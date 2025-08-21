Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Streamer’s Horrifying Passing Live On-Air Following 10 Days Of Agony, His Family Breaks Silence
Streamer holding a camera with microphone, smiling slightly against a colorful brick wall background.
Crime, Society

After Streamer’s Horrifying Passing Live On-Air Following 10 Days Of Agony, His Family Breaks Silence

Raphaël Graven, the French internet personality who passed away live on stream after what’s being described as ten straight days of humiliation and agony, had sent his mother a final message just days earlier. 

In it, he said he felt held hostage, and confessed he was fed up with the degrading stunts that had made him famous.

Now, in the aftermath of his passing, both his mother and sister have broken their silence, painting a heartbreaking portrait of a man slowly pushed to the brink by a platform, an audience, and a system that did nothing to stop it.

  • French streamer Raphaël Graven, known as Jean Pormanove, passed away live on Kick after 10 days of punishment.
  • Officials say “nothing suspicious” has yet been identified, causing outrage online.
  • Streamer Adin Ross and rapper Drake will cover funeral costs, calling the ordeal “horrible and disgusting.”

In fact, they encouraged his pain.

Trigger warning: The article has mentions of bullying and physical tor*ure. Reader discretion is advised.

    A streamer passed away after voluntarily enduring a ten-day marathon of punishment for donations

    Streamer holding a camera with microphone, wearing glasses and black hoodie, representing streamer’s passing and family reaction.

    Image credits: JeanPormanove

    Raphaël’s mother, speaking to local media, described her son as “a boy with a big heart.”

    Known to fans by his streamer name Jean Pormanove, Graven had over a million followers across social media and had grown into a widely recognized figure in France’s online creator scene.

    But the life he built came at a devastating cost.

    Streamer in a black hoodie posing dramatically against a green screen backdrop during a live on-air session.

    Image credits: JeanPormanove

    Unlike many of his peers, Graven’s content wasn’t about gaming or commentary or tech reviews. He instead had become part of a disturbing trend in France’s streaming underground: humiliation content. 

    These broadcasts feature creators who voluntarily subject themselves to being physically and emotionally degraded in real-time, often for donations and entertainment.

    The more extreme the stunt, the more money poured in.

    Man with glasses shouting during live stream, capturing moment before streamer's horrifying passing on-air.

    Image credits: JeanPormanove

    His streams featured him being slapped, choked, insulted, doused in foul liquids, and shot with paintball guns. All while an audience watched and paid to keep it going.

    That exact ecosystem, found on the streaming platform Kick, linked him with Owen Cenazandotti and Safine Hamadi, two streamers who operated under the pseudonyms Naruto and Safine

    They weren’t just collaborators. They were the ones orchestrating the content, facilitating the ab*se, and collecting revenue from the chaos.

    Two men posing with thumbs up in front of a crowd, related to after streamer's horrifying passing live on-air news.

    Image credits: JeanPormanove

    Kick, on the other hand, made a name for itself by being considerably more permissive and lenient to his primary rival, Twitch.

    Featuring content such as gambling, softcore adult content, and enabling otherwise banned streamers, the platform’s lack of oversight made the business model that ended Graven’s life possible.

    The man presumably suffered from severe exhaustion, sleep deprivation, and intoxication

    Two men pull a distressed man from a car trunk filled with boxes, depicting a shocking scene related to streamer's passing.

    Image credits: JeanPormanove

    At some point earlier this year, Naruto and Safine conceived what they likely saw as a sadistic goldmine: a “punishment marathon.” 

    The idea was simple: subject Graven to ten consecutive days of non-stop humiliation, pain, and sleep deprivation, stream it live to thousands, and let viewers pay to escalate the torment.

    Man with glasses and light hair sitting indoors, representing streamer’s passing and family breaking silence after agony.

    Image credits: JeanPormanove

    Naruto and Safine kept the stream running nearly 24/7. By day seven, viewers noticed Graven was moving slower, speaking less. By day eight, he was barely reacting at all. On day nine, he could hardly sit up.

    On the tenth day, Graven was seen lying in bed, fully clothed, unmoving under a blanket. At one point, the pair even tossed a plastic water bottle at him.

    He didn’t respond.

    Man in a black suit and bow tie standing on balcony by the sea, related to streamer’s passing and family breaking silence.

    Image credits: JeanPormanove

    Rather than ending the stream or calling for help, Naruto and Safine kept filming. The livestream continued to rake in donations, amounting to more than £31,000 by the end, all while Graven’s lifeless body lay next to them.

    Naruto would later confirm his passing on Instagram, calling Graven his “brother, sidekick, partner,” and pleading with fans not to share clips of the stream. But the footage had already gone viral.

