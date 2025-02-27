Artist Creates Uplifting Illustrations For Mental Wellness And Positivity (39 Pics)Interview With Artist
It’s time to take a well-deserved pause from all the chaos we are constantly bombarded with to go through illustrations from twillostory that inspire, relax, and give a positive perspective on life.
The creator behind them is Rupambika, who shared that she began to draw illustrations that promote mental wellness during the pandemic. Rupambika wrote: “I spent a lot of time in creative introspection and realized that engaging in art was an amazing outlet to get away from all the negativity and overthinking. It was a natural way to relieve stress, to get into a flow state, and to reset my mind.”
Even though the pandemic is behind us, the effects, both positive and negative, still haunt us, and now more than ever, we need creators who help us ease the stress of everyday life.
We continued our interview with the creator, where Rupambika told us more about herself.
“I consult for brands as a creative director, visual designer, and UI and UX designer. While I have had an extensive career in design and have been lucky enough to work with many notable brands, I always knew I wanted to make art and become an illustrator. I have been lucky enough to do that through twillostory for the past three years while continuing to freelance.”
We were curious about what initially drew Rupambika to the world of artistry.
The artist wrote: “I have been drawing and painting since I was five. While I was unable to pursue a formal education in fine art, I always knew I wanted to be an artist of some kind. I experimented on my own and still continue to learn.
Nothing else feels as satisfying or exciting.”
As for the inspiration for mental wellness-related content, Rupambika expanded: “I always knew I wanted to make a brand of my own. I was particularly drawn to books and journals and wanted to be able to illustrate my own someday.
During the pandemic, I started exploring more about the connection between art and mental health and went down a rabbit hole, so to speak. Art can help convey a concept in a beautifully intimate way. It is a way to connect with the world because art is universal.”
Rupambika also shared about her creative process.
“It may seem strange, but I often start with looking inward. If I have been going through some experience lately or I have observed something interesting recently, I keep thinking about it and how it could be relatable for everyone. I start making an illustration with that thought in mind and then think of or look for a quote that will make it more than just an illustration - a story. I love to observe things around me and put a creative spin on them. Sometimes the ideas just come to me randomly. It is not a set process.
In terms of mediums – I typically start with scribbling on paper and move to an iPad. I use Procreate. I also paint using traditional mediums sometimes, like gouache, pencil colors, and watercolors.”
We wanted to know what Rupambika's hopes were for the audience's takeaway. She responded:
“When I started creating these illustrations, I did not know what to expect. I did not have a plan. But slowly the comments and messages started coming in and they became my guide. I will often get messages from strangers telling me how the art helps them feel hopeful during bad days. Sometimes people will come to scroll the page to make themselves feel better. These messages fill my heart. My hope is that my art continues to bring hope and comfort to people.”
Lastly, she added: “Thank you for taking the time to see my art and learn a bit about me. I am so grateful to be able to do what I love. I hope we continue to cross paths.”
