Gene Hackman’s Family Blocks Release Of His And His Wife’s Autopsy Results As Timeline Shifts
Celebrities, News

Gene Hackman’s Family Blocks Release Of His And His Wife’s Autopsy Results As Timeline Shifts

Gene Hackman’s family has filed to block his and his wife Betsy Arakawa’s autopsy and investigation results, in a move that’s been deemed “highly unusual.”

The Hollywood legend, 95, and his spouse, a former classic pianist, 65, passed away sometime in February. Their bodies, as well as one of their three dogs, were found in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home at the end of the month.

Highlights
  • Gene Hackman's family blocks the autopsy release of his and his wife's de--th.
  • A temporary restraining order has been put to prevent the release of photos and videos of the scene.
  • Hackman passed from a heart disease while his wife suffered from hantavirus.

It took weeks for authorities to confirm what caused their passing. For Hackman, heart disease was to blame, and his Alzheimer’s was a contributing factor. His wife suffered from hantavirus infection — but a local doctor has also revealed that she had called a clinic on February 12, one day after police assumed she had d–ed.

    Gene Hackman’s family has blocked his and his wife’s autopsy results from being released

    Older man in a black leather jacket, discussing family privacy issues.

    Image credits: J. Vespa/Getty Images

    Now that the Hackman family wants to prevent the release of the results, a source familiar with the investigation has opened up to The Sun.

    “Trying to block the autopsy report is very atypical, that is not something I have ever seen before,” they claimed. “New Mexico doesn’t have an exemption for autopsy photos, and normally it’s not a concern, but when it comes to celebrity de–ths, a lot of people will request them.

    “So it’s common where family members of celebrities would use the New Mexico courts to block release of photos specifically.”

    Group of people in formal wear at an event, related to Gene Hackman's family autopsy timeline.

    Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

    They continued, “As with the Hackmans, Michael Jackson’s family blocked Tito Jackson’s autopsy photos, and with the Alec Baldwin shooting of Halyna Hutchins, her family did the same. 

    “However, blocking the actual autopsy report, again, is highly unusual.”

    This was deemed “highly unusual” by an inside source

    Couple attending an event in formal attire, related to autopsy results discussion.

    Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

    Earlier this week, Hackman’s family also filed a temporary restraining order, barring the Santa Fe court from releasing any photos or videos of Hackman and Arakawa’s bodies, as well as their lifeless dog, or the inside of their home. 

    In response to this decision, they said that the actor and his wife “lived an exemplary private life for over thirty years in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and did not showcase their lifestyle.”

    As reported by the New York Post, they argued that the 14th Amendment stated they had the right to grieve without Hackman’s post-mortem photos being released to the public.

    A woman speaks at a press conference, flanked by two officers, regarding Gene Hackman’s family's actions.

    Image credits: FOX 29 Philadelphia

    On February 26, the two-time Oscar winner and his spouse were found deceased in their sprawling estate by a maintenance worker who had shown up to do a routine sweep. The actor was lying in the entryway, while Arakawa was found in the bathroom.

    A weeks-long investigation then proceeded as the news broke, with authorities scrambling to figure out what had caused the couple to pass.

    Hackman’s daughter suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, while others thought foul play couldn’t be ruled out entirely. But two days after they were found, on February 28, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza gave an official statement confirming their causes of de–th.

    One of Hackman and Arakawa’s dogs was found lifeless, as well

    Elderly man in a gray cap and vest holding a coffee cup, symbolizing privacy in family matters.

    Image credits: Inside Edition

    Smiling couple in casual attire outside a building; main keywords: Gene Hackman, family, autopsy results.

    Image credits: Noticias Telemundo

    However, it seems the timeline of events is still shifting.

    As reported by NBC News, cellphone records show Arakawa had made three calls to Cloudberry, a private medical clinic, on February 12, but she failed to pick up a returned call that afternoon. 

    “There were a couple calls back and forth to just schedule that appointment for the afternoon, but she never showed up,” said Dr. Josiah Child, a lead doctor at the clinic. “Our office called back several times and never got an answer.”

    Man and woman with dogs in a sunny park setting, highlighting Gene Hackman's family keyword.

    Image credits: SW German Shepherd Rescue

    Child also confirmed she had called to describe “some congestion but didn’t mention any respiratory distress, shortness of breath, or chest pain,” which are all symptoms of hantavirus.

    This was information that was not previously available when chief medical examiner Heather Jarrell spoke during a news conference on March 7.

    Man and woman with two German Shepherds in a park, smiling under trees, related to Gene Hackman's family and results issue.

    Image credits: SW German Shepherd Rescue

    “The information was based on what was available at the time,” Chris Ramirez, a spokesperson for the medical investigator’s office, told the outlet via email. 

    “As with all de–th investigations, the NM OMI [New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator] and law enforcement will continue to work closely together to determine the facts necessary to close the case.”

    The entire case was deemed “bizarre” and strange by netizens

    Screenshot of comment comparing situation to a bizarre Clue game, linked to Gene Hackman's family news.

    Gary Wilhelm comments on Gene Hackman family blocking autopsy results, saying, "When you thought this case couldn’t get any weirder…

    Comment discussing family issues related to Gene Hackman.

    Comment on family privacy amid Gene Hackman autopsy news.

    Comment discussing Gene Hackman’s family and estate matters in a legal context.

    Comment on Gene Hackman's family and autopsies discussion.

    Comment discussing Gene Hackman's family's actions regarding autopsy results.

    Text questioning blocking an autopsy for someone related by marriage, discussing Gene Hackman’s family situation.

    Comment on the family's decision to block Gene Hackman and wife's autopsy results, questioning family rights and care.

    “Comment by Alice Hockersmith discussing Gene Hackman’s family and autopsy results.”

    Comment on Gene Hackman's family blocking autopsy release, citing privacy concerns.

    Comment on privacy and respect regarding Gene Hackman's family situation.

    Comment on respecting privacy regarding Gene Hackman's family and autopsy results.

    Quote supporting Gene Hackman’s family decision to block autopsy results, emphasizing privacy and dignity.

    Derek Masingale questions interest in autopsy results, expressing confusion with emphasis.

    Comment urges respect for Gene Hackman's family's privacy on autopsy results.

    Comment on Gene Hackman’s family privacy regarding autopsy results.

    Comment discussing autopsy pics in context of family withholding autopsy results.

    People Also Ask

    • Is it possible for a family to refuse an autopsy for religious reasons?

      In numerous situation, a family's religious objections against conducting an autopsy are respected by the Medical Examiner-Coroner.
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

