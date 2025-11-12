An online community asked people to share the most unexpected thing they discovered after moving in with their partner. The answers are a hilarious and sometimes horrifying gallery of questionable kitchen habits, strange collections, and sleep rituals that defy all logic.

You think you know your partner. You’ve memorized their coffee order, you’ve met their family, you’ve even survived a trip to IKEA together. But you never truly know someone until you share a bathroom with them. That’s when the secret, unfiltered, and often bizarre version of a person finally emerges.

#1 He talks and walks in his sleep. He's already told me what he got me for my birthday and apparently he's pissed off at some guy named Kevin.

#2 How much he eats. He eats so much. Shocking at first.

#3 He's very particular about the way that stuff goes on shelves. Like, down to the angles of objects. And books have to be not just alphabetized, but categorized in sections. I respect it, he's very cute to me, but I did not know you could think about these things so hard.

Before you even get to the stage of discovering your partner’s secret, nocturnal salsa-making habit, there's the big question: are you even ready to move in together? Relationship expert Noah Williams says you should have successfully traveled together, be able to have healthy disagreements, and have had the dreaded "money talk." He insists that you discussed your future, you know how to share a space, and you genuinely enjoy each other's company in a non-vacation setting. But here's the truth: no amount of preparation can ready you for the specific kind of weirdness that only reveals itself when you share a mailing address. You can ace every single one of those relationship tests and still be completely blindsided by the discovery that your partner sleeps with their eyes slightly open or thinks that leaving wet towels on the bed is a form of abstract art. So, expect the best, prepare for the worst!

#4 How infrequently he showered. It was weird, because I didn't think he smelled and was an active clean cut guy, but I had to wash my couch and bedding so much more frequently because it just got that stank smell to it. I still shudder thinking about it. (He's since gone and my place smells way better thank god.).

#5 He sits on our toilet to pee! I never have to worry about the seat being left up!

#6 Hair everywhere.

Once you’ve taken the plunge, you’ll need a new set of tools to navigate this brave new world of shared spaces and strange habits. Relationship expert Dr. Alexandra H. Solomon says there are three vital skills for successful cohabitation: the skill of negotiation, the skill of creating rituals of connection, and the skill of having a shared social life. She explains that these skills are essential for navigating the big stuff, like who pays for groceries and how you'll spend the holidays. Creating intentional rituals, like a no-phones-at-dinner rule, builds intimacy, while learning to balance your social lives is key to long-term success. ADVERTISEMENT They are also, it turns out, crucial for navigating the small, insane stuff. That "skill of negotiation" is what you'll need when you discover your partner eats cereal with water and you have to decide if this is a battle worth fighting. A "ritual of connection" might be the nightly routine of figuring out which one of you is going to scrape the three-day-old food scraps out of the sink drain.

#7 He leaves food in pots.



Sometimes it's pretty cool. I dont know why he'll make himself some fries but leaves an arbitrary four pieces in the skillet. He says he never notices. I don't know how. But I just eat them.



But other times it bothers me. Cooks himself some ramen noodles. He'll drain the water but will leave like a quarter of noodles in the pot. He doesn't throw it away. He lets it stick and I have to add water just to wait until I can unstick it.

#8 He does not pick up after himself at all. He had a messy dirty house but blamed it on roommates and his cousin/ her kids that all stayed there at certain times. When his friends visited our new place they were shocked at how clean it was.

#9 My wife told me as soon as we moved in together she doesn’t clean bathrooms so I’ll have to do it for eternity. I laughed. Bc she’s the cleanest neatest OCD-est person on the planter. But. Apparently, It wasn’t a joke. She hasn’t cleaned a toilet in years now. the trade off, I haven’t mowed the yard in years. Even though she likes to stand behind me to remind me that I’ve missed a spot, she’s worth it.

One of the most common and truly unsettling discoveries people make is that their partner is a prolific sleep-talker. One minute you're drifting off to sleep, and the next, you're getting a front-row seat to a bizarre, one-person play that you never bought tickets for. According to the sleep nerds at the Sleep Foundation, sleep talking, or "somniloquy," is a type of parasomnia and is generally considered harmless. It can range from simple mumbles and gibberish to full, eloquent, and often deeply weird monologues. While the science says it's no big deal, it's a very different story when you're the one lying awake at 3 AM listening to your partner calmly but firmly try to sell your cat a used car. The online threads are full of these stories, proving that for many couples, the biggest surprise of moving in together is discovering their partner's secret, nocturnal career as a nonsensical motivational speaker.

#10 Makeup.



As a young bloke growing up, never saw my Mum actually putting it on, sure a touch up of lipstick here and there, most of my partners also, it wasn’t until my current other half that I saw the full process.



I sat there absolutely fascinated, watched the entire thing, she’s in front of the mirror in the bathroom, slinky dress on, I had a rough idea what she was wearing underneath, at some point I became sentient enough to tell her how good she looked, got a flirty wink in return.

#11 That he doesn’t clean up after himself. Sometimes I feel more like a maid than his wife. I feel like I do everything around the house and he does nothing.

#12 She opens cereal boxes like Bruce Banner would mid hulk transformation, and she also washes her face by splashing water into her face with reckless abandon. Bathroom counter looks like the end of a SeaWorld show. Minus the animal cruelty.



Edit: Had the name wrong.

So, what do you do when you discover an annoying habit that is so deeply ingrained, it feels like a core part of your partner's personality? The experts at Focus on the Family offer some frustratingly mature and sensible advice. They suggest you should choose your battles wisely, avoid nagging, and try to use humor to address the issue. ADVERTISEMENT They also recommend trying to understand the "why" behind the habit instead of just getting angry about it. The thinking is that this reframes the problem with empathy, suggesting there might be a logical, even touching, reason behind their actions. This is all wonderful advice if your partner's annoying habit is leaving their socks on the floor. It is slightly less helpful when their annoying habit is licking all the seasoning off their chips. Sometimes, a habit is so profoundly strange that there is no healthy way to address it; there is only acceptance and the quiet fear that it might be contagious.

#13 He burps in his sleep, and when he burps, he actually says the word burp. It's bizarre.

#14 She talks in her sleep....it's fascinating.

#15 You don't really know someone until you share a bathroom.

While most of these stories are about hilarious, harmless quirks, some experts offer a word of caution: think twice before moving in together. The Institute for Family Studies notes that cohabitation can create something called "relationship inertia." This is the idea that once you've moved in together, the logistical nightmare of breaking up and moving out becomes so daunting that you might stay in a relationship that isn't right for you, simply because it's easier. It’s the IKEA effect, but for relationships: you've already spent all that time and effort building the metaphorical bookshelf together, so you might as well keep it, even if it's a little wobbly. It's a reminder that while discovering your partner's weird habits is often funny, the act of combining your lives is a serious step that can make it much harder to walk away if you realize you're not a good long-term match. ADVERTISEMENT Have you ever been a little startled by what you discovered after moving in with your partner? Share your wild stories in the comments!

#16 Zero privacy, and even though they were like "Oh, you're so creative with your music!" as soon as I need a few hours to actually work on music, they resent it.

#17 He stands with one foot on the toilet, and then crouches, to wipe. I have no idea. It always looks like he's trying to put in a tampon for the first time.

#18 I can tell where he's been in the house by following all the little change piles he leaves from emptying his pockets after work, coming home from the store etc.

#19 My wife leaves cupboards open, like all of them.

#20 I stopped wanting intimacy from them.

#21 He is obsessed with programmable things. Now all of our lamps are programmed so if I walk into a room I have to go "Alexa, turn on the lights." It's like living in some sci fi movie. It's fun until we get into a fight and then he messes with me by doing weird things to the lights.

#22 He's a binger. If he finds a musician he likes, he'll buy the whole catalog. Cool video game? Stay up until all hours every night until he's gone all the way through it. Good book? Let's read everything that author ever wrote! He just tended to binge on something that grabbed his interest. After I called it to his attention, he became a little more balanced, but he still goes all-in on some things. It's sorta cute.

#23 The other way around - it had just never come up in conversation that I'm fluent in French. He seemed skeptical, so he "quizzed" me every so often. We had dated for about three years before he moved in. Now he just asks me to translate memes written in French.

#24 We've been married a little over 10 years. I just realized a month ago, he lays his socks out every night before bed. Not a shirt, not a pair of pants or his belt, but his socks.



Edit: I just asked him if he's been laying socks out every night recently. He says he's been doing it since he was a kid. He hates wasting time trying to find mates. He likes to sleep in as late as he can before heading out the door, this I did know.

It's a time saver. :)



Edit: with all the comments about having piles of socks I guess I should say, he does fold them and organize them, sometimes. He just lays them out at night. Sometimes he will just have a basket of laundry he hadn't gotten too and he'll have to dig through it.

#25 I thought he didn't like my cooking because he would rush into the plate and then not say anything afterwards to me.

Turns out that when he eats something he really enjoys he will eat it REALLY vigorously and then have to recover from his food coma.

#26 He doesn't just snuggle me because it's cute and I'm only over every once and a while, he HAS TO BE the big spoon to something when he sleeps. Every night he snuggles with me all night, and even when I'm not around when he goes to bed, he cuddles the Pillows, balled up covers, the cat, a piles of clothes...it's adorable.

#27 My husband is deaf (to clarify, I **did** know this before we moved in together).



The thing is, I had NO IDEA how loud he could be. It should have occurred to me sooner, but he has no concept of his own volume. Listening to him make a cup of tea is like having the cast of Stomp in our kitchen.

#28 His daughter is the loudest person on the planet, which I already knew. He'd always say he has no idea how he and babymama have such a loud kid because they're both so introverted and quiet. Lo and behold, once we moved in together, I've quickly discovered that he is incredibly loud on his own, constantly. Whether he's shouting/singing literal nonsense at the top of his lungs on the toilet, listening to things on his phone/laptop as high as they'll go, randomly shouting nonsense close to my head, speaking in obnoxious voices to the cats, or just speaking as loudly as I ever imagined possible for no reason during conversations at home/in the car, he is NOT the quiet person I thought I was dating. It's no wonder his daughter constantly yells, he does it all the time for no reason.



Edit a word



Edit: the jig is up, guys! u/forl has been reading this thread the entire time, lol.

#29 She licks the seasoning off of chips before eating them. So weird.

#30 Cups. New clean cup for every new drink, he is physically incapable of rinsing and reusing.



EDIT: He's also a redditor and saw this post. Let's see if any changes result.

#31 Her adoration of blankets and pillows. We have far too many for each piece of furniture... And the blankets slowly get accumulated by the dog as bed buddies or rags.

#32 He always brushes his teeth before hopping in the shower. All my life I've brushed my teeth *after* I shower.



It's obviously a really small thing. But it really stood out to me because I asked him why and he said he didn't like taking a shower tasting morning breath, preferred a fresh mouth so he could enjoy the shower.



It seemed like such a good reason, in the moment I felt a little dumb doing it my way for so long.

#33 She cries all the time. 90% of the time because of the movie/TV show/Pod cast she is watching. Other 15% is just random "im so lucky to have you" happy crying. Is both endearing and funny to me. Her first mistake was when i found out she cries to beauty and the beast music. Now i will make her dinner and listen to the music while i cook forcing her to come and cry with me or to throw things at me while laughing/crying. Its adorable.



Edit: Gone for a few days to come back to a huge response, thanks for not making my top comment something i can actually show people.

#34 I know the dude has body hair. It's cute. I like it.



I had no idea that his body hair apparently explodes off him with great violence every time he takes a shower. Shower clogs have gone from a once-a-year thing, maybe, if I do a leg shave after winter, to a monthly thing. It's all thick, curly brown man-fur.



Is... is this a common thing? Does it happen to other guys?



Also, he goes to bed fully clothed and then wriggles out of his clothing throughout the night.

#35 We've been married for 21 years and I have only heard him burp maybe 2 times and fart about the same. He is also a phantom pooper.... no smell and he's in and out in record time. It's so weird.

I'm pretty normal in the gas department but feel like an absolute Neanderthal if I let one rip.