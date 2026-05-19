Guy Is Baffled After Girlfriend Calls Him Out On His Strange Behavior: “You Basically Live In My Apartment”

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When a couple decides to move in together, it usually sounds like a really romantic idea. Finally, they get to merge their lives and spend every single night in the same bed. It’s extremely exciting, but it can also be a huge test for the relationship.

When one woman realized that her boyfriend was crashing at her place more often than he was staying at his own, she decided it was time for him to start paying rent. But he was offended by that suggestion. Below, you’ll find the full story that the author shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers left her.

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After noticing how much time he was spending at her place, this woman suggested that her boyfriend start contributing to her rent

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But he was extremely opposed to that idea

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It’s important for a couple to feel ready before deciding to move in together

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If you’re married or have been living with your partner for years, you may have forgotten just how exciting it was when you first decided to get a place together. Your relationship was in the honeymoon phase, and you couldn’t imagine spending one more night apart.

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But once you agreed on the big move, everything started to feel real. Picking out a place, buying the furniture, deciding how to split up rent and bills… There’s a chance that it all started to feel more like a business relationship than a romantic one.

According to PsychCentral, same gender couples usually move in together after about 6 months of dating, while it typically takes other couples about 2 years to decide to get a place together. But there’s no perfect timeline, of course. It just depends on when the couple feels ready to take that next step.

To determine if they’re ready, PsychCentral notes that both parties should be on the same page about cleaning, finances, schedules, alone time, communication, what they want in the future, and how they want to set up their living space.

It’s also important that they’re used to being around one another. If the relationship has never been tested by small arguments or spending extended periods of time with one another, sharing a home might be too much change all at once.

Everyone has their quirks, and nobody will be easy to live with 100% of the time. So it’s important that couples are able to compromise and work through their differences without throwing away the entire relationship.

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Money may be a sensitive topic, but it’s a crucial one for couples to be able to discuss

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One of the less romantic but extremely important aspects of moving in together that must be discussed is how to divide rent and bills. Money can often be a sensitive topic, so it’s important to discuss it in a mature and respectful manner. And if your partner can’t do that, they might not be ready to take the next step in your relationship.

Experian notes that couples can split rent 50/50 or based on each person’s income. Typically, the easiest solution is just splitting everything in half. But if one partner earns significantly more than the other, they might agree to split things proportionally, such as 60/40, for example.

It’s also wise for couples to create a joint bank account to manage shared payments. This account can be used to pay rent and bills, and perhaps even buy groceries. But sharing a bank account requires trust. So both partners should make sure that they have no doubts about the other person before opening one.

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Finances are consistently ranked as one of the top issues that couples fight about. So this topic must always be approached delicately. But in this particular situation on Reddit, where the man refuses to contribute to his girlfriend’s rent, it’s clear that he’s not mature enough to discuss finances, which is a red flag.

We have no way of knowing if this man has any financial secrets, such as substantial debt. But that’s why it’s important for couples to be honest and speak openly about important topics like money. They should know exactly what they’re getting themselves into, and they should feel comfortable discussing difficult topics with their partner.

Later, the author revealed some more details about her situation

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Readers warned the woman that her boyfriend was exhibiting major red flags

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