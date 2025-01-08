Woman’s Relationship With Aunt Is Ruined After Aunt Swipes Late Sister’s Silver Without Asking Niece

ADVERTISEMENT

Inheritance is a touchy subject and can sometimes cause conflicts between even the closest family members. Somehow, the division of money, property, and other assets seems to just bring out the worst in people.

That’s what one woman found out after an aunt that she really liked went behind her back and pilfered her late mom’s silver collection. This led to lots of hurt and confusion, as well as the loss of a really valued relationship between them.

More info: Mumsnet

Sometimes, people care more about their inheritance than preserving the precious connections they have with loved ones

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that her mom passed away 10 years ago, but before that, she had inherited her parents’ wedding silver, which her children then used during events

Image credits: Eugenia Remark / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author’s aunt, whom she had a good relationship with, seemed to have her eye on the silver collection and mentioned quite a few times that it belonged to her

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One day, the woman found out that her aunt had sneakily taken the wedding silver, and when she was confronted about it, she started getting defensive and nasty

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author felt extremely betrayed and heartbroken by her aunt’s actions, but eventually, she decided to let the woman have the silver collection

Image credits: Pixabay / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Even though the aunt had previously been extremely kind and helpful, her sneaky actions showed what kind of person she actually was

Image credits: Noihin

The aunt’s greediness caused a huge rift between her and her niece, and that loss of trust would probably not be easy to get back

The poster explained that after her grandparents passed away, their belongings were divided among their five children. The OP’s mom received their wedding silver which her kids then used at events. It was something that the family found a lot of joy in using and it became a sort of tradition for them.

Unfortunately, not everyone was happy with this arrangement and the poster’s aunt kept trying to get the silver collection for herself. She didn’t respect her nieces and nephews wish to have it for themselves. Somehow she felt that it was owed to her.

Although it might seem like this kind of demand stems from greed, estate planning experts say that it might actually be coming from people looking to feel loved and important. When family members fight over assets, it doesn’t always have to be about the money. Sometimes, it’s about what those possessions symbolize, like a sense of connection, love, and memories.

Unfortunately, even if the other person has the best intentions behind their actions, studies show that nearly 70% of families lose portions of their inheritance over such fights. Precious heirlooms and larger assets end up being contested in big battles between previously close family members.

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Until the aunt stole her mom’s silver, the OP had quite a good relationship with her. Her aunt would help out by babysitting, lending her car, and just being a constant presence in her life. That’s why it hit the poster so much harder when the woman pilfered the silver, especially because she did it in such a sneaky way.

According to experts figuring out one’s inheritance can be a tricky subject. Even though you might be hurt if a person tries to claim your assets, it’s important to understand that loved ones may also be distressed about the situation. They might struggle to let certain possessions go, especially if it meant a lot to the deceased person.

In this case, if the OP’s mom had not mentioned who the silver goes to in her will, it makes it more difficult to know what to do with the collection. The woman’s aunt must have expected to own it after her sister’s death. The only problem is that the way she went about acquiring it was definitely not nice.

The OP felt that her bond with her aunt was broken because of her actions, especially because the set might not have been worth more than £200-300. Unfortunately, it’s property like this that has strong emotional value that can sometimes spur the biggest fights between loved ones.

That’s why it’s so important to discuss such matters with family members while they’re still alive. Or make sure they add it to their will, which will save a lot of hassle later.

How would you have handled this situation if you were in the OP’s shoes?

Netizens sympathized with the poster and told her that inheritance matters definitely seem to bring out the worst side of people

