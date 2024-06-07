ADVERTISEMENT

The younger generation of workers seems to be under a lot of pressure to prove their worth and earn their rightful place in the workforce. However, having to go through the leadership of older generations isn’t really making it easier, as ‘fragile’ Gen Z workers aren’t coping well with Gen X management encouraging them to ‘toughen up.’

Recently, a millennial and Sunshine Coast local businesswoman, Rachel Lynch, made a TikTok about it, sharing how on two separate occasions she witnessed Gen Z employees in tears after their Gen X bosses yelled at them for making a mistake. Supporting the younger workers, she said older managers need to learn how to work better with them, as shouting at these kids isn’t going to solve the problem.

Younger workers aren’t coping well under the leadership of older generations

Image credits: thirtynotthriving

This woman made a video saying she saw Gen Z workers crying because of their Gen X bosses

“This has happened two times now. I’ve just witnessed such a crazy display of Gen X not working well with Gen Z. It just is like f****** not working. So I live on the sunny coast and, I don’t know, I’ve had this experience two times now in the last few months. And I don’t know whether it’s a sunny coast thing or if it’s like a generational thing. But hear me out.”

Image credits: Tim Douglas / Pexels (not the actual photo)

“I just went and got this baguette with ham and cheese. My order was taken by a young girl. She was probably like, I don’t know, 16, 17, maybe 18. I don’t know, couldn’t really tell. I could tell she was young. She didn’t seem very confident. So I was just like, you know, ‘Take your time. I’m in no rush. You do you.’ So she puts my order through and fumbled a bit. I think this is probably going to go one of two ways. It’s either going to come out perfect or it’s going to come out completely wrong. 15 minutes pass. Okay, all I ordered was a sandwich. 15 minutes pass and I hear her speaking to some other people at the restaurant just saying like, ‘Oh, wait, what was your order again? I forgot.’ And I was like, okay, she’s definitely forgotten my order. That’s fine. But then she goes inside and she tells her boss that she’s already forgotten the order that she’s taken outside. And then the door closes, like that’s going to help. It’s literally like an old Queenslander building. We can hear everything.”

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

“And then he starts yelling at her saying, ‘You can’t just keep forgetting orders. Like, you can’t do this.’ He’s yelling. She’s panicking, obviously. She starts crying. Oh, my God. Nobody’s technically in the wrong, it’s just that she’s obviously forgotten the order and she’s obviously gotten a little bit frazzled. And then he’s… It’s not like he was being aggressive. He was just obviously quite frustrated. Could he have handled it differently? Absolutely. Would I ever yell at somebody? No. Or at my staff? Absolutely not. But both, you know, are in their right to say something. But then she starts crying and he’s like, ‘It’s okay. It’s okay, it’s okay. Like, you know, whatever, we’ll figure it out.’ And I’m just seeing…”

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

“This happened to me a couple of months ago at another cafe where the young kid was crying and really panicking, really, really panicking, hyperventilating almost, because she’s f***** up the orders and then the owner, who is definitely Gen X or Boomer, is quite vocal in their outrage, not in an aggressive way like he wanted to step in, but in a way that was loud enough that everybody in the restaurant can hear. So yeah, it’s just like this intense relationship between older managers and business owners and their younger staff. And you’re hiring young staff because you don’t want to pay much which I get that, business is tough.”

Image credits: thirtynotthriving

“But you need to learn how to work with younger people, especially different generations. Gen Z is more soft, they’re more fragile. They want to work more collaboratively, they… just like whatever, and you can’t just f****** yell at them, that’s not… that isn’t going to help them. You shouldn’t yell at anybody, that isn’t going to help anybody. I think when a Gen X yells at a Gen X… I mean, I don’t know maybe back in the workforce when a Gen X yelled at a Gen X, they’d just pull up their socks and just get on with it like, ‘Well, I’ll f*****g show them. I’m gonna work the hardest I’ve ever worked.’

The youngest generation in the workforce right now. I think they’re just like heartbroken, like, ‘This is too much, l don’t know, I just cannot f*****g handle this.’ It’s just a sandwich. But anyway, I got my sandwich. Was it worth the 30-minute wait? Absolutely not. But that says more about the restaurant than the young girl crying. Anyway, I think just people need to learn how to work with each other better and have a great day.”

Her video received mixed reactions

