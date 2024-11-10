Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Entitled MIL Gets Much-Needed Wake-Up Call After Questioning Why Son Would Share Gift With Wife
32.9K
Family, Relationships

Entitled MIL Gets Much-Needed Wake-Up Call After Questioning Why Son Would Share Gift With Wife

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving gifts can be tricky. People often make the mistake of giving others what they want to receive, and then act surprised why the person isn’t happy. However, some people also think they can decide what the person does with the gift.

This mother gave her adult son $600 so he could treat himself after a rough patch: he just became a new father and has been working hard lately. But, when he decided to split the gift with his wife, the mother wasn’t amused. So, she asked for advice online: should she say something or should she keep her mouth shut?

To better understand whether the mother is being unreasonable, Bored Panda sought the expertise of an LMFT and Certified Financial Therapist Nathan Astle. He explained the intricacies of deciding what the other person does with a gift, and you can read his expert insights below!

A young father received a $600 gift from his mother and decided to split it with his wife

Image credits: Alexander Grey (not the actual photo)

But his mother got angry; the money was meant for him and him only

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Rosa Rafael (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BySassyUmberPeer 

If gifts come with conditions, the giver should let the person know beforehand

Gifts can take many forms: experiences, material things, and even cheques or cash. In fact, many people actually prefer to receive money as gifts: in a 2019 survey from Mint, 61% of the respondents said they would like cash or a gift card more than a “traditional” present. So, cash gifts are totally cool now.

ADVERTISEMENT

What isn’t cool, however, is gifts that come with strings attached. The conditions of the gift given by the mother in this story aren’t that bad. Often, people have ulterior motives when they give gifts. Some imagine they can now make certain requests, others think the person is now indebted to them.

Gifts should be altruistic and given out of generosity. Most people give gifts to show appreciation and love to the other person. And so did the mother in this story; she said her son has been working hard and she showed her love through a monetary gift.

 “If you are giving a gift and have a specific request with it, that needs to be made explicit at the time of giving the gift,” financial therapist Nathan Astle says.

“But in the end, that’s the whole point of gifts is that it is up to the other person how it will be used. In this case, more communication about what your wishes about the gift would be helpful to the other party.”

“In general, we can’t control what others do when we give a gift. It really isn’t our place to tell someone how to use their money. We need boundaries in our relationships, even in the relationships we care about most. Perhaps especially in those relationships.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Men need self-care just as much—if not more—than women

The mother is right about one thing, though: women practice self-care more often than men do. In a 2024 survey of U.S. adults, a higher percentage of women would practice every form of self-care, from spending time with friends and family to enjoying spa treatments.

However, when it comes to what young parents spend money on, it’s the opposite. “Research shows that women tend to spend money more on things for the family while men are more likely to spend money on things for themselves, especially in young parenthood,” Nathan Astle told Bored Panda. “For all we know, the son told his wife that he wanted her to use it on some spa days.”

Still, self-care and mental well-being are just as important for men and young fathers as they are for women and mothers. Experts say that we need to normalize self-care for men, as many of them don’t take proper care of their mental well-being.

Cleveland Clinic reports that 44% of men believe they’re leading a healthy lifestyle but don’t prioritize their mental health. In fact, 65% say that they’re hesitant to seek professional help for concerns like anxiety, depression, and stress.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Throughout the generations, we’ve been told that seeking help is a sign of weakness,” Dr. Adam Borland, PsyD, explained. “Men are told that we’re supposed to deal with our issues and keep them internalized. We’re told that talking about how you’re feeling is more of a feminine trait.”

Self-care isn’t just about spa treatments, shopping, and other “girly” things. Reading, exercising, socializing, or eating a healthy diet are self-care practices too. “Self-care is not a standalone practice but a way of being in integrity with one’s body and identity,” wellness coach Jeff Siegel, M.Ed. writes.

People in the comments gave the mother a reality check: the son obviously wanted to share it with the person he loves

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

28

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

5

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Shelly Fourer

Shelly Fourer

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. When I'm not working, you'll often find me immersed in creativity, whether it's creating animations, 3D and traditional art, writing, or making music.I've been drawing since I was little, and my passion for visual storytelling really took off after I finished a 2-year Film Academy. It ignited my existing spark for bringing stories to life through visuals. Since then, I've been diving deeper into art and tech, always exploring new ways to tell compelling stories.

