Alright, let's talk about that person. The one who knew you during your questionable bangs phase, witnessed your unhealthy obsession with that one boy band, and probably still brings up that one time at Sarah's party (you know the one). Buying gifts for someone you've basically shared a brain with for years, decades even, hits different. On one hand, you know everything about them. On the other hand, you know everything about them, including the fact they probably already own three versions of that thing you were thinking of, or that your most hilarious inside joke translates terribly into a physical object.

But fear not, fellow long-hauler! That shared history, embarrassing photos included, means you're uniquely qualified to find something they'll actually appreciate (or at least find amusingly specific). Forget generic bath bombs or another scented candle (unless it smells like existential dread, maybe?). We've dug deep into the internet's weirdest corners and coolest finds to curate a list specifically for your ride-or-die, your partner-in-crime, the person whose parents mistakenly called you by their name at least once. Get ready for gifts that acknowledge your bizarre bond and might even make up for that time you accidentally broke their Tamagotchi.