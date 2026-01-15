Guy Suspects His GF Is Cheating On Him With His Roommate, Finds A Smart Way Expose Them
Roommates are the subject of countless stories, from the funny to the sad, often celebrated in popular culture. From “Friends” to “The Big Bang Theory,” roommates have befriended, fought, loved, and betrayed… Yes, that’s right, betrayal and infidelity are also an integral part of our lives.
Today, we want to tell you the story of how one student not only suspected his girlfriend of cheating on him with his roommate, but also found quite a smart way to check it – and expose them publicly. Well, let’s just cut to the chase, especially since the tale is quite exciting.
Sharing a roof with roommates actually means that you share not only your dwelling, but your life as well
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The author of the story is a student who shared an apartment with three other guys, one of whom, “Chet,” once started acting suspiciously around his girlfriend
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The author used to go to sleep early, and his girlfriend then went to Chet’s room, allegedly for friendly talks
Image credits: armmypicca / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The guy decided to check the situation, hinting to his female friend that Chet was “available” for flirting, and it ended with a huge fight between her and the author’s girlfriend
Image credits: asier_relampagoestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Then, the author publicly said that it was all over between him and his now-ex
Image credits: Monalisasaperstien
The woman first tried to gaslight the author, claiming it was actually his fault, but then she just moved in with Chet
So, the Original Poster (OP) says he’s 22 years old, and his now-ex is 2 years younger. The author is in college and shares an apartment with three other guys. Then, one of them – the OP suggests calling him “Chet” – started raising various suspicions.
The thing is, our hero usually goes to bed quite early, and his girlfriend, who used to spend a lot of time at his place, often went to Chet’s room in the evening. She said they just talked a lot, as they supposedly had become bosom buddies.
However, the situation aroused suspicion not only in the original poster but also in Chet’s girlfriend, who once ended up in a huge fight over it. So, at yet another noisy party at their place, when Chet revealed that he had already broken up with his partner, our hero decided to test his suspicions.
He hinted to another female friend, who had long had a crush on Chet, that the guy was now “available.” She eagerly began flirting with him, but it all ended in an ugly scene of jealousy on the part of… the OP’s girlfriend, who literally pulled that woman away from Chet. Well, that was enough for our hero, and he publicly declared that it was all over between them.
Image credits: Mariela Ferbo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Experts, in fact, claim that the ages between 18 and 29 are the period when people are most likely to cheat, especially since both men and women are more active in “studying” their personal preferences. For example, this dedicated article for Couples Academy claims that women are slightly more likely than men to commit infidelity among ever-married people between the ages of 18 and 29.
Over time, however, the gender ratio changes, and men become much more prone to infidelity, as this article on the Family Studies website states. This study also claims that only 44% of women who have cheated before are currently married, while 47% are divorced or separated. As we can see, the author’s girlfriend actually fits this trend.
Interestingly, the girlfriend then attempted to gaslight the author, claiming that it was his own fault that she cheated on him. He allegedly spends too much time sleeping and studying. Chet tried calling our hero once as well, but he simply decided not to answer.
Well, after the original poster returned home from visiting his parents, he discovered that all of her belongings had disappeared from his room. A little investigation led him to the conclusion that his now-ex’s stuff was now in Chet’s room. Well, our hero is still feeling the raw pain of the breakup, but perhaps he just dodged a bullet there – don’t you agree, our dear readers?
People in the comments gave the author their sincere support and sympathy, claiming that he probably dodged a bullet there
I'd say, "Ah, look, the s k a n k y w h o r e found a new sucker.
It is possibly overly optimistic to think one has found one's life partner at that age. Some do, of course, but most need to go through more than one to find what they truly need in a partner.
