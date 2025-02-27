ADVERTISEMENT

It’s time to take a well-deserved pause from all the chaos we are constantly bombarded with to go through illustrations from twillostory that inspire, relax, and give a positive perspective on life.

The creator behind them is Rupambika, who shared that she began to draw illustrations that promote mental wellness during the pandemic. Rupambika wrote: “I spent a lot of time in creative introspection and realized that engaging in art was an amazing outlet to get away from all the negativity and overthinking. It was a natural way to relieve stress, to get into a flow state, and to reset my mind.”

Even though the pandemic is behind us, the effects, both positive and negative, still haunt us, and now more than ever, we need creators who help us ease the stress of everyday life.

More info: Instagram | pinterest.com | twillostory.com

#1

Illustration for mental wellness featuring vibrant trees and text on relaxation in nature.

twillostory Report

We continued our interview with the creator, where Rupambika told us more about herself.

“I consult for brands as a creative director, visual designer, and UI and UX designer. While I have had an extensive career in design and have been lucky enough to work with many notable brands, I always knew I wanted to make art and become an illustrator. I have been lucky enough to do that through twillostory for the past three years while continuing to freelance.”
    #2

    Illustration for mental wellness and positivity featuring a person standing on rocks by the sea with uplifting text.

    twillostory Report

    #3

    Illustration of a woman sheltered by a giant flower, promoting mental wellness and positivity with a quote about kindness.

    twillostory Report

    We were curious about what initially drew Rupambika to the world of artistry.

    The artist wrote: “I have been drawing and painting since I was five. While I was unable to pursue a formal education in fine art, I always knew I wanted to be an artist of some kind. I experimented on my own and still continue to learn.

    Nothing else feels as satisfying or exciting.”
    #4

    Illustration of a battery depicting a serene beach scene, promoting mental wellness and positivity with the message to unplug.

    twillostory Report

    Literally sitting at the beach right now.. I'm turning my phone off :) (after reading this!!!)

    #5

    Illustration of a person standing on a beach, promoting mental wellness and positivity with a quote about self-connection.

    twillostory Report

    As for the inspiration for mental wellness-related content, Rupambika expanded: “I always knew I wanted to make a brand of my own. I was particularly drawn to books and journals and wanted to be able to illustrate my own someday.

    During the pandemic, I started exploring more about the connection between art and mental health and went down a rabbit hole, so to speak. Art can help convey a concept in a beautifully intimate way. It is a way to connect with the world because art is universal.”

    #6

    Illustration of a woman surrounded by hearts, promoting mental wellness and positivity, with a quote about self-love.

    twillostory Report

    #7

    Illustration of a seesaw with text about life's ups and downs, promoting mental wellness and positivity.

    twillostory Report

    Rupambika also shared about her creative process.

    “It may seem strange, but I often start with looking inward. If I have been going through some experience lately or I have observed something interesting recently, I keep thinking about it and how it could be relatable for everyone. I start making an illustration with that thought in mind and then think of or look for a quote that will make it more than just an illustration - a story. I love to observe things around me and put a creative spin on them. Sometimes the ideas just come to me randomly. It is not a set process.

    In terms of mediums – I typically start with scribbling on paper and move to an iPad. I use Procreate. I also paint using traditional mediums sometimes, like gouache, pencil colors, and watercolors.”
    #8

    Illustration of a spray bottle labeled "All Purpose Cleaner" symbolizing mental wellness and positivity.

    twillostory Report

    #9

    Illustration of a person with an umbrella on a lit pathway, promoting mental wellness and positivity.

    twillostory Report

    We wanted to know what Rupambika's hopes were for the audience's takeaway. She responded:

    “When I started creating these illustrations, I did not know what to expect. I did not have a plan. But slowly the comments and messages started coming in and they became my guide. I will often get messages from strangers telling me how the art helps them feel hopeful during bad days. Sometimes people will come to scroll the page to make themselves feel better. These messages fill my heart. My hope is that my art continues to bring hope and comfort to people.”

    Lastly, she added: “Thank you for taking the time to see my art and learn a bit about me. I am so grateful to be able to do what I love. I hope we continue to cross paths.”
    #10

    Silhouette by a campfire under a starry sky with quote promoting mental wellness and positivity.

    twillostory Report

    #11

    Illustration for mental wellness featuring a church under swirling night sky with inspirational quote about time and change.

    twillostory Report

    #12

    Illustration for mental wellness, showing a person under a starry sky with inspirational Rumi quote.

    twillostory Report

    #13

    Illustration of a tent and campfire under a starry sky, promoting mental wellness and positivity with the quote on abundance.

    twillostory Report

    #14

    Illustration of a person relaxing in a hammock between mountains, promoting mental wellness and positivity with a motivational message.

    twillostory Report

    #15

    Illustration for mental wellness with a person rowing a boat on a winding river, promoting positivity and reflection.

    twillostory Report

    #16

    Illustration of plants with the message "Everybody grows in different ways" promoting mental wellness and positivity.

    twillostory Report

    #17

    Illustration of a person in a book with dark clouds and flowers, symbolizing mental wellness and positivity.

    twillostory Report

    #18

    Illustration for mental wellness; person relaxing on a lily pad under a starry sky with "Calm Over Chaos" message.

    twillostory Report

    #19

    Illustration of a pink and purple maze with quote about finding the right path, promoting mental wellness and positivity.

    twillostory Report

    #20

    Illustration of a serene mountain scene with motivational text promoting mental wellness and positivity.

    twillostory Report

    #21

    Illustration of moon phases over a desert scene with text promoting mental wellness and positivity.

    twillostory Report

    #22

    Illustration of a train in a colorful landscape with text promoting mental wellness and positivity.

    twillostory Report

    #23

    Illustration of a woman in a yellow dress surrounded by colorful flowers, promoting mental wellness and positivity.

    twillostory Report

    #24

    Illustration for mental wellness with a serene landscape and motivational quote about appreciating what you have.

    twillostory Report

    #25

    Uplifting illustration with a boat on colorful waters and a C.S. Lewis quote about positivity and better things ahead.

    twillostory Report

    #26

    Illustration of two people making snow angels with text "Make some time for the important things," promoting mental wellness.

    twillostory Report

    #27

    Uplifting illustration with a positive message about getting through the year, promoting mental wellness and positivity.

    twillostory Report

    #28

    Illustration of a small house on an island with text about detachment, promoting mental wellness and positivity.

    twillostory Report

    #29

    Illustration of a person on a cliff with a quote about peace and mental wellness, set against a colorful sky and sea.

    twillostory Report

    #30

    Illustration of a hand with flowing lines and text promoting mental wellness and positivity.

    twillostory Report

    #31

    Illustration for mental wellness: person walking through colorful flower path with a positive message about healing.

    twillostory Report

    #32

    Illustration of an open door to a scenic landscape, promoting mental wellness and positivity.

    twillostory Report

    #33

    Illustration for mental wellness showing a person walking on a hand with uplifting text on a purple background.

    twillostory Report

    #34

    Illustration of a decorated Christmas tree beside a house, promoting mental wellness and positivity with a positive message.

    twillostory Report

    #35

    Illustration of a snowy landscape with a bench, promoting mental wellness and positivity through uplifting text.

    twillostory Report

    #36

    Illustration of a person on a colorful path, symbolizing mental wellness and positivity, with an inspirational quote above.

    twillostory Report

    #37

    Illustration of a train on a bridge under a starlit sky, promoting positivity and mental wellness.

    twillostory Report

    #38

    Illustration for mental wellness and positivity with a calming sunset and inspiring text about finding peace.

    twillostory Report

    #39

    Illustration of a paper plane and uplifting message about mental wellness, set against a colorful sky.

    twillostory Report

    Oh my goodness. The simplicity of your work is amazing! How beautifully restful and restoring. Wow

