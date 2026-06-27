84 Times People Found An Old Piece Of Furniture, Saw The Potential In It And Revived It (New Pics)
Most of us have at least one piece of furniture gathering dust in a garage, spare room, or basement. Or maybe we've found ourselves taking a second look at a worn but charming item left on the curb or tucked away in a thrift store. Sure, it's got great bones, but there's something left to be desired for it to fully earn pride of place in our home.
Members of the r/FurnitureFlip subreddit see these items differently. They can imagine what lies beneath the thick layers of peeling paint or how it would look with a fresh new coat. Just take a look at this list to see how, with a bit of vision, elbow grease, and love, the members of this community transformed these once-shabby pieces of furniture into something truly worth showing off.
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How’d I Do On My First Real Flip?
Furniture flipping has become increasingly popular online in recent years. On TikTok alone, #furnitureflip has garnered hundreds of thousands of posts (810.8K at the time of writing), while online communities such as r/FurnitureFlip have become gathering places for people eager to share their latest projects, tips, and transformations.
As Emma Russell writes for The Guardian, "Amateur furniture restoration is a social media phenomenon." Content creators regularly document their projects from start to finish, turning dusty thrift-store finds and curbside castoffs into pieces that would look perfectly at home in today's interiors.
Sure, part of the appeal lies in the transformation itself. Viewers get to watch worn, forgotten pieces become something beautiful again, often with little more than patience, creativity, and a few DIY skills.
But furniture flipping isn't just about creating satisfying before-and-after content. For many people, it also makes financial sense.
Walnut Art Deco Dresser
One Of My Favorite Pieces We Have Done
According to a CNN report on furniture prices in the US, the Bureau of Labor Statistics determined that furniture and bedding prices rose 4.7% year-over-year in August 2025. This marked the largest annual increase since December 2022. "In particular, living room, kitchen and dining room furniture prices were up 9.5%, the most since November 2022."
Restoring an existing piece rather than buying something brand new can therefore be an attractive alternative, especially for shoppers looking to stretch their budgets and furnish their homes for less.
Furniture flipper Marcus Faccenda (@thefurnitureguyy) believes that quality is another factor. In his view, "pieces aren’t the same quality today as they used to be," making secondhand furniture more appealing. Combined with financial pressures, this helps explain why he thinks "people's financial situations kind of make them interested in reusing furniture."
The Dresser That Almost Broke Me!
Ice Chest Resto😊
For some, furniture flipping goes even further than saving money; it becomes a source of income.
In a CNN Business Wealth Coach video on the trend, furniture flipper Lilly Skjoldahl (@thefurnituredoctor) explained that she first got into the hobby after being hit with a $10,000 dental bill. After successfully transforming and selling a nightstand, she continued flipping furniture and was able to pay off the entire bill within five months.
Others have found similar success. Marcus Faccenda said that flipping just a handful of pieces every two weeks eventually allowed him to replace the income from his office job.
Their experiences reflect a broader trend toward side hustles as a way to make ends meet.
I Turned This Old End Table Into A Bougie Dog Bed
Mid Century Strip Flip
Couldn’t Be More Happy With How These Turned Out!
A 2025 Bankrate survey found that about one in four (27%) American adults rely on side hustles for extra income.
While this figure marked a nine-percentage-point decrease from the 2024 side hustlers rate (36%), Bankrate senior industry analyst Ted Rossman warned that there was “a good chance” side hustling would rise again, with employment trends weakening and price growth potentially picking up due to tariffs.
Now She Can Breathe! 😌
My First Flip
First Flip
Beyond the financial benefits, furniture flipping can also help reduce waste.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Americans discarded 12.1 million tons of furniture and furnishings in 2018, with roughly 80% ending up in landfills. Restoring, repurposing, and reimagining existing furniture gives these pieces a second life, allowing them to remain in use instead of being thrown away.
Precisely 😀
Before And After Mcm Vanity
Favorite Piece So Far!
Then there's the creative satisfaction.
There's something rewarding about stripping away years of paint and grime to reveal the delicate grain of hardwood, polishing old brass hardware back to its former glory, or reupholstering a drooping bench into something stylish and functional again. And it’s exciting to see a drab dresser receive a fresh coat of paint, new hardware, or extra decorative flourishes that similarly breathe new life into it.
Recent Restoration
Proud Of This One!
Do Jewelry Boxes Count?
Furniture flipping also allows people to exercise their creativity while developing practical DIY skills along the way.
Flipper Faranne Iman (@furniturebyfara) told Wealth Coach that she believes "furniture flipping is something that anyone could do if they wanted to," and as Marcus Faccenda explained, there are things you learn to look for as time goes on. "You kind of spot what is solid wood and what isn't, what's kind of veneer. There's always stamps of different brands you can research to kind of know where it’s manufactured."
My First Ever Flip. Using As A Bedside Table
I Can't Say No To Free Curb Furniture In Need Of Some Love
Great job, it was actually refinished instead of ruined by paint. I hate it when people ruin good wood with paint.
First Time Posting My Work Online
Of course, the idea itself is nothing new.
People have been finding ways to zhuzh up furniture for centuries—long before communities like r/FurnitureFlip came along. As Stacia Datskovska writes for Elle Decor, "Even in the times of ancient Egypt, commoners painted wood furniture to make it look more expensive."
My $5 Dresser Restoration
Refinished My Curb Find!
Second Flip
For those who grew up watching DIY television in the '90s and 2000s, the idea of furniture flipping may still bring to mind some questionable, if not downright baffling, makeovers. But we've come a long way from the days of a sponge, a stencil, and a dream, and today's enthusiasts have taken the practice in a very different direction, transforming it into a hobby, a side hustle, and even a career.
Whether you're looking for inspiration before trying your hand at furniture flipping or simply enjoy seeing forgotten pieces given a second life, these r/FurnitureFlip posts showcase how much potential can be hiding beneath layers of varnish, scratches, and neglect.