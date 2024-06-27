ADVERTISEMENT

Different strokes for different folks, as the widely used proverb goes. We all have various preferences, whether it’s for music, sports, food or in this instance, hobbies. Some leisure activities are more common than others. However, due to the vast difference between us as individuals, we have quite an unusual case here today.

Today’s story revolves around a lady who was lucky to score a deal for a massive amount of grapes for just $8. However, her plans to enjoy the wine-making hobby unexpectedly backfired.

Not all deals are worth taking – even if it’s $8 for 109 pounds of grapes

A woman bought 109 pounds of grapes for just $8, thinking that she’d use it all for 5 gallons of wine

Soon it dawned on the lady that there would be an abundance of grapes left, so she decided to make jam

22 jars later, 30 pounds grapes of were still left, so the lady pivoted to making an extra 5 gallons of wine as jam didn’t jell

After a few hours, the lady noticed that in fact the jam had jelled, rendering 30 pounds of mashed grapes useless

Image credits: u/ductoid

In the end, everything the woman wanted to do with the grapes backfired, and she needed to get more grapes if she wanted to finish the mission

A good glass of wine can greatly enhance an evening or a simple gathering with your friends or family. It’s a timeless, deeply embedded beverage in Western culture and cuisine, and is most famously produced in France. However, seldomly is wine-making picked up as a hobby by folk as well.

A 60-year-old woman recently approached Reddit’s r/tifu community with her rollercoaster of a story on wine-making. The story begins in a light way – the lady rejoices in her scoring an impressive 109 pounds of grapes for just 2 dollars a box.

Impressive! Seems like the perfect circumstances for someone whose hobby is wine-making. What could go wrong, right? Well, it turns out that the grapes were bought without actually weighing them.

The lady saw a discount on grapes and got 4 boxes of those. However, she did become suspicious after the checkout, as the boxes were incredibly heavy even in a shopping cart. A stranger helped the lady to wheel the boxes out.

When the woman came back home and weighed the fruit, she was in disbelief – she had 109 pounds of grapes in front of her. In the lady’s experience, it typically takes 50-80 pounds of grapes to make 5 gallons of wine. She had way more than needed.

A couple of grape mashing hours later, the woman already had a 5 gallon bucket full, and she was still miles away from being short of grapes.

By the end of the grape-mashing, the lady had 22 pints of jam and 30 leftover pounds of unused grapes. Unfortunately, after leaving the jam overnight, it didn’t jell. Of course, you wouldn’t want that to go waste, would you?

Naturally, the woman then proceeded to hand-mash the grapes again. To make matters worse, somewhere in the midst of the process, she had a sudden realization of why she got the grapes so cheap. The cashier must’ve applied a senior citizen discount for her, for which the lady didn’t ask.

In the United States, senior citizens are eligible for various benefits. The benefits include senior discounts, tax deductions, travel deals and more. However, not all citizens are happy about the discount as it can be taken as an insult. This is especially the case when the discount is given without being asked. People can be actually younger than assumed.

But the story doesn’t end here either. In addition to this, the organizer of the event called the lady and asked why didn’t she come. Regrettably, she had written down the wrong date and missed the event as it already happened the previous day.

Okay, now the story truly ends. Feels like a movie, no?

On a related note, did you know that fermentation of alcohol such as wine and beer has been done for a large portion of civilized human history? However, fermentation process can only produce low-concentration alcohol.

Therefore, the majority of our ancestors drank low-concentration alcohol, such as the Ancient Egyptian beverage bousa – around only 2%. Lower alcohol concentration is possible for fermented beverages.

Strong liquor, such as whiskey, vodka or brandy, or even stronger beer and wine, can only be produced via distillation process. The distillation process was first recorded in written history in China, 10th-13th century.

To recap, the woman’s day didn’t end on such a high note the way it initially started. Truthfully, hand-pressing 109 pounds of grapes could be challenging for anyone, even if you get wine in return. What do you think about the story? Do you think the lady could’ve gone a different route? What would you do in this scenario? Let us know in the comments below.

“You’re my hero,” netizens empathize with the lady, displaying a supp0rtive reaction