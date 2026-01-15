Guy Suspects His GF Is Cheating On Him With His Roommate, Finds A Smart Way Expose Them

ADVERTISEMENT

Roommates are the subject of countless stories, from the funny to the sad, often celebrated in popular culture. From “Friends” to “The Big Bang Theory,” roommates have befriended, fought, loved, and betrayed… Yes, that’s right, betrayal and infidelity are also an integral part of our lives.

Today, we want to tell you the story of how one student not only suspected his girlfriend of cheating on him with his roommate, but also found quite a smart way to check it – and expose them publicly. Well, let’s just cut to the chase, especially since the tale is quite exciting.

Sharing a roof with roommates actually means that you share not only your dwelling, but your life as well

The author of the story is a student who shared an apartment with three other guys, one of whom, “Chet,” once started acting suspiciously around his girlfriend

Text from a screen showing a man suspecting his girlfriend of cheating with his roommate named Chet.

Text on image describing a guy suspecting his girlfriend is cheating with his roommate, noting her late-night visits to his room.

Text excerpt showing a guy suspecting his girlfriend is cheating with his roommate and questioning her detailed denial.

Text showing a story about a guy suspecting his girlfriend and roommate after a fight and leaving snacks on the bed to expose them.

Man suspects his girlfriend is cheating with his roommate and devises a smart way to expose them.

The author used to go to sleep early, and his girlfriend then went to Chet’s room, allegedly for friendly talks

Text update clarifying no spy cam was used in exposing cheating suspicions between girlfriend and roommate.

Text on a plain white background expressing hesitation and revelation about catching a cheating girlfriend with a roommate.

Text excerpt describing a guy suspecting his girlfriend is cheating with his roommate and planning to expose them.

Text on white background discussing a guy suspecting his girlfriend is cheating with his roommate and inviting friends over.

Text excerpt about a guy suspecting his girlfriend of cheating with his roommate and using a smart method to expose them.

The guy decided to check the situation, hinting to his female friend that Chet was “available” for flirting, and it ended with a huge fight between her and the author’s girlfriend

Text excerpt showing a guy suspecting his girlfriend is cheating with his roommate and involving her best friend.

Text on screen showing a guy suspecting his girlfriend is cheating on him with his roommate.

Text on a white background saying a guy telling his girlfriend it would be great if their best friends dated each other.

Text describing a girlfriend losing control after suspecting cheating between her boyfriend and his roommate, causing a scene at a party.

Text excerpt about a guy realizing his girlfriend is cheating with his roommate and confronting her to leave his house.

Text on screen showing someone reflecting on suspicion and shock about cheating involving his girlfriend and roommate.

Then, the author publicly said that it was all over between him and his now-ex

Text excerpt revealing a guy suspecting his girlfriend of cheating with his roommate and how he exposes them.

Text message from ex-girlfriend apologizing and admitting to cheating with the roommate after boyfriend suspected infidelity.

Text message conversation discussing willingness to work through issues and ignoring a reply about paying more attention to partner.

Text describing a guy suspecting his girlfriend is cheating with his roommate, noticing her moving stuff into his roommate’s room.

Text expressing confusion and mixed emotions after suspecting girlfriend is cheating with roommate and a raw breakup.

The woman first tried to gaslight the author, claiming it was actually his fault, but then she just moved in with Chet

So, the Original Poster (OP) says he’s 22 years old, and his now-ex is 2 years younger. The author is in college and shares an apartment with three other guys. Then, one of them – the OP suggests calling him “Chet” – started raising various suspicions.

The thing is, our hero usually goes to bed quite early, and his girlfriend, who used to spend a lot of time at his place, often went to Chet’s room in the evening. She said they just talked a lot, as they supposedly had become bosom buddies.

However, the situation aroused suspicion not only in the original poster but also in Chet’s girlfriend, who once ended up in a huge fight over it. So, at yet another noisy party at their place, when Chet revealed that he had already broken up with his partner, our hero decided to test his suspicions.

He hinted to another female friend, who had long had a crush on Chet, that the guy was now “available.” She eagerly began flirting with him, but it all ended in an ugly scene of jealousy on the part of… the OP’s girlfriend, who literally pulled that woman away from Chet. Well, that was enough for our hero, and he publicly declared that it was all over between them.

Experts, in fact, claim that the ages between 18 and 29 are the period when people are most likely to cheat, especially since both men and women are more active in “studying” their personal preferences. For example, this dedicated article for Couples Academy claims that women are slightly more likely than men to commit infidelity among ever-married people between the ages of 18 and 29.

Over time, however, the gender ratio changes, and men become much more prone to infidelity, as this article on the Family Studies website states. This study also claims that only 44% of women who have cheated before are currently married, while 47% are divorced or separated. As we can see, the author’s girlfriend actually fits this trend.

Interestingly, the girlfriend then attempted to gaslight the author, claiming that it was his own fault that she cheated on him. He allegedly spends too much time sleeping and studying. Chet tried calling our hero once as well, but he simply decided not to answer.

Well, after the original poster returned home from visiting his parents, he discovered that all of her belongings had disappeared from his room. A little investigation led him to the conclusion that his now-ex’s stuff was now in Chet’s room. Well, our hero is still feeling the raw pain of the breakup, but perhaps he just dodged a bullet there – don’t you agree, our dear readers?

People in the comments gave the author their sincere support and sympathy, claiming that he probably dodged a bullet there

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing cheating involving a boyfriend’s roommate and expressing sympathy for the affected boyfriend.

Text post from a user sharing frustration about a girlfriend and roommate, hinting at betrayal and needing to move.

Comment on Reddit discussing karma and cheating in a story about a guy suspecting his girlfriend and roommate.

Reddit comment expressing frustration about people cheating with their partner’s roommate or friend and the inevitable truth coming out.

Text comment discussing suspicions of cheating between a girlfriend and roommate, revealing a smart way to expose them.

Comment on Reddit about missing early 20s body but not the drama, reflecting suspicion about cheating with roommate.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing frustration about love and friendship, related to cheating suspicion.

Comment about a guy suspecting his girlfriend cheating with his roommate, sharing a personal story of betrayal and moving on.

Comment on Reddit post discussing a guy suspecting his girlfriend of cheating with his roommate and exposing them.

Text post showing a comment about a guy suspecting his girlfriend cheating with his roommate and their interactions.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing making the house uncomfortable to expose cheating suspicion between a guy, his girlfriend, and roommate.

Comment discussing suspicion of cheating between a girlfriend and roommate, expressing hope they do not reunite.

Screenshot of an online comment describing cheaters as cruel, manipulative narcissists in a discussion about cheating and relationships.

Comment describing a dramatic turn where a friend confronts a suspected cheating boyfriend during a party.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing suspicion of cheating between a girlfriend and roommate, exposing the situation.

Comment on post about a guy suspecting his girlfriend of cheating with his roommate and finding a smart way to expose them.