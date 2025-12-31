The Karen Era Is Over As Gen Z Declares New Name For Rude Millennial Women

ADVERTISEMENT

After years of viral “Karen moments,” the internet appears to be officially retiring one of its most infamous labels, and Gen Z is already whispering a replacement.

According to social media discourse, the new name carries the same energy but belongs to a different generation altogether. While “Karen” was once reserved for middle-aged Baby Boomer women, Gen Z claims the stereotype has evolved, and so has the name attached to it.

Highlights The internet signaled “Karen fatigue” after years of viral clips made the term lose its original meaning.

Gen Z pushed a new name tied to millennials, arguing entitlement videos increasingly featured younger women.

“Karen” shifted from calling out abusive behavior to being used as a broad insult against women who spoke up.

Despite the label fading, 2025 still delivered multiple viral “Karen-like” incidents across social media.

Coincidentally, the new name dominated baby-name charts throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, making it easily recognizable and meme-ready.

“Karen” began circulating online in 2018 and became shorthand for entitlement caught on camera

Young woman with a new hairstyle smiling in a salon representing Gen Z redefining rude Millennial women trends.

Image credits: anoushkatoronto/stock.adobe.com

The term “Karen” first gained traction around 2018, largely through viral clips shared by people and service workers on social media platforms.

Initially, it was used to describe a middle-aged white woman who weaponized entitlement, demanded special treatment, and often escalated minor inconveniences into public spectacles.

Classic “Karen” behaviors included berating retail workers, calling the police over trivial disputes, insisting on speaking to managers, or being racist towards strangers, telling them they don’t “belong” in the country.

Young woman with arms crossed, showing a rude attitude, representing millennial women in the post-Karen era conversation.

Image credits: Prostock-studio/stock.adobe.com

Furthermore, the stereotype was visually codified by the sharp, inverted bob haircut popularized by reality TV.

Between 2019 and 2020, the term exploded alongside the rise of what was referred to as the “OK Boomer” culture.

At the time, Boomers were being widely criticized for economic inequality, housing shortages, and hoarding opportunities while at the same time complaining about the younger generations as being “lazy” and “whiny.”

Black felt letter board with wooden frame reads "Don't start with me Karen" on a blue background referencing Karen era and Gen Z trends.

Image credits: Redhaven Photography/stock.adobe.com

According to Lord Willetts, chair of the Resolution Foundation thinktank, “The charge is that the boomers have been guilty of a monumental failure to protect the interests of future generations.”

As a result, “Karen” became the personification of that resentment.

Profile of a woman with a modern short blonde hairstyle and sunglasses symbolizing the end of the Karen era.

Image credits: jayweingarten

However, as the meme gained popularity, its meaning became increasingly unclear. What once described racist or abusive behavior slowly transformed into a catch-all insult used against any woman who complained publicly or set boundaries.

By 2021, critics began arguing that “Karen” had become ageist, se*ist, and increasingly detached from its original purpose.

Gen Z declared a new name as the millennial version of “Karen”

Young woman in a car wearing a headband discussing Gen Z naming a new term for rude Millennial women Karen era over

Image credits: erindieheart

Rather than abandoning the concept altogether, Gen Z updated the branding.

Across social media platforms, one particular name kept popping up: Jessica.

The name in question has apparently positioned itself as the millennial equivalent of Karen’s Gen X prevalence.

Also, online users claimed Millennials rarely explode publicly the way classic Karens did, instead opting for viral posts, Instagram story call-outs, and strongly worded emails.

Comment discussing Gen Z naming rude millennial women Becky instead of Karen in online conversation.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Cynthia saying Ashley! Like the Ashley’s on recess, related to rude millennial women discussion.

Customer angrily talking to cafe waitress, illustrating rude millennial women as new Gen Z social trend keyword.

Image credits: PR Image Factory/stock.adobe.com

According to data from the US Social Security Administration agency, Jessica was among the most popular names – even landing at nº1 – for girls for nearly two decades (1982–1997), aligning perfectly with the millennial birth window.

The need to rename “Karens” gained momentum as viral clips began featuring younger women exhibiting the same rude and entitled behavior across platforms like TikTok and X.

Interestingly, these women didn’t fit the original stereotype of the Baby Boomer bob-cut archetype, but the conduct was unmistakably familiar.

As the behavior evolved, the label did too, creating a push for a new name to reflect a new generation.

