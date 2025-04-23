You’ve Known Them Forever, So Here Are 23 Gifts That Aren’t Another ‘World’s Okayest Friend’ Mug
Alright, let's talk about that person. The one who knew you during your questionable bangs phase, witnessed your unhealthy obsession with that one boy band, and probably still brings up that one time at Sarah's party (you know the one). Buying gifts for someone you've basically shared a brain with for years, decades even, hits different. On one hand, you know everything about them. On the other hand, you know everything about them, including the fact they probably already own three versions of that thing you were thinking of, or that your most hilarious inside joke translates terribly into a physical object.
But fear not, fellow long-hauler! That shared history, embarrassing photos included, means you're uniquely qualified to find something they'll actually appreciate (or at least find amusingly specific). Forget generic bath bombs or another scented candle (unless it smells like existential dread, maybe?). We've dug deep into the internet's weirdest corners and coolest finds to curate a list specifically for your ride-or-die, your partner-in-crime, the person whose parents mistakenly called you by their name at least once. Get ready for gifts that acknowledge your bizarre bond and might even make up for that time you accidentally broke their Tamagotchi.
Now They Can Prep Their Extremely Fancy Adult Lunchables Way Ahead Of Time Without Anything Getting Weird, All Thanks To A Charcuterie Board With A Lid
Review: "This board is amazing! If you make charcuterie boards, this is a must for making it easy and beautiful! I am often asked to bring a charcuterie board to parties. This board and cover has become a lifesaver. It is so easy to transport and the board is an excellent value for the cost." - Winslow
You've Seen Them Commit Countless Crimes Against Book Corners Over The Decades, So Maybe A Personalised Embroidered Bookmark Corner Can Finally Make Them Stop Folding Pages Over
Review: "Love, love, love my new bookmark! It is super cute!" - Kaitlin Johnson
Add A Totally Unnecessary But Extremely Delightful Level Of Fancy To Their Greenery Gang With Some Cute Brass Animals For Plants
Review: "Absolutely adorable!! Great b'day 🎁 for plant lover!" - natalie turner
For The Friend Who Acts Like Finding Decent Coffee Outside Their House Is A Herculean Task, A Portable Espresso Machine Lets Them Take Matters Into Their Own Jittery Hands
Review: "This has made the best coffee I've ever had at work. I use it daily. IT requires some patience to use, but the results have been worth it. Using Illy Intenso coffee. We'll see how it holds up with heavy use, but it's been a good purchase." - Brad Scott
Because You've Probably Heard All Their Existing Weird Facts Approximately 87 Times, Gift Them Some Fresh Material With The Book Of Unusual Knowledge
Review: "It's waaaaay thicker then I thought it would be but surprisingly very light! Love they sectioned the categories in chapters like "crime" "history" etc. I also like that I can literally just open the book at random and just start reading which is perfect for those odd 5-10minutes you need to chill." - Bunny
Upgrade Their Sad Grocery Store Olive Oil To Something That Looks Like It Should Be In A Museum (And Probably Tastes Way Better) With Antico Frantoio Muraglia Olive Oil
Review: "I received the product in perfect condition." - Veronica Massiel
Their Car Might Still Smell Like It Has Fuzzy Dice Hanging From The Mirror, But You Can At Least Upgrade The *look* Of The Air Freshener With A Miniature Record Player Air Freshener For The Car Vent
Review: "Love this cute record player styled car fragrance." - TD
Because You Know They Respond Better To Unsolicited Advice When It Comes From A Cartoon Spud, Get Them A Jar Of Positive Potato Cards To Brighten Their Day
Review: "The Bayelove positive potato affirmation cards are like mini greeting cards, as the quality of the paper is very nice, and they are two-sided with the message inside. The smiling humble potato illustration is very cute and certainly put a smile on my face while packing it in my son's lunchbox. He actually carried it in his pocket the rest of the day. I call that a win!" - T JoJo
Still scrolling? Yeah, we get it. Picking just one thing for someone who's stuck by you through thick, thin, and truly regrettable fashion choices is tough. Hopefully, you've already spotted a contender that screams "OMG, that is SO [Friend's Name]," but just in case, we've got plenty more weirdly wonderful options coming your way. Keep those brain cells firing; we're moving from potentially life-improving gadgets to things that just make being a human slightly more delightful (or at least, funnier).
Help Them Visualize All The Places They've Sworn They'll Visit "Eventually" Over The Last Decade With A Scratch Off World Travel Map
Review: "Great for kids or classroom or traveling family." - C. Smith - Houston, TX
You've Heard The Story About *that* Specific Street Corner/City/Random Field Approximately One Million Times, So Now They Can Just Point At It On A Custom Map Poster Instead
Review: "Looks as good as any map I’ve seen." - Sharon
Help Them Level Up From Just Plain Table Salt And Explore Flavors That Aren't Just 'Salty' With An Infused Sea Salt Sampler Set
Review: "I love this little sampler. Not only does it look super cute but the salts are great as well. I love that a little spoon is included too, perfect to measure just the right amount of salt. Since you get 6 different salts in this set, it’s the perfect way to test them all out. This would make a perfect hostess gift too! Would definitely buy again." - Jenni
Because You've Listened To Them Analyze Characters Like They're Writing A Dissertation For Years, Maybe They Need A Dedicated Space Like The "For The Love Of Books" Reading Journal To Keep Track Of It All
Review: "Both this as a gift, twice, & the recipients loved it! The outside felt solid & the inside was also nice." - EnglishPound_1
You've Watched Them Treat Garlic Powder Like It's The Only Spice Allowed By Law, So Maybe Gifting Some Actual Variety With These Mccormick Seasonings Will Gently Nudge Them Towards Flavor Town
Review: "I gave this as a gift. And they loved it." - Daryl Burchfield
Since You've Witnessed Their Plant Graveyard Firsthand Over The Years, Maybe This Smart Planter Pot Can Finally Keep Something Green Alive In Their House
Review: "I’m absolutely in love with my Ivy Smart Plant! It’s incredibly cute, and the setup was super easy. I’m already enjoying how convenient it makes plant care! I would have loved it more if it had a talking plant feature." - Amazon Customer
For The Friend Who Treats The Walk To The Kitchen Like An Olympic Event, A Desktop Mini Fridge Brings The Cold Snacks And Drinks Right To Their Desk
Review: "So cute! Still trying it out." - Jonash Sevilla
Give Their Perpetually Scrolling Thumbs A Much Deserved Break With A Hand Massager Because Carpal Tunnel Is *so* Not Fetch
Review: "This is the best thing I’ve ever bought! I have ray suds and my hands go completely numb and white every morning same time at the morning meeting. Very painful and distracting obviously so I figured I should try this. Completely awesome feels so good I got it last night and have done it five times already. Debating buying a second one so I can do both hands simultaneously since there’s only one. That along with the compression massage boots I bought for my legs I have a great new nightly ritual wine and massage time 🥰" - maria nally
Okay, deep breaths. We're nearing the finish line of this gift-giving marathon. By now, you're probably either drowning in brilliant ideas or questioning every gift you've ever given in your entire life (it's usually one or the other). Don't bail yet! The next few treasures lean into cozy vibes, foodie delights, and ways to acknowledge those specific stories you've heard roughly 4,000 times. Your forever friend deserves the best, or at least something better than that panic-bought keychain you got them last year. Let's find it!
Since Shaking Their Hand Sometimes Feels Like Grabbing A Brillo Pad, Maybe Mackenzie's Fisherman Hand Scrub Can Finally Exfoliate Away Decades Of Questionable Decisions
Review: "I really like using this product when I cook fish! It has little exfoliating beads so it scrubs very nicely and the scent is amazing! I also use it to get oil off my hands!" - Roberta Pavelka
Since You've Probably Witnessed Them Make That 'Oof' Sound Just Getting Off The Couch, Gift Them A Massage Ice Roller Ball To Soothe Whatever Ache They're Dramatically Complaining About Today
Review: "Perfect to ice sore knee & thigh muscles after knee replacement surgery. Stays cold for a long time. Fits hand comfortably." - L. Peterson
Their Feet Have Probably Suffered Through Years Of Questionable Footwear Choices, So Maybe These Comfy Crochet Clogs Can Offer Some Cozy Redemption
Review: "Fun to wear. Well made and sizing is true. I wear with jeans and receive many compliments. The beading makes the shoe. Great value and design. Extremely comfortable." - MACIE
Because You've Become Their Unofficial (And Frankly, Unwilling) Personal Masseuse Over The Years, Gifting This Shiatsu Back Shoulder And Neck Massager Might Finally Get You Off The Hook
Review: "It is a lot larger than I was thinking. It has loops to put your arms through so you can control the pressure and it honestly feels just like one of those massage chairs you pay to sit in. It works! Pay no attention to the nay-sayers!" - PWizzleTizzle
Turn Their Boring Shower Routine Into Something Slightly More Exciting (At Least Fifteen Times) With A 15-Pack Of Shower Steamers
Review: "I’m in love. Like, I already love a good hot shower, but throwing one of these bad boys in there took my shower to a new level! The Eucalyptus scent is strong and relaxing. Great for the sniffles too!" - Sarah Smith
You Remember Their Childhood Obsession With Those Bright Blue Gas Station Frozen Drinks, So Now They Can Recreate That Questionable Joy At Home Using A Slushie Maker Cup
Review: "These are perfect for making a summer treat especially for kids. Once you put the cup in the freezer for a few hours you can take it out and put any drink you want in it and it will instantly start to slush up. They have a slushie and wash it an put it right back in the freezer so it's ready for next time. It works pretty quickly and as described my kids love this product a lot they are so happy." - movie buff
Help Them Make Laundry Day Feel Less Like A Soul-Crushing Obligation And More Like... Well, Still Laundry, But With Fluffier Results, Using These Cute Wool Dryer Balls
Review: "Very cute and very sustainable! They are also very easy to clean and last quite a long time." - jasmine