentic to you.”
    #7

    Tweet text about cranberry juice taste, illustrating painfully spot-on memes relatable to anyone around 30 years old.

    30somethingaf , x.com Report

    #8

    Tweet discussing memories from 30 years ago, reflecting relatable moments for those around 30 in humorous memes.

    30somethingaf , x.com Report

    #9

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post with a relatable caption about feeling nervous, fitting the 30s memes theme.

    30somethingaf , x.com Report

    Women experience a unique kind of pressure when they’re about to turn 30. Clinical psychotherapist Dr. Jo Gee describes it as a “watershed age,” where expectations mount and anxiety replaces the “sense of being carefree.” 

    “Perceived societal pressures to settle down, have children, and be in a ‘concrete job’ are often keenly felt with the change of decade,” Dr. Gee told HuffPost UK, adding that a woman’s “fertility clock” may create a sense of urgency.
    #10

    Social media post sharing a funny meme relatable for anyone around 30 with witty commentary on a funeral moment.

    30somethingaf , x.com Report

    #11

    Text meme about relationships, highlighting a humorous contrast, related to 30 relatable memes and funny content.

    30somethingaf Report

    #12

    Tweet showing a relatable meme about true friends exchanging memes, relevant for 30s meme culture online.

    30somethingaf , x.com Report

    Unfortunately, we can’t turn back the clock and suddenly be back to our glorious twenties. So, instead of looking at aging with a sense of dread, Dr. Gee advises looking back at it fondly and introspectively. 

    “Looking back over our 20s can have a cathartic effect. Analyze your strengths, increased resilience, and the things you’ve learnt over the past decade.”
    #13

    Tweet screenshot from Bailey’s Comet humorously discussing ducks not being in a row, relatable meme for anyone around 30.

    thetinderblog , x.com Report

    #14

    Tweet about sibling fights ending without apology, relatable meme for anyone around 30, highlighting everyday family humor.

    insta.single , x.com Report

    #15

    Twitter post meme about laughing alone, relatable humor for anyone around 30 in a spot-on meme style.

    30somethingaf Report

    What about you, dear readers? If you’re in your thirties, how has life been for you? And if you haven’t hit that milestone yet, how are you looking forward to it? Share your thoughts in the comments!
    #16

    Funny meme about not being afraid to be corny, relatable for anyone around 30 with spot-on humor and life references.

    whineforwine_ Report

    #17

    Text message meme conversation showing humorous exchange about stalking and free time, relatable meme for adults around 30.

    30somethingaf Report

    #18

    Text meme about feeling anxious and hoping 40 oz cold brew plus 9 hours of screen time helps, relatable meme for 30s.

    therecoveringproblemchild Report

    #19

    Social media meme about soup tasting vs wine tasting humor relatable for anyone around 30 years old.

    therecoveringproblemchild Report

    #20

    Text message exchange meme showing a pun with Gucci and Goodwill, relatable meme for anyone around 30 years old.

    30somethingaf Report

    #21

    Twitter meme about not having a job, featuring relatable humor for anyone around 30 in spot-on memes.

    30somethingaf Report

    #22

    Text meme about being polite but secretly rude, reflecting humor relatable to anyone around 30 in spot-on memes.

    30somethingaf Report

    #23

    Tweet meme about Zoom meetings and self-reflection, relatable for anyone around 30, from a popular meme account.

    thetinderblog Report

    #24

    Text meme about telling people to drive safe but then driving into a curb, relatable to 30s pain spot-on memes.

    30somethingaf Report

    #25

    Tweet about canceling self care and choosing alcohol in slushees, part of painfully spot-on memes relatable to anyone around 30.

    30somethingaf , x.com Report

    #26

    Instagram meme text about dressing freely without men, related to painfully spot-on memes for those around 30.

    30somethingaf Report

    #27

    Twitter meme text about America needing to be single and focus on herself, relatable meme around 30 years old.

    therecoveringproblemchild Report

    #28

    Three people dressed formally at a party, featuring a meme relatable to anyone around 30 discussing air fryers and vacations.

    insta.single Report

    #29

    Text meme about being born in the right generation with a bold attitude to telling men to be quiet, relatable meme around 30 years.

    30somethingaf Report

    #30

    Social media meme about relationship drama, relatable to anyone around 30 in humorous text post format.

    30somethingaf Report

    #31

    Meme text about being a night owl and early bird due to a messed up sleep schedule relatable to those around 30.

    30somethingaf Report

    #32

    Humorous meme about calling men hormonal and their reactions, relatable to anyone around 30 years old.

    30somethingaf Report

    #33

    Social media meme sharing a funny and relatable moment about a guy buying perfume and rewards, targeting 30s audience.

    30somethingaf Report

    #34

    Tweet about a complicated family Thanksgiving involving dates and emotional moments, relatable to anyone around 30.

    thetinderblog , x.com Report

    #35

    Tweet by Evrybdyluvbacon joking about wanting to walk into a casino with $20 and leave with $80,000 meme relatable to age 30.

    30somethingaf , x.com Report

    #36

    Tweet about drinking vodka on New Year's Eve causing vomiting, illustrating relatable memes for people around 30.

    30somethingaf , x.com Report

    #37

    Social media post showing a relatable meme about missing a best friend, aimed at those around 30.

    30somethingaf , x.com Report

    #38

    Tweet from The Bookish Babe humorously describing cozy comfort related to memes for anyone around 30.

    30somethingaf , x.com Report

    #39

    Funny relatable meme about family secrets and communication, fitting the theme of memes for people around 30.

    30somethingaf Report

    #40

    Text meme about trusting gut feelings, relatable to 30s, illustrating painfully spot-on memes for that age group.

    thetinderblog Report

    #41

    Text meme about spending money and being rich, relatable to 30s, featured in memes anyone around 30 might relate to.

    30somethingaf Report

    #42

    Meme about men struggling to commit due to daylight saving time and weekly work gas stops relatable to anyone around 30.

    30somethingaf Report

    #43

    Text meme with a sarcastic phrase about arguments, part of painfully spot-on memes relatable to anyone around 30.

    30somethingaf Report

    #44

    USPS tracking humor meme showing two steps: unsure if it exists, then suddenly it has arrived, relatable to anyone around 30.

    30somethingaf Report

    #45

    Funny meme about struggling with daily tasks and meetings, relatable to anyone around 30 experiencing burnout and exhaustion.

    therecoveringproblemchild Report

    #46

    Text meme about arguing with a best friend who takes off glasses and says she doesn’t wanna see you, relatable meme for 30s.

    30somethingaf Report

    #47

    Text meme about childhood memories and adult work frustrations, relatable for those around 30, fitting pain spot-on memes keyword.

    30somethingaf Report

    #48

    Tweet about a girl, her bed, and series on a Friday evening representing a true love story relatable meme around 30.

    thetinderblog Report

    #49

    Text meme saying little miss always figures it out i just gotta panic first, relatable meme for anyone around 30 years old.

    30somethingaf Report

    #50

    Text meme about three people consistently liking social media stories, relatable to memes for anyone around 30.

    whineforwine_ Report

    #51

    Text meme about job boundaries and personal freedom, fitting 30 relatable memes about work and life balance.

    30somethingaf Report

    #52

    Black background meme with white text saying when two people argue online I believe whoever spells correctly relatable meme about online arguments and spelling for memes around 30

    30somethingaf Report

    #53

    Screenshot of a relatable meme about randomly remembering old sandwiches, highlighting memes anyone around 30 might relate to.

    therecoveringproblemchild Report

    #54

    Middle-aged woman emotional while winning an appliance, a relatable moment in 30s memes about everyday excitement.

    30somethingaf Report

    #55

    Tweet about Kevin McCallister having fun alone at a fake Christmas party, a painlessly spot-on meme relatable to anyone around 30.

    30somethingaf Report

    #56

    Text meme about wanting to be 14 again to ruin life differently, relatable to anyone around 30 humor memes.

    therecoveringproblemchild Report

    #57

    Tweet meme about the frustrations of using self-checkout, relatable to anyone around 30 years old.

    30somethingaf Report

    #58

    Twitter post about switching jobs often to increase salary, a relatable meme for anyone around 30 years old.

    workmemesoffical Report

    #59

    Black and white photo of a woman in lingerie with a quote about body size, relatable meme for anyone around 30 years old.

    30somethingaf Report

    #60

    Social media meme about a couple's humorous argument, relatable to anyone around 30, highlighting marriage humor.

    thetinderblog Report

    #61

    Social media meme about performance anxiety while parking, relatable to anyone around 30 years old.

    30somethingaf Report

    #62

    Text meme referencing Tommy Pickles, expressing frustration relatable to anyone around 30, in a simple white background.

    therecoveringproblemchild Report

    #63

    Text meme about relationships and food, illustrating painfully spot-on memes relatable to anyone around 30 years old.

    circleofidiots Report

    #64

    Black text on a pale background with a meme about feeling exhausted and financially unstable relatable for anyone around 30.

