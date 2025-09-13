80 Funny And Relatable Posts And Memes About Navigating The World As “Just A Girl”
Every man has likely tried to navigate the complex world that is a woman’s mind. But unless you’ve been in their shoes, many things will always remain difficult to comprehend.
To have an idea of how the female brain works, we have Instagram pages like Girl Urges that offer some insight. With more than 900,000 followers, it is abundant with memes and social media posts that may make a woman blurt out, “Yup, been there, done that.”
these images we've collected
Experts have actually explored the differences between the male and female brains. For one, researchers discovered that men excel at single tasks, while women are better at multitasking.
Other findings reveal that women are better than men at word memory, social cognition, and verbal abilities. Meanwhile, the male brain is found to be more adaptive at spatial processing and sensorimotor skills.
These differences in skills are typically connected to brain chemistry. According to Northwestern Medicine, men are found to have stronger connections from the front of their brains to the back. This may result in stronger motor skills and heightened perception.
Meanwhile, women have stronger side-to-side connections, making them better intuitive thinkers and analyzers.
Our brains’ gray matter is an essential tissue that aids our bodies in processing information. It plays a significant role in crucial brain functions like sensory perception and memory, as well as muscle control and movement.
Northwestern Medicine reports that while women have more gray matter, they use more of the white matter, which is responsible for facilitating information processing. This explains their innate ability to multitask and excel at language.
I don't get why the OP thinks this is funny. Maybe it's technically his car. Maybe driving makes her anxious. Maybe he gets car sick if he's not driving. There's any number of reasons he's driving beyond what I assume she thinks is sexism.
Here’s an interesting finding: the male and female brains start off similarly. But thanks to the differences in experience growing up, they begin to become starkly different.
“Brain connections change as a result of experience and learning. When the same signals are processed over and over, those neural networks get stronger,” researchers Rob Pascale and Lou Privamera explained in an article for Psychology Today.
Yep. Don't give your time and attention to a merely fickle stalker.
Neuropsychiatrist Dr. Louann Brizendine shed more light on these differences in a 2007 speech at the Mission Bay campus of the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Brizendine noted that every human begins with a female brain, then it develops into a male brain eight weeks after conception.
She also stated that the excess amount of testosterone shrinks the brain’s communication center, which also explains why women are believed to be better verbal communicators.
Dr. Brizendine’s findings also revealed that women use approximately 20,000 words per day, compared to 7,000 daily words for men. She attributed this to the woman’s larger emotional center, which also explains why females may remember emotional details of an argument.
Emotions are ALWAYS real and valid. They may not be rational. They may be exacerbated by hormones. But they're ALWAYS real and valid.
Never hire Charlie Sheen as your public relations agent.
When I was pregnant with with my oldest, I would crave eggs. Then, when they were ready to eat, my stomach would go "NOPE!" and I'd get nauseous. Hormones are weird.
My ex-husband manages the kitchen at a local restaurant. They not-so-jokingly refer to that week as H.ell Week because it's ungodly busy.