Only Real Geography Buffs Can Score Above 25/29 On This Geography Odd One Out Quiz
Four country flags including Italy, France, UK, Greece with neon text Odd One Out Geography Trivia quiz concept.
Only Real Geography Buffs Can Score Above 25/29 On This Geography Odd One Out Quiz

Who doesn’t love to show off their geography skills?

This is part 2 of our Odd One Out Geography Trivia, designed for the true geography buffs: the ones who can spot a landlocked country without blinking, know which nations use the euro, and can tell the official languages of countries.

Each of these 29 questions has one thing that doesn’t fit. Your job? To find it.

Let’s see if you truly know about the world, one odd one out at a time 🚀

If you missed Part 1, check it out here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

    Hands pointing at a small globe on a desk with papers and pens, highlighting a geography odd one out quiz theme.

    Image credits: Photo By: Kaboompics.com

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    aspamhole avatar
    Toby Flenderson
    Toby Flenderson
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    trying to wrap my head around how Antarctica is purportedly in both the northern and southern hemisphere....

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely terrible question. The question is about contintents, not countries, so territories are nothing to do with it (as per the anwser). They are EITHER in the Northern OR Southern hemisphere, except for South America, which spans both. Europe simply doesn't make sense as an answer, even for the question which wasn't asked!!!!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The wording of these, even the ones that aren't actually wrong, is so contorted that in several cases I put the wrong answer because it wasn't clear which way round it a supposed to be. Very poor.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too many errors in this quiz. An example is in the question of which 'countries' border Mexico. All of the answers given were states, not countries. The only one that WAS a country in the past was Texas. It was the Republic of Texas from 1836 to 1845 when it joined the USA.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
