Only Real Geography Buffs Can Score Above 25/29 On This Geography Odd One Out Quiz
Who doesn’t love to show off their geography skills?
This is part 2 of our Odd One Out Geography Trivia, designed for the true geography buffs: the ones who can spot a landlocked country without blinking, know which nations use the euro, and can tell the official languages of countries.
Each of these 29 questions has one thing that doesn’t fit. Your job? To find it.
Let’s see if you truly know about the world, one odd one out at a time 🚀
If you missed Part 1, check it out here.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Photo By: Kaboompics.com
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 29
|
|
|
/ 29
|
trying to wrap my head around how Antarctica is purportedly in both the northern and southern hemisphere....
Absolutely terrible question. The question is about contintents, not countries, so territories are nothing to do with it (as per the anwser). They are EITHER in the Northern OR Southern hemisphere, except for South America, which spans both. Europe simply doesn't make sense as an answer, even for the question which wasn't asked!!!!Load More Replies...
Too many errors in this quiz. An example is in the question of which 'countries' border Mexico. All of the answers given were states, not countries. The only one that WAS a country in the past was Texas. It was the Republic of Texas from 1836 to 1845 when it joined the USA.
trying to wrap my head around how Antarctica is purportedly in both the northern and southern hemisphere....
Absolutely terrible question. The question is about contintents, not countries, so territories are nothing to do with it (as per the anwser). They are EITHER in the Northern OR Southern hemisphere, except for South America, which spans both. Europe simply doesn't make sense as an answer, even for the question which wasn't asked!!!!Load More Replies...
Too many errors in this quiz. An example is in the question of which 'countries' border Mexico. All of the answers given were states, not countries. The only one that WAS a country in the past was Texas. It was the Republic of Texas from 1836 to 1845 when it joined the USA.
18
14