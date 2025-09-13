ADVERTISEMENT

Every man has likely tried to navigate the complex world that is a woman’s mind. But unless you’ve been in their shoes, many things will always remain difficult to comprehend. 

To have an idea of how the female brain works, we have Instagram pages like Girl Urges that offer some insight. With more than 900,000 followers, it is abundant with memes and social media posts that may make a woman blurt out, “Yup, been there, done that.” 

Enjoy scrolling through these images we’ve collected, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

Before and after photo restoration showing a smiling young couple, highlighting relatable moments navigating life just a girl.

    #2

    Side-by-side photos showing a mother and daughter in formal dresses, highlighting relatable moments as just a girl navigating life.

    #3

    Tweet about feeling stuck texting an ex instead of enjoying life, capturing relatable moments navigating the world as just a girl.

    Experts have actually explored the differences between the male and female brains. For one, researchers discovered that men excel at single tasks, while women are better at multitasking. 

    Other findings reveal that women are better than men at word memory, social cognition, and verbal abilities. Meanwhile, the male brain is found to be more adaptive at spatial processing and sensorimotor skills.

    #4

    Tweet by Charlie Marshall about the mental drain of always expecting the worst, a relatable meme for navigating the world as just a girl.

    #5

    Tweet about kissing someone with brown eyes reducing anxiety, part of funny and relatable posts about navigating the world as just a girl.

    #6

    Tweet about valuing iced coffee over a job, a relatable post navigating life as just a girl with humor.

    These differences in skills are typically connected to brain chemistry. According to Northwestern Medicine, men are found to have stronger connections from the front of their brains to the back. This may result in stronger motor skills and heightened perception. 

    Meanwhile, women have stronger side-to-side connections, making them better intuitive thinkers and analyzers.
    #7

    Headless mannequin in a workwear shirt with funny comments about navigating the world as just a girl.

    #8

    Tweet about having one best friend who would flirt with six men to carry a casket, funny and relatable posts about navigating the world as just a girl.

    #9

    Tweet showing a relatable post about navigating the world as just a girl with a chocolate bar and feminine hygiene product.

    Our brains’ gray matter is an essential tissue that aids our bodies in processing information. It plays a significant role in crucial brain functions like sensory perception and memory, as well as muscle control and movement. 

    Northwestern Medicine reports that while women have more gray matter, they use more of the white matter, which is responsible for facilitating information processing. This explains their innate ability to multitask and excel at language.
    #10

    Tweet about a funny and relatable story involving unexpected money and a Cash Cab, highlighting humor in navigating life as just a girl.

    #11

    Tweet showing a funny and relatable moment navigating the world as just a girl picking up her husband from the airport.

    rachaelmccann avatar
    Child of the Stars
    Child of the Stars
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't get why the OP thinks this is funny. Maybe it's technically his car. Maybe driving makes her anxious. Maybe he gets car sick if he's not driving. There's any number of reasons he's driving beyond what I assume she thinks is sexism.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Tweet about makeup humor and relatable moments navigating the world as just a girl, highlighting funny and relatable posts.

    Here’s an interesting finding: the male and female brains start off similarly. But thanks to the differences in experience growing up, they begin to become starkly different. 

    “Brain connections change as a result of experience and learning. When the same signals are processed over and over, those neural networks get stronger,” researchers Rob Pascale and Lou Privamera explained in an article for Psychology Today.

    #13

    Text meme about dating advice, featured in funny and relatable posts and memes about navigating the world as just a girl.

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep. Don't give your time and attention to a merely fickle stalker.

    #14

    A funny relatable meme about navigating the world as just a girl, featuring a confused woman in a store.

    #15

    A guinea pig tucked in bed illustrating a funny and relatable moment about navigating the world as just a girl.

    Neuropsychiatrist Dr. Louann Brizendine shed more light on these differences in a 2007 speech at the Mission Bay campus of the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Brizendine noted that every human begins with a female brain, then it develops into a male brain eight weeks after conception. 

    She also stated that the excess amount of testosterone shrinks the brain’s communication center, which also explains why women are believed to be better verbal communicators.
    #16

    Funny and relatable social media post about navigating the world as just a girl with humorous boyfriend interaction.

