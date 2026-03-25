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Our culture is quite obsessed with personal improvement. Healthy lifestyle, good performance at work, being the perfect parents – people strive to be better than the generations that came before them in almost every regard. Adopting life hacks is a popular way to improve one's life, or at least to give the illusion of improvement.

Lately, people have grown quite disillusioned with life hacks. What's more, they have even begun thinking that some life hacks may do more harm than good. In one online thread, a person asked: "What's a 'life hack' that actually made your life worse?" It turns out that turning your hobbies into side hustles or waking up at 5 AM is maybe not all that it's cracked up to be.

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#1

A person writing a checklist in a notebook, illustrating life hacks people regret ever trying. Anything that conflicts with my ADHD-wired brain. "Try using a planner!" "Set alarms on your phone!" "Get up early in the morning to start your day!"


I either forget about the planner or spend too much time planning stuff, and the stuff stresses me into inactivity. Too many alarms and I'm stressed into inactivity. I'm not tired until 4am no matter what i do during the day, and you want me to wake up early? All of these served only to make me unhappy and stressed. 

SecondOfCicero , Glenn Carstens-Peters Report

33points
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barbarakayton avatar
Another Panda
Another Panda
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nothing frustrates me more than when someone uses the tired, worn put, and totally useless “just do this” trope when someone has ADHD. Please learn about neurodiversity from genuine resources. Your ND friends and family will thank you.

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    #2

    Person enjoying autumn in a forest, smiling and surrounded by falling leaves in a calm outdoor setting, lifestyle concept. Find meaning in life. It's such a heavy burden. You can be happy and at the same time consider life meaningless.

    Martynovichoff , Lala Azizli Report

    32points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My father says the meaning of life is to find meaning.

    5
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    #3

    Woman in a kitchen preparing fruit and desserts, demonstrating a premium-tier zombie life hack concept. Turning hobbies into ‘side hustles.’ Nothing [ends] joy faster than putting a price tag on it.

    Weird_Night_2176:

    Getting excited about something I engineer, create, or build and then immediately trying to figure out the path to making it a business.

    2 examples, home brewing and Jetson dev kit projects.

    The joy gets lost quickly!

    Expensive-Basket-743 , Getty Images Report

    29points
    POST
    kirstenkerkhof avatar
    Kirsten Kerkhof
    Kirsten Kerkhof
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My boss once asked me why I didn't make dress making into my job if I liked it so much. I didn't make it into my job BECAUSE I like it so much! I'd have to work so darn hard to make enough money. Plus, I have so little entrepreneurial spirit it's downright funny. I could never be my own boss.

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    #4

    A person leaning out of a window with a hand on their forehead, appearing regretful in a green outdoor setting. Fake it till you make it burned me out fast. Being real actually worked better.

    barashr , A. C. Report

    29points
    POST
    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Telling people you can do something you are not qualified to do is equal to dishonesty. It just creates a bad reputation for one as being a liar.

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    #5

    Young woman in a white top looking stressed and rubbing her forehead, illustrating regret and frustration with life hacks. "If it takes 2 minutes to do then do it now."


    You'll never run out of small tasks to do.

    twigfingers , Getty Images Report

    29points
    POST
    shorerocks avatar
    Sven Horlemann
    Sven Horlemann
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, works for me. It makes me happy to have some (not everything) things done.

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    #6

    Tired woman reaching to turn off alarm clock in bed, illustrating a premium-tier zombie morning struggle concept. Trying to wake up at like 5am just because “successful people do it” messed me up more than it helped, I was just tired all day and less productive. Turns out getting enough sleep at a normal time works way better than forcing some random routine.

    Healthy-Order8017:

    Tried “waking up at 5 AM for productivity” and now I’m just tired and unproductive, like a premium‑tier zombie.

    fan_ling:

    "Wake up at 5am and you'll be more productive."

    I tried this for three months. What actually happened: I woke up at 5am, was a zombie until 9am, did the same amount of work I normally do, but now I was also exhausted by 3pm and useless for the entire evening.