Gen Z users debated several names before agreeing on “Jessica,” even then, not all were conviced

Screenshot of a social media comment about rude millennial women highlighting the Karen era ending and new Gen Z terms.

Comment on social media saying As an Ashley, it’s Jessica with laughing emoji, related to Gen Z naming rude millennial women.

One said, “This is… not wrong. Probably the last of the traditional names we can stereotype, though. After this it’s MacKennah, Braxlyee, Kateleigh, Morgalyn, s*it like that.”

Another added, “Ashley and this name. Been traumatized by both.”

A third bluntly declared, “Haven’t met one that doesn’t fit.”

Some simply suggested more names as one wrote, “Morgalyn is the best name I have ever heard.”

Two women having a serious conversation over coffee, illustrating themes of rude millennial women and generational shifts.

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

Others pointed out that Millennials were being unfairly roped in alongside Gen X women.

“Jennifer was popular for the first three years of the Millennials, but its popularity was highest during the birth years of Gen X. It reigned from 1970-1984.”

Even though the “Karen” label faded, 2025 was still full of “Karen moments”

Screenshot of a social media comment reading Ashley and Jessica. Been traumatized by both, highlighting Gen Z naming rude millennial women.

Comment by Emily Pate expressing frustration with rude millennial women and referencing a new Gen Z name for them.

Despite fatigue with the term itself, 2025 has proven that the behavior still exists.

From racist tirades at sporting events and airport meltdowns to parking-lot standoffs, several viral clips continued to dominate feeds.

For instance, in January 2025, a woman in Toledo went viral after exiting her blue sedan to shout profanities at another driver.

Young woman wearing orange sweater looking frustrated while holding a phone, representing rude millennial women concept.

Image credits: azerbaijan_stockers/Freepik

Another incident was reported in September 2025, where a woman named Cairny aggressively demanded a home run ball be given to her after the father of a 10-year-old boy caught it during a Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins game.

For now, “Karen” may be fading into meme history, but the behavior and the internet’s obsession for naming it isn’t going anywhere.

“Jessica is always unnecessarily mean and aggressive,” said one netizen

Comment by Jessica Hunt8455 discussing hairstyle differences between Karen and a new messy bun trend in rude millennial women.

Comment expressing frustration about the Karen era ending as Gen Z declares new name for rude millennial women.

Comment saying I'm surprised that it's not Ashley by user WhittDaVirgo with 5965 likes on social media post about Gen Z naming rude millennial women.

Screenshot of a social media comment highlighting rude behavior linked to millennial women in the Karen era conversation.

Screenshot of a social media comment with a user praising Jessicas, related to Gen Z naming rude millennial women in the Karen era.

Screenshot of a social media comment by user Jae discussing rude millennial women and the new Gen Z terminology.

Comment on social media by user Bel1ever152 saying Im a Jessica and I approve this message, referencing Karen era and rude millennial women.

Comment by Ashley Kemmerly-Barnes discussing new name trends for rude millennial women and Gen Z's influence on the Karen era.

Comment on social media discussing rude millennial women as Gen Z declares new name, marking the end of the Karen era.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing the Karen meme and its association with rude millennial women.

Screenshot of a discussion about the end of the Karen era and new names for rude millennial women by Gen Z.

Text excerpt discussing the shift from the Karen era as Gen Z names a new term for rude Millennial women online.

Screenshot of a social media post from user kay_fitz21 expressing hope the new Gen Z name for rude millennial women replaces Karen soon.

Comment expressing sympathy for women named Karen amid changing perceptions of rude millennial women by Gen Z.

Text excerpt discussing social criticism of women, highlighting cultural focus linked to the Karen era and Gen Z perspectives.

Text post explaining the male equivalent of Karen called Kyle, described as Monster Energy guys with hats and mustaches.

User comment on social media in black text, discussing need for a gender neutral name amid Karen era ending and Gen Z renaming rude millennial women.

Text post explaining the Karen meme origins and new Gen Z names for rude millennial women discussed online.

Social media comment explaining the origin of the Karen term and its association with a specific haircut style.

Text post from user celephia reads: For every nice Jessica, there's 1000 mean ones, referencing rude Millennial women and the shift in naming trends by Gen Z.

Screenshot of online comment stating it will always be Karen, reflecting the Karen era and Gen Z naming trends for rude millennial women.

