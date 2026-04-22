Man Upset GF Pretended To Be Broke For 5 Years When She Had $50K In Savings

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Although nobody really teaches us in school about how to handle money, most adults know that they have to save up. Still, many people wouldn’t have enough funds for an emergency. According to Bankrate’s 2026 Emergency Savings Report, 46% of Americans don’t have three months’ worth of savings.

This man didn’t have any savings until a sudden windfall came after his father passed away. Then he found out his girlfriend had $50k stashed for years and didn’t tell him about it. Since he would always cover bills, rent, and other expenses, this shocked him – why did she always say she couldn’t afford stuff when she had $50k casually lying around in her bank account?

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A guy found out about his girlfriend’s secret savings and started rethinking the relationship

Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He used to cover the bigger portion of the expenses and felt “taken advantage of”

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Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Financial infidelity, like keeping secret savings, can erode trust in a relationship

It’s hard to pin down the point in a relationship when finances become shared. Traditionally, that used to be marriage, but nowadays, loads of couples live happily ever after without getting married and still manage their joint finances perfectly.

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Still, even in the most perfect partnerships, money is a common problem. In an ideal relationship, partners disclose their financial situations: debts, lottery winnings, salaries, savings, etc. However, the reality is different. Recently, Bankrate found that a whopping 45% of Americans say they do not know everything about their spouses’ or partners’ finances. What’s more, 9% admitted they are keeping financial secrets from their partners.

While to some, that might not ring any bells, experts warn that such secrecy can be a form of financial infidelity. Partners shouldn’t keep secrets anyway (except maybe when it’s somebody else’s secret), but when money is involved, it’s important to be on the same page.

Bankrate’s senior industry analyst, Ted Rossman, comments that financial infidelity of any form erodes trust in a relationship. “You don’t necessarily need to combine all of your finances with your partner, but you do need to be aware of where your money is going,” he explained. “Even if you each agree to maintain some separate accounts, it’s important to understand the parameters and work together on shared financial goals.”

The couple in this story seemed like they were about to make major financial decisions together. Not telling your partner about a large sum of savings you have in your bank account can be a red flag. So, it’s understandable that the boyfriend wants to put any future plans on pause and think about whether they can really trust each other.

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Separate bank accounts between partners are becoming the norm, but those who join theirs report being happier in their relationships

One question many commenters raised was whether it’s normal to have a separate savings account from your partner. While some agreed that the girlfriend in this story had the right to have her own savings, others didn’t quite understand why she didn’t tell her boyfriend about it and had to keep it hidden.

Nowadays, it’s not unusual for even married couples to keep their finances separate. In fact, according to the same Bankrate survey, 62% of couples keep at least some money just for themselves. David Zavarelli, a certified financial planner and financial advisor at LPL, told CNBC that this doesn’t really matter, as long as the couple keeps communication lines open. “Unless there’s reason to separate them, it doesn’t much matter,” he noted.

Research also finds that younger couples are less likely to join their finances, regardless of whether they are married or not. According to the 2025 U.S. census, the share of couples without a joint bank account increased from 15% in 1996 to 23% in 2023. According to their newest data, only 40% of couples kept their money only in joint bank accounts, whereas 53% did the same back in 1996.

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Nevertheless, couples who have joint accounts report higher relationship satisfaction. In 2019, researchers at UCLA found that people who have joint bank accounts are happier in their relationships and less likely to break up.

“It is not that financial autonomy (or maintaining separate accounts) is in itself disadvantageous,” the authors concluded. “Rather, it is important for couples to perceive their possessions and financial goals as shared, and our research identifies one practical way to facilitate this: merging bank accounts.”

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In the comments, he clarified that his GF didn’t always ask him to pay for things—he’d offer to do so himself

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Commenters advised the guy to wait before committing to such a big purchase like a house together

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“House hunting is on pause for now, and we need to work on ourselves and communication,” the guy wrote in an update

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Image credits: KnownPart2110