After Streamer’s Horrifying Passing Live On-Air Following 10 Days Of Agony, His Family Breaks Silence

Raphaël Graven, the French internet personality who passed away live on stream after what’s being described as ten straight days of humiliation and agony, had sent his mother a final message just days earlier.

In it, he said he felt held hostage, and confessed he was fed up with the degrading stunts that had made him famous.

Now, in the aftermath of his passing, both his mother and sister have broken their silence, painting a heartbreaking portrait of a man slowly pushed to the brink by a platform, an audience, and a system that did nothing to stop it.

Highlights French streamer Raphaël Graven, known as Jean Pormanove, passed away live on Kick after 10 days of punishment.

Officials say “nothing suspicious” has yet been identified, causing outrage online.

Streamer Adin Ross and rapper Drake will cover funeral costs, calling the ordeal “horrible and disgusting.”

In fact, they encouraged his pain.

Trigger warning: The article has mentions of bullying and physical tor*ure. Reader discretion is advised.

A streamer passed away after voluntarily enduring a ten-day marathon of punishment for donations

Raphaël’s mother, speaking to local media, described her son as “a boy with a big heart.”

Known to fans by his streamer name Jean Pormanove, Graven had over a million followers across social media and had grown into a widely recognized figure in France’s online creator scene.

But the life he built came at a devastating cost.

Unlike many of his peers, Graven’s content wasn’t about gaming or commentary or tech reviews. He instead had become part of a disturbing trend in France’s streaming underground: humiliation content.

These broadcasts feature creators who voluntarily subject themselves to being physically and emotionally degraded in real-time, often for donations and entertainment.

The more extreme the stunt, the more money poured in.

His streams featured him being slapped, choked, insulted, doused in foul liquids, and shot with paintball guns. All while an audience watched and paid to keep it going.

That exact ecosystem, found on the streaming platform Kick, linked him with Owen Cenazandotti and Safine Hamadi, two streamers who operated under the pseudonyms Naruto and Safine.

They weren’t just collaborators. They were the ones orchestrating the content, facilitating the ab*se, and collecting revenue from the chaos.

Kick, on the other hand, made a name for itself by being considerably more permissive and lenient to his primary rival, Twitch.

Featuring content such as gambling, softcore adult content, and enabling otherwise banned streamers, the platform’s lack of oversight made the business model that ended Graven’s life possible.

The man presumably suffered from severe exhaustion, sleep deprivation, and intoxication

At some point earlier this year, Naruto and Safine conceived what they likely saw as a sadistic goldmine: a “punishment marathon.”

The idea was simple: subject Graven to ten consecutive days of non-stop humiliation, pain, and sleep deprivation, stream it live to thousands, and let viewers pay to escalate the torment.

Naruto and Safine kept the stream running nearly 24/7. By day seven, viewers noticed Graven was moving slower, speaking less. By day eight, he was barely reacting at all. On day nine, he could hardly sit up.

On the tenth day, Graven was seen lying in bed, fully clothed, unmoving under a blanket. At one point, the pair even tossed a plastic water bottle at him.

He didn’t respond.

Rather than ending the stream or calling for help, Naruto and Safine kept filming. The livestream continued to rake in donations, amounting to more than £31,000 by the end, all while Graven’s lifeless body lay next to them.

Naruto would later confirm his passing on Instagram, calling Graven his “brother, sidekick, partner,” and pleading with fans not to share clips of the stream. But the footage had already gone viral.

Graven’s associates had already been investigated for mistreating vulnerable people on streams, but nothing was done at the time

Back in January, Naruto and Safine had already been investigated by police in a separate case involving alleged mistreatment of vulnerable people on livestreams.

Graven was interviewed by authorities as a potential victim but, at the time, he denied having been mistreated.



According to prosecutor Damien Martinelli, he claimed the events were staged and “aimed at creating a buzz and earning money.”

He told investigators he was earning up to €6,000 a month from his content and declined any medical or psychological evaluation.

Now, following his passing, French officials believe they should’ve been stricter.

“The passing of Jean Pormanove and the violence he suffered are an absolute horror,” said Clara Chappaz, Minister for Digital Affairs.

Popular streamer Adin Ross, as well as Canadian rapper Drake, have offered to pay for Graven’s funeral

However, despite video evidence showing Graven being degraded, despite his visible collapse during a 298-hour live stream, and despite damning past allegations against the people who filmed his final moments, authorities have so far stopped short of labeling the case criminal.

Officials stated that “nothing suspicious” had yet been identified: a statement that angered many online.

Some people have also questioned why Graven’s family allowed the situation to escalate to that point, with one user asking “Where was his mother previously?”

But, in the face of bureaucratic hesitation, others have stepped in.

American streamer Adin Ross, who boasts millions of followers across platforms, announced on X that he and Canadian rapper Drake would personally cover Graven’s funeral expenses.

“This is horrible and disgusting. Whoever was a part of this deserves to face severe consequences,” Ross wrote.

“I just spoke with Drake. We will be covering the funeral costs. This won’t bring his life back, but it’s the least we can do.”

“Heartbreaking.” Netizens were taken aback by the incident, and the fact people paid for it

Image credits: joja_peaches

Image credits: K9Dirk

Image credits: swolemeta_x

Image credits: puzzleifykyk

Image credits: IsiOmega

Image credits: 8alkan8oy

Image credits: JKinnin

Image credits: DudzPonDiTl

Image credits: 0xLotex

Image credits: 408840swagdaddy

Image credits: Ros5x

Image credits: KMHelsinki43

Image credits: Nikki_Raves_

Image credits: mooncatcherxbt

Image credits: YourAnamuse