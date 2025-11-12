ADVERTISEMENT

You think you know your partner. You’ve memorized their coffee order, you’ve met their family, you’ve even survived a trip to IKEA together. But you never truly know someone until you share a bathroom with them. That’s when the secret, unfiltered, and often bizarre version of a person finally emerges.

An online community asked people to share the most unexpected thing they discovered after moving in with their partner. The answers are a hilarious and sometimes horrifying gallery of questionable kitchen habits, strange collections, and sleep rituals that defy all logic.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Couple discovering surprising habits and secrets after moving in together, showing affection and closeness in bed. He talks and walks in his sleep. He's already told me what he got me for my birthday and apparently he's pissed off at some guy named Kevin.

apurplesundress , Vitaly Gariev Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Couple sharing dessert at a table, illustrating surprising habits and secrets people discover about their partner after moving in. How much he eats. He eats so much. Shocking at first.

    PrinceeBunny , Junior REIS Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Wall display of colorful art prints and illustrations reflecting surprising habits and secrets discovered after moving in with a partner. He's very particular about the way that stuff goes on shelves. Like, down to the angles of objects. And books have to be not just alphabetized, but categorized in sections. I respect it, he's very cute to me, but I did not know you could think about these things so hard.

    Silly_Accident3137 , Ella Christenson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    professormcgonagallminerva avatar
    Stardust she/her
    Stardust she/her
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well it’s either that or complete anarchy. These things matter a lot otherwise the whole system would fall apart and then the house would be a mess and people would judge you harshly

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Before you even get to the stage of discovering your partner’s secret, nocturnal salsa-making habit, there's the big question: are you even ready to move in together? Relationship expert Noah Williams says you should have successfully traveled together, be able to have healthy disagreements, and have had the dreaded "money talk."

    He insists that you discussed your future, you know how to share a space, and you genuinely enjoy each other's company in a non-vacation setting. But here's the truth: no amount of preparation can ready you for the specific kind of weirdness that only reveals itself when you share a mailing address.

    You can ace every single one of those relationship tests and still be completely blindsided by the discovery that your partner sleeps with their eyes slightly open or thinks that leaving wet towels on the bed is a form of abstract art. So, expect the best, prepare for the worst!
    #4

    35 Surprising Habits And Secrets People Discovered About Their Partner After Moving In With Them How infrequently he showered. It was weird, because I didn't think he smelled and was an active clean cut guy, but I had to wash my couch and bedding so much more frequently because it just got that stank smell to it. I still shudder thinking about it. (He's since gone and my place smells way better thank god.).

    Penny_wish , abdullah ali Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Close-up of a toilet with the lid open illustrating surprising habits discovered about a partner after moving in together. He sits on our toilet to pee! I never have to worry about the seat being left up!

    Tillikummate , Giorgio Trovato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jameshowell avatar
    James Howell
    James Howell
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My Mom told my brother and I if we stand will peeing, we had to clean the bathroom every time. SOOO, I sit and glad she taught us this. I don't have pissy pants and my bathroom is much cleaner than other guys. Thanks Momma

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    Smiling woman brushing hair in front of bathroom mirror revealing surprising habits after moving in with partner Hair everywhere.

    ObsessedWithWife , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Once you’ve taken the plunge, you’ll need a new set of tools to navigate this brave new world of shared spaces and strange habits. Relationship expert Dr. Alexandra H. Solomon says there are three vital skills for successful cohabitation: the skill of negotiation, the skill of creating rituals of connection, and the skill of having a shared social life.

    She explains that these skills are essential for navigating the big stuff, like who pays for groceries and how you'll spend the holidays. Creating intentional rituals, like a no-phones-at-dinner rule, builds intimacy, while learning to balance your social lives is key to long-term success.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They are also, it turns out, crucial for navigating the small, insane stuff. That "skill of negotiation" is what you'll need when you discover your partner eats cereal with water and you have to decide if this is a battle worth fighting. A "ritual of connection" might be the nightly routine of figuring out which one of you is going to scrape the three-day-old food scraps out of the sink drain.
    #7

    Two people using chopsticks to eat noodles and sausages, illustrating surprising habits discovered after moving in with partner. He leaves food in pots.

    Sometimes it's pretty cool. I dont know why he'll make himself some fries but leaves an arbitrary four pieces in the skillet. He says he never notices. I don't know how. But I just eat them.

    But other times it bothers me. Cooks himself some ramen noodles. He'll drain the water but will leave like a quarter of noodles in the pot. He doesn't throw it away. He lets it stick and I have to add water just to wait until I can unstick it.

    -Lostime- , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Dimly lit cluttered kitchen showing surprising habits people discovered about their partner after moving in with them. He does not pick up after himself at all. He had a messy dirty house but blamed it on roommates and his cousin/ her kids that all stayed there at certain times. When his friends visited our new place they were shocked at how clean it was.

    OpheliasDrowning , Bernd 📷 Dittrich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Modern bathroom interior with bathtub and double sinks, reflecting surprising habits and secrets discovered about partners. My wife told me as soon as we moved in together she doesn’t clean bathrooms so I’ll have to do it for eternity. I laughed. Bc she’s the cleanest neatest OCD-est person on the planter. But. Apparently, It wasn’t a joke. She hasn’t cleaned a toilet in years now. the trade off, I haven’t mowed the yard in years. Even though she likes to stand behind me to remind me that I’ve missed a spot, she’s worth it.

    WorthSufficient5581 , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the most common and truly unsettling discoveries people make is that their partner is a prolific sleep-talker. One minute you're drifting off to sleep, and the next, you're getting a front-row seat to a bizarre, one-person play that you never bought tickets for.

    According to the sleep nerds at the Sleep Foundation, sleep talking, or "somniloquy," is a type of parasomnia and is generally considered harmless. It can range from simple mumbles and gibberish to full, eloquent, and often deeply weird monologues.

    While the science says it's no big deal, it's a very different story when you're the one lying awake at 3 AM listening to your partner calmly but firmly try to sell your cat a used car. The online threads are full of these stories, proving that for many couples, the biggest surprise of moving in together is discovering their partner's secret, nocturnal career as a nonsensical motivational speaker.
    #10

    Makeup and beauty products scattered on a wooden surface revealing surprising habits discovered after moving in with a partner Makeup.

    As a young bloke growing up, never saw my Mum actually putting it on, sure a touch up of lipstick here and there, most of my partners also, it wasn’t until my current other half that I saw the full process.

    I sat there absolutely fascinated, watched the entire thing, she’s in front of the mirror in the bathroom, slinky dress on, I had a rough idea what she was wearing underneath, at some point I became sentient enough to tell her how good she looked, got a flirty wink in return.

    Chewiesbro , Curated Lifestyle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Person holding cleaning supplies and broom in modern kitchen illustrating surprising habits discovered about partner after moving in. That he doesn’t clean up after himself. Sometimes I feel more like a maid than his wife. I feel like I do everything around the house and he does nothing.

    Vegetable_Food3879 , Josue Michel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Colorful cereal boxes of Cap'n Crunch and Reese's Puffs displayed on a table, highlighting surprising habits after moving in together. She opens cereal boxes like Bruce Banner would mid hulk transformation, and she also washes her face by splashing water into her face with reckless abandon. Bathroom counter looks like the end of a SeaWorld show. Minus the animal cruelty.

    Edit: Had the name wrong.

    anon , Samantha Gades Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    So, what do you do when you discover an annoying habit that is so deeply ingrained, it feels like a core part of your partner's personality? The experts at Focus on the Family offer some frustratingly mature and sensible advice. They suggest you should choose your battles wisely, avoid nagging, and try to use humor to address the issue.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They also recommend trying to understand the "why" behind the habit instead of just getting angry about it. The thinking is that this reframes the problem with empathy, suggesting there might be a logical, even touching, reason behind their actions. 

    This is all wonderful advice if your partner's annoying habit is leaving their socks on the floor. It is slightly less helpful when their annoying habit is licking all the seasoning off their chips. Sometimes, a habit is so profoundly strange that there is no healthy way to address it; there is only acceptance and the quiet fear that it might be contagious.
    #13

    Man sleeping peacefully on bed, illustrating surprising habits and secrets people discover about their partner after moving in. He burps in his sleep, and when he burps, he actually says the word burp. It's bizarre.

    littlebitchcake , gpointstudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Young woman lying peacefully on a bed, representing surprising habits and secrets people discovered about their partner after moving in. She talks in her sleep....it's fascinating.

    ProgMusicMan , lookstudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Couple in white robes sharing a tender moment, illustrating surprising habits discovered about their partner after moving in. You don't really know someone until you share a bathroom.

    Aggressive-Unit3522 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    While most of these stories are about hilarious, harmless quirks, some experts offer a word of caution: think twice before moving in together. The Institute for Family Studies notes that cohabitation can create something called "relationship inertia."

    This is the idea that once you've moved in together, the logistical nightmare of breaking up and moving out becomes so daunting that you might stay in a relationship that isn't right for you, simply because it's easier.

    It’s the IKEA effect, but for relationships: you've already spent all that time and effort building the metaphorical bookshelf together, so you might as well keep it, even if it's a little wobbly. It's a reminder that while discovering your partner's weird habits is often funny, the act of combining your lives is a serious step that can make it much harder to walk away if you realize you're not a good long-term match.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Have you ever been a little startled by what you discovered after moving in with your partner? Share your wild stories in the comments!
    #16

    Couple sitting on a couch holding hands, symbolizing surprising habits and secrets discovered after moving in together. Zero privacy, and even though they were like "Oh, you're so creative with your music!" as soon as I need a few hours to actually work on music, they resent it.

    TheFutureIsAFriend , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Minimalist bathroom with a white toilet and tiled walls, illustrating surprising habits discovered after moving in with partner. He stands with one foot on the toilet, and then crouches, to wipe. I have no idea. It always looks like he's trying to put in a tampon for the first time.

    xhaltdestroy , Jan Antonin Kolar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    professormcgonagallminerva avatar
    Stardust she/her
    Stardust she/her
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that how one puts in a tampon? Idk because they’re not common enough in my country

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Person showing empty pocket, highlighting surprising habits and secrets people discovered about their partner after moving in. I can tell where he's been in the house by following all the little change piles he leaves from emptying his pockets after work, coming home from the store etc.

    Bad_hat_Bad_cat , Yunus Tuğ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Person discovering surprising habits and secrets about their partner after moving in together at home. My wife leaves cupboards open, like all of them.

    PM_ME_YOR_BEWBS , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Couple sitting apart on sofa looking upset, highlighting surprising habits and secrets discovered after moving in together. I stopped wanting intimacy from them.

    Major_Midnight6695 , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Hanging indoor plants and glowing light bulbs in a cozy setting, illustrating surprising habits and secrets discovered. He is obsessed with programmable things. Now all of our lamps are programmed so if I walk into a room I have to go "Alexa, turn on the lights." It's like living in some sci fi movie. It's fun until we get into a fight and then he messes with me by doing weird things to the lights.

    viktor72 , Patrick Schneider patrick_schneider Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Two people sitting on a couch, one holding a remote control, illustrating surprising habits and secrets after moving in together. He's a binger. If he finds a musician he likes, he'll buy the whole catalog. Cool video game? Stay up until all hours every night until he's gone all the way through it. Good book? Let's read everything that author ever wrote! He just tended to binge on something that grabbed his interest. After I called it to his attention, he became a little more balanced, but he still goes all-in on some things. It's sorta cute.

    mamacrocker , Curated Lifestyle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Person looking at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, reflecting on surprising habits and secrets discovered about their partner after moving in. The other way around - it had just never come up in conversation that I'm fluent in French. He seemed skeptical, so he "quizzed" me every so often. We had dated for about three years before he moved in. Now he just asks me to translate memes written in French.

    fantochefou , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Two green socks hanging on a clothesline with clothespins, illustrating surprising habits discovered after moving in. We've been married a little over 10 years. I just realized a month ago, he lays his socks out every night before bed. Not a shirt, not a pair of pants or his belt, but his socks.

    Edit: I just asked him if he's been laying socks out every night recently. He says he's been doing it since he was a kid. He hates wasting time trying to find mates. He likes to sleep in as late as he can before heading out the door, this I did know.
    It's a time saver. :)

    Edit: with all the comments about having piles of socks I guess I should say, he does fold them and organize them, sometimes. He just lays them out at night. Sometimes he will just have a basket of laundry he hadn't gotten too and he'll have to dig through it.

    sauerpatchkid , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Person discovering surprising habits of partner while eating together in a casual, cozy setting after moving in. I thought he didn't like my cooking because he would rush into the plate and then not say anything afterwards to me.
    Turns out that when he eats something he really enjoys he will eat it REALLY vigorously and then have to recover from his food coma.

    anon , Nappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Couple sitting closely on a couch, sharing intimate moments and discovering surprising habits after moving in together. He doesn't just snuggle me because it's cute and I'm only over every once and a while, he HAS TO BE the big spoon to something when he sleeps. Every night he snuggles with me all night, and even when I'm not around when he goes to bed, he cuddles the Pillows, balled up covers, the cat, a piles of clothes...it's adorable.

    Grasshopperontheroad , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Older man having a hearing aid fitted, illustrating surprising habits and secrets people discovered about their partner after moving in. My husband is deaf (to clarify, I **did** know this before we moved in together).

    The thing is, I had NO IDEA how loud he could be. It should have occurred to me sooner, but he has no concept of his own volume. Listening to him make a cup of tea is like having the cast of Stomp in our kitchen.

    Fruit-Viking , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Man holding crying child outdoors, illustrating surprising habits people discovered about their partner after moving in together. His daughter is the loudest person on the planet, which I already knew. He'd always say he has no idea how he and babymama have such a loud kid because they're both so introverted and quiet. Lo and behold, once we moved in together, I've quickly discovered that he is incredibly loud on his own, constantly. Whether he's shouting/singing literal nonsense at the top of his lungs on the toilet, listening to things on his phone/laptop as high as they'll go, randomly shouting nonsense close to my head, speaking in obnoxious voices to the cats, or just speaking as loudly as I ever imagined possible for no reason during conversations at home/in the car, he is NOT the quiet person I thought I was dating. It's no wonder his daughter constantly yells, he does it all the time for no reason.

    Edit a word

    Edit: the jig is up, guys! u/forl has been reading this thread the entire time, lol.

    anon , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Close-up of crispy potato chips inside an open bag illustrating surprising habits and secrets discovered after moving in with a partner. She licks the seasoning off of chips before eating them. So weird.

    Tlehmann22 , Esperanza Doronila Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Stacked red and green cups on a wooden surface revealing surprising habits discovered after moving in with a partner Cups. New clean cup for every new drink, he is physically incapable of rinsing and reusing.

    EDIT: He's also a redditor and saw this post. Let's see if any changes result.

    silence1545 , DJ Paine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Her adoration of blankets and pillows. We have far too many for each piece of furniture... And the blankets slowly get accumulated by the dog as bed buddies or rags.

    GentlemanBAMF Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    He always brushes his teeth before hopping in the shower. All my life I've brushed my teeth *after* I shower.

    It's obviously a really small thing. But it really stood out to me because I asked him why and he said he didn't like taking a shower tasting morning breath, preferred a fresh mouth so he could enjoy the shower.

    It seemed like such a good reason, in the moment I felt a little dumb doing it my way for so long.

    greentreesbreezy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    She cries all the time. 90% of the time because of the movie/TV show/Pod cast she is watching. Other 15% is just random "im so lucky to have you" happy crying. Is both endearing and funny to me. Her first mistake was when i found out she cries to beauty and the beast music. Now i will make her dinner and listen to the music while i cook forcing her to come and cry with me or to throw things at me while laughing/crying. Its adorable.

    Edit: Gone for a few days to come back to a huge response, thanks for not making my top comment something i can actually show people.

    MovingTarget_086 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    I know the dude has body hair. It's cute. I like it.

    I had no idea that his body hair apparently explodes off him with great violence every time he takes a shower. Shower clogs have gone from a once-a-year thing, maybe, if I do a leg shave after winter, to a monthly thing. It's all thick, curly brown man-fur.

    Is... is this a common thing? Does it happen to other guys?

    Also, he goes to bed fully clothed and then wriggles out of his clothing throughout the night.

    mus_maximus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    We've been married for 21 years and I have only heard him burp maybe 2 times and fart about the same. He is also a phantom pooper.... no smell and he's in and out in record time. It's so weird.
    I'm pretty normal in the gas department but feel like an absolute Neanderthal if I let one rip.

    derpeedame12 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!