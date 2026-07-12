Greta Thunberg’s Younger Sister Leaves Fans Speechless By Being The Opposite Of Her Famous Sibling In Every Way

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Greta Thunberg has spent years making headlines for her climate activism, but now it’s her younger sister who has everyone talking.

Beata MonaLisa, who performs under the name Bea, has built a career around music, dance, and bold performances that couldn’t look more different from Greta’s public image.

After a recent interview went viral, many people were surprised by just how different the two sisters are.

Highlights Beata MonaLisa Thunberg discussed her music career, self-taught vocals, and debut album while distancing herself from comparisons to her sister.

Bea said she wanted to be recognized for her own work rather than being known as Greta Thunberg’s younger sister.

Her interview and performances went viral, prompting widespread discussion about the sisters’ contrasting public personas.

“Breaking news: siblings are two separate people,” one commenter joked.

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Bea has been working toward her music career since she was a child

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Although many people first recognize Bea because she is Greta Thunberg’s younger sister, the 20-year-old made it clear that she wants to be known for her own work.

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During an interview with Interview Magazine, Bea explained that performing has been part of her life for as long as she can remember.

“I started dancing when I was three and singing when I was seven,” she said.

She admitted that her passion for performing wasn’t always welcomed by classmates.

“I performed in shows at school and everyone thought I was annoying. I was bullied by everyone.”

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Years later, she said those same people now follow her career online. “Now, the bullies follow me.”

Unlike many singers, Bea said she never received formal vocal training. “I’m self-trained.”

She further explained that playing French music legend Édith Piaf in a stage production for five years helped shape her voice.

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“I was cast as Édith Piaf and I played that role for five years, from 12 to 17. Imagine singing her songs every single day for five years.”

One of her recent performances, a cover of Piaf’s 1949 classic Hymne à l’amour, attracted widespread attention online.

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She has also gone viral for her dramatic performances of Whitney Houston songs, with some viewers even wondering if the videos had been created using artificial intelligence.

“There was a rumor in America that it was AI,” she recalled. “At first, I was offended, but then I took it as a compliment.”

Bea also revealed that she has been working on her debut album since she was just 13 years old.

“I’ve been working on it since I was 13. I keep coming back and changing things. There are nine songs, seven are finished.”

She writes every song herself and described the project as “Pro-queer, anti-macho.”

“The album’s about the freedom of identity and empowering women.”

Despite constant comparisons with her famous sister, Bea avoided discussing Greta during the interview

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg)

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When asked directly about the climate activist, she simply replied, “I’m not responsible for other people’s lives.”

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Instead, she focused on explaining what success means to her.

“Maybe it’s a feeling. You can be worldwide famous and not feel accepted, or you can have a small fan base and feel very successful.”

Although she admitted she would like worldwide fame one day, she said having loyal supporters matters more.

“I think so, but it’s more important to have fans who understand you.”

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She described her audience as people who share similar interests, fashion, and humor.

“They’re very specific. They have the same interests, the same way of dressing, the same humor.”

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Bea also spoke about the challenges she has faced in the music industry.

“I have many straight male producers who tell me how to sing. They want to feel like they’ve taught me.”

“A loud, young female is very provocative, especially to them because they want to have control.”

She added that performing for Sweden’s queer community became a turning point in her career.

“It was the best night of my life. I felt like I was accepted as an artist for the first time.”

That experience inspired her to write a tribute song called You’re the Upgrade.

After clips from Bea’s interview and performances spread online, viewers couldn’t stop comparing her to Greta

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Some joked about how different their personalities appear.

“And now we know why Greta is so angry,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Well, now we know why she is so bitter and angry.”

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Some commenters criticized the constant comparisons altogether.

“What is so surprising? They’re different people.”

Others even joked that the sisters looked nothing alike.

“Greta must have been adopted apparently by looking at the OBVIOUS differences.”

Meanwhile, several fans said Bea’s talent deserved attention on its own rather than because of her famous last name.

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One of the biggest themes throughout Bea’s interview was her determination to stay true to herself

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Greta Thunberg’s sister goes viral for bizarre vocals while performing at an LGBTQI+ event. Beata Thunberg, who goes by the name Beata Mona Lisa, posted a singing video showing off her bizarre voice on Instagram at the same time her sister, Greta, was being detained in Israel. pic.twitter.com/4taOuUWXgG — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 13, 2025

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She said she never uses Auto-Tune because she prefers her recordings to sound natural.

“I decided to never use it. I record everything live. I like it brutal and raw.”

She also spoke about growing up in Sweden, where she believes people often discourage anyone who stands out.

“Swedish people think I’m too loud.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEA (@beatamonalisa)

Even so, Bea has no plans to tone herself down.

On stage, she embraces a bold and dramatic character, while off stage she describes herself as much more sensitive.

“Off stage I’m humble and sensitive. On stage, I’m rude.”

“The sister understood the assignment”, Internet had a field day after learning more about Greta’s sister

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