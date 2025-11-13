Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She Gained At Least 40 Lbs”: Man Snaps At His Girlfriend After She Eats All Of The Leftovers
Man angrily confronts girlfriend in kitchen while she eats leftovers with chopsticks, highlighting weight gain and relationship tension.
Couples, Relationships

“She Gained At Least 40 Lbs”: Man Snaps At His Girlfriend After She Eats All Of The Leftovers

Knowing that you have leftovers in the fridge is always exciting. Whether it’s pizza from your favorite slice shop or half a portion of pad thai, there’s something about being from the day before that just makes food taste better. (Perhaps it’s also the fact that it saves you the time and effort of cooking something new!)

When one couple ended up with a fridge full of leftovers after hosting a game night, they were both excited to eat the food all week long. But this man quickly realized that his girlfriend had gotten to it before he could, and he was not happy. Below, you’ll find the full story of this leftover drama that the man shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies from readers who gave him a reality check.

RELATED:

    This man and his girlfriend had a fridge full of leftovers after hosting a game night

    Man leaning over open refrigerator at night, reacting to the empty leftovers after his girlfriend ate them all.

    Image credits: nikmock / Envato (not the actual photo)

    But when he realized that the food had vanished before he could have any, he became extremely upset

    Text excerpt about a man upset with his girlfriend after she eats all the leftovers, mentioning weight gain and food conflict.

    Man snaps at girlfriend after she eats all the leftovers, mentioning she gained at least 40 lbs.

    Text excerpt discussing leftover food remaining after a large meal, relating to gaining weight and relationship tension.

    Man snaps at his girlfriend after she eats all the leftovers, causing her to gain at least 40 lbs.

    Text about a man upset with his girlfriend after she eats all the leftovers causing weight gain concerns.

    Text conversation where a man snaps at his girlfriend after she eats all of the leftovers, causing tension about weight gain.

    Man stressed in kitchen, standing with hands on head, frustrated after girlfriend ate all the leftovers causing weight gain concerns.

    Image credits: stockbusters / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text on screen showing a confession about avoiding a scene by taking a plate of macaroni.

    Text excerpt about not eating leftovers after a steak lunch, relating to gaining weight and eating all leftovers.

    Text discussing a man snapping at his girlfriend after she eats all the leftovers, leading to weight gain concerns.

    Relationship
    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    chickenorfish avatar
    Kristy Marion
    Kristy Marion
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    He says "Please pass judgement on me" then proceeds to disagree with everyone calling him an AH

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited)

    I am not in favor of anyone policing anyone's food but a weight gain of 40 pounds is a lot!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
