Parents Demand Woman Give Up Amazing Career Opportunity To Spoiled Golden-Child Sister

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Parental favoritism has genetic and evolutionary roots
Reading this story may make you wonder how some parents could be this cruel to their children. It seems unreal on some levels. However, there’s a chance that these parents may be unconsciously playing favorites because they may have experienced the same biases growing up.
“Parents themselves may not always realize they are doing this, or sometimes simply feel justified in doing this,” licensed psychologist Dr. Sandra Wartski told Bored Panda. “Those who struggle with this blatantly may have their own emotional baggage or old wounds from their childhood.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dr. Wartski noted findings revealing that around two-thirds of adults suspect there was a favorite child in their family, which suggests that it is, unfortunately, a common occurrence. She also noted that favoritism also occurs among animals, where the weakest baby bird is pushed out of the nest.
Psychotherapist Tina Gilbertson, who specializes in estrangement between parents and adult children, explained that parents may view their biased treatment of their children as a show of love that is equal but different. But regardless of their reasons, their actions are damaging, possibly for the long term.
“Most parents I’ve spoken with feel defensive around accusations of favoritism. And that can contribute to estrangement, unfortunately,” Gilbertson said.
Any child who endures parental favoritism is already in a tough spot. According to Dr. Wartski, the decision whether to build a bridge or walk away is not always black and white, which is why she recommends professional help.
Gilbertson did offer practical advice on how to navigate these tricky waters, starting by asking parents for what you want from them without overstepping boundaries. She suggests telling them how to treat your sibling(s), what exactly you need from them, and how you need them to change so that you can feel better about it.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Requiring your parents to treat your sibling(s) differently is probably a dead end,” Gilbertson said. “Requesting that they treat YOU differently is reasonable and, if you’re clear and specific in what you’re asking, may actually lead to change.”
Unfortunately, the woman in the story was already in such a chaotic situation where her parents seemed to no longer care about her emotional needs. She may be better off distancing herself, if not cutting ties, for her own sake.
The woman responded to one commenter to further explain her actions
Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about parents demanding a woman give up career opportunities to her spoiled golden-child sister.
Most people sided with her, many of whom had choice words for her parents and sister
Screenshot of online comment expressing frustration about parents demanding woman give up career opportunity for spoiled sister.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing parents demanding a woman give up a career opportunity for her golden-child sister.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment reacting to parents demanding a woman give up an amazing career opportunity for her golden-child sister.
User comment on parents demanding woman give up career opportunity for spoiled golden-child sister, encouraging success despite influence.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reddit comment saying NTA with user expressing frustration about family in a discussion on career opportunity demands.
Comment discussing parents demanding a woman give up an amazing career opportunity to her spoiled golden-child sister.
Text comment criticizing parents demanding woman give up amazing career opportunity for spoiled golden-child sister.
Comment discussing parents demanding a woman give up a career opportunity for a spoiled golden-child sister.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of an online comment discussing parents demanding a woman give up career opportunity to spoiled sister.
Comment discussing family conflict where parents demand woman give up career to spoiled golden-child sister.
Comment discussing parents demanding woman give up career opportunity for spoiled golden-child sister due to deep family favoritism.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family conflict involving parents demanding career sacrifice for a spoiled golden-child sister.
Text post with a user comment discussing parents demanding a woman give up career opportunity for spoiled golden-child sister.
Comment on forum post responding to parents demanding woman give up career opportunity for spoiled golden-child sister, labeled NTA.
ADVERTISEMENT
Anonymous user sharing emotional support advice about parents demanding woman give up amazing career opportunity to spoiled sister.
Screenshot of an online comment where a user advises dropping parents and spoiled golden-child sister in a family conflict.
Comment text on a white background expressing that the sister and parents caused trouble, not the woman demanding career sacrifice.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on online forum discussing parents demanding woman give up career opportunity to spoiled golden-child sister.
Poll Question
Total votes ·
Thanks! Check out the results:
Total votes ·
Newsletter
Subscribe to Access Exclusive Polls
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Privacy Policy.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
30
0