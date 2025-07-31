97 Painfully Spot-On Memes That Anyone Around 30 Might Relate To (New Pics)
FRIENDS fans would remember the episode about Rachel Green’s 30th birthday party. Everyone else recalled the moment when they officially left their twenties, but it was Joey Tribbiani who felt most distraught.
Being in their thirties seems to be a significant period in people’s lives, so much so that there is a dedicated Instagram page about it. We’ve collected these funny yet painfully relatable images from Sarah Pilger’s account, which is filled with posts about handling alcohol, dealing with conflict, and the joys of staying in.
If you’re of age, these posts will likely hit home for you.
Now, if you haven’t hit the big 3-0 yet, there’s a chance you’re feeling a bit antsy about it. Experts refer to it as “milestone anxiety,” something that’s been prevalent among millennials and Gen Z folks.
A 2022 poll conducted in the UK found that 77% of millennials aged 25 to 39 and 83% of Gen Z aged 16 to 24 feel pressure to reach life milestones. 12% also felt a lack of confidence in their ability, while 20% were burdened by the fear of failure.
According to relationship counselor Natasha Silverman, many people in their early 30s tend to be harsh on themselves, especially when they haven’t accomplished things that are expected of people at their age.
“The truth is that people do things at different points, not always in the same order, and some take a different path entirely,” Silverman said. “It’s all about creating a life that’s authentic to you.”
Women experience a unique kind of pressure when they’re about to turn 30. Clinical psychotherapist Dr. Jo Gee describes it as a “watershed age,” where expectations mount and anxiety replaces the “sense of being carefree.”
“Perceived societal pressures to settle down, have children, and be in a ‘concrete job’ are often keenly felt with the change of decade,” Dr. Gee told HuffPost UK, adding that a woman’s “fertility clock” may create a sense of urgency.
Unfortunately, we can’t turn back the clock and suddenly be back to our glorious twenties. So, instead of looking at aging with a sense of dread, Dr. Gee advises looking back at it fondly and introspectively.
“Looking back over our 20s can have a cathartic effect. Analyze your strengths, increased resilience, and the things you’ve learnt over the past decade.”
What about you, dear readers? If you’re in your thirties, how has life been for you? And if you haven’t hit that milestone yet, how are you looking forward to it? Share your thoughts in the comments!