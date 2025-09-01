Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dodgy Neighbor Attempts Tricking Woman Into Giving Up Her Parking Spot Using Anonymous Notes
Anonymous notes on a fridge revealing dodgy neighbor attempts to trick woman into giving up her parking spot.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Dodgy Neighbor Attempts Tricking Woman Into Giving Up Her Parking Spot Using Anonymous Notes

Interview With Expert
If you remember “Game of Thrones” lore, then very often various governors, left by kings to simply guard and preserve the empty throne, could become so attached to this familiar place that sometimes they even regarded the return of the legitimate monarch or heir as a personal insult. Like, everything was so good – why complicate things?

No, the story we want to tell you today, from the user u/eggydidnothingwrong, actually has nothing to do with swords and bloody intrigue, and the only magic in it is actually stickers across the car windshield. But the general idea is basically the same – if a person considers themselves entitled to something, then it’s really difficult to stop them.

More info: Reddit

    The author of the post recently moved to a new apartment with an assigned parking spot and parked her car there for the night

    Image credits: eggydidnothingwrong / Reddit

    In the morning she was baffled by the whole bunch of stickers on the windshield, that claimed it actually wasn’t her place

    Image credits:

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The lady checked it once more in the office and got an official response that it was her assigned spot, and no one else’s

    Image credits:

    Image credits: standret / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    So she left another sticker on the windshield with this information – and parked the car in the same spot

    Image credits:

    The next morning there was no sticker there – but these passive-aggressive attempts stopped at once

    So, the Original Poster (OP) lives in Oregon and, having checked into an apartment with an assigned parking spot, she was once surprised and confused the next morning by a whole string of stickers stuck on the windshield of her car. Stickers with passive-aggressive appeals to her.

    The stranger insistently asked her to stop parking in this place, because they allegedly had been paying for it, and in fact this place was actually assigned to them. The most interesting and mysterious thing is that the inscriptions on the stickers were written in an impeccably polite style, but their general idea was unambiguous: “Get out of my place!”

    It must be said that many people, if they were the original poster, would’ve been embarrassed and, probably, stopped parking in the place for which, frankly, she actually paid. But our heroine wasn’t one of the timid, and decided to conduct her own investigation. She contacted the office of the apartment complex, and received visual confirmation – this was her place, and only hers.

    Then the author simply parked her car in her paid and officially confirmed spot, and left her own sticker on the windshield for the evening, which read: “I checked with the office and this is my spot. You should check with them too!” The next morning, the sticker was gone, but the attempts to trick her into giving up the parking spot actually stopped.

    Image credits: eggydidnothingwrong / Reddit

    “There are people who are convinced that the very fact of long-term use of some thing essentially gives them a preferential right to use it later, when the direct owner appears,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “On the other hand, it seems to me that the situation here is somewhat different. Precisely because they didn’t go for direct confrontation.”

    “Most people, if they have documented property rights, are usually ready to defend their property from any encroachment. Specifically, in direct contact with the violators. Here, however, there was passive aggression on the part of the violator – so they most likely understood perfectly well that they were wrong.”

    “In fact, in such situations, this is the most correct approach and method of counteraction. Just calmly and purposefully check that you are right – and beat the opponent with their own weapon. In this case, with the stickers. Beautiful, elegant and effective,” Irina summarizes.

    People in the comments also praised the original poster for her determination and wit, but still advised to report this case to the office, just in case, in order to avoid any various possible issues in the future. “That way if something does happen you at least have it documented and it can be squashed before it becomes a huge problem,” someone wrote quite reasonably. So what’s your opinion about the described situation?

    Most commenters gave the author their genuine support, and urged her to report this case to the office anyway, to play it safe

    Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    I wonder why people feel the need to post this stuff. Something happened, they dealt with it, nothing happened since. Maybe it's generational or regional, but I'm sure there's a psychology thesis to be written about why people feel the need to share things like this (as there is for people who comment on such articles, before you say it!).

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder why people feel the need to post this stuff. Something happened, they dealt with it, nothing happened since. Maybe it's generational or regional, but I'm sure there's a psychology thesis to be written about why people feel the need to share things like this (as there is for people who comment on such articles, before you say it!).

