“What’s Wrong With This Map?”: 22 Geography Questions To Test Your World Knowledge

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the Geography Minefield!

Get ready to test your map skills and challenge your knowledge of the world. In this quiz, you’ll need to carefully spot the mistakes on the map and think twice before answering. One wrong move could land you in a geography minefield.

There are 22 questions ahead, each designed to challenge your knowledge of countries, territories, and flags.

Sharpen your eyes and your wits & prove you can navigate this global challenge, like a geography pro. Let’s get started…

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Hand holding magnifying glass over a world map with pins, highlighting geography questions to test knowledge.

Share icon

Image credits: Lara Jameson

ADVERTISEMENT