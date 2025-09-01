Guy’s GF Thinks She Can Quit Her Job Because He Struck It Big In Lotto, He Thinks About Dumping Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Bad relationships can take a toll on a person’s mental health and well-being. Sometimes folks feel like they need to stick with a toxic partner because they feel guilty for breaking up with them. It becomes especially hard if one person relies on the other for support.

This is the tough situation a man found himself in when he won the lottery. His girlfriend wanted to quit her job because she thought he would take care of her, but he felt confused because he had broken up with her twice before.

Some people try to take advantage of other folks, especially when there is money in the picture

The poster shared that he and his girlfriend had a rocky relationship and that he had broken up with her twice, as she was very clingy and insecure

In the last few months, the couple hadn’t had any fights, and the man had come into a recent windfall by winning a big lottery

One day, the man’s girlfriend told him that she was going to quit her job since he had recently come into money, and she expected him to share it with her

Image credits: ExilePrufrock

When the poster told his partner that she shouldn’t expect any financial help from him, she got very angry and tried to emotionally manipulate him

Eventually, the woman broke up with him and left, but later she kept emailing and calling him, asking him for help

The man found himself in a strange situation when police showed up, stating that they had received a domestic dispute complaint, so he felt his ex had something to do with it

The ex-girlfriend even started adding his friends online and sending him rude texts, which he did his best to ignore

Image credits: ExilePrufrock

The man felt drained after everything his ex had done to get back at him, but he was also glad of his decision

The poster and his partner had been having a difficult time and had broken up twice already. He felt that she was too clingy and suspicious of his behavior. He wasn’t able to get enough privacy with her around, and due to her constant smothering, he felt like he needed some space. That’s why their relationship was quite rocky.

According to experts, if people keep breaking up and getting back together, it’s probably because they hope that the other person will change their behavior. Sometimes, folks feel comfortable in toxic relationships and patterns, which is why they keep going back to people who aren’t good for them.

The man didn’t give much thought to his relationship in the last few months because things were going okay. It’s only when he won the lottery and had a lot of money at his disposal that it became a problem. His girlfriend expected him to look after her financially, and she thought that she’d be able to leave her job as well.

There are many relatives and friends who suddenly come out of the woodwork when someone wins the lottery. That’s why the winners need to protect their interests and keep the information private until they know who they can trust. This revelation can also be made through a legal team with stipulations on how much money can be spent or lent.

When the woman realized that she wasn’t getting a cent from her boyfriend, she got extremely angry. She tried to guilt-trip him into supporting her, but he did not give in to her manipulation. Then she resorted to underhanded tactics like emailing him her sob stories, adding his friends online, and continuously sending texts.

It’s extremely tough when loved ones try to get their hands on one’s lottery earnings. This kind of situation is more common than not. People might share their difficulties and expect the winner to share a bit of their prize money out of sympathy. Those folks might not do the same if they were in a similar situation.

That’s why the man kept his distance from his ex. Even when she sent him multiple messages and called him superficial, he didn’t stoop to her level. She tried to call him for help, then anonymously complained about him and even sent him weird voice mails. It seems like she was extremely keen on getting his money.

It’s tough to know what to do in situations like this when you actually care about the other person. Especially if you’ve had a close connection with them, it’s hard to shut off those feelings, but it’s very important to set boundaries if you feel like they’re trying to take advantage of you.

Do you think the man handled this situation correctly? What advice would you give him? Let us know in the comments.

People were baffled by the man’s rocky relationship and also felt that he shouldn’t have let folks know about his lottery winnings

