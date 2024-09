ADVERTISEMENT

For some people, such things as porcelain plates, fridge magnets, or signed basketballs might not mean much. But for individuals who collect them, they are way more than just knick knacks or sports equipment.

This redditor, for instance, had a collection of Transformer toys, some dating as far back as the 1980s. That was until his girlfriend’s mother took it without asking and gave it away to her grandson. Needless to say, the owner of the toys wasn’t too happy about it, but his girlfriend said she would end their relationship if he reported the theft. Scroll down to find the full story in his own words below.

Figurines and toys of different sorts often become cherished collectables

This man had a collection of Transformer toys, until his girlfriend’s mother gave it away to her grandson

The OP provided more details in the comments, as people had things to say or ask

The man decided to break things off with his girlfriend

Nearly two years later, the owner of the collectibles let fellow netizens know how the story unfolded

Redditors took to the comments section again to share their thoughts