    #17

    Tweet about a funny and relatable interaction illustrating navigating the world as just a girl with humor and attitude.

    #18

    Text message conversation humor about relationships, relatable post navigating the world as just a girl.

    Dr. Brizendine’s findings also revealed that women use approximately 20,000 words per day, compared to 7,000 daily words for men. She attributed this to the woman’s larger emotional center, which also explains why females may remember emotional details of an argument. 
    #19

    Text post about kids being brutally honest followed by doing a cartwheel, relatable meme about navigating the world as just a girl.

    #20

    Couple in bed with man holding an open engagement ring box, a funny and relatable post about navigating the world as just a girl.

    #21

    Text message conversation showing relatable and funny posts about navigating the world as just a girl.

    #22

    Two-panel photo and drawing of a girl with a heart-shaped curl in her hair, showcasing funny and relatable posts about just a girl.

    #23

    Couple sitting closely with a clingy embrace, illustrating funny and relatable posts about navigating the world as just a girl.

    #24

    Tweet about retiring the party girl era until reuniting with long-distance best friends, relatable for navigating the world as just a girl.

    #25

    Text meme showing older siblings calling a 26-year-old their baby brother or sister, highlighting relatable humor for just a girl.

    #26

    Three hands with matching dark manicure shown over a table, a funny relatable post about navigating the world as just a girl.

    #27

    A relatable meme about how periods chemically affect cognitive ability and emotions, capturing just a girl experiences.

    rachaelmccann avatar
    Child of the Stars
    Child of the Stars
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Emotions are ALWAYS real and valid. They may not be rational. They may be exacerbated by hormones. But they're ALWAYS real and valid.

    #28

    Text about being a needy girlfriend, highlighting relatable moments for navigating the world as just a girl.

    #29

    Tweet about a married couple without assigned cars, showing a funny and relatable post about navigating life as just a girl.

    #30

    Funny and relatable post about navigating the world as just a girl reacting to being called good girl at the dog park

    #31

    Tweet by user julia humorously discussing shedding hair when visiting, reflecting funny and relatable posts about navigating the world as just a girl.

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If dogs could text. Not cats, though...cats never ask for permission.

    #32

    Social media post featuring a relatable meme about navigating the world as just a girl with a confident animated character.

    #33

    Text post about the sudden urge to share hidden thoughts with mom, relatable to navigating the world as just a girl.

    #34

    Small dog standing on hind legs looking in mirror with funny caption about relatable self-checks after a shower.

    #35

    Text post about patience and love, relatable meme for navigating the world as just a girl on bad days.

    #36

    Screenshot of a social media meme showing a shirtless man with a caption about navigating the world as just a girl.

    #37

    Tweet about disliking girly things in early teens and reconnecting with feminine style relatable for navigating the world as just a girl.

    #38

    Relatable post about parents ruining relationships with their kids by not apologizing, highlighting navigating the world as just a girl.

    #39

    Funny and relatable meme about introverts and extroverts navigating the world as just a girl, highlighting comfort zones.

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, yes I do. 'Close your mouth and give your arsé a chance' is my go-to.

    #40

    Funny and relatable meme about a wedding day capturing the humorous side of navigating life as just a girl.

    #41

    Meme collage showing various characters with the caption he always understands the assignment, relatable to navigating the world as a girl.

    #42

    Tweet about a complicated Thanksgiving dating scenario, reflecting funny and relatable posts about navigating life as just a girl.

    #43

    Funny and relatable meme about navigating the world as just a girl, highlighting language mix-up in a marriage proposal.

    #44

    Tampon boxes in a store with humorous text about the confusion of buying tampons navigating the world as just a girl.

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why not? Do you have a problem with a man who is considerate enough to ensure he buys the right tampons and shows a sense of humour?

    #45

    Cartoon characters in a funny relatable meme about forgetting to eat all day, highlighting humor in navigating life as just a girl.

    #46

    Tweet about relatable headache causes including dehydration, stress, and caffeine withdrawal in funny posts and memes about just a girl.

    #47

    A woman with dark hair in a loose bun, a single strand of hair highlighted, symbolizing relatable girl moments.

