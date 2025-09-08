Man Tows Entitled Neighbor’s Car For Always Blocking His, She Shamelessly Demands $300 From Him

ADVERTISEMENT

In modern folklore, the arrogant and entitled neighbors, come to think of it, take the place of dragons from ancient sagas and fairy tales. Well, judge for yourself – they live somewhere near us, keep the entire neighborhood at bay, breathe the fire of insults, demand constant sacrifices and offerings – but sooner or later a brave hero appears who challenges them.

Our story today, first told by the user u/Whatname7, has all the signs of a classic story of slaying a dragon. The hero came, faced injustice – and, after a long fight, triumphed. How they did so is all in the in details – let’s read on together.

More info: Reddit

The author of the post once lived in the building where he had an assigned garage – but the neighbor made a habit of blocking it

They first agreed that he could call her to come and let him drive out – but soon it became “annoying” for that lady

The author then coaxed the building owner to set “No parking” signs by every garage

So after the very next illegal parking incident, the man simply called the towing company and got the neighbor’s car towed away

The hapless woman tried to threaten the author in various ways – but to no avail

So, the Original Poster (OP) once moved into a building where he was supposed to have a separate garage – but it turned out that another neighbor got used to parking in front of this garage when it was empty. During the very first conversation with her, our hero found out that the car she was leaving was not hers, but in her own garage there was another, old and battered, car.

This lady said that she got used to parking in this place, and if the author needed to leave, he should call her, and she’d clear the driveway. The OP didn’t want to quarrel with the neighbors literally on the first day in the new place, so he agreed. However, after a couple of weeks, he realized that the neighbor considered him nothing more than an annoying misunderstanding in her life.

After several fights in a row, the author, who had already settled into the new place and made friends with the owner of the building, asked him to install “No parking” signs by each garage. All that was left was to wait for the neighbor to block his garage once again – and to call a towing company. The decent lady was livid and even tried to threaten the OP – but to no avail.

The threats, however, remained empty – and even the neighbor’s boyfriend, a big fella of menacing appearance, was also in no hurry to move on to any aggressive actions. After the neighbor, upon trying to park in front of other garages, got her car towed several more times, the story took on a clearly comical shade.

Well, the experts note that parking on a public road is not prohibited – unless, of course, it violates the installed signs. So initially our hero actually had to negotiate with the neighbor, since he usually left for work quite early (around 4 am, according to his own words).

But after the owner of the building installed those “No parking” signs, the situation changed radically. “If they have left the car parked and you can’t reach them and need to leave, consider notifying law enforcement to have the vehicle towed,” this dedicated post at Super Lawyers claims. Thus, the solution that the OP found in this case ended up being truly convenient for many residents.

As for this hapless neighbor, she, according to the author, has repeatedly violated all sorts of rules. For example, she once ignored the “no pets” building rule, taking her friend’s dog home to pet sit. And then, when the maintenance guys once came, the dog ran out onto the road, with a sad outcome for itself… However, this is a completely different story.

People in the comments praised the author for being calm but intense, and noted that a series of repetitions of the same punitive action should sooner or later have an effect even on the most stubborn neighbor. “Keep towing and eventually she’ll get tired of playing that game,” someone aptly added. By the way, have you, our dear readers, ever encountered something similar in your own life experience?

Many commenters praised the man’s savviness, and also shared some of their personal stories of a similar kind

