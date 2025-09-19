Man Breaks Up With GF Because He No Longer Likes Her ‘Shape’: “Do You Not Understand Geometry?”

ADVERTISEMENT

No one enjoys hearing negative comments about their body—it’s a topic that is very personal and sensitive. But when it happens in a romantic relationship, such comments can be especially painful. What do you mean the person who is supposed to support and respect you is shaming your body when you thought you could be your true self around them?

Unfortunately, such a thing happened to this woman, whose boyfriend broke up with her because of her ‘shape’ and cheese-eating habits. Hurt about the whole situation, she turned online to ask if taking revenge and letting him know what he lost would be worth it.

No partner should make one feel worse about themselves

Woman in white shirt holding a fork at a table, reflecting on a man breaking up after an argument about cheese.

Image credits: FabrikaPhoto / envato (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately for this woman, her BF admitted not being attracted to her ‘shape’ and even broke off things because of it

Text post discussing a man breaking up with his girlfriend of ten years after an argument about cheese.

Text excerpt from a woman describing a ten-year relationship, linked to man breaks up with girlfriend after cheese argument.

Text excerpt explaining relationship struggles after accidents, weight gain, and arguments, featuring man breaks up with girlfriend.

Text excerpt discussing a man breaking up after a long relationship following an argument about commitment.

Couple celebrating ten year anniversary planning future trips and house renovations after long relationship.

Man eating bagel with cream cheese during breakfast at hotel, causing tension in relationship over cheese disagreement.

Text excerpt describing a man apologizing to his girlfriend after an argument about cheese in a long-term relationship.

Man breaks up with girlfriend after argument about cream cheese and cheese consumption habits in their relationship.

Text excerpt showing a tense argument illustrating conflict in a man breaks up with girlfriend of ten years after cheese dispute.

Man with glasses arguing intensely with partner during breakup after long relationship in a modern living room.

Image credits: dvatri / envato (not the actual photo)

Man breaks up with girlfriend after ten years following argument about cheese and relationship issues.

Text excerpt about relationship breakup after argument, highlighting man breaks up with girlfriend keyword.

Man breaks up with girlfriend of ten years after heated argument about cheese in a domestic setting.

Text about a man breaking up with his girlfriend after a long relationship following an argument about cheese.

Image credits: Singerbeth

Body shaming is considered a form of emotional abuse

Not only is hearing negative comments about our bodies from significant others heartbreaking, but it is also considered a form of emotional abuse, experts say. One way that abusive partners gain power and control over their other half is by making them feel worse about themselves. They use body shaming to make their significant other feel more self-conscious, so they’re less likely to speak up and draw boundaries for themselves.

Any type of behavior that is intended to cause hurt, shame, or emotional discomfort to another person is a form of emotional abuse. It can start in small, gradual ways, which could be difficult to spot in a relationship at first. Body shaming, in particular, can happen through many behaviors.

“Any sort of criticism, degradation, embarrassment, bullying, teasing, comments rooted in comparison, control, and unrealistic expectations are all body shaming,” said Dani Bryant, a clinical mental health counselor and body liberationist. “It’s a denial of a whole person’s unique self, individuality, body diversity, and boundaries.”

Negative comments from a partner can creep into self-talk, contributing to poor body image and mental health, sometimes without even realizing it. Other body shaming effects may include distorted body image, psychological and emotional distress, isolation, and even mental health and eating disorders—all having the potential to lead to dangerous health outcomes.

Boundaries have to be set around comments that enter body-shaming territory

Woman spreading cheese on bread in kitchen illustrating man break up with girlfriend after argument about cheese

Image credits: seventyfourimages / envato (not the actual photo)

Partners may have learned body-shaming behaviors from their caregivers/environment or are releasing their own internalized shame about their body, but this doesn’t make their actions excusable. “It’s an opinion of someone else who has their own toxic shame that is often projected on others for power and control,” Bryant said.

If a person finds that a partner’s comments about their body enter the body-shaming territory, boundaries have to be set, even though it might be difficult.