    #48

    Social media post by Lauren Ash humorously discussing navigating the world as just a girl with relatable content.

    #49

    Funny and relatable meme about dreams and awkward situations shared by just a girl navigating the world humorously.

    #50

    Tweet by user trish about a girl on a flight, a relatable moment for navigating the world as just a girl.

    #51

    Screenshot of a funny relatable post about replacing vowels in words that makes navigating the world as just a girl humorous.

    #52

    Lindsay Lohan in 2004 wearing a cropped shirt with a rainbow design, relatable to navigating the world as just a girl.

    #53

    Family photo with Meghan Trainor and kids, caption humorously highlighting the diva in the front, funny relatable meme about just a girl.

    #54

    Man with mustache smiling and crying in multiple close-up and family photos, humorous relatable meme about navigating the world as a girl

    #55

    Reddit post about a woman’s funny and relatable story on navigating the world as just a girl with her husband.

    #56

    Heartwarming message and photo showing kindness and support while navigating the world as just a girl with autism awareness.

    #57

    Funny and relatable meme about pregnancy and parenting challenges shared by a woman, highlighting navigating life as just a girl.

    #58

    Woman with a confused expression, relatable meme about navigating the world as just a girl in casual wear.

    #59

    Text meme about navigating the world as just a girl, humorously describing a cat stepping on a sensitive spot.

    #60

    Funny relatable meme showing a skeleton lying on a couch illustrating just a girl’s typical day off mood.

    #61

    Funny and relatable meme about navigating the world as just a girl with a pun on Medusa and rock hard

    #62

    Cartoon character wearing a shirt saying hi hater and bye hater, a funny and relatable meme about navigating the world as just a girl.

    #63

    A funny and relatable meme about navigating the world as just a girl, mentioning soft launching call outs at work.

    #64

    Tweet about relatable struggles of being a woman, describing jeans fitting too tight then too loose repeatedly. Funny and relatable post.

    #65

    Text message conversation about staying awake, illustrating a funny and relatable post about navigating the world as just a girl.

    #66

    Text message conversation with a woman smiling in an orange top, relatable post about navigating the world as just a girl.

    #67

    Tweet about a girl who craves a lot of food, orders everything, but only eats two bites, relatable meme about just a girl.

    rachaelmccann avatar
    Child of the Stars
    Child of the Stars
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was pregnant with with my oldest, I would crave eggs. Then, when they were ready to eat, my stomach would go "NOPE!" and I'd get nauseous. Hormones are weird.

    #68

    Text post humor about girl math and pain tolerance, relatable meme about navigating the world as just a girl.

    #69

    Tweet about work feeling silly and relatable for navigating the world as just a girl with humor and self-awareness.

    #70

    Relatable post about feeling lost between Christmas and New Year navigating the world as just a girl.

    rachaelmccann avatar
    Child of the Stars
    Child of the Stars
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My ex-husband manages the kitchen at a local restaurant. They not-so-jokingly refer to that week as H.ell Week because it's ungodly busy.

    #71

    Tweet about postponing a cat's birthday party and being humorously called the most boyfriendless person, relatable just a girl meme.

    #72

    Collage of nostalgic images from 2015 showing relatable moments navigating the world as just a girl.

    #73

    Tweet showing a funny and relatable meme about navigating the world featuring Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan look comparison.

    #74

    Text meme about valuing free things like time, attention, and effort, relatable to navigating the world as just a girl.

    #75

    Two images of Miley Cyrus showing different hair styles in a relatable meme about navigating the world as just a girl.

    #76

    Blonde woman with bangs in a white top posing, a funny relatable post about navigating the world as just a girl.

    #77

    Funny and relatable memes about navigating the world as just a girl, featuring unique and nostalgic fashion looks.

    #78

    Man walking a long distance with map showing 450km, funny and relatable posts about navigating the world as just a girl

    #79

    Cartoon Dragonite sitting happy and relaxed in water while Pikachu appears to be drowning, funny relatable meme about navigating life.

    #80

    Funny and relatable meme about navigating the world as just a girl, highlighting dramatic reactions in relationships.

