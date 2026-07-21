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Recently, I have written a lot of stories about infidelity, and it angers me how the person who’s cheated on suffers the most without any fault. In fact, it had happened to one of my friends, and I can’t even begin to describe the pain she went through.

Speaking of cheating, this guy was absolutely devastated that his girlfriend had a 6-month-long affair with his brother-in-law when his sister was pregnant. As his life fell apart, he gave his partner another chance, but it just caused him more pain and anguish. Scroll down to uncover what happened!

More info: Reddit

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It’s really unfair how the person who gets cheated on has to suffer the most even when they are not at fault

Image credits: gorynvd / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster was heartbroken after discovering the 6-month-long affair between his girlfriend of 10 years and his brother-in-law, who was also his best friend

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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His girlfriend confessed easily, but she was only rattled after her affair partner claimed that it didn’t mean anything in front of his postpartum wife

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Image credits: namii9 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Despite all the pain, the poster decided to work things out with his girlfriend, but the two years were a nightmare, and he only survived because of antidepressants

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Image credits: SFFEnthusiastPls

He was still recovering from all the pain that she had caused, but kept fighting for his two daughters, and hoped to find a good therapist

In today’s tale about infidelity, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP) who laments how things got dramatic when he least expected it. He had been with his high school sweetheart for 10 years, and they had two daughters. The couple was also close with his sister and brother-in-law, so the 4 of them often hung out like a big happy family, but then tragedy struck.

He found out that his girlfriend had a 6-month-long affair with his brother-in-law, who was one of his best friends. Obviously, his life came crashing down, as she was unbothered when he confronted her. The worst part was that his sister was pregnant, and his brother-in-law begged him not to tell her. However, after her delivery, he told her everything once she returned home.

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Her husband claimed that the affair “didn’t mean anything,” which really rattled the OP’s girlfriend. Well, he still took her back and wanted to give it another try. Little did he know that it would make things worse for him. The two years of “reconciliation” were extremely tormenting, and the author claimed that he only stayed so long because of meds and antidepressants.

In fact, he felt so hopeless that he purposely got into an accident and had to move in with his mom for urgent care. Well, he soon sold the house he owned with his girlfriend, but she took 60% of the money. On top of all this misery, they also lost their family dog. However, the poster and his 2 daughters were still trying to heal from all the damage that the woman caused them.

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Netizens showered the devastated author with love and kind words. Research emphasizes that the pain caused by a partner’s cheating behavior can have emotionally devastating and long-lasting consequences. In fact, professionals have coined the term “post-infidelity stress disorder,” as it can feel like PTSD, causing anxiety, depression, and trust issues.

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As though his girlfriend’s infidelity was not painful enough, the OP was also backstabbed by his brother-in-law, whom he considered a close friend. Experts stress that being betrayed by a friend can cause considerable distress. Moreover, it can trigger wide-ranging effects including shock, loss and grief, morbid preoccupation, damaged self-esteem, self-doubt, and anger.

Moreover, his expecting sister was also a big victim. It must have been shocking to hear about her husband’s infidelity during her postpartum period. Unfortunately, studies point out that 10% of fathers-to-be cheat on their partners during pregnancy. In fact, the risk of men cheating on their wives grows along with the fetus, and being satisfied with their marriages does make much of a difference.

My heart also went out to the kids who were hurt because of the mistakes these adults made. The author ended the post by saying he wanted to find a good therapist, and I hope he found one. Anyway, dear readers, that’s it from my end. What are your thoughts about this story? We would love to hear from you, so drop them in the comments section!

Netizens showered the poster with empathy and kind words, but expressed sadness that his sister stayed with her cheater husband

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