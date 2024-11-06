Woman Shocked Her Friend Didn’t Like Her Teasing Him For His Height, Asks What To Do

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks to our DNA, we are all born different. But even though we inherit countless traits we can’t change, they often become something others ridicule, particularly because they seem unusual or not up to society’s standards. Height is a common one that people frequently feel comfortable mocking, which doesn’t seem as humorous to those who have to endure it from every person they meet.

This Reddit user was too constantly teased about her tallness but learned over time to toughen up and not take it too seriously. So she felt like she could do the same to her male friend, who was about 5’2. However, one joke of hers pushed him over the edge, and he finally confronted her about it.

People often feel too comfortable mocking someone else’s height

This woman used to do it to her friend too until he finally snapped

“Height is something none of us can control, but we may be treated differently by people due to it”

Psychologist Carly Dober says that our height, or lack thereof, has the potential to negatively affect our confidence. “Height is something none of us can control, but we may be treated differently by people due to it,” she says.



Shorter people report being treated like children, being spoken down to, or even denied specific job opportunities because of their height. In fact, research has found that taller men and women are seen more as ‘leader-like’ in the workplace, which also correlates with higher income.



Such treatment can impact a person’s self-confidence, especially if they’re surrounded by taller people who make them “the butt of the joke.” “They will internalise this and feel small emotionally,” says Dober.



She also mentions that height matters so much to us, and we can feel frustrated when someone mocks it because it’s one of our traits that we can’t control.



“There aren’t many characteristics we cannot work on to change in some way if we are dissatisfied with them,” she says. “We like to feel in control of our lives, and to not have control over something many passers-by or strangers may comment on can feel disempowering.”

“That’s actually kind of offensive, and I’d appreciate you not mocking my height in the future”

But even though people can’t grow or shrink on demand, there are a few things they can do to embrace it and help their body image.



Dober suggests looking inside oneself and asking why certain beliefs about shorter people occur. “Explore where your messages came from that infer shorter people are ‘lesser than,’” she says. “Practice untangling your self-worth from how tall you are, and ask yourself what other characteristics and traits you have that are helpful to the world around you, and that you do like.”



Essentially, it’s all about your mindset and attitude. Some people might be confident with their height by wearing bold colors or make-up, which makes them feel like they’re taking up more space. Others might be more assured of themselves if they practice saying something to those who comment on their height, like “That’s actually kind of offensive, and I’d appreciate you not mocking my height in the future.”

It might also be beneficial to find shorter people online who express appreciation for their 5-foot frame so others don’t feel alone. With plenty of people on TikTok, Instagram or Facebook, doing that is easier than ever. Plus, it’s worth remembering that a person’s height or insecurities surrounding it shouldn’t make up their whole personality. Even though they statistically may be lacking height, they’re as capable of being loud, great, smart, and bold as anyone else out there.

