Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Men-Only Gay Bar Sparks Massive Outrage As Lesbians Accuse It Of ‘Blatant Misogyny’ After Viral Post
Two women embracing outdoors, representing the LGBTQ community amid controversy over men-only gay bar and misogyny claims.
Social Issues, Society

Men-Only Gay Bar Sparks Massive Outrage As Lesbians Accuse It Of ‘Blatant Misogyny’ After Viral Post

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 11
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

11

ADVERTISEMENT

A new Sydney nightclub targeted exclusively at gay men has been forced into rebranding after facing a storm of criticism from lesbian users online. 

The venue, originally named Pink Pony, described itself as the “gayest multi-level gay dance space” in the city, but a viral X thread accusing it of exclusion and cultural appropriation has now pushed it to the brink of cancellation before it has even opened.

Highlights
  • The "Pink Pony" was meant to be a men-only gay bar named after a Chappel Roan song
  • The bar was accused of erasing lesbians while appropriating their culture for marketing purposes
  • The viral post quickly evolved into an online shaming campaign that pressured the owners to change the name

The controversial post has amassed more than 2.4 million views, launching a debate that shed light on the ever-present tensions between the lesbian and gay communities, who often walk a fine line between including one another and exclusion.

RELATED:

    A nightclub exclusively aimed at gay men was forced to change names after being targeted by members of the lesbian community online

    Rainbow pride flag waved by raised hands outdoors, symbolizing LGBTQ+ community in a men-only gay bar controversy.

    Rainbow pride flag waved by raised hands outdoors, symbolizing LGBTQ+ community in a men-only gay bar controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Unsplash/Raphael Renter

    It all began with a furious comment by a user going by Temmie, posted yesterday (October 13), who wrote:

    “What do you mean they’re opening a gay club that is for gay men only!? And they’ve named it after a Chappell Roan song!”

    The post quickly went viral, setting off an avalanche of responses accusing the owners of the soon-to-open Pink Pony of excluding lesbians and appropriating symbols from their culture.

    Exterior of men-only gay bar with people walking by, linked to controversy and accusations of blatant misogyny.

    Exterior of men-only gay bar with people walking by, linked to controversy and accusations of blatant misogyny.

    Image credits: TRG

    As Temmie continued posting, she accused the bar’s official account of “blocking anyone who calls them out,” and shared the venue’s Instagram page, launching what soon became an online shaming campaign.

    Screenshot of a viral tweet criticizing a men-only gay bar amid allegations of blatant misogyny from lesbians.

    Screenshot of a viral tweet criticizing a men-only gay bar amid allegations of blatant misogyny from lesbians.

    Image credits: goodwitchlor

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Within hours, her thread evolved into what some saw as targeted harassment, with users tagging the bar’s page, demanding public apologies, and urging followers to boycott the yet-to-open venue. 

    The replies section was filled with accusations of misogyny and cultural theft, while others began mocking the club’s branding and pressuring its owners to “do better.”

    Hours later, Temmie announced:

    “THEY’RE CHANGING THE NAME.”

    Critics argued the nightclub’s name choice, combined with their target audience, was an example of “lesbian erasure”

    Pink Pony men-only gay bar announces vision focusing on safe dance space for gay men amid controversy over misogyny claims.

    Pink Pony men-only gay bar announces vision focusing on safe dance space for gay men amid controversy over misogyny claims.

    Image credits: Instagram/new.name.coming

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Pink Pony was announced as an ambitious Oxford Street project spearheaded by manager Kevin Du-Val, known locally for his long involvement in Sydney’s gay nightlife scene.

    According to local media, Du-Val said the bar was set up as a space “unashamedly targeted” toward gay men aged 18 to 35.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nevertheless, he clarified that “of course the girls will be welcome, but it would certainly be our desire that it predominantly be gay boys.”

    Interior of a men-only gay bar with empty tables and chairs, linked to controversy over alleged blatant misogyny.

    Interior of a men-only gay bar with empty tables and chairs, linked to controversy over alleged blatant misogyny.

    Image credits: TRG

    That phrasing, combined with the decision to name the venue after a Chappell Roan song, was enough to ignite outrage. Critics accused the business of erasing queer women while profiting from lesbian culture.

    “Naming this after a lesbian anthem then catering it to gay men only is crazy,” a user wrote. 

    “What is it going to take for people in this scene to listen to and respect the opinions of queer women?” another added.

    The post’s creator accused gay men of regularly “invading” lesbian-only spaces

    Man smiling at a dimly lit bar with colorful lighting, representing controversy around men-only gay bar and misogyny claims.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man smiling at a dimly lit bar with colorful lighting, representing controversy around men-only gay bar and misogyny claims.

    Image credits: Instagram/gaysydneynews

    The backlash highlighted a long-standing friction within the LGBTQ+ community, specifically between gay men and lesbian women.

    Temmie, the author of the viral post, argued that the problem ran deeper than just one bar’s marketing choices.

    Instagram profile page for a men-only gay bar with 650 followers and a coming soon announcement.

    Instagram profile page for a men-only gay bar with 650 followers and a coming soon announcement.

    Image credits: Instagram/new.name.coming

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “There are currently no lesbian clubs in Sydney,” she wrote, adding that “the very few nights we have are overrun by men, both straight and gay. Discrimination laws mean we can’t kick them out either.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In other words, critics argued the Pink Pony’s eventual opening reflected a deeper imbalance in queer spaces, where male-centric venues continue to thrive while lesbian or mixed spaces struggle to survive.

    Announcement of men-only gay bar with exclusive door policy sparks massive outrage and accusations of blatant misogyny.

    Announcement of men-only gay bar with exclusive door policy sparks massive outrage and accusations of blatant misogyny.

    Image credits: Instagram/heapsgay

    “Talking openly about a ‘preferred clientele’ being male in 2025 is crazy when you’ve named your club after a song by a lesbian,” drag artist Etcetera argued. “Business owners should invest in spaces that make us all feel safe and welcome.”

    While the bar defended their right to aim their business at a specific audience, they nevertheless announced a name change

    Comment on men-only gay bar causing outrage as lesbians accuse it of blatant misogyny after viral post.

    Comment on men-only gay bar causing outrage as lesbians accuse it of blatant misogyny after viral post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Crowded men-only gay bar with vibrant lighting, capturing the energy amid controversy over accusations of blatant misogyny.

    Crowded men-only gay bar with vibrant lighting, capturing the energy amid controversy over accusations of blatant misogyny.

    Image credits: Google/TWO 3 ONE

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In response to the backlash, Pink Pony’s parent company, Tuloch Pty Ltd, issued a statement defending the bar’s vision.

    CEO Michael Lewis said it was “disappointing” to see the outrage spiral online:

    “From our perspective, a business having a target demographic is not particularly remarkable or newsworthy, but clearly we have unintentionally hit a raw nerve.”

    Tweet discussing lesbian erasure and rights in the context of controversy over men-only gay bar and misogyny accusations.

    Tweet discussing lesbian erasure and rights in the context of controversy over men-only gay bar and misogyny accusations.

    Image credits: maverickaveril

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two women embracing outdoors with a rainbow flag, highlighting lesbian perspectives amid men-only gay bar controversy.

    Two women embracing outdoors with a rainbow flag, highlighting lesbian perspectives amid men-only gay bar controversy.

    Image credits: Unsplash/Fellipe Ditadi

    Lewis added that while the company understood frustrations over the lack of inclusive venues, “the hate and vitriol being directed towards a small business trying to make a difference for their chosen market is a bit over the top.”

    He insisted that the response to Pink Pony had been “overwhelmingly positive.”

    Tweet from user Milo expressing concern about trans exclusionary policies related to a men-only gay bar sparking outrage.

    Tweet from user Milo expressing concern about trans exclusionary policies related to a men-only gay bar sparking outrage.

    Image credits: kremideus

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing controversy over men-only gay bar accused of blatant misogyny by lesbians after viral post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing controversy over men-only gay bar accused of blatant misogyny by lesbians after viral post.

    Image credits: Instagram/etceteraetcetera

    However, reality told a different story: within 48 hours of the uproar, the venue’s Instagram handle quietly changed to @new.name.coming, signaling a full rebrand.

    The retraction was particularly striking given how proudly the team had initially justified their name choice.

    Their first announcement read:

    “Hey Boys, we are so excited by the amazing reaction to news of PINK PONY’s upcoming launch. It’s unashamedly inspired by its namesake song that resonates so profoundly within our community.”

    Now, that post has vanished. The “gayest dance space” in Sydney is back to square one, struggling to find a name that can survive the culture war it inadvertently triggered.

    Netizens kept debating online, with one side criticizing the bar and the other defending it

    Tweet from user Lorie replying with the words EXCUSE ME, related to men-only gay bar outrage and accusations of blatant misogyny.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user Lorie replying with the words EXCUSE ME, related to men-only gay bar outrage and accusations of blatant misogyny.

    Image credits: lorieagathaera

    Tweet discussing lesbian spaces in Sydney facing challenges as men-only gay bar sparks outrage over alleged misogyny.

    Tweet discussing lesbian spaces in Sydney facing challenges as men-only gay bar sparks outrage over alleged misogyny.

