Gay Couple Responds After ESPN Host’s Reaction To Their New Year’s Eve Kiss Goes Viral
A New Year’s Eve kiss between two men unexpectedly became the focus of a viral debate after it appeared on a Jumbotron in New York City and was later broadcast on national television.
Ricky Locci and his boyfriend, DJ Petrosino, were shown kissing during ESPN’s SportCenter broadcast, hosted by sports commentator Scott Van Pelt, who reacted to the moment with what many described as a mix of “shock” and “disgust.”
After the clip gained more than 8 million views on X, calls for Van Pelt’s firing followed suit, with a segment of the internet expressing their outrage on social media.
Now, as criticism reaches a fever pitch, the couple has finally broken their silence, revealing the impact the viral moment has had on their lives.
Ricky Locci and DJ Petrosino reacted to their viral New Year’s Eve kiss aired on ESPN
Image credits: djacts423/Instagram
On December 31, Ricky Locci, a certified personal trainer and physical therapist, and his boyfriend, DJ Petrosino, an interior designer, were out and about Times Square. A broadcasting assistant, who was recording couple reactions to the New Year, approached them to kiss for the camera at midnight.
Image credits: CollinRugg/X
In a conversation with OutSports, the couple finally addressed their viral moment, admitting that they were not aware their kiss would be telecast on ESPN.
“We thought it would just be shown on the Jumbotrons,” Petrosino said.
“It’s been an interesting mix of reactions!” Locci added.
Image credits: CollinRugg/X
After sharing the midnight kiss, the couple headed to a local bar where they saw the moment being replayed on television and soon realized they’d gone viral.
Locci revealed that most of the reactions they received had been positive, with people saying the kiss “warmed their hearts.”
He admitted they were taking their newfound fame with “a grain of salt,” while Petrosino thought that a gay couple going viral for kissing on a sports channel was “funny.”
ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt’s reaction to the couple’s kiss went viral
Image credits: CollinRugg/X
After the clip aired on television, online discourse quickly shifted to anchorman Scott Van Pelt’s reaction to the couple’s kiss. Several netizens noticed that Van Pelt appeared unfazed when reacting to a man and a woman’s kiss.
NEW: ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt visibly disgusted after two men making out popped up on his screen during New Year’s coverage.
“Yeah… Live makeouts on Sports Center. Get into it,” he said in response to the normal couples.
“Ohhhhhhhh! What are we….” he said in response to the gay… pic.twitter.com/gkPFmJA9ng
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 1, 2026
“Yeah… Live makeouts on SportsCenter. Get into it,” he said.
However, when Locci and Petrosino’s kiss appeared on the screen, Van Pelt’s expression shifted. He allegedly appeared surprised by the visuals and briefly fumbled before speaking.
“We got love in the air!” the anchor added.
Several netizens accused Van Pelt of being disgusted by the sight of a gay couple kissing, and some even called for his firing.
Image credits: ricky_locci_dpt/Instagram
However, Locci and Petrosino defended the anchor and felt that he was simply caught off guard.
“Our interpretation was just that he was surprised and didn’t want to say the wrong thing,” Petrosino said.
Netizens had mixed feelings aboutScott Van Pelt’s reaction to the couple’s kiss
Image credits: djacts423/Instagram
Van Pelt’s reaction became a topic of heated debate online after several publications reshared the clip, with captions criticizing the anchor’s reaction.
“ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt (was) visibly disgusted after two men making out popped up on his screen during New Year’s coverage?” wrote Collin Rugg of Trending Politics.
“Scott Van Pelt was SICK when ESPN showed 2 men making out,” said Brick Center, a popular X account sharing sports fails.
Netizens were also quite divided regarding Van Pelt’s reaction, with some agreeing that he was right to feel disgusted, while others felt things were being blown out of proportion.
Image credits: ricky_locci_dpt/Instagram
“Dude just needed a sec to process the vibe shift,” one X user commented.
Another person said, “He was rightfully disgusted, but soon realized his next words might get him fired.”
“That was most people’s reaction, though,” a third netizen added.
According to a State of Masculinity survey conducted by GQ in 2025, only 28% men in the USA are comfortable seeing two men kiss.
“This is part of life.” Netizens supported the couple after their viral moment
