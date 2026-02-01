Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Grammy 2026 Red Carpet Live Coverage: The Stars Arrive
Grammy 2026 red carpet with iconic gramophone trophy displayed at the awards event entrance on a red carpet background
Live Reporting
Awards & Events, Entertainment

Grammy 2026 Red Carpet Live Coverage: The Stars Arrive

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
0

23

0

Live from Los Angeles, the 2026 Grammy red carpet is officially underway, and as always, the arrivals are just as anticipated as the awards themselves. Before a single trophy is handed out inside the Crypto.com Arena, the biggest names are stepping onto the carpet, ready to serve looks, spark conversations, and stir up a little controversy.

The Grammys red carpet has long been a stage of its own, a place where artists make statements without saying a word.

From jaw-dropping couture and archival throwbacks to risky experiments that divide the internet within seconds, this is where fashion and pop culture collide.

While some outfits will be celebrated instantly, others will be debated all night, perhaps for days, and a few will live on in meme history long after the final performance ends.

Live Reporting
Sort by: Newest
Sort by: Newest Oldest Most upvoted
17 min ago

Addison Rae's Plunging Alaïa Moment

Addison Rae’s Plunging Alaïa Moment

Addison Rae arrived in a crisp white Alaïa gown featuring an ultra-deep plunging neckline and a sculptural, tiered skirt that added volume to the silhouette.

The high-low hem became a moment of its own when she cheekily bent forward on the carpet, flashing the layered ruffles and her white pointed heels.

The Money Is Everything singer opted for loose blonde waves, pearl earrings, and minimal makeup.

33 min ago

Columbian Artist Making A Unique Statement With This Outfit

Columbian Artist Making A Unique Statement With This Outfit

Columbian artist and singer Andrea Echeverri is certainly making a statement with this unique outfit.

It's just not clear yet what she's trying to communicate.

39 min ago

Sabrina Carpenter's Glittery Vision Comes Alive On The Grammy Red Carpet

Sabrina Carpenter’s Glittery Vision Comes Alive On The Grammy Red Carpet

Espresso singer floated onto the Grammy red carpet in a dreamy, crystal-embellished white gown featuring a floral bodice, sheer cape-like sleeves, and a tiered skirt made of soft ruffles.

The Valentino design was completely shimmered with tiny white pearls and beads. She finished the look with a rosy blush and white eyeliner while her signature blonde waves were tucked behind her neck.

52 min ago

Tyla Sparkles In A Champagne-Toned Dress

Tyla Sparkles In A Champagne-Toned Dress

Tyla stunned in a champagne-toned, crystal-embellished gown that perfectly hugged her frame before cascading into a dramatic feathered train that trailed behind her on the red carpet.

The delicate beading across the bodice added a soft shimmer. She complemented her look with strappy heels, a sparkling choker, and side-swept hair.

What to expect from the 68th Grammy red carpet

Grammy 2026 red carpet with iconic Grammy trophy displayed, stars arriving for live coverage event in glamourous setting

Image credits: Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images

This year’s ceremony marks another milestone, with Trevor Noah returning as host for the sixth consecutive year. The red carpet is expected to be packed with first-time nominees, seasoned icons, surprise appearances, and last-minute styling choices that weren’t part of the plan an hour ago. And that unpredictability is what keeps viewers glued to their screens.

Bored Panda’s live coverage promises candid reactions, exclusive interviews, and close-ups of outfits you’ll either want to screenshot or forget immediately. And yes, the occasional wardrobe malfunction as well.

As the 2026 Grammys is all set to celebrate the year’s biggest music moments, the red carpet reminds us that this night is about more than wins and losses.

Scroll down to see every arrival, every outfit, and every moment worth talking about from the 68th Grammys red carpet. 

