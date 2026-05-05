“Do You Know Your ABCs?”: Prove It With These 26 General Knowledge Questions

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Think your general knowledge is strong enough to handle anything from A to Z? This quiz is here to put that to the test.

You’ll face 26 questions, each linked to a letter of the alphabet. From well-known facts to tricky surprises, every answer will challenge how confident you really are in your knowledge.

It might start off simple, but don’t get too comfortable – the difficulty builds as you move through the alphabet.

Let’s see how many letters you can survive without second-guessing. 🧠

Begin!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Pixabay