Add post
Woman Shocked Her Friend Didn't Like Her Teasing Him For His Height, Asks What To Do
Friends, Relationships

Woman Shocked Her Friend Didn’t Like Her Teasing Him For His Height, Asks What To Do

Thanks to our DNA, we are all born different. But even though we inherit countless traits we can’t change, they often become something others ridicule, particularly because they seem unusual or not up to society’s standards. Height is a common one that people frequently feel comfortable mocking, which doesn’t seem as humorous to those who have to endure it from every person they meet. 

This Reddit user was too constantly teased about her tallness but learned over time to toughen up and not take it too seriously. So she felt like she could do the same to her male friend, who was about 5’2. However, one joke of hers pushed him over the edge, and he finally confronted her about it.

People often feel too comfortable mocking someone else’s height

Image credits: BGStock72 (not the actual photo)

This woman used to do it to her friend too until he finally snapped

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anonymous

“Height is something none of us can control, but we may be treated differently by people due to it”

Psychologist Carly Dober says that our height, or lack thereof, has the potential to negatively affect our confidence. “Height is something none of us can control, but we may be treated differently by people due to it,” she says.

Shorter people report being treated like children, being spoken down to, or even denied specific job opportunities because of their height. In fact, research has found that taller men and women are seen more as ‘leader-like’ in the workplace, which also correlates with higher income. 

Such treatment can impact a person’s self-confidence, especially if they’re surrounded by taller people who make them “the butt of the joke.” “They will internalise this and feel small emotionally,” says Dober. 

She also mentions that height matters so much to us, and we can feel frustrated when someone mocks it because it’s one of our traits that we can’t control. 

“There aren’t many characteristics we cannot work on to change in some way if we are dissatisfied with them,” she says. “We like to feel in control of our lives, and to not have control over something many passers-by or strangers may comment on can feel disempowering.”

“That’s actually kind of offensive, and I’d appreciate you not mocking my height in the future”

But even though people can’t grow or shrink on demand, there are a few things they can do to embrace it and help their body image. 

Dober suggests looking inside oneself and asking why certain beliefs about shorter people occur. “Explore where your messages came from that infer shorter people are ‘lesser than,’” she says. “Practice untangling your self-worth from how tall you are, and ask yourself what other characteristics and traits you have that are helpful to the world around you, and that you do like.”

Essentially, it’s all about your mindset and attitude. Some people might be confident with their height by wearing bold colors or make-up, which makes them feel like they’re taking up more space. Others might be more assured of themselves if they practice saying something to those who comment on their height, like “That’s actually kind of offensive, and I’d appreciate you not mocking my height in the future.”

It might also be beneficial to find shorter people online who express appreciation for their 5-foot frame so others don’t feel alone. With plenty of people on TikTok, Instagram or Facebook, doing that is easier than ever. Plus, it’s worth remembering that a person’s  height or insecurities surrounding it shouldn’t make up their whole personality. Even though they statistically may be lacking height, they’re as capable of being loud, great, smart, and bold as anyone else out there. 

The majority of readers thought that making fun of her friend was a jerk move

While some she believed wasn’t wrong for friendly teasing the guy

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I'm a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I'm interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I've covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I'm not on my laptop, you'll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Nils Skirnir
Nils Skirnir
Nils Skirnir
Community Member
35 minutes ago

YTA full stop. Grandson, among a family of 6 ft + males, has growth hormone deficiency. Even with hormone treatment he'll never crack 5'2". he's bullied as a kid and will likely be have a difficult time dating, etc. As folks said elsewhere, it wears a person down until they break

Monica G
Monica G
Monica G
Community Member
1 hour ago

So he body shamed him in public, in an upscale environment and then wondered if she is at fault... LOL

Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Bullying, then laughing about it, doesn't make everything better. (Neither does flowers, btw)

Suzie
Suzie
Suzie
Community Member
24 minutes ago

So her parents made her cry over their height "jokes" until she toughened up but doesn't realize her short jokes are rude and insensitive. Why this guy had feelings for her when she always made him feel awful is beyond me.