    Net result: same productivity, minus a social life, plus an expensive coffee habit.

    The real hack was figuring out when I'm actually sharp (turns out it's 10pm-1am for me) and structuring my day around that instead of copying some CEO's morning routine that was designed for someone with a personal chef and no commute.

    Corsair4U , Curated Lifestyle Report

    24points
    POST
    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Night people were crucial to human evolution. We kept the fire lit and watched out for sabertoothed sloths. We watched the stars and developed a calendar. We still keep the electricity on, the water running, and people alive in hospitals. Society has wasted a lot of potential not taking advantage of us for lots of other functions.

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    #7

    Man sitting at desk holding his head in frustration while looking at laptop screen, symbolizing regret for life hacks tried. Trying to “optimize” every hour of my day.

    Turned life into a checklist instead of actually living it and just burned me out faster.

    IntentionalDev , Curated Lifestyle Report

    21points
    POST
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our Human lives aren't Japanese car companies

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    #8

    Person resting on a bed surrounded by pillows and blankets, embodying a premium-tier zombie life hack moment. People have taken "protecting my peace" way too far. Losing friends because you can't step out of your comfort zone a could nights a month isn't a flex or a win.

    fundestination , Andrej Lišakov Report

    21points
    POST
    matthewbarabas avatar
    Matthew Barabas
    Matthew Barabas
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    those friends arent your friends, then.

    2
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    #9

    Man with beard and wet hair leaning forward with water streaming down his face in a close-up profile shot. Started "cold showering for discipline" last winter. Didn't build discipline. Built resentment toward my bathroom, my alarm clock, and the concept of morning. Quit after 11 days. Now I flinch when I hear running water.

    Personal_Rip467 , Мария Волк Report

    20points
    POST
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just no, I cannot stand the feel of a cold shower, I need it hot.

    11
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    #10

    Young woman looking concerned while using smartphone in a modern bedroom, reflecting on a premium-tier zombie life hack regret. Tracking every single expense. Started with a budgeting app that categorized everything and set up alerts. Within a month I was so anxious about every purchase that I stopped buying things I actually needed. A $4 coffee would ruin my mood because the app would flag it as "unnecessary spending." Eventually deleted it and just set up auto transfers to savings instead. Way less stressful and I actually save more now.

    DipityLive , Getty Images Report

    20points
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    matthewbarabas avatar
    Matthew Barabas
    Matthew Barabas
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    pretty sure *you* had to declare that as unnecessary spending in the first place.

    4
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    #11

    Woman in a plaid shirt lying in bed holding her head, showing frustration after trying a premium-tier zombie life hack. Trying to fix my sleep schedule. Now I’m just tired at different times.

    gakuen48 , Curated Lifestyle Report

    18points
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    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was a musician for 8 years of my youth which meant I got to bed at 3 AM and slept until noon. It took me about six months to switch my circadian rhythm around to doing a day job. It helps to treat it as being like jet lag.

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    #12

    A man looking stressed reading a letter in a kitchen while a woman leans over holding a mug beside him. My ex-spouse trying to be a "boss babe" through MLM. Worst financial disaster of our lives that I'm still paying off.

    RevBT , Vitaly Gariev Report

    17points
    POST
    barbarakayton avatar
    Another Panda
    Another Panda
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1000% MLMs, wealth gurus, and other rah-rah cults are all the same money devouring and relationship scam, no matter what they tell you. I learned that the brutal way, at least 7 or 8 times, before I finally acknowledged the full. Unless you have a ton of disposable income you are happy to throw away with no actual return when all the costs (hidden and obvious) are added up, simply don’t fall for it.

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    #13

    Young woman in a yellow shirt looking worried while talking on the phone in a modern living room setting. Had a finance teacher that said we should call our phone company and threaten to cancel unless we get a discount. My classmate said he tried it and the woman on the other end cancelled it without any pushback.

