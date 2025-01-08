Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman’s Relationship With Aunt Is Ruined After Aunt Swipes Late Sister’s Silver Without Asking Niece
Family, Relationships

Woman’s Relationship With Aunt Is Ruined After Aunt Swipes Late Sister’s Silver Without Asking Niece

Inheritance is a touchy subject and can sometimes cause conflicts between even the closest family members. Somehow, the division of money, property, and other assets seems to just bring out the worst in people.

That’s what one woman found out after an aunt that she really liked went behind her back and pilfered her late mom’s silver collection. This led to lots of hurt and confusion, as well as the loss of a really valued relationship between them.

    Sometimes, people care more about their inheritance than preserving the precious connections they have with loved ones

    People in black outfits at a somber gathering, facing a casket surrounded by candlelit silverware.

    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that her mom passed away 10 years ago, but before that, she had inherited her parents’ wedding silver, which her children then used during events

    Text about family inheritance and a greedy aunt causing drama over silverware division.

    Text about family tradition using wedding silverware, highlighting its sentimental value.

    Text about a greedy aunt claiming family silverware after a sibling's death.

    Silverware collection displayed on a white tablecloth, featuring boxed spoons, forks, and a Christofle brand box.

    Image credits: Eugenia Remark / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author’s aunt, whom she had a good relationship with, seemed to have her eye on the silver collection and mentioned quite a few times that it belonged to her

    Text about family not dividing belongings, emphasizing tradition, related to Greedy Aunt Silverware Drama.

    Text about a close relationship with an aunt is shown, related to the silverware drama.

    Text about family drama over missing silverware involving a greedy aunt.

    Elderly woman and child walking in a forest, wrapped in shawls, depicting family bonds and nature outing.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One day, the woman found out that her aunt had sneakily taken the wedding silver, and when she was confronted about it, she started getting defensive and nasty

    Text discussing a conflict over silverware, expressing feelings of betrayal and surprise at someone's defensive response.

    Text expressing betrayal and manipulation surrounding a silverware dispute.

    Text expressing conflict over relationships and children's feelings, related to Greedy Aunt Silverware Drama.

    Woman in distress at a table with a glass of water, reflecting the silverware drama theme.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author felt extremely betrayed and heartbroken by her aunt’s actions, but eventually, she decided to let the woman have the silver collection

    Text update discussing feelings about a silverware-related drama with an aunt, expressing heartbreak and resolution.

    Text image discussing betrayal and disbelief, related to Greedy Aunt Silverware Drama.

    Text discussing relationship dynamics and moving on, related to Greedy Aunt Silverware Drama.

    Silhouette of an adult lifting a child towards the golden sunset over the ocean.

    Image credits: Pixabay / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Even though the aunt had previously been extremely kind and helpful, her sneaky actions showed what kind of person she actually was

    Text discussing family dynamics and feeling manipulated over a silverware set.

    Text describing a sentimental reflection about a favorite aunt, related to Greedy Aunt Silverware Drama.

    Image credits: Noihin

    The aunt’s greediness caused a huge rift between her and her niece, and that loss of trust would probably not be easy to get back

    The poster explained that after her grandparents passed away, their belongings were divided among their five children. The OP’s mom received their wedding silver which her kids then used at events. It was something that the family found a lot of joy in using and it became a sort of tradition for them.

    Unfortunately, not everyone was happy with this arrangement and the poster’s aunt kept trying to get the silver collection for herself. She didn’t respect her nieces and nephews wish to have it for themselves. Somehow she felt that it was owed to her. 

    Although it might seem like this kind of demand stems from greed, estate planning experts say that it might actually be coming from people looking to feel loved and important. When family members fight over assets, it doesn’t always have to be about the money. Sometimes, it’s about what those possessions symbolize, like a sense of connection, love, and memories.

    Unfortunately, even if the other person has the best intentions behind their actions, studies show that nearly 70% of families lose portions of their inheritance over such fights. Precious heirlooms and larger assets end up being contested in big battles between previously close family members. 

    Woman wiping tears, looking distressed, possibly upset over a silverware drama.

    Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Until the aunt stole her mom’s silver, the OP had quite a good relationship with her. Her aunt would help out by babysitting, lending her car, and just being a constant presence in her life. That’s why it hit the poster so much harder when the woman pilfered the silver, especially because she did it in such a sneaky way.

    According to experts figuring out one’s inheritance can be a tricky subject. Even though you might be hurt if a person tries to claim your assets, it’s important to understand that loved ones may also be distressed about the situation. They might struggle to let certain possessions go, especially if it meant a lot to the deceased person.

    In this case, if the OP’s mom had not mentioned who the silver goes to in her will, it makes it more difficult to know what to do with the collection. The woman’s aunt must have expected to own it after her sister’s death. The only problem is that the way she went about acquiring it was definitely not nice.

    The OP felt that her bond with her aunt was broken because of her actions, especially because the set might not have been worth more than £200-300. Unfortunately, it’s property like this that has strong emotional value that can sometimes spur the biggest fights between loved ones. 

    That’s why it’s so important to discuss such matters with family members while they’re still alive. Or make sure they add it to their will, which will save a lot of hassle later.

    How would you have handled this situation if you were in the OP’s shoes? 

    Netizens sympathized with the poster and told her that inheritance matters definitely seem to bring out the worst side of people

    Text conversation discussing family inheritance and feelings related to Greedy Aunt Silverware Drama.

    Text exchange discussing family reaction to aunt's silverware claim, highlighting the drama involved.

    Text commentary criticizing a decision involving silverware and family tension.

    Comment discussing how inheritance changes people.

    Text discussing a family's dramatic conflict over silverware, highlighting tension between an aunt and her niece.

    Text exchange about the Greedy Aunt silverware drama, expressing empathy over someone's distress.

    Text screenshot discussing the "Greedy Aunt Silverware Drama" and attitudes towards importance of material possessions.

    Text exchange discussing a greedy aunt's manipulation to acquire family silverware.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    kimberly_blizzard_blizzard avatar
    ThisIsMe
    ThisIsMe
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm normally a "it is just stuff, let it go, move on but never trust this woman again" kind of person. But somethings about this feels particularly offensive. I think I would go to her home and demand the silver be returned, and still blow it up to the family. They deserve to know how she has behaved.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree. The aunt is grabby, pushy and an idiot. Silver, unless particularly fine, is not in vogue and so is currently mainly selling at scrap value. I would kick up a stink, primarily to ensure that she and the rest of of the family know why she is never to be permitted in your parents' house again. Secondly, for the price of whatever the set is, whether or not it's returned, she's forfeited many years worth of family visits and help during her years of infirmity. The set probably will pay for two hours of care, if she's lucky.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She didn't "borrow her" the car, she lent it, the other person borrowed it; nor is she loosing her, she is losing her. Obviously when parent passes something to a child, it's no longer the parent's property; it's therefore down to the wishes of the child as to what happens. As the child was married, in the absence of a will, it automatically becomes the property of the husband, and thereafter is disposed of in accordance with his will or wishes - if he wanted to give it to her, that is up to him, but he can very easily say no. Another issue that isn't even a question.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    agat avatar
    Agat
    Agat
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we just say it like it is? The aunt stole it. She's a thief.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