“Express your feelings, communicate your needs, and tell them to stop. Decide what you’re willing to do to take care of yourself if your partner continues to violate your boundaries,” Samantha DeCaro, Psy.D., the director of clinical outreach and education at an eating disorder treatment facility, said.

“If [your] partner cannot or will not do the work to try to understand where their own anti-fat biases or unrealistic beauty standards come from, then it’s really important for folks to ask the question: How can I maintain any sort of growth or healing in body liberation if one of the closest people in my life is not doing that same work?” she added.

Unfortunately, this is rarely possible, which means that we have to remove ourselves from relationships with people who can’t be kind, considerate, or respectful of others or their boundaries.

It’s important to bring up concerns about a partner’s health in a gentle manner

Woman sitting alone on a chair looking out the window, reflecting on a man breaking up after argument about cheese.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

If a person is truly concerned about their own health and well-being, trying to talk to them about it doesn’t always fall into the category of body shaming. But before bringing such a sensitive topic into conversation, it’s important to express concern in a gentle and sensitive manner, without making it about their weight or body shape. It may even be a good idea to start with a disclaimer, like, ‘This is going to be a difficult topic, but I’m not trying to hurt your feelings,’ and avoid making comparisons or offering unsolicited advice.

After the discussion, be prepared for a negative reaction, as no matter how gentle or supportive you thought your delivery was, there’s still a big chance that feelings will be hurt. Once you’ve shared your concerns, it’s not necessary or helpful to continue bringing the topic up. Instead, keep on fostering a positive relationship and focusing on healthy behaviors and self-care, rather than criticizing yourself or your partner.

Netizens encouraged the woman to forget the revenge and move on

Comment text discussing a man breaking up with his girlfriend after an argument about cheese and advice on moving on.

Reddit comment discussing advice on spending money and therapy after a man breaks up with girlfriend over cheese argument.

Comment discussing a man breaking up with his girlfriend after a heated argument about cheese and personal priorities.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a breakup after a long relationship, mentioning communication and relationship issues.

Reddit comment advising to seek therapy after man breaks up with girlfriend over cheese argument, highlighting relationship issues.

Comment text on a white background discussing frustration with a man-child, related to man breaking up with girlfriend after cheese argument.

Comment advice encouraging moving on and self-worth after a breakup involving a man and a girlfriend argument about cheese.

Comment expressing frustration about relationship drama after man breaks up with girlfriend over cheese argument.

Comment suggesting to move on after a man breaks up with girlfriend of ten years following argument about cheese.

Comment discussing advice on respecting others and choosing a clean break after a relationship argument about cheese.

Comment advising to move on from a manipulative relationship after a man breaks up with girlfriend of ten years.

Comment text about breaking up after a long relationship, related to man breaking up with girlfriend after cheese argument.

Screenshot of a comment advising moving on and healing after a man breaks up with his girlfriend following an argument about cheese.

Online comment about a man breaking up with girlfriend after an argument about cheese, focusing on relationship advice.

Text post from user Formal-Finance83 advising to seek individual therapy and block partner after a breakup over cheese argument.

Comment on a breakup after a long relationship involving an argument about cheese and advice on moving on.

Comment expressing advice to move on from a long-term relationship after a man breaks up with girlfriend over a cheese argument.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to focus on self-improvement after a man breaks up with girlfriend over cheese.

User comment about avoiding conflict, referencing breakup over minor issue like cheese. Keywords: Man breaks up with girlfriend after argument about cheese.

User comment on a forum displaying strong opinion about relationship advice after argument involving cheese.

Comment from fun-yellow-6576 responding to a breakup over cheese, discussing moving on and finding someone new.

Commenter advising self respect and moving on after man breaks up with girlfriend of ten years following argument about cheese.

Comment discussing relationship advice after a man breaks up with his girlfriend of ten years over cheese.

Reddit comment discussing a man breaking up after a long relationship following an argument about cheese.

Comment discussing a man breaking up with his girlfriend of ten years after an argument about cheese.

Later, the woman shared a brief update

Text excerpt from a breakup story where a man ends a ten-year relationship after an argument about cheese.

Text excerpt discussing a man breaking up with his girlfriend after a cheese argument, focusing on emotional reflections.

