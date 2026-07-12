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Greta Thunberg’s Younger Sister Leaves Fans Speechless By Being The Opposite Of Her Famous Sibling In Every Way
Younger sister of Greta Thunberg, looking playful in a pink top, taking a mirror selfie. She is the opposite of her famous sibling.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Greta Thunberg’s Younger Sister Leaves Fans Speechless By Being The Opposite Of Her Famous Sibling In Every Way

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Greta Thunberg has spent years making headlines for her climate activism, but now it’s her younger sister who has everyone talking.

Beata MonaLisa, who performs under the name Bea, has built a career around music, dance, and bold performances that couldn’t look more different from Greta’s public image.

After a recent interview went viral, many people were surprised by just how different the two sisters are.

Highlights
  • Beata MonaLisa Thunberg discussed her music career, self-taught vocals, and debut album while distancing herself from comparisons to her sister.
  • Bea said she wanted to be recognized for her own work rather than being known as Greta Thunberg’s younger sister.
  • Her interview and performances went viral, prompting widespread discussion about the sisters’ contrasting public personas.

“Breaking news: siblings are two separate people,” one commenter joked.

RELATED:

    Bea has been working toward her music career since she was a child

    Greta Thunberg's younger sister, a stunning blonde with red lipstick, captivating fans with her unique style.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    Although many people first recognize Bea because she is Greta Thunberg’s younger sister, the 20-year-old made it clear that she wants to be known for her own work.

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    During an interview with Interview Magazine, Bea explained that performing has been part of her life for as long as she can remember.

    “I started dancing when I was three and singing when I was seven,” she said.

    She admitted that her passion for performing wasn’t always welcomed by classmates.

    “I performed in shows at school and everyone thought I was annoying. I was bullied by everyone.”

    Greta Thunberg, a climate activist, standing outdoors in front of a building with hands clasped.

    Image credits: gretathunberg/Instagram

    A social media tweet from @blakmaclives asking about the parents of Greta Thunberg's younger sister.

    Image credits: blakmaclives

    A social media tweet from @ImStretchStacks stating the younger sister should be in front of cameras.

    Image credits: ImStretchStacks

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    Years later, she said those same people now follow her career online. “Now, the bullies follow me.”

    Unlike many singers, Bea said she never received formal vocal training. “I’m self-trained.”

    She further explained that playing French music legend Édith Piaf in a stage production for five years helped shape her voice.

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    “I was cast as Édith Piaf and I played that role for five years, from 12 to 17. Imagine singing her songs every single day for five years.”

    One of her recent performances, a cover of Piaf’s 1949 classic Hymne à l’amour, attracted widespread attention online.

    Greta Thunberg and her younger sister posing together, showing their contrasting styles to fans.

    Image credits: Greta Thunberg/Facebook

    A tweet by The Institutional Economist commenting on Greta Thunberg's younger sister's appearance.

    Image credits: InstEconomist

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    She has also gone viral for her dramatic performances of Whitney Houston songs, with some viewers even wondering if the videos had been created using artificial intelligence.

    “There was a rumor in America that it was AI,” she recalled. “At first, I was offended, but then I took it as a compliment.”

    Bea also revealed that she has been working on her debut album since she was just 13 years old.

    “I’ve been working on it since I was 13. I keep coming back and changing things. There are nine songs, seven are finished.”

    She writes every song herself and described the project as “Pro-queer, anti-macho.”

    “The album’s about the freedom of identity and empowering women.”

    Despite constant comparisons with her famous sister, Bea avoided discussing Greta during the interview

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    When asked directly about the climate activist, she simply replied, “I’m not responsible for other people’s lives.”

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    Instead, she focused on explaining what success means to her.

    “Maybe it’s a feeling. You can be worldwide famous and not feel accepted, or you can have a small fan base and feel very successful.”

    Although she admitted she would like worldwide fame one day, she said having loyal supporters matters more.

    “I think so, but it’s more important to have fans who understand you.”

    A tweet by Chad GPT humorously speculating about Greta Thunberg's younger sister's potential future.

    Image credits: realChadGPT

    Greta Thunberg's younger sister posing in a striking red dress, captivating fans with her unique style.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    She described her audience as people who share similar interests, fashion, and humor.

    “They’re very specific. They have the same interests, the same way of dressing, the same humor.”

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    Bea also spoke about the challenges she has faced in the music industry.

    “I have many straight male producers who tell me how to sing. They want to feel like they’ve taught me.”

    “A loud, young female is very provocative, especially to them because they want to have control.”

    She added that performing for Sweden’s queer community became a turning point in her career.

    “It was the best night of my life. I felt like I was accepted as an artist for the first time.”

    That experience inspired her to write a tribute song called You’re the Upgrade.

    After clips from Bea’s interview and performances spread online, viewers couldn’t stop comparing her to Greta

    Greta Thunberg's younger sister performing a full split while taking a selfie, showcasing her flexibility.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

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    Some joked about how different their personalities appear.

    “And now we know why Greta is so angry,” one person commented.

    Another wrote, “Well, now we know why she is so bitter and angry.”

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    Some commenters criticized the constant comparisons altogether.

    “What is so surprising? They’re different people.”

    Others even joked that the sisters looked nothing alike.

    “Greta must have been adopted apparently by looking at the OBVIOUS differences.”

    Meanwhile, several fans said Bea’s talent deserved attention on its own rather than because of her famous last name.

    A tweet by Bob M making a humorous comment about Greta Thunberg's younger sister and climate temperatures.

    Image credits: bobe934

    A tweet from Smash ThunderStone replying to nypost, saying Cant be the same parents about Greta Thunberg's younger sister.

    Image credits: SmashThndrStone

    One of the biggest themes throughout Bea’s interview was her determination to stay true to herself

    Greta Thunberg's younger sister posing for a selfie in a pink bikini, showcasing her curves and famous sibling differences.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

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    She said she never uses Auto-Tune because she prefers her recordings to sound natural.

    “I decided to never use it. I record everything live. I like it brutal and raw.”

    She also spoke about growing up in Sweden, where she believes people often discourage anyone who stands out.

    “Swedish people think I’m too loud.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by BEA (@beatamonalisa)

    Even so, Bea has no plans to tone herself down.

    On stage, she embraces a bold and dramatic character, while off stage she describes herself as much more sensitive.

    “Off stage I’m humble and sensitive. On stage, I’m rude.”

    “The sister understood the assignment”, Internet had a field day after learning more about Greta’s sister

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    A tweet from Mayor McCheese replying to nypost, saying Now I understand why Greta is so mad all the time about her younger sister.

    Image credits: BmMcCheese

    A tweet from Psmith, replying to nypost, stating Looks like Greta got short changed by the gene fairy regarding her younger sister.

    Image credits: schwabenba55499

    A tweet from Gen X AntiLib, replying to nypost, saying It appears the sister understood the assignment about Greta Thunberg's younger sister.

    Image credits: genxantilib

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    A tweet about Greta Thunberg's younger sister being the opposite of her famous sibling, referencing climate change.

    Image credits: TheRealSchreef

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    A tweet about Greta Thunberg's younger sister and her famous sibling, mentioning regressive genes.

    Image credits: cssherburne1

    A tweet speculating about Greta Thunberg's younger sister and her famous sibling, and their parents' attention.

    Image credits: CdalesP

    A tweet discussing Greta Thunberg's younger sister's music and how she differs from her famous sibling.

    Image credits: linkshund

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    A tweet about Greta Thunberg's younger sister and her famous sibling, referencing coastal flooding and climate change.

    Image credits: SouthpawPatrol

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    A tweet from Elliot Kane responding to a post about Greta Thunberg's younger sister, mentioning interesting family dinners.

    Image credits: ElliotKane

    A tweet from BoodamanX reacting to Greta Thunberg's younger sister's appearance, expressing admiration.

    Image credits: BoodamanX

    A tweet from Lee commenting on Greta Thunberg's younger sister, calling them two sides of the same coin.

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    Image credits: ZMAL06

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    Samridhi Goel

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