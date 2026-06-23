“Good-Vibe Girls”: Mayor Goes Viral After Throwing Town Dads A Father’s Day Party With Controversial Invitees

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A Mexican politician has ignited controversy over a Father’s Day celebration that included drinks, a mechanical bull, and “good-vibe girls.”

Rafael Olvera Torres, the mayor of El Naranjo, a town in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosí, raised eyebrows over the informal invite.

The event, which took place on Friday (June 19) at 6:30 p.m, was announced in a video posted on Olvera Torres’ Facebook page.

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Highlights Rafael Olvera Torres, the mayor of El Naranjo, set social media ablaze with a Father’s Day celebration featuring “good-vibe girls.”

The eyebrow-raising event was announced in a video posted on the mayor’s Facebook page.

People questioned the mayor’s use of public funds and said the celebration sounded like a “joke.”

The mayor of a small town in Mexico triggered a wave of criticism over a Father’s Day event with “good-vibe girls”



Image credits: Rafaelolverapeluchin

During his message, the mayor explained that the event was organized to honor fathers and offer them an afternoon of entertainment with food, drinks, gifts, and several “surprises.”

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He mentioned that the celebration would include a comedy show, snacks, raffles, and a mechanical bull for attendees.

The mayor also invited guests to bring additional drinks to supplement what would be offered at the event.

Image credits: Rafaelolverapeluchin

However, one of the aspects that drew the most attention was what he described as “good-vibe girls” to liven up the atmosphere.

Adding to the controversy, Olvera Torres asked the fathers to attend without their children or spouses.

“Don’t bring children so you can have the best time,” he said in the video. “Moms, let them go, they’ll have a great time—we’ll take care of them.”

The mayor invited fathers to celebrate “as they deserve.”

People said the invite sounded like “joke” and called the Father’s Day event a “disgrace”



Image credits: Rafaelolverapeluchin

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Olvera Torres’ video and his mention of “good-vibe girls” were criticized on social media, with people questioning the mayor’s inappropriate use of public funds.

“It sounds like a joke; I can’t believe it,” one commenter wrote.

“This is how municipal taxes are being used…” someone else shared.

“Terrible comment,” a third viewer fumed, while a fourth added, “What a disgrace.”



Image credits: Rafaelolverapeluchin

“Father’s Day should be celebrated with their children and, if they have one, their spouse,” a separate comment read.

“Nothing surprises me anymore! That was the only thing missing hahaha ‘cool girls’! Hahaha 😂 but Mexico is falling apart!” one person said.

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Many locals supported the mayor, with one person saying he “really cares about all the fathers of our El Naranjo.”



Rafael Olvera Torres, nicknamed Peluchín (little teddy bear), became the mayor of El Naranjo in 2021



Image credits: Rafaelolverapeluchin

According to local media, the politician is known for his direct and informal style, which has earned him both support and criticism.

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Nicknamed Peluchín (little teddy bear), Olvera Torres won the local elections in El Naranjo as an independent candidate, becoming mayor in 2021.

He reportedly holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Accounting from the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas (UAT) and, before serving as a public official, worked independently in his profession.

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Image credits: Rafaelolverapeluchin

In the most recent elections, he won with 43.96% of the vote, defeating the candidate from the National Action Party (PAN), Andrés Martínez Sánchez, Milenio reported.

Olvera Torres is currently serving his second term as head of El Naranjo for the 2024–2027 period.

Olvera Torres shared a video from the Father’s Day event and explained why the “good-vibe girls” had been hired



Image credits: rafaelolveratorres

Amid the criticism, the mayor posted a video of the celebration, which was the third Father’s Day event organized in El Naranjo.

The video showed fathers eating around a table, enjoying a traditional music performance, and taking part in games on stage.

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Towards the end of the clip, two women could be seen posing with men on stage and later appearing when a father won a motorcycle.



Image credits: rafaelolveratorres

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“Once again, everything went very well, as has happened in each of these celebrations that we have prepared with great care to honor those who work and strive every day for their families,” Olvera Torres captioned the video.

“There were gifts, many surprises, and moments full of joy. The mechanical bull brought laughter, excitement, and plenty of fun. We enjoyed a great atmosphere of social gathering among friends.

“And the most anticipated moment came when a lucky father became the winner of a motorcycle.”



The mayor thanked the fathers for their “enthusiasm and participation”



Image credits: rafaelolveratorres

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He concluded, “A heartfelt thank you to all the fathers who joined us and made this event an unforgettable celebration. Your enthusiasm and participation are what drive us to continue organizing these kinds of gatherings. See you next year, God willing!”

When a commenter asked about the “good-vibe girls,” the mayor replied that they were “very kind, cheerful, fun, and friendly girls who took part in the event’s activities and helped us hand out prizes to the fathers.”



Image credits: Rafaelolverapeluchin

#VIDEO // 🚨🇲🇽 El alcalde de El Naranjo, Rafael Olvera Torres, encendió las redes sociales tras lanzar una polémica invitación oficial para festejar el Día del Padre. 🧑‍💬 🛑 Prometió comida, comedia y la presencia de “chicas buena onda para poner ambiente en la noche”. pic.twitter.com/NlUW8q2DyW — Grupo Marmor (@Marmor_Informa) June 19, 2026

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El Naranjo is a municipality located in the Huasteca region of San Luis Potosí, approximately 173 kilometers (107.5 miles) from the state capital.

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The total population of the municipality is approximately 20,000 inhabitants.

The town, one of the most visited tourist areas in the state, is known for its natural attractions, including the El Meco and Minas Viejas waterfalls and turquoise-colored waters.

“Is that what the budget is spent on?” an outraged viewer asked

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