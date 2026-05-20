ADVERTISEMENT

Every person has their quirks. Perhaps you love being home alone because you have the freedom to belt songs from Les Misérables at full volume. Or maybe your guilty pleasure is spending evenings binging reality television shows that you’d never admit to watching. It’s easy to conceal these habits when you live alone, but when you move in with a partner, they’ll see every aspect of you in high definition.

After one person moved in with their girlfriend, they suddenly realized just how strong her obsession with the Kennedy family is. Now they’re wondering whether they were wrong to comment on it. Below, you’ll find the full story that they shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

RELATED:

Many autistic people have special interests that they’re passionate about

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

But when this person realized how strong their girlfriend’s love for the Kennedys is, they began to wonder if they could handle it

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: Former_Ad8217

Readers were quick to give the author a reality check, and they responded to several comments attempting to justify their behavior

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s important for a couple to be in a good place when they decide to live together

Moving in with a partner means you have to be comfortable showing them your entire self. When dating a new person, women are sometimes nervous about the first time their partner sees them without makeup. But that’s nothing compared to when you live together.

Your partner will see you with bed head, retainer in, and pimple patches on. They’ll see you with your head slumped over the toilet when you have food poisoning. And they’ll see you with wing sauce all over your face after ordering some munchies during a drunken night out.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s really beautiful to feel so comfortable with another person that you never have to worry about how they’re perceiving you. But unfortunately, being this vulnerable sometimes comes with judgment, as in this Reddit story.

A survey from Stanford University found that a quarter of couples move in together after four months, and half move in together after a year. And once a relationship reaches two years, 70% of couples are living together.

That doesn’t mean that everything was smooth sailing, though, when they decided to get a place together. Therapy Central notes that many common conflicts can arise when a couple moves in together. These include adjustment issues, worries about independence, noticing differences, spending less quality time together, financial issues, and more.

You might realize that the way your partner does the dishes drives you crazy, or you may notice that they never actually do the dishes at all. Or the two of you might argue about what furniture suits your living room the best. It’s important to give your partner the benefit of the doubt when these differences arise, or the relationship may be on thin ice.

Being unable to compromise or resolve conflicts is a recipe for disaster

ADVERTISEMENT

Another common mistake couples make is moving in together too quickly. Even if they love one another, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re ready to spend every day and night in the same home. So if a couple is unsure about whether or not they’re ready for this big step, Tianna Soto, MA, at MindBodyGreen has some advice.

Soto says a couple should hesitate to make the big move if either or both partners feel pressured to live together. It should be a choice that they’re both making because they want to.

It’s also probably not wise to move in together if it’s purely for practical or financial reasons. It can be nice to have cheaper rent, but that’s not enough of a reason to start sharing a bed with your partner every single night. If the two of you haven’t figured out how to resolve conflicts in a healthy way, you’re in for a world of trouble when you have to share a living space.

Finally, it’s crucial for partners to trust one another before taking this leap. They should see the best in each other and feel safe being themselves in front of one another.

ADVERTISEMENT

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How do you feel about the way this person reacted to their girlfriend’s decor? Then, if you’re interested in reading another article from Bored Panda discussing similar relationship drama, we recommend checking out this one next.

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the author shared an update on their situation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Aakash Malik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: Former_Ad8217

Again, readers called them out for their unreasonable behavior

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT