Germany’s “Hottest” Unemployed Man Sparks Outrage Teaching People How To Live Off Welfare
Young man in Germany holding cash outside a building, symbolizing welfare and unemployment controversy.
Germany’s “Hottest” Unemployed Man Sparks Outrage Teaching People How To Live Off Welfare

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
Yannis Berkard, a 26-year-old German influencer dubbed the “hottest” unemployed man, has gone viral after claiming in interviews that he lives off the monthly state handout called Bürgergeld and has no intention of getting a job. 

Berkard has 80,000 followers on TikTok, and his content spans ranking local supermarkets, running errands like returning bottles for cash, and sharing tips on how to remain idle.

Highlights
  • Yannis Berkard has gained 80,000 TikTok followers by openly sharing his life living off Germany’s Bürgergeld.
  • His unapologetic unemployed lifestyle sparked outrage online, with critics calling him lazy and accusing him of exploiting the welfare system.
  • Germany plans to replace his benefits with stricter basic income support in July, cutting payments for those who miss job center appointments.

Both his media confessions and social media videos have sparked fury among netizens, with some calling out how he survives without having achievements to his name, and others criticizing the German policy that supports his decision.

“Work allows you to pat yourself on the back every day and say ‘well done,’” one remarked, while another added, “The state needs to get a grip.”

    German influencer takes followers inside his unapologetic, unemployed lifestyle

    Young man with curly hair and earrings wearing a white turtleneck, representing Germany's hottest unemployed man on welfare.

    Young man with curly hair and earrings wearing a white turtleneck, representing Germany's hottest unemployed man on welfare.

    Image credits: yanniswirdfame

    “It’s 3:22 [pm]. I’ve just got up and am enjoying the weather here on my balcony,” Berkard, a former freelance video editor, said in one of his Instagram videos.

    “I’m so far away from the matrix that I can decide if I just go shopping or just chill outdoors. I am just saying this is how it is; I don’t see many disadvantages,” he added.

    Berkard has been receiving €858 ($1010) from the German government for nine months now, according to a report by Sat.1 TV.

    That helps him cover his day-to-day expenses, which do not include rent, as his grandmother gave him a flat in Hanover.

    “I’ve got a lot more time than before and not significantly less money,” Berkard said in an interview with a different broadcaster, ZDF.

    His attitude has sparked online backlash

    Comment expressing anger about someone in Hannover teaching how to live off welfare while wasting taxpayers’ money on cheap treats.

    Comment expressing anger about someone in Hannover teaching how to live off welfare while wasting taxpayers’ money on cheap treats.

    Comment on social media by user marceliniho997 about jealousy and societal expectations, reflecting views on Germany's hottest unemployed man.

    Comment on social media by user marceliniho997 about jealousy and societal expectations, reflecting views on Germany's hottest unemployed man.

    “People like this ruin the entire system,” one expressed, while another added, “I can’t understand people who don’t have anything to do when they get up.”

    “Contributing nothing, taking everything,” a third said.

    “Another glimpse into the wild world of influencers and livestreamers gone terribly wrong,” noted a fourth.

    Young man in floral shirt and orange sunglasses sitting outdoors in Germany, known as the hottest unemployed man sparking outrage.

    Young man in floral shirt and orange sunglasses sitting outdoors in Germany, known as the hottest unemployed man sparking outrage.

    Image credits: yanniswirdfame

    “Put him to work in factories on minimum living wages. I bet he would soon get the message,” advised another.

    A critic of the government scheme that he is benefitting from said, “Too many get far too much, but some, pensioners for example, don’t get enough.”

    “The Germans need to remove his benefits,” a second echoed.

    Yannis Berkard remained unaffected by the outrage and believes forcing people to work is damaging

    When asked by Sat.1 if he minded being called names for benefitting from the government scheme, he replied, “No, not really.”

    Responding to a critic who called him to Frankfurt station at 10 p.m. so they could punch him in the face because they pay taxes for the scheme, Berkard said, “That’s very late. Remember, your alarm goes off early tomorrow.”

    Instagram comment by Germany's hottest unemployed man, sparking outrage while sharing tips on living off welfare.

    Instagram comment by Germany's hottest unemployed man, sparking outrage while sharing tips on living off welfare.

    Young man giving thumbs up next to grocery bag, representing Germany's hottest unemployed man living off welfare.

    Young man giving thumbs up next to grocery bag, representing Germany's hottest unemployed man living off welfare.

    Image credits: yanniswirdfame

    About the ill effects of compelling people to work when they don’t want to, Berkard opined, “If you as a taxpayer, get angry but can’t do anything about it, it is wasted energy; but if a big mass of people have to work they don’t feel like doing, then it’s not wasted energy but a wasted lifetime.”

    Comment on social media criticizing Germany's hottest unemployed man for promoting living off welfare, expressing strong disapproval.

    Comment on social media criticizing Germany's hottest unemployed man for promoting living off welfare, expressing strong disapproval.

    Comment on social media stating minimum wage is not worth it, related to Germany's hottest unemployed man and welfare.

    Comment on social media stating minimum wage is not worth it, related to Germany's hottest unemployed man and welfare.

    Some social media users agreed with him.

    “Everyone should do what they want. I am almost 65 years old and going to work every day. Sad, but he has a life,” said one.

    Young man in a black hoodie holding cash outside a store, symbolizing Germany's hottest unemployed man on welfare.

    Young man in a black hoodie holding cash outside a store, symbolizing Germany's hottest unemployed man on welfare.

    Image credits: yanniswirdfame

    “No unemployed person in the world can exploit society like billionaires and the super-rich, so keep chilling with your life,” added a second.

    A change, however, has been agreed upon in Germany that could make Berkard’s life less comfortable. 

    His current benefit will be scrapped in July, according to The Times, and replaced with basic income support called Grundsicherung.

    Those who miss appointments at job centers will face big cuts and risk losing their benefits entirely.

    Comment on social media expressing willingness to work, related to Germany's hottest unemployed man sparking outrage over welfare advice.

    Comment on social media expressing willingness to work, related to Germany's hottest unemployed man sparking outrage over welfare advice.

    @yanniswirdfame🥀♬ C.B.Rhumba by Sage Guyton and Jeremy Wakefield – SpongeRadio

     

    The reform comes as 64 percent of Germans voiced in a survey conducted by polling institute Forsa for the magazine Stern, that the welfare scheme, in its current form, was not financially sustainable. 

    Germany’s public welfare spending was 27.9 per cent of its total GDP in 2024. 

    “Honestly, just let it sink in. Minimum wage is not worth it,” a netizen voiced 

    Comment on Instagram post about Germany's hottest unemployed man teaching welfare tips expressing frustration about paying taxes.

    Comment on Instagram post about Germany's hottest unemployed man teaching welfare tips expressing frustration about paying taxes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning how to live off welfare in Germany on 563 euros per month.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning how to live off welfare in Germany on 563 euros per month.

     

    Comment on social media from user kerstin_modie expressing personal views on working and conscience, reacting to welfare discussion.

    Comment on social media from user kerstin_modie expressing personal views on working and conscience, reacting to welfare discussion.

     

    Comment on social media discussing Germany's hottest unemployed man showing how to live off welfare sparking outrage.

    Comment on social media discussing Germany's hottest unemployed man showing how to live off welfare sparking outrage.

    Comment from Germany's unemployed man robert.vogel__ saying let's see who's paying us this, labeled lifehack.

    Comment from Germany's unemployed man robert.vogel__ saying let's see who's paying us this, labeled lifehack.

     

    Comment on social media post discussing Germany's hottest unemployed man teaching how to live off welfare.

    Comment on social media post discussing Germany's hottest unemployed man teaching how to live off welfare.

    Comment on social media questioning how someone can afford good clothes and a nice apartment without working, related to Germany's hottest unemployed man.

    Comment on social media questioning how someone can afford good clothes and a nice apartment without working, related to Germany's hottest unemployed man.

    Comment on social media discussing views about Germany's hottest unemployed man and welfare lifestyle advice.

    Comment on social media discussing views about Germany's hottest unemployed man and welfare lifestyle advice.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing doubt about claims related to Germany's hottest unemployed man living off welfare.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing doubt about claims related to Germany's hottest unemployed man living off welfare.

    Comment on social media discussing unemployment benefits paying more, related to Germany's hottest unemployed man and welfare.

    Comment on social media discussing unemployment benefits paying more, related to Germany's hottest unemployed man and welfare.

    Comment on social media about Germany's hottest unemployed man teaching how to live off welfare sparking outrage.

    Comment on social media about Germany's hottest unemployed man teaching how to live off welfare sparking outrage.

    Comment on social media expressing shock and support for blocking content about Germany's hottest unemployed man and welfare advice.

    Comment on social media expressing shock and support for blocking content about Germany's hottest unemployed man and welfare advice.

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course he's a @ssfluencer. 🙄

    2
    2points
    reply
    hlmorgan avatar
    Big Chungus
    Big Chungus
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand why there is just no drive to do anything else in your life. I get that working s***s and all, but I feel like doing nothing all day would be even worse. That money is barely enough to live on let alone travel and explore the world.

    1
    1point
    reply
    fakeslashdash6 avatar
    Jason Melvil
    Jason Melvil
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1) The big issue here isn't that he is on welfare, it's that he got a free apartment from his grandmother. 2) He's an influencer, so most likely he has additional income. 3) My spider sense is telling me the guy is completely BS-ing. Most likely, he has additional money that he gets from his family. Even outside the US, that still isn't enough money to live in his lifestyle.

    0
    0points
    reply
