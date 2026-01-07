Gay Couple Responds After ESPN Host’s Reaction To Their New Year’s Eve Kiss Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

A New Year’s Eve kiss between two men unexpectedly became the focus of a viral debate after it appeared on a Jumbotron in New York City and was later broadcast on national television.

Ricky Locci and his boyfriend, DJ Petrosino, were shown kissing during ESPN’s SportCenter broadcast, hosted by sports commentator Scott Van Pelt, who reacted to the moment with what many described as a mix of “shock” and “disgust.”

A New Year's Eve kiss between a gay couple aired on ESPN's SportsCenter, sparking nationwide debate.

The couple broke their silence and revealed they saw the positive side of their newfound virality, despite mixed reactions online.

Anchor Scott Van Pelt’s on-air reaction to the kiss was scrutinized, with netizens divided on whether he was simply surprised or disgusted.

After the clip gained more than 8 million views on X, calls for Van Pelt’s firing followed suit, with a segment of the internet expressing their outrage on social media.

Now, as criticism reaches a fever pitch, the couple has finally broken their silence, revealing the impact the viral moment has had on their lives.

Ricky Locci and DJ Petrosino reacted to their viral New Year’s Eve kiss aired on ESPN

Gay couple smiling and posing indoors, one in patterned short-sleeve shirt and the other in dark open-collar top

On December 31, Ricky Locci, a certified personal trainer and physical therapist, and his boyfriend, DJ Petrosino, an interior designer, were out and about Times Square. A broadcasting assistant, who was recording couple reactions to the New Year, approached them to kiss for the camera at midnight.

Gay couple kissing on live TV New Year's Eve, wearing Planet Fitness party hats during an ESPN broadcast

In a conversation with OutSports, the couple finally addressed their viral moment, admitting that they were not aware their kiss would be telecast on ESPN.

“We thought it would just be shown on the Jumbotrons,” Petrosino said.

“It’s been an interesting mix of reactions!” Locci added.

ESPN host on set reacting while a large screen shows a gay couple kissing at a New Year’s Eve celebration

After sharing the midnight kiss, the couple headed to a local bar where they saw the moment being replayed on television and soon realized they’d gone viral.

Locci revealed that most of the reactions they received had been positive, with people saying the kiss “warmed their hearts.”

He admitted they were taking their newfound fame with “a grain of salt,” while Petrosino thought that a gay couple going viral for kissing on a sports channel was “funny.”

ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt’s reaction to the couple’s kiss went viral

Man in TV studio wearing suit and glasses gesturing at desk, screenshot related to gay couple reaction story

After the clip aired on television, online discourse quickly shifted to anchorman Scott Van Pelt’s reaction to the couple’s kiss. Several netizens noticed that Van Pelt appeared unfazed when reacting to a man and a woman’s kiss.

NEW: ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt visibly disgusted after two men making out popped up on his screen during New Year’s coverage. “Yeah… Live makeouts on Sports Center. Get into it,” he said in response to the normal couples. “Ohhhhhhhh! What are we….” he said in response to the gay… pic.twitter.com/gkPFmJA9ng — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 1, 2026

“Yeah… Live makeouts on SportsCenter. Get into it,” he said.

However, when Locci and Petrosino’s kiss appeared on the screen, Van Pelt’s expression shifted. He allegedly appeared surprised by the visuals and briefly fumbled before speaking.

Gay couple social media screenshot: comment bubble from Scott Kenyon about a Human Resources appointment, reaction emojis

Comment bubble reads John Macaluso Surprised he hasn't been fired yet, with like icon and avatar — Gay couple responds

“We got love in the air!” the anchor added.

Several netizens accused Van Pelt of being disgusted by the sight of a gay couple kissing, and some even called for his firing.

Gay couple in Times Square on New Year's Eve, one man kissing partner's cheek amid bright billboards and crowd

However, Locci and Petrosino defended the anchor and felt that he was simply caught off guard.

“Our interpretation was just that he was surprised and didn’t want to say the wrong thing,” Petrosino said.

Netizens had mixed feelings aboutScott Van Pelt’s reaction to the couple’s kiss

Gay couple smiling arm in arm on sandy beach wearing striped swim briefs, ocean and skyline in background

Van Pelt’s reaction became a topic of heated debate online after several publications reshared the clip, with captions criticizing the anchor’s reaction.

“ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt (was) visibly disgusted after two men making out popped up on his screen during New Year’s coverage?” wrote Collin Rugg of Trending Politics.

Social media comment: sad this is a national conversation; love who you want — Gay couple responds

Social media comment praising a gay couple, saying Love is Love, with 3 reactions and like/reply indicators

“Scott Van Pelt was SICK when ESPN showed 2 men making out,” said Brick Center, a popular X account sharing sports fails.

Netizens were also quite divided regarding Van Pelt’s reaction, with some agreeing that he was right to feel disgusted, while others felt things were being blown out of proportion.

Gay couple in hallway, one kissing partner's cheek as they smile and embrace

“Dude just needed a sec to process the vibe shift,” one X user commented.

Another person said, “He was rightfully disgusted, but soon realized his next words might get him fired.”

“That was most people’s reaction, though,” a third netizen added.

According to a State of Masculinity survey conducted by GQ in 2025, only 28% men in the USA are comfortable seeing two men kiss.

“This is part of life.” Netizens supported the couple after their viral moment

Facebook comment from Steven Gonzales reading Proud of them for being themselves supporting gay couple, 5 likes

Gay Couple Facebook screenshot of a comment mocking two men kissing, sarcastic what a scandal and emoji

Facebook comment about gay couple: a user says Americans are stunned gay people exist, reactions visible

Screenshot of Facebook comment supporting gay couple, commenter says Why can't we just love who we love, 17 likes.

Facebook comment praising gay couple after New Year's Eve kiss, profile photo and 27 likes

Screenshot of comment saying Keep kissing because love is love, linked to gay couple responds after viral New Year’s Eve kiss

Gay couple responds screenshot showing comment defending their New Years Eve kiss as normal and consensual

Screenshot of a Facebook comment supporting a gay couple proudly kissing on national television

Screenshot of Facebook comment reading No big deal. This is part of life under post about gay couple

Screenshot of Facebook comment: We're here, we're queer; not going anywhere. Mind your business. Gay couple responds

Facebook comment screenshot: John-Carl Bruecker urging self-acceptance and being yourself; gay couple

Supportive social media comment praising a gay couple kissing, urging love and acceptance

Social media screenshot of a comment criticizing two men kissing on New Year's Eve, gay couple responds referenced.

Gay couple responds: Facebook comment screenshot reading A couple doing what any other couple would do, 48 likes

Gay couple comment screenshot: social media user mocks people acting like gays are new, profile photo and 12 reactions.

Facebook comment screenshot by Nyla K. Author with avatar reading they're just alive but thanks for noticing, gay couple