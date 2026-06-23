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“Good-Vibe Girls”: Mayor Goes Viral After Throwing Town Dads A Father’s Day Party With Controversial Invitees
A woman in a cowboy hat and fringe top sings into a microphone, celebrating at a Father's Day party. Good-Vibe Girls.
World

“Good-Vibe Girls”: Mayor Goes Viral After Throwing Town Dads A Father’s Day Party With Controversial Invitees

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A Mexican politician has ignited controversy over a Father’s Day celebration that included drinks, a mechanical bull, and “good-vibe girls.”

Rafael Olvera Torres, the mayor of El Naranjo, a town in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosí, raised eyebrows over the informal invite.

The event, which took place on Friday (June 19) at 6:30 p.m, was announced in a video posted on Olvera Torres’ Facebook page.

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    Highlights
    • Rafael Olvera Torres, the mayor of El Naranjo, set social media ablaze with a Father’s Day celebration featuring “good-vibe girls.”
    • The eyebrow-raising event was announced in a video posted on the mayor’s Facebook page.
    • People questioned the mayor’s use of public funds and said the celebration sounded like a “joke.”

    The mayor of a small town in Mexico triggered a wave of criticism over a Father’s Day event with “good-vibe girls”
    Mayor in a black shirt, seated at a desk, discussing the Father's Day party with controversial invitees.

    Image credits: Rafaelolverapeluchin

    During his message, the mayor explained that the event was organized to honor fathers and offer them an afternoon of entertainment with food, drinks, gifts, and several “surprises.”

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    He mentioned that the celebration would include a comedy show, snacks, raffles, and a mechanical bull for attendees.

    The mayor also invited guests to bring additional drinks to supplement what would be offered at the event.

    Good-Vibe Girls performers at the Father's Day party, with a dad dancing beside them.

    Image credits: Rafaelolverapeluchin

    However, one of the aspects that drew the most attention was what he described as “good-vibe girls” to liven up the atmosphere.

    Adding to the controversy, Olvera Torres asked the fathers to attend without their children or spouses.

    “Don’t bring children so you can have the best time,” he said in the video. “Moms, let them go, they’ll have a great time—we’ll take care of them.”

    The mayor invited fathers to celebrate “as they deserve.”

    People said the invite sounded like “joke” and called the Father’s Day event a “disgrace”
    Musician playing guitar and a dad riding a mechanical bull at the Father's Day party.

    Image credits: Rafaelolverapeluchin

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    Social media comment about Father's Day celebrations, referencing the mayor's viral party.

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    Olvera Torres’ video and his mention of “good-vibe girls” were criticized on social media, with people questioning the mayor’s inappropriate use of public funds.

    “It sounds like a joke; I can’t believe it,” one commenter wrote.

    “This is how municipal taxes are being used…” someone else shared.

    “Terrible comment,” a third viewer fumed, while a fourth added, “What a disgrace.”

    Mayor serving food to dads at the Father's Day party with controversial invitees.

    Image credits: Rafaelolverapeluchin

    “Father’s Day should be celebrated with their children and, if they have one, their spouse,” a separate comment read.

    “Nothing surprises me anymore! That was the only thing missing hahaha ‘cool girls’! Hahaha 😂 but Mexico is falling apart!” one person said.

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    Many locals supported the mayor, with one person saying he “really cares about all the fathers of our El Naranjo.” 

    Rafael Olvera Torres, nicknamed Peluchín (little teddy bear), became the mayor of El Naranjo in 2021
    Mayor throwing a Father's Day party, hugging guests and posing with town dads, creating good vibes.

    Image credits: Rafaelolverapeluchin

    Social media comment praising the mayor's viral Father's Day party events, highlighting their success.

    According to local media, the politician is known for his direct and informal style, which has earned him both support and criticism.

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    Nicknamed Peluchín (little teddy bear), Olvera Torres won the local elections in El Naranjo as an independent candidate, becoming mayor in 2021.

    He reportedly holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Accounting from the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas (UAT) and, before serving as a public official, worked independently in his profession.

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    Prizes like wheelbarrows and a TV for the Father's Day party, hosted by the mayor.

    Image credits: Rafaelolverapeluchin

    In the most recent elections, he won with 43.96% of the vote, defeating the candidate from the National Action Party (PAN), Andrés Martínez Sánchez, Milenio reported.

    Olvera Torres is currently serving his second term as head of El Naranjo for the 2024–2027 period.

    Olvera Torres shared a video from the Father’s Day event and explained why the “good-vibe girls” had been hired
    Mayor with a town dad in a hammock, celebrating Father's Day, fostering good vibes.

    Image credits: rafaelolveratorres

    Amid the criticism, the mayor posted a video of the celebration, which was the third Father’s Day event organized in El Naranjo.

    The video showed fathers eating around a table, enjoying a traditional music performance, and taking part in games on stage.

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    Towards the end of the clip, two women could be seen posing with men on stage and later appearing when a father won a motorcycle.

    Mayor Rafael Olvera, organizer of the viral Father's Day party, at his desk.

    Image credits: rafaelolveratorres

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    “Once again, everything went very well, as has happened in each of these celebrations that we have prepared with great care to honor those who work and strive every day for their families,” Olvera Torres captioned the video.

    “There were gifts, many surprises, and moments full of joy. The mechanical bull brought laughter, excitement, and plenty of fun. We enjoyed a great atmosphere of social gathering among friends.

    “And the most anticipated moment came when a lucky father became the winner of a motorcycle.”

    The mayor thanked the fathers for their “enthusiasm and participation”
    A happy couple at a stadium, part of the viral Good-Vibe Girls controversy surrounding the mayor's Father's Day party.

    Image credits: rafaelolveratorres

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    He concluded, “A heartfelt thank you to all the fathers who joined us and made this event an unforgettable celebration. Your enthusiasm and participation are what drive us to continue organizing these kinds of gatherings. See you next year, God willing!”

    When a commenter asked about the “good-vibe girls,” the mayor replied that they were “very kind, cheerful, fun, and friendly girls who took part in the event’s activities and helped us hand out prizes to the fathers.”

    A mayor with an elderly woman holding a box, amidst the Good-Vibe Girls viral controversy and Father's Day party.

    Image credits: Rafaelolverapeluchin

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    El Naranjo is a municipality located in the Huasteca region of San Luis Potosí, approximately 173 kilometers (107.5 miles) from the state capital.

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    The total population of the municipality is approximately 20,000 inhabitants.

    The town, one of the most visited tourist areas in the state, is known for its natural attractions, including the El Meco and Minas Viejas waterfalls and turquoise-colored waters.

    “Is that what the budget is spent on?” an outraged viewer askedAn Instagram comment: Worthy representative of his party!!!, relating to the Good-Vibe Girls viral Father's Day party.

    An Instagram comment: Well it's already known where the taxes of all Mexicans are spent on, regarding the Good-Vibe Girls viral party.

    An Instagram comment: Is that what the budget is spent on??? 😡😡, questioning the Good-Vibe Girls mayor's viral Father's Day party.

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    Good-Vibe Girls event: A user comment suggesting that hot oldies will want to attend the Father's Day party.

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    Good-Vibe Girls event: A user comment advocating for the mayor to be the next president after the Father's Day party.

    Good-Vibe Girls event: A user comment stating the mayor is an example set by the governor after the Father's Day party.

    Good-Vibe Girls event: A user comment with emojis, suggesting the subconscious betrayed the mayor at the Father's Day party.

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    Good-Vibe Girls event: A user comment expressing horror and questioning the characters who rule at the Father's Day party.

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    A social media post with a profile picture and text about a mayor, Father's Day party, and controversial invitees.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course we’re not seeing ALL the pictures from this “Fathers Day” bachelor party, are we.

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    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course we’re not seeing ALL the pictures from this “Fathers Day” bachelor party, are we.

    1
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