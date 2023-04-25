Dad Gets Blasted For Standing Up To Local Bullies Who Threatened His 2 Y.O. Daughter

It’s no big news that some kids can be the meanest little creatures. Perhaps it’s because they’re impulsive or are not quite there yet in the empathy department – whatever it is, dealing with such behavior is a pain, especially if it’s someone else’s children.

This father knows exactly what it’s like to encounter a couple of 10-year-old monsters – however, when he told them off for trying to intimidate his daughter, instead of taking some action, their mother paid the man a house call and blasted him for “scaring her kids.”

Dad confronts neighborhood bullies who threatened his 2-year-old daughter

Shortly after, he scolds them again upon seeing them pestering another kid at the park

“AITA for giving a neighbour’s bully kid two tellings off in the same evening?” – this web user took to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities, asking its members if he’s indeed a jerk for scolding some 10-year-old bullies. The post managed to garner 11K upvotes as well as 794 comments discussing the situation.

Everybody knows that being an adult is a hell of a job. Never-ending pressure and countless financial obligations – you basically have to rely on yourself and yourself only.

However, have you ever considered how difficult it is to be a kid too?

With time and all the responsibilities clouding our minds, we tend to forget that being a child doesn’t always equal carefreeness.

Yes, back then, we didn’t have to worry about money and paying the bills; we had long summer holidays and only cared about hanging out with our mates – all of this is great, of course, but it doesn’t mean that we never faced any challenges.

Now, a number one problem that affects many children, if not all, is bullying. I mean, there’s a good chance you, too, knew a bully who tormented every kid who dared to cross their path. But to give you a more illustrative example, a piece from DoSomething, one of the largest nonprofits exclusively for young people and social change, discovered that in the US, 1 in 5 students aged 12-18 had been bullied during the school year.

According to experts, there are many different causes for why kids bully one another. Maybe a lack of attention at home is to blame; some might also use it to gain “popularity” at school, while others become so-called aggressors after being the target of or witnessing bullying – it could be anything, really, and since it’s not something that can be avoided, it’s important for parents to stand up and do all within their power to lessen the damage it may do to their offspring.

He eventually gets blasted by their mom who pays him a house call and screams at him for “scaring her kids”

The star of today’s article, a father of a 2-year-old, recently faced bullying in action.

The thing is, he and his daughter went out for a walk around the block so she could try her new scooter out when they encountered a couple of local bullies who demanded the girl get off the street and not come out until instructed otherwise.

Needless to say, the man was taken aback by the statements, immediately intervened, and age-appropriately told the hooligans off. The family then went their way – however, later in the park, u/OrdosDeluxe noticed the same bunch of boys terrorizing another girl who, it seemed, was already familiar with their antics.

The netizen made his way straight to the bullies and told them off once again; the girl thanked him for getting them off her back, and they all went their separate ways.

But, surprise, surprise, the story didn’t end there.

The boys, of course, made sure to note which house the author went into, and shortly after their rather eventful walk, he got a phone call from their raging mother, who, instead of educating her children, lashed out at her neighbor for allegedly “scaring her kids.”

The father took none of it and clearly expressed how he felt about her son intimidating toddlers and girls, but he was then met with a threat, with the woman stating that “this wasn’t over.”

Fortunately, though, it was over, as the mother never contacted the house again – but the original poster did get reprimanded by his wife for taking things a little too far.

What do you think about this, though? Do you agree with the author’s approach, or would you do things differently?