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Most of us have at least one piece of furniture gathering dust in a garage, spare room, or basement. Or maybe we've found ourselves taking a second look at a worn but charming item left on the curb or tucked away in a thrift store. Sure, it's got great bones, but there's something left to be desired for it to fully earn pride of place in our home.

Members of the r/FurnitureFlip subreddit see these items differently. They can imagine what lies beneath the thick layers of peeling paint or how it would look with a fresh new coat. Just take a look at this list to see how, with a bit of vision, elbow grease, and love, the members of this community transformed these once-shabby pieces of furniture into something truly worth showing off.