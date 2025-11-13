“She Gained At Least 40 Lbs”: Man Snaps At His Girlfriend After She Eats All Of The Leftovers

ADVERTISEMENT

Knowing that you have leftovers in the fridge is always exciting. Whether it’s pizza from your favorite slice shop or half a portion of pad thai, there’s something about being from the day before that just makes food taste better. (Perhaps it’s also the fact that it saves you the time and effort of cooking something new!)

When one couple ended up with a fridge full of leftovers after hosting a game night, they were both excited to eat the food all week long. But this man quickly realized that his girlfriend had gotten to it before he could, and he was not happy. Below, you’ll find the full story of this leftover drama that the man shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies from readers who gave him a reality check.

RELATED:

This man and his girlfriend had a fridge full of leftovers after hosting a game night

Man leaning over open refrigerator at night, reacting to the empty leftovers after his girlfriend ate them all.

Share icon

Image credits: nikmock / Envato (not the actual photo)

But when he realized that the food had vanished before he could have any, he became extremely upset

Text excerpt about a man upset with his girlfriend after she eats all the leftovers, mentioning weight gain and food conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man snaps at girlfriend after she eats all the leftovers, mentioning she gained at least 40 lbs.

Text excerpt discussing leftover food remaining after a large meal, relating to gaining weight and relationship tension.

Man snaps at his girlfriend after she eats all the leftovers, causing her to gain at least 40 lbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a man upset with his girlfriend after she eats all the leftovers causing weight gain concerns.

Text conversation where a man snaps at his girlfriend after she eats all of the leftovers, causing tension about weight gain.

Man stressed in kitchen, standing with hands on head, frustrated after girlfriend ate all the leftovers causing weight gain concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: stockbusters / Envato (not the actual photo)

Text on screen showing a confession about avoiding a scene by taking a plate of macaroni.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about not eating leftovers after a steak lunch, relating to gaining weight and eating all leftovers.

Text discussing a man snapping at his girlfriend after she eats all the leftovers, leading to weight gain concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT