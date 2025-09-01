Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy’s GF Thinks She Can Quit Her Job Because He Struck It Big In Lotto, He Thinks About Dumping Her
Young woman smiling while counting money at home, representing girlfriend wants to quit job after winning lottery.
Couples, Relationships

Guy’s GF Thinks She Can Quit Her Job Because He Struck It Big In Lotto, He Thinks About Dumping Her

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Bad relationships can take a toll on a person’s mental health and well-being. Sometimes folks feel like they need to stick with a toxic partner because they feel guilty for breaking up with them. It becomes especially hard if one person relies on the other for support.

This is the tough situation a man found himself in when he won the lottery. His girlfriend wanted to quit her job because she thought he would take care of her, but he felt confused because he had broken up with her twice before. 

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Some people try to take advantage of other folks, especially when there is money in the picture

    Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that he and his girlfriend had a rocky relationship and that he had broken up with her twice, as she was very clingy and insecure

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the last few months, the couple hadn’t had any fights, and the man had come into a recent windfall by winning a big lottery

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One day, the man’s girlfriend told him that she was going to quit her job since he had recently come into money, and she expected him to share it with her

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ExilePrufrock

    Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When the poster told his partner that she shouldn’t expect any financial help from him, she got very angry and tried to emotionally manipulate him

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Eventually, the woman broke up with him and left, but later she kept emailing and calling him, asking him for help

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Alrightstock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The man found himself in a strange situation when police showed up, stating that they had received a domestic dispute complaint, so he felt his ex had something to do with it

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The ex-girlfriend even started adding his friends online and sending him rude texts, which he did his best to ignore

    Image credits: ExilePrufrock

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The man felt drained after everything his ex had done to get back at him, but he was also glad of his decision

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster and his partner had been having a difficult time and had broken up twice already. He felt that she was too clingy and suspicious of his behavior. He wasn’t able to get enough privacy with her around, and due to her constant smothering, he felt like he needed some space. That’s why their relationship was quite rocky.

    According to experts, if people keep breaking up and getting back together, it’s probably because they hope that the other person will change their behavior. Sometimes, folks feel comfortable in toxic relationships and patterns, which is why they keep going back to people who aren’t good for them.

    The man didn’t give much thought to his relationship in the last few months because things were going okay. It’s only when he won the lottery and had a lot of money at his disposal that it became a problem. His girlfriend expected him to look after her financially, and she thought that she’d be able to leave her job as well.

    There are many relatives and friends who suddenly come out of the woodwork when someone wins the lottery. That’s why the winners need to protect their interests and keep the information private until they know who they can trust. This revelation can also be made through a legal team with stipulations on how much money can be spent or lent.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: mehaniq / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When the woman realized that she wasn’t getting a cent from her boyfriend, she got extremely angry. She tried to guilt-trip him into supporting her, but he did not give in to her manipulation. Then she resorted to underhanded tactics like emailing him her sob stories, adding his friends online, and continuously sending texts.

    It’s extremely tough when loved ones try to get their hands on one’s lottery earnings. This kind of situation is more common than not. People might share their difficulties and expect the winner to share a bit of their prize money out of sympathy. Those folks might not do the same if they were in a similar situation.

    That’s why the man kept his distance from his ex. Even when she sent him multiple messages and called him superficial, he didn’t stoop to her level. She tried to call him for help, then anonymously complained about him and even sent him weird voice mails. It seems like she was extremely keen on getting his money.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s tough to know what to do in situations like this when you actually care about the other person. Especially if you’ve had a close connection with them, it’s hard to shut off those feelings, but it’s very important to set boundaries if you feel like they’re trying to take advantage of you.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Do you think the man handled this situation correctly? What advice would you give him? Let us know in the comments.

    People were baffled by the man’s rocky relationship and also felt that he shouldn’t have let folks know about his lottery winnings

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    35

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    35

    Open list comments

    1

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    DUDE! The red flags have been waving for 7 months! Pay attention + DUMP her! How many more signs do you need to see that she's not a good fit for you? And change your locks, phone #, etc., cuz she doesn't seem like the type to "go quietly."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    DUDE! The red flags have been waving for 7 months! Pay attention + DUMP her! How many more signs do you need to see that she's not a good fit for you? And change your locks, phone #, etc., cuz she doesn't seem like the type to "go quietly."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Arrow point to left Arrow point to right
    ADVERTISEMENT