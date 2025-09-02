ADVERTISEMENT

Makeup has magical powers. When done right, it doesn’t just highlight your cheekbones, or perfect your pout. It can absolutely transform the way you look, and reveal a whole new level of confidence and beauty.

A true glow up is when you radiate from the inside out. It can take a fair amount of practice and hours of YouTube or TikTok tutorials to master the art of makeup application. Or, if you’re lucky, you could get a professional artist to do your "facebeat."

Depending on how far you’re willing to go for the perfect look, you might even consider a beauty salon called The One Makeup Beauty Studio. Granted, it’s all the way over in Ukraine - but the end result is totally worth the trip. Women have been flocking to the studio to have their makeup done and they’re leaving looking like they should be on the cover of a magazine. The studio’s Instagram account has 69,000 followers living vicariously through the gorgeous ladies featured on the page. It’s a wall of photos that are too beautiful not to share.

Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorites for you to scroll through while you plan your next night out. We also unpack why a great makeover can be life-changing. You’ll find that info between the images.