Gay Couple Responds After ESPN Host’s Reaction To Their New Year’s Eve Kiss Goes Viral
TV host reacting as gay couple kiss on New Year's Eve party shown on studio screen
Gay Couple Responds After ESPN Host's Reaction To Their New Year's Eve Kiss Goes Viral

Pratik Handore
A New Year’s Eve kiss between two men unexpectedly became the focus of a viral debate after it appeared on a Jumbotron in New York City and was later broadcast on national television.

Ricky Locci and his boyfriend, DJ Petrosino, were shown kissing during ESPN’s SportCenter broadcast, hosted by sports commentator Scott Van Pelt, who reacted to the moment with what many described as a mix of “shock” and “disgust.”

Highlights
  • A New Year’s Eve kiss between a gay couple aired on ESPN’s SportsCenter, sparking nationwide debate.
  • The couple broke their silence and revealed they saw the positive side of their newfound virality, despite mixed reactions online.
  • Anchor Scott Van Pelt’s on-air reaction to the kiss was scrutinized, with netizens divided on whether he was simply surprised or disgusted.

After the clip gained more than 8 million views on X, calls for Van Pelt’s firing followed suit, with a segment of the internet expressing their outrage on social media.

Now, as criticism reaches a fever pitch, the couple has finally broken their silence, revealing the impact the viral moment has had on their lives.

    Ricky Locci and DJ Petrosino reacted to their viral New Year's Eve kiss aired on ESPN

    Gay couple smiling and posing indoors, one in patterned short-sleeve shirt and the other in dark open-collar top

    Gay couple smiling and posing indoors, one in patterned short-sleeve shirt and the other in dark open-collar top

    Image credits: djacts423/Instagram

    On December 31, Ricky Locci, a certified personal trainer and physical therapist, and his boyfriend, DJ Petrosino, an interior designer, were out and about Times Square. A broadcasting assistant, who was recording couple reactions to the New Year, approached them to kiss for the camera at midnight.

    Gay couple kissing on live TV New Year's Eve, wearing Planet Fitness party hats during an ESPN broadcast

    Gay couple kissing on live TV New Year's Eve, wearing Planet Fitness party hats during an ESPN broadcast

    Image credits: CollinRugg/X

    In a conversation with OutSports, the couple finally addressed their viral moment, admitting that they were not aware their kiss would be telecast on ESPN

    “We thought it would just be shown on the Jumbotrons,” Petrosino said. 

    “It’s been an interesting mix of reactions!” Locci added.

    ESPN host on set reacting while a large screen shows a gay couple kissing at a New Year’s Eve celebration

    ESPN host on set reacting while a large screen shows a gay couple kissing at a New Year’s Eve celebration

    Image credits: CollinRugg/X

    After sharing the midnight kiss, the couple headed to a local bar where they saw the moment being replayed on television and soon realized they’d gone viral.

    Locci revealed that most of the reactions they received had been positive, with people saying the kiss “warmed their hearts.”

    He admitted they were taking their newfound fame with “a grain of salt,” while Petrosino thought that a gay couple going viral for kissing on a sports channel was “funny.” 

    ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt's reaction to the couple's kiss went viral

    Man in TV studio wearing suit and glasses gesturing at desk, screenshot related to gay couple reaction story

    Man in TV studio wearing suit and glasses gesturing at desk, screenshot related to gay couple reaction story

    Image credits: CollinRugg/X

    After the clip aired on television, online discourse quickly shifted to anchorman Scott Van Pelt’s reaction to the couple’s kiss. Several netizens noticed that Van Pelt appeared unfazed when reacting to a man and a woman’s kiss.

    “Yeah… Live makeouts on SportsCenter. Get into it,” he said. 

    However, when Locci and Petrosino’s kiss appeared on the screen, Van Pelt’s expression shifted. He allegedly appeared surprised by the visuals and briefly fumbled before speaking.

    Gay couple social media screenshot: comment bubble from Scott Kenyon about a Human Resources appointment, reaction emojis

    Gay couple social media screenshot: comment bubble from Scott Kenyon about a Human Resources appointment, reaction emojis

    Comment bubble reads John Macaluso Surprised he hasn't been fired yet, with like icon and avatar — Gay couple responds

    Comment bubble reads John Macaluso Surprised he hasn't been fired yet, with like icon and avatar — Gay couple responds

    “We got love in the air!” the anchor added. 

    Several netizens accused Van Pelt of being disgusted by the sight of a gay couple kissing, and some even called for his firing. 

    Gay couple in Times Square on New Year's Eve, one man kissing partner's cheek amid bright billboards and crowd

    Image credits: ricky_locci_dpt/Instagram

    However, Locci and Petrosino defended the anchor and felt that he was simply caught off guard. 

    “Our interpretation was just that he was surprised and didn’t want to say the wrong thing,” Petrosino said. 

    Netizens had mixed feelings about Scott Van Pelt's reaction to the couple's kiss

    Gay couple smiling arm in arm on sandy beach wearing striped swim briefs, ocean and skyline in background

    Gay couple smiling arm in arm on sandy beach wearing striped swim briefs, ocean and skyline in background

    Image credits: djacts423/Instagram

    Van Pelt’s reaction became a topic of heated debate online after several publications reshared the clip, with captions criticizing the anchor’s reaction.

    “ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt (was) visibly disgusted after two men making out popped up on his screen during New Year’s coverage?” wrote Collin Rugg of Trending Politics.

    Social media comment: sad this is a national conversation; love who you want — Gay couple responds

    Social media comment: sad this is a national conversation; love who you want — Gay couple responds

    Social media comment praising a gay couple, saying Love is Love, with 3 reactions and like/reply indicators

    Social media comment praising a gay couple, saying Love is Love, with 3 reactions and like/reply indicators

    “Scott Van Pelt was SICK when ESPN showed 2 men making out,” said Brick Center, a popular X account sharing sports fails. 

    Netizens were also quite divided regarding Van Pelt’s reaction, with some agreeing that he was right to feel disgusted, while others felt things were being blown out of proportion.

    Gay couple in hallway, one kissing partner's cheek as they smile and embrace

    Image credits: ricky_locci_dpt/Instagram

    “Dude just needed a sec to process the vibe shift,” one X user commented. 

    Another person said, “He was rightfully disgusted, but soon realized his next words might get him fired.”

    “That was most people’s reaction, though,” a third netizen added. 

    According to a State of Masculinity survey conducted by GQ in 2025, only 28% men in the USA are comfortable seeing two men kiss. 

    "This is part of life." Netizens supported the couple after their viral moment

    Facebook comment from Steven Gonzales reading Proud of them for being themselves supporting gay couple, 5 likes

    Facebook comment from Steven Gonzales reading Proud of them for being themselves supporting gay couple, 5 likes

    Gay Couple Facebook screenshot of a comment mocking two men kissing, sarcastic what a scandal and emoji

    Gay Couple Facebook screenshot of a comment mocking two men kissing, sarcastic what a scandal and emoji

    Facebook comment about gay couple: a user says Americans are stunned gay people exist, reactions visible

    Facebook comment about gay couple: a user says Americans are stunned gay people exist, reactions visible

    Screenshot of Facebook comment supporting gay couple, commenter says Why can't we just love who we love, 17 likes.

    Screenshot of Facebook comment supporting gay couple, commenter says Why can't we just love who we love, 17 likes.

    Facebook comment praising gay couple after New Year's Eve kiss, profile photo and 27 likes

    Facebook comment praising gay couple after New Year's Eve kiss, profile photo and 27 likes

    Screenshot of comment saying Keep kissing because love is love, linked to gay couple responds after viral New Year’s Eve kiss

    Screenshot of comment saying Keep kissing because love is love, linked to gay couple responds after viral New Year’s Eve kiss

    Gay couple responds screenshot showing comment defending their New Years Eve kiss as normal and consensual

    Gay couple responds screenshot showing comment defending their New Years Eve kiss as normal and consensual

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment supporting a gay couple proudly kissing on national television

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment supporting a gay couple proudly kissing on national television

    Screenshot of Facebook comment reading No big deal. This is part of life under post about gay couple

    Screenshot of Facebook comment reading No big deal. This is part of life under post about gay couple

    Screenshot of Facebook comment: We're here, we're queer; not going anywhere. Mind your business. Gay couple responds

    Screenshot of Facebook comment: We're here, we're queer; not going anywhere. Mind your business. Gay couple responds

    Facebook comment screenshot: John-Carl Bruecker urging self-acceptance and being yourself; gay couple

    Facebook comment screenshot: John-Carl Bruecker urging self-acceptance and being yourself; gay couple

    Supportive social media comment praising a gay couple kissing, urging love and acceptance

    Supportive social media comment praising a gay couple kissing, urging love and acceptance

    Social media screenshot of a comment criticizing two men kissing on New Year's Eve, gay couple responds referenced.

    Social media screenshot of a comment criticizing two men kissing on New Year's Eve, gay couple responds referenced.

    Gay couple responds: Facebook comment screenshot reading A couple doing what any other couple would do, 48 likes

    Gay couple responds: Facebook comment screenshot reading A couple doing what any other couple would do, 48 likes

    Gay couple comment screenshot: social media user mocks people acting like gays are new, profile photo and 12 reactions.

    Gay couple comment screenshot: social media user mocks people acting like gays are new, profile photo and 12 reactions.

    Facebook comment screenshot by Nyla K. Author with avatar reading they're just alive but thanks for noticing, gay couple

    Facebook comment screenshot by Nyla K. Author with avatar reading they're just alive but thanks for noticing, gay couple

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    What do you think ?
    rdougherty666 avatar
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Community Member
    He seemed alright to me, maybe caught off guard at a push. Also, why are BP publishing blatant homophobia as if it's a casual talking point? "Right to be disgusted"? Really?

    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Community Member
    He seemed alright to me, maybe caught off guard at a push. Also, why are BP publishing blatant homophobia as if it's a casual talking point? "Right to be disgusted"? Really?