    30somethingaf Report

    #65

    Text meme reflecting on aging and surprise at new developments, relatable to anyone around 30 in spot-on memes.

    thetinderblog Report

    #66

    Text meme about being broke, tired, and needing to stop drinking, relatable to people around 30 years old.

    30somethingaf Report

    Child's drawing of a woman wearing a crown holding a bottle and microphone with a humorous caption about relaxing, memes relatable to 30s.

    30somethingaf Report

    #68

    Tweet screenshot showing a witty comment about handling unnecessary attitude, fitting memes relatable to anyone around 30.

    30somethingaf Report

    #69

    Text meme about irregular sleeping patterns described as a freestyle on shuffle, relatable meme for anyone around 30.

    therecoveringproblemchild Report

    #70

    Meme text about dancing and drinking humorously reflecting experiences relatable to anyone around 30.

    30somethingaf Report

    #71

    Tweet humor about 2012 fashion and Instagram habits, capturing memes relatable to people around 30 years old.

    30somethingaf Report

    #72

    Text meme about relationships comparing love letters in wars to modern effort, relatable for 30-year-olds memes.

    30somethingaf Report

    #73

    Text meme saying Imma raise a daughter that people are a little bit scared of, reflecting 30 relatable memes humor.

    30somethingaf Report

    #74

    Tweet by Simon Holland humorously about married life and kids, a relatable meme for anyone around 30 years old.

    30somethingaf Report

    #75

    Text meme about a toxic trait of repeatedly saying its only $20, relatable to 30-year-olds in spot-on memes.

    30somethingaf Report

    #76

    Text meme about wanting a two-income household but living alone, relatable for anyone around 30 in memes.

    30somethingaf Report

    #77

    Meme text about wanting to get rich as quickly and unexpectedly as people get pregnant, relatable to 30s crowd.

    30somethingaf Report

    #78

    Meme text about staying home in pajamas and not speaking to anyone for a week relatable to those around 30.

    30somethingaf Report

    #79

    Tweet about elevator etiquette highlighting silence and no small talk, relatable meme for anyone around 30 years old.

    30somethingaf Report

    #80

    Text meme about being selective with friends because of expensive perfume, featured in relatable memes for people around 30.

    30somethingaf Report

    #81

    Text meme about marriage advice and raising winners, relatable for people around 30, part of spot-on memes collection.

    30somethingaf Report

    #82

    Text meme about having a friend you must warn to be nice before meeting new people, relatable 30s memes content.

    30somethingaf Report

    #83

    Text meme about a surprising response in a conversation, part of painfully spot-on memes relatable to anyone around 30.

    therecoveringproblemchild Report

    #84

    Text meme about obsession and friends joking, a relatable meme for anyone around 30 in a simple black font on white background.

    30somethingaf Report

    #85

    Text meme with a playful comparison of a complicated fitted sheet to a desired relationship, relatable to anyone around 30.

    30somethingaf Report

    #86

    Text meme about flirting plainly to avoid confusion, relatable humor for anyone around 30 in spot-on memes collection.

    30somethingaf Report

    #87

    Text meme about paying for ringtones, reflecting relatable themes in memes for people around 30 years old.

    30somethingaf Report

    #88

    Text meme about girl maintenance before a trip being expensive, relatable to memes for anyone around 30 years old.

    30somethingaf Report

    #89

    Humorous meme text about staying home and online shopping that relates to memes for people around 30 years old.

    30somethingaf Report

    #90

    Text meme about being single past 30, relatable to anyone around 30 featuring painfully spot-on memes.

    30somethingaf Report

    #91

    Meme about the struggle of wanting to call out of work every day, relatable for people around 30 years old.

    therecoveringproblemchild Report

    #92

    Text meme about millennials feeling older than their age, a relatable meme for anyone around 30 on aging and perception.

    30somethingaf Report

    #93

    Text meme about body image and humor, relatable to people around 30 in painfully spot-on memes collection.

    30somethingaf Report

    #94

    Tweet meme about young teens wishing to experience the 2000s but recalling metrosexual men and Y2K culture relatable to age 30.

    30somethingaf Report

    #95

    Text meme about the difficulty of buying clothes that are not black, relatable to memes for people around 30.

    therecoveringproblemchild Report

    #96

    Text meme about dogs celebrating randomly, relatable to 30-somethings in a collection of painfully spot-on memes.

    30somethingaf Report

    #97

    Tweet about feeling tense and relatable meme humor capturing the struggles anyone around 30 might relate to.

    30somethingaf Report