    Graven’s associates had already been investigated for mistreating vulnerable people on streams, but nothing was done at the time

    Image credits: JeanPormanove

    Back in January, Naruto and Safine had already been investigated by police in a separate case involving alleged mistreatment of vulnerable people on livestreams.

    Graven was interviewed by authorities as a potential victim but, at the time, he denied having been mistreated.

    According to prosecutor Damien Martinelli, he claimed the events were staged and “aimed at creating a buzz and earning money.”

    He told investigators he was earning up to €6,000 a month from his content and declined any medical or psychological evaluation.

    Image credits: JeanPormanove

    Now, following his passing, French officials believe they should’ve been stricter.

    “The passing of Jean Pormanove and the violence he suffered are an absolute horror,” said Clara Chappaz, Minister for Digital Affairs.

    Popular streamer Adin Ross, as well as Canadian rapper Drake, have offered to pay for Graven’s funeral

    Popular streamer Adin Ross, as well as Canadian rapper Drake, have offered to pay for Graven's funeral

    Image credits: JeanPormanove

    However, despite video evidence showing Graven being degraded, despite his visible collapse during a 298-hour live stream, and despite damning past allegations against the people who filmed his final moments, authorities have so far stopped short of labeling the case criminal.

    Officials stated that “nothing suspicious” had yet been identified: a statement that angered many online.

    Image credits: JeanPormanove

    Some people have also questioned why Graven’s family allowed the situation to escalate to that point, with one user asking “Where was his mother previously?”

    But, in the face of bureaucratic hesitation, others have stepped in.

    American streamer Adin Ross, who boasts millions of followers across platforms, announced on X that he and Canadian rapper Drake would personally cover Graven’s funeral expenses.

    “This is horrible and disgusting. Whoever was a part of this deserves to face severe consequences,” Ross wrote.

    “I just spoke with Drake. We will be covering the funeral costs. This won’t bring his life back, but it’s the least we can do.”

    “Heartbreaking.” Netizens were taken aback by the incident, and the fact people paid for it

    Tweet expressing heartbreak over a streamer's horrifying passing live on-air after 10 days of agony.

    Image credits: joja_peaches

    Tweet expressing regret about a streamer’s passing live on-air, mentioning family breaking silence after 10 days of agony.

    Image credits: K9Dirk

    Tweet from user Swole discussing severe consequences for Kick following streamer’s horrifying passing live on-air.

    Image credits: swolemeta_x

    Tweet screenshot discussing a streamer's passing after 10 days of agony, addressing family breaking silence.

    Image credits: puzzleifykyk

    Screenshot of a Twitter user replying to a comment about a streamer's passing live on-air and the family's reaction.

    Image credits: IsiOmega

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to a streamer’s horrifying passing live on-air after 10 days of agony.

    Image credits: 8alkan8oy

    Tweet expressing outrage over streamer's live on-air suffering and prolonged agony before passing away.

    Image credits: JKinnin

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the streamer’s horrifying passing live on-air and family breaking silence.

    Image credits: DudzPonDiTl

    Screenshot of a tweet asking what really happened to the streamer after his horrifying passing live on-air.

    Image credits: 0xLotex

    Tweet from user Think about it? replying to FearedBuck with the text They'll get what they deserve referencing streamer's passing live on-air.

    Image credits: 408840swagdaddy

    Tweet by user Ros5x questioning content continuation after streamer's horrifying passing live on-air following 10 days of agony.

    Image credits: Ros5x

    Tweet from Karim Raikkonen calling for accountability after streamer’s horrifying passing live on-air following 10 days of agony.

    Image credits: KMHelsinki43

    Tweet from Nikki Raves expressing shock over people's desperation for approval amid streamer's passing and family silence.

    Image credits: Nikki_Raves_

    Tweet from user moon expressing disgust over viewers watching after streamer's horrifying passing live on-air.

    Image credits: mooncatcherxbt

    Screenshot of a social media post commenting on a streamer's live on-air passing after 10 days of agony.

    Image credits: YourAnamuse

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Black Mirror episode, "Common People" featured a husband doing this to raise money to save his wife's life. We are all looking in that mirror now. This is the height of evil of social media. I don't know how many times I'm saying this, reading about the worst of the worst. Welcome to dystopia.

    tessadehaan avatar
    Tessa
    Tessa
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am convinced that deep down he didn’t want this, he needed love and human connection. We have driven away from life and things that matter so much. Life is about finding love and loving human connection. People need to be educated more about risks of social media and some sites should be fined and banned. It is good there is some political attention for this case and for what enabled it. The police is obviously crazy, this is aiding in someone’s death. They should have protected him instead of taking advantage.

    stuff_5 avatar
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry WHAT?!?! Someone thought it was a good idea to have someone a.bused for 10 days straight and depriving them of sleep? Oh, and can we stop with this "passed" business, this person D.I.E.D live on stream.