    Image credits: goodwitchlor

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing conflict between a masculine lesbian and a femme twink, related to men-only gay bar and accusations of misogyny.

    Tweet discussing conflict between a masculine lesbian and a femme twink, related to men-only gay bar and accusations of misogyny.

    Image credits: kremideus

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a viral Twitter post showing user alina reacting with surprise to a men-only gay bar controversy and misogyny claims.

    Screenshot of a viral Twitter post showing user alina reacting with surprise to a men-only gay bar controversy and misogyny claims.

    Image credits: pinkponyalina

    Tweet criticizing men-only gay bar amid massive outrage and accusations of blatant misogyny from lesbians after viral post.

    Tweet criticizing men-only gay bar amid massive outrage and accusations of blatant misogyny from lesbians after viral post.

    Image credits: JSJdarling

    Tweet discussing the men-only gay bar controversy and accusations of blatant misogyny by lesbians after viral post.

    Tweet discussing the men-only gay bar controversy and accusations of blatant misogyny by lesbians after viral post.

    Image credits: otakuswiftie420

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing controversy over a men-only gay bar accused of blatant misogyny by lesbians.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing controversy over a men-only gay bar accused of blatant misogyny by lesbians.

    Image credits: boilingshart

    Tweet highlighting men-only gay bar accused of blatant misogyny by lesbians and community members sparking massive outrage.

    Tweet highlighting men-only gay bar accused of blatant misogyny by lesbians and community members sparking massive outrage.

    Image credits: sadwittleb3an

    Tweet from user charlotte #1 mirrorball stan asking about legal action amid men-only gay bar controversy and accusations of blatant misogyny.

    Tweet from user charlotte #1 mirrorball stan asking about legal action amid men-only gay bar controversy and accusations of blatant misogyny.

    Image credits: mirrorballmais

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing inclusivity in gay clubs, addressing controversy over men-only gay bar and accusations of blatant misogyny.

    Tweet discussing inclusivity in gay clubs, addressing controversy over men-only gay bar and accusations of blatant misogyny.

    Image credits: IdenClay

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing LGBTQI+ inclusion amid controversy over men-only gay bar and accusations of misogyny.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing LGBTQI+ inclusion amid controversy over men-only gay bar and accusations of misogyny.

    Image credits: sanjayk79308430

    Tweet from Ashley responding to controversy over men-only gay bar accused of blatant misogyny by lesbians.

    Tweet from Ashley responding to controversy over men-only gay bar accused of blatant misogyny by lesbians.

    Image credits: SibconBun

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    11
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    11

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sae84 avatar
    Bored Retsuko
    Bored Retsuko
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Weirdest thing I've read in a while. Most lesbians are actually very much in favour of bringing back gay only and lesbian only bars and events the way they used to exist. Exactly because the lesbian ones have been erased for the sake of inclusivity and commercialism.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jossrowanne avatar
    jossrowanne
    jossrowanne
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I am making a good salary from home $4580-$5240/week , which is amazing und­er a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now its my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is I started_______ L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    Load More Replies...
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I want a 50+ women-only club where we can dance to the oldies and not worry about men hitting on us! (I'm serious - I would love that!)

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biancarichter avatar
    Bianca
    Bianca
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    oh yes, and they should open up early, I have to go to bed at midnight latest or my legs are tickeling and driving me nuts

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    dan_49 avatar
    Dan
    Dan
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Wait a minute... there's something bothering me about this place. I know! This lesbian bar doesn't have a fire exit. Enjoy your death trap, ladies" ~(_8^(I)

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    sae84 avatar
    Bored Retsuko
    Bored Retsuko
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Weirdest thing I've read in a while. Most lesbians are actually very much in favour of bringing back gay only and lesbian only bars and events the way they used to exist. Exactly because the lesbian ones have been erased for the sake of inclusivity and commercialism.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jossrowanne avatar
    jossrowanne
    jossrowanne
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I am making a good salary from home $4580-$5240/week , which is amazing und­er a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now its my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is I started_______ L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    Load More Replies...
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I want a 50+ women-only club where we can dance to the oldies and not worry about men hitting on us! (I'm serious - I would love that!)

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biancarichter avatar
    Bianca
    Bianca
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    oh yes, and they should open up early, I have to go to bed at midnight latest or my legs are tickeling and driving me nuts

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    dan_49 avatar
    Dan
    Dan
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Wait a minute... there's something bothering me about this place. I know! This lesbian bar doesn't have a fire exit. Enjoy your death trap, ladies" ~(_8^(I)

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Lifestyle
    Homepage
    Trending
    Lifestyle
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Lifestyle Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT