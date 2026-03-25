“Stupid”: 63 Times People Tried To Hack Their Lives But Broke Them Instead
Our culture is quite obsessed with personal improvement. Healthy lifestyle, good performance at work, being the perfect parents – people strive to be better than the generations that came before them in almost every regard. Adopting life hacks is a popular way to improve one's life, or at least to give the illusion of improvement.
Lately, people have grown quite disillusioned with life hacks. What's more, they have even begun thinking that some life hacks may do more harm than good. In one online thread, a person asked: "What's a 'life hack' that actually made your life worse?" It turns out that turning your hobbies into side hustles or waking up at 5 AM is maybe not all that it's cracked up to be.
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Anything that conflicts with my ADHD-wired brain. "Try using a planner!" "Set alarms on your phone!" "Get up early in the morning to start your day!"
I either forget about the planner or spend too much time planning stuff, and the stuff stresses me into inactivity. Too many alarms and I'm stressed into inactivity. I'm not tired until 4am no matter what i do during the day, and you want me to wake up early? All of these served only to make me unhappy and stressed.
Nothing frustrates me more than when someone uses the tired, worn put, and totally useless “just do this” trope when someone has ADHD. Please learn about neurodiversity from genuine resources. Your ND friends and family will thank you.
Find meaning in life. It's such a heavy burden. You can be happy and at the same time consider life meaningless.
Turning hobbies into ‘side hustles.’ Nothing [ends] joy faster than putting a price tag on it.
Weird_Night_2176:
Getting excited about something I engineer, create, or build and then immediately trying to figure out the path to making it a business.
2 examples, home brewing and Jetson dev kit projects.
The joy gets lost quickly!
My boss once asked me why I didn't make dress making into my job if I liked it so much. I didn't make it into my job BECAUSE I like it so much! I'd have to work so darn hard to make enough money. Plus, I have so little entrepreneurial spirit it's downright funny. I could never be my own boss.
Fake it till you make it burned me out fast. Being real actually worked better.
Telling people you can do something you are not qualified to do is equal to dishonesty. It just creates a bad reputation for one as being a liar.
"If it takes 2 minutes to do then do it now."
You'll never run out of small tasks to do.
Honestly, works for me. It makes me happy to have some (not everything) things done.
Trying to wake up at like 5am just because “successful people do it” messed me up more than it helped, I was just tired all day and less productive. Turns out getting enough sleep at a normal time works way better than forcing some random routine.
Healthy-Order8017:
Tried “waking up at 5 AM for productivity” and now I’m just tired and unproductive, like a premium‑tier zombie.
fan_ling:
"Wake up at 5am and you'll be more productive."
I tried this for three months. What actually happened: I woke up at 5am, was a zombie until 9am, did the same amount of work I normally do, but now I was also exhausted by 3pm and useless for the entire evening.
Net result: same productivity, minus a social life, plus an expensive coffee habit.
The real hack was figuring out when I'm actually sharp (turns out it's 10pm-1am for me) and structuring my day around that instead of copying some CEO's morning routine that was designed for someone with a personal chef and no commute.
Night people were crucial to human evolution. We kept the fire lit and watched out for sabertoothed sloths. We watched the stars and developed a calendar. We still keep the electricity on, the water running, and people alive in hospitals. Society has wasted a lot of potential not taking advantage of us for lots of other functions.
Trying to “optimize” every hour of my day.
Turned life into a checklist instead of actually living it and just burned me out faster.
People have taken "protecting my peace" way too far. Losing friends because you can't step out of your comfort zone a could nights a month isn't a flex or a win.
Started "cold showering for discipline" last winter. Didn't build discipline. Built resentment toward my bathroom, my alarm clock, and the concept of morning. Quit after 11 days. Now I flinch when I hear running water.
Tracking every single expense. Started with a budgeting app that categorized everything and set up alerts. Within a month I was so anxious about every purchase that I stopped buying things I actually needed. A $4 coffee would ruin my mood because the app would flag it as "unnecessary spending." Eventually deleted it and just set up auto transfers to savings instead. Way less stressful and I actually save more now.
pretty sure *you* had to declare that as unnecessary spending in the first place.
Trying to fix my sleep schedule. Now I’m just tired at different times.
I was a musician for 8 years of my youth which meant I got to bed at 3 AM and slept until noon. It took me about six months to switch my circadian rhythm around to doing a day job. It helps to treat it as being like jet lag.
My ex-spouse trying to be a "boss babe" through MLM. Worst financial disaster of our lives that I'm still paying off.
1000% MLMs, wealth gurus, and other rah-rah cults are all the same money devouring and relationship scam, no matter what they tell you. I learned that the brutal way, at least 7 or 8 times, before I finally acknowledged the full. Unless you have a ton of disposable income you are happy to throw away with no actual return when all the costs (hidden and obvious) are added up, simply don’t fall for it.
Had a finance teacher that said we should call our phone company and threaten to cancel unless we get a discount. My classmate said he tried it and the woman on the other end cancelled it without any pushback.
This post written by your phone provider. "Please just accept us raising your rate for no reason every few months..."
Meal prepping every single thing for the week. Turned my Sundays into this massive cooking marathon where I'd batch cook everything, portion it out, and stack containers everywhere. Thought I was being super efficient but ended up eating the same bland chicken and rice combo for days while watching half of it go bad because I got sick of it by Wednesday. Now I just prep ingredients and cook fresh - way less stressful and the food actually tastes good.
jollyrojak:
Saw a tiktok that said you should meal prep everything on sunday to save time during the week. bro i spent 6 hours cooking, ate all of it by monday night because it was right there in the fridge staring at me, then ordered grab for the rest of the week anyway lol. net result: more time wasted AND fatter.
I only batch cook things I can freeze : lasagne, stuffed cabbage, tomato or pesto sauce, some soups, certain curries. Like others have said, one gets fed up with eating the same thing too many days in a row.
The ‘just be positive’ mindset.
I kept ignoring real problems thinking everything will fix itself if I stay positive… but it just made things worse.
Took me a while to realize some problems need action, not just mindset.
There is evidence that one's attitude does affect one's results in life.
I began cycling to and from work.
I lived 600 m above work.
I was filled with rage cycling home after work. I had muscle tightness all over. It was miserable.
I began resenting cycling.
I'm happy for people who happily cycle to work, but it didn't work for me.
Becoming the kind of person who’s “easy to deal with.”
Turns out a lot of that was just me ignoring my own needs so I could be more convenient for everyone else.
As Sir Terry Pratchett pointed out, "you might as well paint WELCOME on yourself and lie down at the doorstep of the universe".
Not a life hack, but there's a saying in my native language, which translates to "either good or nothing", meaning that if you can't do something well, you'd better not start at all. There's no other single phrase that [messed] me up harder than that one.
PSA: ANYTHING is better than nothing*. Without trying you can never get better. Failing is a natural and healthy part of the process. Nobody is good at anything without trying and being bad at first.
*in terms of creative activities of any sort.
I had to get past that attitude before I could enjoy drawing. Even as a child I would get super frustrated because I could envision amazing artworks but couldn't realise them. It's in my old school reports - how I'd get enraged and tear up my "failed" attempts. Then as an adult I got REALLY depressed and started drawing as a coping mechanism. I didn't give a rat's behind if it was "good". Sure enough, as I started to draw every day I showed a marked improvement. I'm still improving now! And now I'm doing it for the pleasure of the creative process and not in the hopes of getting a "perfect" result, the frustration is all gone.
Tracking apps make me miserable. Life is not about being the most efficient version of yourself, it's more than 1s and 0s. The constant reminder of not being perfect and needing to improve is depressing. The alerts and reminders pestering me about everything. It's like a critical parent or partner constantly wishing you were more than you are. There is such a thing as too much information.
Drinking apple cider vinegar. Stupid. Stripped my teeth back.
Job hopping to increase salary. It did work but my coworkers and boss got much worse.
My oldest brother was a career ladder climber. He told me the higher the income is not because you have more skill or knowledge than other people. It is because you have to work with more jerks and be treated like dirt by management.
Started reading a hyper-frugality blog. Added too many fake rules to my life to try to live more efficiently, it contributed* to my huge burnout because I couldn't keep up with it, had to quit my job and get tons of therapy (expensive).
*it wasn't the only contributor, calm down.
Not caring about money. I tried to live like a zen monk with no desire for wealth but it turns out money is pretty important.
Let's not beat around the bush: money is pretty important. Yes, money does not equal happiness, but it does make life a lot easier, which in turn will increase your chances of being happy every now and again. I don't believe in happiness being a state: it's moments.
Making to-do lists and arranging everything i wanted to get done in a day and when. In reality, it's impossible to quantify exactly how long something is gonna take. You end up spending more time planning less time doing. Just another form of procrastination.
Becoming the DIY guy so I can relatively solve and fix problems more efficiently. Some projects aren't worth the DIY and too many people will demand your time for free.
The best DIYers are people who have a passion for using tools and fixing things. Yes some things are not cost effective, but we love the process and fix them anyways!
Small home. I'm living for the last decade in very small homes and [I hate it] right now.
Me, I'm the opposite. I love that my place is very small. It's cosy and everything is in easy reach. I've never needed a lot of space.
Tracking my screen time. Now instead of mindlessly scrolling and feeling fine about it I mindlessly scroll and feel guilty about it. Added a whole new layer of stress to the exact same behavior.
Supplements. I thought it would make me healthy if I took certain stacks of supplements. Had to go to the ER when my organs started shutting down.
Talk to your doctor before taking any supplements.
I have been to four alternative medicine doctors in my life when the mainstream doctors had no clue what was wrong with me. All the alt docs had a side company selling supplements that they prescribed because of course, "medicine is bad". They had me taking so many supplements that cost me thousands a month. Ultimately a good diet and exercise, and finding out my allergies were what was causing my fatigue was what healed me.
Dried my clothes on the high setting in the dryer. My gloves only fit people with tiny fingies now.
Intermitent Fasting just gave me an eating disorder.
Plenty of strenuous exercise to help me sleep better and feel more energetic.
It turned out I have ME/CFS which means exercise makes my body sick and more "wired" and less able to sleep restfully.
Which is a shame because the endorphins were great...
ages ago i found out i like to run and started a daily routine. Everyone was telling me i had to do it in the morning before going to work, i would be fresh and energetic the whole day! it was a disaster, i was tired the whole day. I stopped after a few days and started to run after work. Great way to run of frustrations, and when i got home i was nice and tired and relaxed
Not exactly worse, but the instant accessibility to things that I THINK I need vs actually needing or wanting. Ie- getting anything and everything delivered.
I had to set up some rules first myself to force me to sit on these ideas for a few days vs just hitting “buy now.”
Wish lists are great for me. If I have to order something, I check the list in case I really need or want it and can afford it.
Trying to SAY YES to everything...
At first it feels like you’re maximizing opportunities. In reality, you spread yourself too thin, lose focus, and end up doing a lot of things half well instead of a few things really well.
Trying to multitask. I thought I’d get more done, but I just ended up doing everything worse.
There is no such thing. It's task switching, and studies have proven it's less productive, especially for complex or creative work.
Smart home stuff.
Now I’ve got WiFi enabled [stuff] I don’t use that I spent too much money on.
And far too often "security" is an afterthought and it's quietly sending a tonne of telemetry to a server in another country, and if that server stops working then so does your device. Honestly, you'd have to be mad running any smart home stuff that needs to contact the outside world.
Getting married for tax reasons.
AI is not off to a good start. Has me running in circles.
meatverse...gone...sora...gone. All those billions invested, and the CEO's are BEGGING companies, and people to please, please, please use their products, as the sunk cost fallacy catches up with them. AI has it's uses...it's very specific uses...mainly because we are still a long way, away from the "intelligent" part of AI...But using it to blanket every part of personal life, and business? That is a pipe dream
Reply to emails immediately so they don't pile up.
When I was a teenager the whole "if you wanna be cool you gotta act like you don't care about anything, that will make girls like you!".
I'm only interested in men as friends, but I like a guy who's got passionate interests and who cares about things. An apathetic b*****d who doesn't care about anything is just boring.
I know a guy who consumes every bit of self help and pseudo-scientific philosophical media available, and frankly I think he’d be better off having consumed none of it.
I don’t know if he genuinely enjoys it or if he just likes posturing as some sort of intellectual, but I’m not convinced he has an original thought in his body because of how much media he’s consumed and assimilated into his personality.
he sounds like....90% of humanity. do any of us have an original thought?
Relying on an app for pull reminders instead of alarms, ended up skipping more than I realised, the notifications would come through without me noticing and there was no secondary reminder if I didn't tap to say I took them, took me about two weeks to go back to regular alarms but then again I should have listened to the advice of if it ain't broke don't fix it.
The ability to understand the internet at a very young age. I got exposed to too many nasty things.
SO glad I grew up without the internet. It could have ended very badly indeed for my autistic b.u.t.t.
I followed the „happy wife, happy life“ advice and got [messed] over….
I'm a fan of "Happy spouse, happy house". Both parties should be aware and ready to fulfill the needs of their loved ones.
I tried strength training to lose weight.
Now I've been dealing with rotator cuff tendinopathy for like 5 months... and have since gained weight.
Opening up to people.
Opening a new credit card with 0% APR in first year to transfer other debt to. With the fee to transfer, hard inquiry for credit check, and the new card lowering my credit age- it was a stupid decision. Shouldn’t have followed some [nonsense] social media advice.
Credit cards are a stupid idea, their entire purpose is to encourage you to buy stuff you can't afford on a "pay for it later" scheme, but people forget that later also needs all the normal stuff paid, so if you can't afford today then you can't afford tomorrow.
Putting my money into a savings account instead of investing in property, once I remedied this i wish id started 30 years earlier.
It depends on the real estate market. It took us over a year to sell our first house because the real estate market was in a majors slump.
That you should only approach things after fully preparing for the task. I was told this by *so many people* growing up, how it helped them to be more successful by not flinging themselves into a situation unprepared. A basic level of prep gets me going 10x faster than having to stop and think about every little thing I could possibly need. I don't set out all of my needed bowls/plates/utensils/ingredients while cooking, I set up for the first couple of steps and allow it to flow. I don't work in absolute preparedness. The juices stop flowing by that point.
Different things work for different people, or different tasks. Do what works!
Brushing my teeth with baking soda.
Saves one from having to get one's teeth cleaned. Baking soda removes plaque.
It was suggested that I download that Finch app to help with self-care and not feeling so overwhelmed and scattered. It ended up making my anxiety so much worse because if I didn't do a task I was now making a stupid cartoon bird sad. It also did nothing with helping me prioritize rest. I would get home from work and not sit down until I had completed most of the afternoon/evening tasks I had set for myself because I felt I needed to do those before resting. It also increased time spent on my phone by a lot, and I felt guilty if I didn't visit my "friends" on the app.
It may work great for others, but that app just was a terrible experience for me.
It worked a while for me, but ended iup being another burden. It’s cute, it was fun for a month or two, but got old (and stressful).
Taking deep breathes whenever you are anxious, never worked for me, made my anxiety even worse.
Many who suffer from anxiety might have this reaction due to becoming aware and focused on a bodily function, which can be very unpleasant and increase the level of anxiety
There was this “hack” about cutting your hair super often to make it grow faster. so me being ambitious went all in… and ended up with a total uneven mess that took MONTHS to fix.
like instead of feeling cute & refreshed I was just… frustrated every time I looked in the mirror. some hacks just sound cute on paper but in real life? total chaos.
"Smile or laugh during social interactions."
Yeah, just be fake and make people think you lack a sense of humor.
ChatGPT responding to difficult texts. Always bites me [back] after convincing me it comes off as “high value without sounding arrogant.” For instance, when my sister tried setting me up with an unaligned man and Chat ended up insulting her husband… fabulous.
Always trust your humanity and nuance.
Shortcutting laundry washing everything in cold water. Trying DIY on white socks and they turned grey permanently.
Been washing in cold water since forever (my mother did it, so since at least 1969). Bonus that you don't need to separate darks and lights. I have clothes from the '80s that still look new.
“Getting 8 hours of sleep a night” leaves me less time to get [things] done sometimes. And I’m still left just as tired as if I only got 6.
I find if I push through the drowsy fog rather than spite-sleeping, my future self ends up better for it.
If I try to force myself to go back to sleep after my brain has declared that it's time to get up, I just end up sleep-drunk and it's horrible. Also I have really unpleasant dreams.
"Clean as you cook."
Cue setting off the fire alarm because my time blindness can't tell how long it takes for me to do a task and 2 minutes, 5 minutes, and 10 minutes all feel the same to me.
Using multiple alarms to wake up. Instead of helping, I just feel groggier and more anxious.
For me it's the advice "If you don't have anything good to say, don't say anything at all". It's honestly mixed for me because I *never* have anything good to say so all it does is it makes me into this very quiet person.
Tried putting dryer sheets in shoes to deodorize, they made my feet itch like crazy!
I've always used powder of some sort. Gold Bond or even baby powder. Dump some in, sift it around and then knock out the excess. Works pretty well for flats or sneakers you may not always wear socks with. Never made me itch, and my skins really sensitive. :)
Turning notifications off for ‘peace’ and then developing anxiety checking my phone every 5 minutes anyway.
Taking everything easy.
It makes you weak and silly when you avoid analyzing your problems and the reasons why did some things happen.
Tried the "no phone in the bedroom" thing. Now I wake up at 3am with no way to check the time and just lie there trying to guess if it's been 10 minutes or 3 hours.
@BP...perhaps, maybe...edit? Multiple posts about alarm clocks, "efficiency" apps, and "going with the flow". This article should have been much, much...much...shorter.
Can't Bored Panda screen some of the spam? They all sound alike.
@BP...perhaps, maybe...edit? Multiple posts about alarm clocks, "efficiency" apps, and "going with the flow". This article should have been much, much...much...shorter.
Can't Bored Panda screen some of the spam? They all sound alike.