ADVERTISEMENT

As unpleasant as economy air travel is, flying with young kids makes it even harder. Not only do you have to do your best to keep them fed, quiet, and entertained, but you also have to put up with passengers judging you for simply bringing your kids on board.

Well, one woman has had enough of “Karens” who make flying with a toddler even tougher than it already is. She took to her Facebook page to give her problematic fellow passenger a piece of her mind, and the community comments section is going wild.

More info: Facebook

RELATED:

A toddler mom recently lashed out on Facebook at a “Karen” in seat 14B, who made her already tough flight tougher

Share icon

Image credits: Tiny Toes and Tantrums / Facebook

Her words offered a closer look at what it’s like to travel with a young child and be judged by fellow passengers because of it

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Miguel Ángel Sanz / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

She went on to deliver a reality check for “Karens” saying they shouldn’t “expect a spa” experience if they’re flying on a public flight

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

The woman lamented the strain of running a mobile daycare at 30,000ft while getting nasty looks and loud sighs from people

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Tiny Toes and Tantrums

ADVERTISEMENT

She ended her rant with praise for moms who brave flights with a “tiny tornado in a onesie” but commenters had their own thoughts on her parenting strategy

A toddler mom and self-styled digital creator recently turned to her Facebook page to unleash a tirade on what she calls “Karens” who judge her for flying with her kid. She rants that flying with a toddler is “wild enough without adding Karen in 14B to the Mix,” before explaining that she can’t make her kid understand personal space when “she still thinks Bluey is real,”

She adds that her toddler has just as much right to be on the flight as other passengers and that it’s a public Delta flight, so don’t “expect a spa,”. She goes on to lament receiving “death glares” while she’s running a daycare at cruising altitude, desperately keeping the snacks, screens, and stickers in play.

The moaning mom then explains that kids cry, wiggle, and exist, and that if “Karen” wanted silence, she should have stayed home and meditated to whale sounds. She signs off with a note of encouragement to fellow moms flying with “a tiny tornado in a onesie,” praising them for their bravery. Well, the comments section lit up, but perhaps not in the way the OP had hoped it would.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recurring theme was that parents like her are the problem on flights and that she shouldn’t feel entitled to special treatment just because she’s too lazy to stop her kid from kicking the seat in front of them. So, who’s in the right? Parents flying with young kids or their long-suffering fellow passengers? We went looking for answers.

Share icon

Image credits: 东旭 王 / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

In her article for Newsweek, Alice Gibbs writes that an exclusive survey conducted on behalf of Newsweek by Redfield and Wilton Strategies asked 1,500 American adults if there should be child-free areas on public transit. 59% percent of those surveyed agreed that a child-free zone on planes and trains would be a positive thing, while 27% disagreed and 14% were unsure.

Mom Claire Robinson agrees that having designated child-only areas would make life much less of a hassle. “As a mom traveling solo with a small child, it would be less stressful. A dedicated kids and parent area on a flight would be a real blessing and a great unique selling point for an airline I think,” said Robinson.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to IOL, Dutch-Turkish carrier Corendon Airlines announced in 2024 that it would offer child-free cabin space for an extra fee on its flights between Amsterdam and Curaçao. Corendon founder Atilay Uslu said in a statement the change allows for an added layer of separation for those who might be easily distracted or bothered by noise on flights.

While child-free flights remain a hot topic online, it doesn’t look like any of the major carriers are planning on introducing them anytime soon. We’d recommend investing in a decent pair of noise-canceling headphones and practicing your most devastating side-eye before your next long-haul flight.

What do you think of OP’s post? Does she have a point, or is she the problem? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers slammed the woman for being an obnoxious and lazy parent and most agreed that people like her are the problem on flights

Share icon

Image credits: artfolio / Freepik (not the actual photo)