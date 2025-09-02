ADVERTISEMENT

Makeup has magical powers. When done right, it doesn’t just highlight your cheekbones, or perfect your pout. It can absolutely transform the way you look, and reveal a whole new level of confidence and beauty.

A true glow up is when you radiate from the inside out. It can take a fair amount of practice and hours of YouTube or TikTok tutorials to master the art of makeup application. Or, if you’re lucky, you could get a professional artist to do your "facebeat."

Depending on how far you’re willing to go for the perfect look, you might even consider a beauty salon called The One Makeup Beauty Studio. Granted, it’s all the way over in Ukraine - but the end result is totally worth the trip. Women have been flocking to the studio to have their makeup done and they’re leaving looking like they should be on the cover of a magazine. The studio’s Instagram account has 69,000 followers living vicariously through the gorgeous ladies featured on the page. It’s a wall of photos that are too beautiful not to share.

Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorites for you to scroll through while you plan your next night out. We also unpack why a great makeover can be life-changing. You’ll find that info between the images.

#1

Before and after makeup transformation of a woman at a studio making her look like Hollywood stars.

theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

A traditional makeover usually involves a change in hair, nails, makeup and/or clothes. But it’s about more than just elevating your look. A true glow up is when you shine from the inside out, and exude oodles of confidence. Even just a hint of makeup can lift your self-esteem. 

One YouGov study of 1,000 American women found that three quarters wear makeup. And around half of them do so primarily for a confidence boost. While only 20% do it to look younger.

“Historically it [wearing makeup] probably has its roots in the patriarchy and what society thinks women should do, and how they should present themselves. But I think we’ve also seen a change in the last 30 years, it’s become less of an influence,” says Carissa Newsome, the Coordinator for the Center for Women and Gender Equity at Bowling Green State University. “I think more women now are wearing it just because they like it.” 

    #2

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman transformed by makeup to look like Hollywood stars.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #3

    Before and after images of an older woman transformed at a makeup studio to look like Hollywood stars.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    Out of all the age groups, those in the 65 and older age range had the largest number of women who wear makeup daily.

    “Younger women are less likely than older women to wear makeup on a regular basis,” notes the YouGov site. “Education also plays a role: Women without any college education are more likely than those who have gone to college to say they never wear makeup.”
    #4

    Before and after makeup transformation of a woman at a studio, looking like Hollywood stars with glamorous styling.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #5

    Before and after makeup transformation of a woman at a makeup studio looking like Hollywood stars.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #6

    Before and after transformation of a woman at a makeup studio, resembling Hollywood stars with glamorous styling and makeup.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    A separate Harvard study found that female students who wore lipstick have higher self-esteem and grades. The researchers sorted 186 female undergraduate students into groups.

    Each student was tasked with a different 'mood-influencing task.' These included listening to positive music, coloring a drawing of a human face or applying makeup.

    “They took a simulated multiple choice exam about general psychology,” reports the Daily Mail. “There was an increase in cognitive performance from the music group, but the test scores of the makeup group were 'significantly higher.'”
    #7

    Before and after makeup transformation of a woman at a makeup studio looking like a Hollywood star with glamorous styling.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #8

    Woman before and after makeup transformation at a studio, showcasing Hollywood stars inspired beauty looks.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #9

    Before and after makeup transformation of a woman at a makeup studio, looking like Hollywood stars with flawless style.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    "In line with our predictions, we found a significant effect of make-up on a multiple-choice test performance, with scores being significantly higher compared to those obtained after listening to positive music and coloring a face," said the researchers.
    #10

    Before and after makeup transformation of a woman at a makeup studio, enhancing her look to resemble Hollywood stars.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #11

    Before and after makeup transformation of a woman at a makeup studio, showcasing Hollywood stars inspired look.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #12

    Before and after makeover of a woman at a makeup studio transforming her look to resemble Hollywood stars.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #13

    Woman before and after makeup transformation at studio, styled to resemble Hollywood stars with elegant hair and fashion.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #14

    Before and after makeover of a woman at a makeup studio, transformed to look like a Hollywood star.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #15

    Before and after makeover of a woman transformed by makeup studio to look like a Hollywood star.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #16

    Before and after makeup transformation of a woman looking like a Hollywood star at a makeup studio.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #17

    Woman before and after makeup transformation at a studio, looking like Hollywood stars with glamorous styling and contouring.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #18

    Before and after makeup studio transformation on an older woman, showcasing Hollywood star inspired beauty look.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #19

    Before and after makeup transformation of a woman at a studio, looking like Hollywood stars with glamorous styling and hair.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #20

    Before and after makeover of a woman transformed at a makeup studio to look like a Hollywood star.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #21

    Woman before and after makeover at makeup studio, transformed to look like a Hollywood star with flawless hair and makeup.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #22

    Before and after images of a woman transformed by makeup at a studio, resembling Hollywood stars.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #23

    Before and after images of a woman transformed at a makeup studio to look like Hollywood stars using expert makeup techniques.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #24

    Before and after makeup transformation of a woman at a makeup studio looking like Hollywood stars.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #25

    Before and after makeup transformation of a woman at a studio, showcasing Hollywood stars inspired looks.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #26

    Before and after makeup transformation of a woman looking like Hollywood stars at a makeup studio.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #27

    Before and after makeup transformation of women at a makeup studio looking like Hollywood stars with styled hair and polished looks.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #28

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman transformed by a makeup studio into a Hollywood star look.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #29

    Before and after photos showing a woman’s transformation after makeup, glowing like Hollywood stars.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #30

    Before and after makeup transformation of a woman at a studio, showcasing Hollywood stars inspired looks.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #31

    Before and after makeover of a woman transformed at a makeup studio, showcasing Hollywood stars inspired style and elegance.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #32

    Before and after photos of a woman transformed by makeup, highlighting Hollywood stars inspired looks from the studio.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #33

    Woman before and after makeup transformation at studio, styled to look like a Hollywood star with bold red lips and elegant earrings.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #34

    Before and after makeup transformation of a woman at a studio, achieving a Hollywood star inspired look.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #35

    Before and after makeup transformation of a woman at a makeup studio, looking like Hollywood stars with glam styling.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #36

    Before and after makeup transformation of a woman at a makeup studio, styled to look like Hollywood stars.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #37

    Before and after makeup transformation of a woman at a studio, looking like Hollywood stars with glamorous styling.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #38

    Before and after makeup transformation of a woman at a makeup studio resembling Hollywood stars.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #39

    Before and after makeup transformation of a woman at a studio making her look like Hollywood stars.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #40

    Before and after makeup transformation of a woman at a studio, showcasing Hollywood star inspired looks and styles.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #41

    Before and after images of a woman transformed by professional makeup at a studio, resembling Hollywood stars.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #42

    Woman before and after makeup transformation at a studio, achieving a glamorous Hollywood star inspired look.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #43

    Before and after look of a woman transformed by makeup and hairstyling to resemble Hollywood stars.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #44

    Before and after makeup transformation of a woman at a makeup studio, resembling Hollywood stars.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

    #45

    Woman before and after makeover at makeup studio, transformed to look like Hollywood stars with styled hair and enhanced makeup.

    theonemakeupbeautystudio Report