    SteroidSandwich , Getty Images Report

    17points
    POST
    richardsmith_9 avatar
    Richard Smith
    Richard Smith
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This post written by your phone provider. "Please just accept us raising your rate for no reason every few months..."

    5
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    #14

    Person holding stacked food containers filled with fresh salad and pasta, illustrating life hacks and meal prep ideas. Meal prepping every single thing for the week. Turned my Sundays into this massive cooking marathon where I'd batch cook everything, portion it out, and stack containers everywhere. Thought I was being super efficient but ended up eating the same bland chicken and rice combo for days while watching half of it go bad because I got sick of it by Wednesday. Now I just prep ingredients and cook fresh - way less stressful and the food actually tastes good.

    jollyrojak:

    Saw a tiktok that said you should meal prep everything on sunday to save time during the week. bro i spent 6 hours cooking, ate all of it by monday night because it was right there in the fridge staring at me, then ordered grab for the rest of the week anyway lol. net result: more time wasted AND fatter.

    Available-Mix-616 , Karolina Grabowska Report

    16points
    POST
    cecilia-kilian avatar
    cecilia kilian
    cecilia kilian
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I only batch cook things I can freeze : lasagne, stuffed cabbage, tomato or pesto sauce, some soups, certain curries. Like others have said, one gets fed up with eating the same thing too many days in a row.

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    #15

    Person sitting at a wooden table in a bright room, covering their face with their hand, reflecting on life hacks regrets. The ‘just be positive’ mindset.
    I kept ignoring real problems thinking everything will fix itself if I stay positive… but it just made things worse.
    Took me a while to realize some problems need action, not just mindset.

    VacationFancy8697 , Andrew Neel Report

    16points
    POST
    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is evidence that one's attitude does affect one's results in life.

    8
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Man with helmet cycling by the river on a clear day, illustrating an active lifestyle with premium-tier zombie awareness. I began cycling to and from work.

    I lived 600 m above work.

    I was filled with rage cycling home after work. I had muscle tightness all over. It was miserable.

    I began resenting cycling.

    I'm happy for people who happily cycle to work, but it didn't work for me.

    Few_Addition_4751 , Getty Images Report

    16points
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I cycle everywhere in my city but it's flat here. 600m is insane.

    6
    6points
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    #17

    Woman with curly hair looking stressed and overwhelmed, holding her head while sitting indoors, life hacks regret concept. Becoming the kind of person who’s “easy to deal with.”

    Turns out a lot of that was just me ignoring my own needs so I could be more convenient for everyone else.

    inkorunning , Liza Summer Report

    15points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As Sir Terry Pratchett pointed out, "you might as well paint WELCOME on yourself and lie down at the doorstep of the universe".

    17
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    #18

    “Stupid”: 63 Times People Tried To Hack Their Lives But Broke Them Instead Not a life hack, but there's a saying in my native language, which translates to "either good or nothing", meaning that if you can't do something well, you'd better not start at all. There's no other single phrase that [messed] me up harder than that one.

    PSA: ANYTHING is better than nothing*. Without trying you can never get better. Failing is a natural and healthy part of the process. Nobody is good at anything without trying and being bad at first.

    *in terms of creative activities of any sort.

    Elegant_Yellow_402 , Benoît Deschasaux Report

    14points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had to get past that attitude before I could enjoy drawing. Even as a child I would get super frustrated because I could envision amazing artworks but couldn't realise them. It's in my old school reports - how I'd get enraged and tear up my "failed" attempts. Then as an adult I got REALLY depressed and started drawing as a coping mechanism. I didn't give a rat's behind if it was "good". Sure enough, as I started to draw every day I showed a marked improvement. I'm still improving now! And now I'm doing it for the pleasure of the creative process and not in the hopes of getting a "perfect" result, the frustration is all gone.

    9
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    #19

    Person holding smartphone showing calorie tracking app near breakfast, representing premium-tier zombie life hacks concept. Tracking apps make me miserable. Life is not about being the most efficient version of yourself, it's more than 1s and 0s. The constant reminder of not being perfect and needing to improve is depressing. The alerts and reminders pestering me about everything. It's like a critical parent or partner constantly wishing you were more than you are. There is such a thing as too much information.

    CHERNO-B1LL , Diana Light Report

    14points
    POST
    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Despise smartphones as it is, don't need nagging too.

    5
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    #20

    Pouring a premium-tier zombie drink into a glass surrounded by fresh apples on a wooden table. Drinking apple cider vinegar. Stupid. Stripped my teeth back.

    luigi-mario-jr , chandlervid85 Report

    13points
    POST
    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And it gave me bad acid indigestion.

    4
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    #21

    Man showing regret working on laptop at office desk, illustrating life hacks people regret ever trying concept Job hopping to increase salary. It did work but my coworkers and boss got much worse.

    unwinagainstable , Getty Images Report

    12points
    POST
    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My oldest brother was a career ladder climber. He told me the higher the income is not because you have more skill or knowledge than other people. It is because you have to work with more jerks and be treated like dirt by management.

    10
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    #22

    Person placing coins into a glass jar on a wooden table, symbolizing life hacks and personal savings regrets. Started reading a hyper-frugality blog. Added too many fake rules to my life to try to live more efficiently, it contributed* to my huge burnout because I couldn't keep up with it, had to quit my job and get tons of therapy (expensive).


    *it wasn't the only contributor, calm down.

    Number_169 , Frank van Hulst Report

    12points
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    #23

    Not caring about money. I tried to live like a zen monk with no desire for wealth but it turns out money is pretty important.

    Abarber963 Report

    12points
    POST
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's not beat around the bush: money is pretty important. Yes, money does not equal happiness, but it does make life a lot easier, which in turn will increase your chances of being happy every now and again. I don't believe in happiness being a state: it's moments.

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    #24

    “Stupid”: 63 Times People Tried To Hack Their Lives But Broke Them Instead Making to-do lists and arranging everything i wanted to get done in a day and when. In reality, it's impossible to quantify exactly how long something is gonna take. You end up spending more time planning less time doing. Just another form of procrastination.

    Whole_Pangolin_3486 , Thomas Bormans Report

    12points
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    #25

    Person using a power sander on wooden furniture, demonstrating a premium-tier life hack for woodworking projects. Becoming the DIY guy so I can relatively solve and fix problems more efficiently. Some projects aren't worth the DIY and too many people will demand your time for free.

    snksleepy , Andrej Lišakov Report

    11points
    POST
    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The best DIYers are people who have a passion for using tools and fixing things. Yes some things are not cost effective, but we love the process and fix them anyways!

    6
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    #26

    Cozy living room with sofa, wooden table, chairs, and many indoor plants showcasing a premium-tier lifestyle setup. Small home. I'm living for the last decade in very small homes and [I hate it] right now.

    Exiledbrazillian , Patrick Perkins Report

    11points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me, I'm the opposite. I love that my place is very small. It's cosy and everything is in easy reach. I've never needed a lot of space.

    7
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    #27

    Tracking my screen time. Now instead of mindlessly scrolling and feeling fine about it I mindlessly scroll and feel guilty about it. Added a whole new layer of stress to the exact same behavior.

    jess_hm Report

    11points
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    #28

    Supplements. I thought it would make me healthy if I took certain stacks of supplements. Had to go to the ER when my organs started shutting down.

    Talk to your doctor before taking any supplements.

    LeapingPaloma Report

    11points
    POST
    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have been to four alternative medicine doctors in my life when the mainstream doctors had no clue what was wrong with me. All the alt docs had a side company selling supplements that they prescribed because of course, "medicine is bad". They had me taking so many supplements that cost me thousands a month. Ultimately a good diet and exercise, and finding out my allergies were what was causing my fatigue was what healed me.

    6
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    #29

    Dried my clothes on the high setting in the dryer. My gloves only fit people with tiny fingies now.

    elite-hunter Report

    10points
    POST
    smithpam97 avatar
    Anne Jones
    Anne Jones
    Community Member
    23 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My granddaughter’s Barbie now wears my socks……

    2
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    #30

    Intermitent Fasting just gave me an eating disorder.

    WnDelPiano Report

    10points
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    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like it, but I never was much of a breakfast person anyway.

    3
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    #31

    Plenty of strenuous exercise to help me sleep better and feel more energetic.

    It turned out I have ME/CFS which means exercise makes my body sick and more "wired" and less able to sleep restfully.

    Which is a shame because the endorphins were great...

    ocelocelot Report

    9points
    POST
    miss-hoodoo avatar
    Petra Schaap
    Petra Schaap
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ages ago i found out i like to run and started a daily routine. Everyone was telling me i had to do it in the morning before going to work, i would be fresh and energetic the whole day! it was a disaster, i was tired the whole day. I stopped after a few days and started to run after work. Great way to run of frustrations, and when i got home i was nice and tired and relaxed

    4
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    #32

    Not exactly worse, but the instant accessibility to things that I THINK I need vs actually needing or wanting. Ie- getting anything and everything delivered. 

    I had to set up some rules first myself to force me to sit on these ideas for a few days vs just hitting “buy now.”

    One-Appointment-4382 Report

    9points
    POST
    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wish lists are great for me. If I have to order something, I check the list in case I really need or want it and can afford it.

    4
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    #33

    Young woman stressed on a bed, holding her head, illustrating regret and frustration from life hacks gone wrong. Trying to SAY YES to everything...

    At first it feels like you’re maximizing opportunities. In reality, you spread yourself too thin, lose focus, and end up doing a lot of things half well instead of a few things really well.

    Tovio2222 , A. C. Report

    8points
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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    22 hours ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    0
    0points
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    #34

    Trying to multitask. I thought I’d get more done, but I just ended up doing everything worse.

    JAMaino_Writer Report

    8points
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    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is no such thing. It's task switching, and studies have proven it's less productive, especially for complex or creative work.

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    #35

    Smart home stuff.

    Now I’ve got WiFi enabled [stuff] I don’t use that I spent too much money on.

    IowaJL Report

    8points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And far too often "security" is an afterthought and it's quietly sending a tonne of telemetry to a server in another country, and if that server stops working then so does your device. Honestly, you'd have to be mad running any smart home stuff that needs to contact the outside world.

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    #36

    Getting married for tax reasons.

    GOVneedsanEconclass Report

    8points
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    #37

    AI is not off to a good start. Has me running in circles.

    Marshall_SterlingTIP Report

    8points
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    liamnewton-harding avatar
    liam newton-harding
    liam newton-harding
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    meatverse...gone...sora...gone. All those billions invested, and the CEO's are BEGGING companies, and people to please, please, please use their products, as the sunk cost fallacy catches up with them. AI has it's uses...it's very specific uses...mainly because we are still a long way, away from the "intelligent" part of AI...But using it to blanket every part of personal life, and business? That is a pipe dream

    6
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    #38

    Reply to emails immediately so they don't pile up.

    molestor_batman Report

    7points
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    katar13 avatar
    Elio
    Elio
    Community Member
    23 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So I've had my email since I was 13 and now I'm 36. It's amazing how much less emails I got in 2008. Now it's like 30+ a day mostly marketing.

    0
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    #39

    When I was a teenager the whole "if you wanna be cool you gotta act like you don't care about anything, that will make girls like you!".

    Malphos101 Report

    7points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm only interested in men as friends, but I like a guy who's got passionate interests and who cares about things. An apathetic b*****d who doesn't care about anything is just boring.

    6
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    #40

    I know a guy who consumes every bit of self help and pseudo-scientific philosophical media available, and frankly I think he’d be better off having consumed none of it.

    I don’t know if he genuinely enjoys it or if he just likes posturing as some sort of intellectual, but I’m not convinced he has an original thought in his body because of how much media he’s consumed and assimilated into his personality.

    RegisteredLizard Report

    7points
    POST
    matthewbarabas avatar
    Matthew Barabas
    Matthew Barabas
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    he sounds like....90% of humanity. do any of us have an original thought?

    0
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    #41

    Relying on an app for pull reminders instead of alarms, ended up skipping more than I realised, the notifications would come through without me noticing and there was no secondary reminder if I didn't tap to say I took them, took me about two weeks to go back to regular alarms but then again I should have listened to the advice of if it ain't broke don't fix it.

    Onlyfangz Report

    7points
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    #42

    The ability to understand the internet at a very young age. I got exposed to too many nasty things.

    AnyConsequence5838 Report

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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    SO glad I grew up without the internet. It could have ended very badly indeed for my autistic b.u.t.t.

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    #43

    I followed the „happy wife, happy life“ advice and got [messed] over….

    Bempf Report

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    pam_falcioni avatar
    2WheelTravlr
    2WheelTravlr
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm a fan of "Happy spouse, happy house". Both parties should be aware and ready to fulfill the needs of their loved ones.

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    #44

    I tried strength training to lose weight.

    Now I've been dealing with rotator cuff tendinopathy for like 5 months... and have since gained weight.

    LookMa_ImOnReddit Report

    6points
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    austinl avatar
    Austzn
    Austzn
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The GM where I work used to be into this professionally and said one day she just got tired of counting everything she ate and did and put away her food scale and bland chicken and picked up a beer instead!

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    #45

    Opening up to people.

    sleepy_potatoe_ Report

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    #46

    Opening a new credit card with 0% APR in first year to transfer other debt to. With the fee to transfer, hard inquiry for credit check, and the new card lowering my credit age- it was a stupid decision. Shouldn’t have followed some [nonsense] social media advice.

    skipskipskiplook Report

    6points
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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Credit cards are a stupid idea, their entire purpose is to encourage you to buy stuff you can't afford on a "pay for it later" scheme, but people forget that later also needs all the normal stuff paid, so if you can't afford today then you can't afford tomorrow.

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    #47

    Putting my money into a savings account instead of investing in property, once I remedied this i wish id started 30 years earlier.

    NaturallyBec Report

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    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It depends on the real estate market. It took us over a year to sell our first house because the real estate market was in a majors slump.

    2
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    #48

    That you should only approach things after fully preparing for the task. I was told this by *so many people* growing up, how it helped them to be more successful by not flinging themselves into a situation unprepared. A basic level of prep gets me going 10x faster than having to stop and think about every little thing I could possibly need. I don't set out all of my needed bowls/plates/utensils/ingredients while cooking, I set up for the first couple of steps and allow it to flow. I don't work in absolute preparedness. The juices stop flowing by that point.

    TwoFingersWhiskey Report

    6points
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    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Different things work for different people, or different tasks. Do what works!

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    #49

    Man brushing teeth in the bathroom mirror, illustrating a daily life hack related to personal hygiene routines. Brushing my teeth with baking soda.

    Extreme_Guess_6022 , National Cancer Institute Report

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    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Saves one from having to get one's teeth cleaned. Baking soda removes plaque.

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    #50

    It was suggested that I download that Finch app to help with self-care and not feeling so overwhelmed and scattered. It ended up making my anxiety so much worse because if I didn't do a task I was now making a stupid cartoon bird sad. It also did nothing with helping me prioritize rest. I would get home from work and not sit down until I had completed most of the afternoon/evening tasks I had set for myself because I felt I needed to do those before resting. It also increased time spent on my phone by a lot, and I felt guilty if I didn't visit my "friends" on the app.

    It may work great for others, but that app just was a terrible experience for me.

    tastyprawn Report

    5points
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    barbarakayton avatar
    Another Panda
    Another Panda
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It worked a while for me, but ended iup being another burden. It’s cute, it was fun for a month or two, but got old (and stressful).

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    #51

    Taking deep breathes whenever you are anxious, never worked for me, made my anxiety even worse.

    EnvironmentalRun4107 Report

    5points
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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Many who suffer from anxiety might have this reaction due to becoming aware and focused on a bodily function, which can be very unpleasant and increase the level of anxiety

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    #52

    There was this “hack” about cutting your hair super often to make it grow faster. so me being ambitious went all in… and ended up with a total uneven mess that took MONTHS to fix.

    like instead of feeling cute & refreshed I was just… frustrated every time I looked in the mirror. some hacks just sound cute on paper but in real life? total chaos.

    anon Report

    5points
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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤷🏻‍♀️ Hair grows at the same speed...

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    #53

    "Smile or laugh during social interactions."

    Yeah, just be fake and make people think you lack a sense of humor.

    skdsn Report

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    #54

    ChatGPT responding to difficult texts. Always bites me [back] after convincing me it comes off as “high value without sounding arrogant.” For instance, when my sister tried setting me up with an unaligned man and Chat ended up insulting her husband… fabulous.

    Always trust your humanity and nuance.

    Independent_Glass957 Report

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    #55

    Shortcutting laundry washing everything in cold water. Trying DIY on white socks and they turned grey permanently.

    Stunning_Stay_2467 Report

    3points
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    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Been washing in cold water since forever (my mother did it, so since at least 1969). Bonus that you don't need to separate darks and lights. I have clothes from the '80s that still look new.

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    #56

    Person resting in bed under light blankets, showing a premium-tier zombie life hack related to sleep habits. “Getting 8 hours of sleep a night” leaves me less time to get [things] done sometimes. And I’m still left just as tired as if I only got 6.

    I find if I push through the drowsy fog rather than spite-sleeping, my future self ends up better for it.

    TeamLeeper , Andrej Lišakov Report

    3points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I try to force myself to go back to sleep after my brain has declared that it's time to get up, I just end up sleep-drunk and it's horrible. Also I have really unpleasant dreams.

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    #57

    "Clean as you cook."

    Cue setting off the fire alarm because my time blindness can't tell how long it takes for me to do a task and 2 minutes, 5 minutes, and 10 minutes all feel the same to me.

    aki-kinmokusei Report

    3points
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    matthewbarabas avatar
    Matthew Barabas
    Matthew Barabas
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you are supposed to adjust it to your own ability.

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    #58

    Using multiple alarms to wake up. Instead of helping, I just feel groggier and more anxious.

    DOW0N Report

    3points
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    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've got one of these 'sunrise' clocks, that mimick the sunrise. That works very well for me during winter time, when it's dark outside.

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    #59

    For me it's the advice "If you don't have anything good to say, don't say anything at all". It's honestly mixed for me because I *never* have anything good to say so all it does is it makes me into this very quiet person.

    HJSDGCE Report

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    #60

    Tried putting dryer sheets in shoes to deodorize, they made my feet itch like crazy!

    RosyTwirl_ Report

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    discovermyview avatar
    Discovermyview
    Discovermyview
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've always used powder of some sort. Gold Bond or even baby powder. Dump some in, sift it around and then knock out the excess. Works pretty well for flats or sneakers you may not always wear socks with. Never made me itch, and my skins really sensitive. :)

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    #61

    Turning notifications off for ‘peace’ and then developing anxiety checking my phone every 5 minutes anyway.

    Unfair-Bluejay-5340 Report

    1point
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    #62

    Taking everything easy.

    It makes you weak and silly when you avoid analyzing your problems and the reasons why did some things happen.

    Less-Intention1026 Report

    1point
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    #63

    Person lying awake in bed at night, appearing stressed and restless under dim blue lighting, illustrating life hack regret. Tried the "no phone in the bedroom" thing. Now I wake up at 3am with no way to check the time and just lie there trying to guess if it's been 10 minutes or 3 hours.

    PrivacyTinkerer , Getty Images Report

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