Read less »
Shelly Fourer

Shelly Fourer

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. When I'm not working, you'll often find me immersed in creativity, whether it's creating animations, 3D and traditional art, writing, or making music.I've been drawing since I was little, and my passion for visual storytelling really took off after I finished a 2-year Film Academy. It ignited my existing spark for bringing stories to life through visuals. Since then, I've been diving deeper into art and tech, always exploring new ways to tell compelling stories.

Read less »
Do you believe the intent behind a gift is more important than the gift itself?
Add photo comments
POST
travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Funny, I read the mother's response that "women are taught to treat themselves and that they should always buy nice things for themselves..." And I'm like, whaaa?? In my family and with the friends I know, the women give up the most... Their free time, their energy, anything special that is gifted to them in particular, and they share anything that they have with the rest of the family. It's the men that if they get something for themselves they keep it for themselves. (Ex favorite box of chocolates. Guys will eat it for themselves. Women will share with the whole family and only get a couple pieces) I thought it was really nice that the husband wanted to share the financial gift so the two of them could both have a lovely break.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
zanoni608 avatar
talliloo
talliloo
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

first, i am glad that the article differentiated the fact that while women may invest in self-care more than men but that they tend to subjugate themselves when it comes to women with families. while women have become more independent than when i was growing up and being influenced by what was then the social norms, there is still an underlying influence for women to give to others than to think of themselves. that being stated, the mother in this post needs to keep her mouth shut. if she made any comment or indication that she wanted her son to use the money for his enjoyment maybe she needs to realize that her son finds the love and support of his wife (as his partner and mom to his kids) is part of what makes him happy and, therefore, sharing it with her is doing something for himself. and, i don't mean under the adage of 'happy wife, happy life'-just that 'something for himself' means seeing her happy too.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
signup394 avatar
Elvira394
Elvira394
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My father rest his soul taught me the most important thing about gifts: A gift is a gift, and once you gift, it is no longer yours to have any say over. So give money to that bum on the street, but don’t bother yourself with whether he spends it on food or d***s. If you gave it as a gift, it is his to do as he pleases. If you give money to a family member, you should be just as happy if they enjoyed shoving it down the toilet as if they used it for something truly meaningful. If you want to dictate how your gift is spent, don’t give cash, give whatever it is you want them to buy with the cash instead. But when you give cash, it belongs to them and not you anymore you need to release yourself from all attachment to it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Funny, I read the mother's response that "women are taught to treat themselves and that they should always buy nice things for themselves..." And I'm like, whaaa?? In my family and with the friends I know, the women give up the most... Their free time, their energy, anything special that is gifted to them in particular, and they share anything that they have with the rest of the family. It's the men that if they get something for themselves they keep it for themselves. (Ex favorite box of chocolates. Guys will eat it for themselves. Women will share with the whole family and only get a couple pieces) I thought it was really nice that the husband wanted to share the financial gift so the two of them could both have a lovely break.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
zanoni608 avatar
talliloo
talliloo
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

first, i am glad that the article differentiated the fact that while women may invest in self-care more than men but that they tend to subjugate themselves when it comes to women with families. while women have become more independent than when i was growing up and being influenced by what was then the social norms, there is still an underlying influence for women to give to others than to think of themselves. that being stated, the mother in this post needs to keep her mouth shut. if she made any comment or indication that she wanted her son to use the money for his enjoyment maybe she needs to realize that her son finds the love and support of his wife (as his partner and mom to his kids) is part of what makes him happy and, therefore, sharing it with her is doing something for himself. and, i don't mean under the adage of 'happy wife, happy life'-just that 'something for himself' means seeing her happy too.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
signup394 avatar
Elvira394
Elvira394
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My father rest his soul taught me the most important thing about gifts: A gift is a gift, and once you gift, it is no longer yours to have any say over. So give money to that bum on the street, but don’t bother yourself with whether he spends it on food or d***s. If you gave it as a gift, it is his to do as he pleases. If you give money to a family member, you should be just as happy if they enjoyed shoving it down the toilet as if they used it for something truly meaningful. If you want to dictate how your gift is spent, don’t give cash, give whatever it is you want them to buy with the cash instead. But when you give cash, it belongs to them and not you anymore you need to release yourself from all attachment to it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda