ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us have at least one piece of furniture gathering dust in a garage, spare room, or basement. Or maybe we've found ourselves taking a second look at a worn but charming item left on the curb or tucked away in a thrift store. Sure, it's got great bones, but there's something left to be desired for it to fully earn pride of place in our home.

Members of the r/FurnitureFlip subreddit see these items differently. They can imagine what lies beneath the thick layers of peeling paint or how it would look with a fresh new coat. Just take a look at this list to see how, with a bit of vision, elbow grease, and love, the members of this community transformed these once-shabby pieces of furniture into something truly worth showing off.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

How’d I Do On My First Real Flip?

Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a pink metal cabinet updated with wood-look drawers and gold handles.

DefectiveOblation Report

9points
POST

Furniture flipping has become increasingly popular online in recent years. On TikTok alone, #furnitureflip has garnered hundreds of thousands of posts (810.8K at the time of writing), while online communities such as r/FurnitureFlip have become gathering places for people eager to share their latest projects, tips, and transformations.

As Emma Russell writes for The Guardian, "Amateur furniture restoration is a social media phenomenon." Content creators regularly document their projects from start to finish, turning dusty thrift-store finds and curbside castoffs into pieces that would look perfectly at home in today's interiors.

Sure, part of the appeal lies in the transformation itself. Viewers get to watch worn, forgotten pieces become something beautiful again, often with little more than patience, creativity, and a few DIY skills.

But furniture flipping isn't just about creating satisfying before-and-after content. For many people, it also makes financial sense.
RELATED:
    #2

    Walnut Art Deco Dresser

    A before and after image of an old piece of furniture, a tall wooden dresser, revived and refinished, enhancing its natural wood grain.

    Livid_Chart4227 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    One Of My Favorite Pieces We Have Done

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a wooden dresser revived with black and natural wood tones.

    Igotik Report

    8points
    POST

    According to a CNN report on furniture prices in the US, the Bureau of Labor Statistics determined that furniture and bedding prices rose 4.7% year-over-year in August 2025. This marked the largest annual increase since December 2022. "In particular, living room, kitchen and dining room furniture prices were up 9.5%, the most since November 2022."

    Restoring an existing piece rather than buying something brand new can therefore be an attractive alternative, especially for shoppers looking to stretch their budgets and furnish their homes for less.

    Furniture flipper Marcus Faccenda (@thefurnitureguyy) believes that quality is another factor. In his view, "pieces aren’t the same quality today as they used to be," making secondhand furniture more appealing. Combined with financial pressures, this helps explain why he thinks "people's financial situations kind of make them interested in reusing furniture."
    #4

    The Dresser That Almost Broke Me!

    An old piece of furniture, a wooden dresser, revived with golden floral wallpaper and clear knobs.

    Dancing_Lady66 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Ice Chest Resto😊

    Before and after a piece of old furniture: a distressed, chipping cabinet restored to natural wood.

    retiredone-9753 Report

    7points
    POST

    For some, furniture flipping goes even further than saving money; it becomes a source of income.

    In a CNN Business Wealth Coach video on the trend, furniture flipper Lilly Skjoldahl (@thefurnituredoctor) explained that she first got into the hobby after being hit with a $10,000 dental bill. After successfully transforming and selling a nightstand, she continued flipping furniture and was able to pay off the entire bill within five months.

    Others have found similar success. Marcus Faccenda said that flipping just a handful of pieces every two weeks eventually allowed him to replace the income from his office job.

    Their experiences reflect a broader trend toward side hustles as a way to make ends meet.
    #6

    I Turned This Old End Table Into A Bougie Dog Bed

    Unique revival of an old piece of furniture, a wooden bed frame turned into an ornate pet bed.

    Adventurous_Tip_2636 Report

    6points
    POST
    ginnyjc avatar
    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lovely, but looks like a funeral bed.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Mid Century Strip Flip

    Revived old piece of furniture: a before-and-after of a dark, worn dresser transformed into a light, polished wood chest.

    bobbyanalog87 Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Couldn’t Be More Happy With How These Turned Out!

    A before and after image of two old pieces of furniture, wooden nightstands, revived and transformed into elegant dark green pieces of furniture.

    MaraBrightwood Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A 2025 Bankrate survey found that about one in four (27%) American adults rely on side hustles for extra income.

    While this figure marked a nine-percentage-point decrease from the 2024 side hustlers rate (36%), Bankrate senior industry analyst Ted Rossman warned that there was “a good chance” side hustling would rise again, with employment trends weakening and price growth potentially picking up due to tariffs.
    #9

    Now She Can Breathe! 😌

    A before and after image of an old piece of furniture, a dresser, revived from teal to dark wood. The old piece of furniture looks like a new piece of furniture now.

    FootParmesan Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    My First Flip

    Revived old piece of furniture, a wooden nightstand, transformed with paint and a new top.

    GuiltyAd1498 Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    First Flip

    Revived old piece of furniture, a curved chest of drawers, stripped and refinished to reveal wood grain.

    OppressedCow6148 Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments

    Beyond the financial benefits, furniture flipping can also help reduce waste.

    According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Americans discarded 12.1 million tons of furniture and furnishings in 2018, with roughly 80% ending up in landfills. Restoring, repurposing, and reimagining existing furniture gives these pieces a second life, allowing them to remain in use instead of being thrown away.
    #12

    Precisely 😀

    Revived old piece of furniture, a worn wooden side table, restored to a rich, glossy finish.

    Positive-Sun-815 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Before And After Mcm Vanity

    Before and after of two old pieces of furniture, wooden dressers with a connecting desk, revived with modern decor.

    New_Lifeguard7012 Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    Favorite Piece So Far!

    A vanity before and after being revived, showcasing its potential as a beautiful piece of furniture.

    TlyTlymama Report

    6points
    POST

    Then there's the creative satisfaction.

    There's something rewarding about stripping away years of paint and grime to reveal the delicate grain of hardwood, polishing old brass hardware back to its former glory, or reupholstering a drooping bench into something stylish and functional again. And it’s exciting to see a drab dresser receive a fresh coat of paint, new hardware, or extra decorative flourishes that similarly breathe new life into it.
    #15

    Recent Restoration

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a wooden bench with side cabinets, revived into a stylish seating area.

    justcallmemonica Report

    6points
    POST
    ginnyjc avatar
    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had one of those in HS, with a big round mirror.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Proud Of This One!

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a wooden dresser revived with black paint and polished drawers.

    egglort Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Do Jewelry Boxes Count?

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a wooden jewelry box revived with green paint.

    Heavymuseum22 Report

    5points
    POST

    Furniture flipping also allows people to exercise their creativity while developing practical DIY skills along the way.

    Flipper Faranne Iman (@furniturebyfara) told Wealth Coach that she believes "furniture flipping is something that anyone could do if they wanted to," and as Marcus Faccenda explained, there are things you learn to look for as time goes on. "You kind of spot what is solid wood and what isn't, what's kind of veneer. There's always stamps of different brands you can research to kind of know where it’s manufactured."
    #18

    My First Ever Flip. Using As A Bedside Table

    Revived old piece of furniture: a before-and-after of a three-tier shelf, from dull to a rich, polished wood finish.

    Funny_Pickle_8003 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    I Can't Say No To Free Curb Furniture In Need Of Some Love

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a wooden dresser given a new life with refinishing.

    FootParmesan Report

    5points
    POST
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great job, it was actually refinished instead of ruined by paint. I hate it when people ruin good wood with paint.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    First Time Posting My Work Online

    Revived old piece of furniture: a beautifully repainted white vanity with blue accents and a decorative jewelry box.

    Own_Opportunity_3566 Report

    5points
    POST
    ehtonalcanada avatar
    woolly research
    woolly research
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not the same piece of furniture.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, the idea itself is nothing new.

    People have been finding ways to zhuzh up furniture for centuries—long before communities like r/FurnitureFlip came along. As Stacia Datskovska writes for Elle Decor, "Even in the times of ancient Egypt, commoners painted wood furniture to make it look more expensive."
    #21

    My $5 Dresser Restoration

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a small dresser revived with dark blue paint and a wooden top.

    kookapo Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Refinished My Curb Find!

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a wooden dresser revived with polishing and new handles.

    EmergencyChange268 Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Second Flip

    Revived old piece of furniture, a dark dresser, painted green with geometric details and gold legs.

    samira-eb Report

    5points
    POST

    For those who grew up watching DIY television in the '90s and 2000s, the idea of furniture flipping may still bring to mind some questionable, if not downright baffling, makeovers. But we've come a long way from the days of a sponge, a stencil, and a dream, and today's enthusiasts have taken the practice in a very different direction, transforming it into a hobby, a side hustle, and even a career.

    Whether you're looking for inspiration before trying your hand at furniture flipping or simply enjoy seeing forgotten pieces given a second life, these r/FurnitureFlip posts showcase how much potential can be hiding beneath layers of varnish, scratches, and neglect.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Does This Count As Furniture?

    Before and after an old piece of furniture: a plain trash can transformed into a vintage Shell gas pump.

    Then_Organization979 Report

    5points
    POST
    #25

    My First Flip. Thoughts? Tips For Next Time?

    A before-and-after view of an old piece of furniture, an octagonal wooden side table, before and after revival.

    RelevantElk1212 Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    Loving The Green!

    Revived old piece of furniture: a before-and-after of a plain wooden dresser refinished in a stylish dark green.

    ooblada Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    A Fun Little Flip For A Fun Little Corner

    Revived old piece of furniture: a white three-drawer dresser painted vibrant green with gold handles, placed in a colorful room.

    sharkdanko1 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Before And After Of My Latest Flip

    A before and after image of an old piece of furniture, a wooden side table, revived and transformed into a darker, more modern piece of furniture.

    FootParmesan Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    First Post 🥹 My Sad $60 Marketplace Find To The Dark Academia Bookcase Of My Dreams 📚✨️

    A before and after image of an old piece of furniture, a bookshelf, revived and transformed into a luxurious golden piece of furniture with beautiful wallpaper.

    Ashen_Goddess Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Mid Century Modern $44.99 Goodwill Find

    An old piece of furniture, a wooden dresser, before and after refurbishment, showing its potential revived.

    Mab_12 Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    An $11 Desk From Savers Flipped For My 7 Year Old Bedroom

    An old piece of furniture, a wooden desk, transformed into a light blue vanity with pink knobs.

    StruggleEarly5517 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Found This Chair On The Curb And Decided To Give It A New Life

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a wooden chair, revived with green paint and a new patterned cushion.

    Extension-Hornet8359 Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Before And After Of A Table I Did Not Too Long Ago That I Am Proud Of

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a round wooden table, revived with a vibrant yellow top featuring dried flowers.

    babykyyyo Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Before And After Antique

    Revived old piece of furniture: a wooden dresser transformed, highlighting its potential and revival.

    SD127 Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Just Finished This! Very Happy With The Result =)

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, an upholstered wooden chair, revitalized with new fabric.

    Amenra138 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Puppy Supply Station

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a wooden cabinet, revived into a functional home item.

    hugh_jass_719 Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    My First Attempt

    A before-and-after of an old piece of furniture, a wooden side table, revived with a fresh blue paint and natural wood top.

    itsamedontchaknow Report

    4points
    POST
    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like he's wearing shorts.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #38

    My Daughter Wanted A Sleeping Beauty Dresser

    A revived old piece of furniture, a vanity dresser with a mirror, painted in purple, pink, and gold.

    Fox_hunt_1980 Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Repainted! $15 For The Dresser

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a large wooden cabinet revived with dark gray paint.

    ooblada Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Some Furniture Flips I’ve Done!

    Creative revival of an old piece of furniture, a cabinet transformed with vibrant hand-painted designs.

    Key-Rock-5415 Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Old End Table I Found In My Grandparents Attic

    Transformation of an old piece of furniture, a small distressed cabinet revived with a fresh coat of grey paint.

    Heavymuseum22 Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    My First Painted Project

    Two old pieces of furniture, wooden nightstands, revived with sleek black paint and golden knobs.

    MaraBrightwood Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Celebrating My First Project Finding Its New Home!

    Revived old piece of furniture, a wooden dresser, lightened to a natural wood tone, with dark pulls.

    MaraBrightwood Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Since Neck Surgery I Can’t Do Big Furniture Anymore So Jewelry Boxes Are Now My Thing

    Before-and-after of an old piece of furniture, a wooden jewelry box, revived with green paint and Maleficent art.

    Fox_hunt_1980 Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    My First Try At A Flip

    Two old pieces of furniture, small wooden drawer units, revived with green paint and new wooden tops.

    reddit740 Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    I Flipped A Jewelry Armoire

    An old piece of furniture, a wooden jewelry armoire, revived with paint and floral decals.

    Heavymuseum22 Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Goodwill Mcm Dresser Makeover

    Transformation of an old piece of furniture, a wooden dresser, before and after restoration.

    TlyTlymama Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Saved From Someone’s Trash, I Thought The Base Looked Awesome!

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a small wooden side table, revived with a fresh look.

    BrusselSproutPizza Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    First Attempt At A Flip!

    Before and after a piece of old furniture: an old wooden dresser partially painted in a rich green hue.

    Ludwigfan97 Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    My First Flip! Ugly Orange To Modern Boho

    Before and after an old piece of furniture: a wooden cabinet with glass doors transformed with cane webbing.

    RizzEm_withthe_Tism Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    This Old Gal Got A Makeover

    An old piece of furniture, a buffet, before and after being revived with paint and new hardware.

    TlyTlymama Report

    3points
    POST
    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love the black lipstick!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    I Refinished This Telephone/Gossip Table!

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a wooden desk and chair, revived with light green paint and floral upholstery.

    ajarofantlers Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Garbage Heap To Statement Piece

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a wooden desk, revived with dark grey paint and a refreshed top.

    TlyTlymama Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Before & After

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a long wooden dresser, revived with a white painted body and dark top.

    Misscharacterization Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    This Is How It Turned Out

    Revived old piece of furniture: a wooden cabinet with mirrors before and after restoration, showcasing its potential.

    No_Theory_7343 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Trashed End Tables Get A Blowup

    Before and after of two old pieces of furniture, wooden side tables, revived with a green and cane design.

    TlyTlymama Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    End Tables From A Desk!

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a dark brown and black dresser, revived into a green and white vanity.

    awyeahmuffinz Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    The Neighbors Trashed Their Side Table And It’s Now The Perfect Accent For My Tiger Pillows

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a side table revived with bright yellow paint.

    Upbeat-Cupcake2963 Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    This One Was Fun To Do!

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a corner cabinet revived with sage green paint.

    Conscious_Sport_1038 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Saved This From The Landfill

    A revived old piece of furniture, a dresser with floral and butterfly decals and gradient blue-green paint.

    Sufficient-Gate2793 Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    Mcm Dresser Before & After

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a wooden dresser updated with reddish-pink paint and black top.

    New_Lifeguard7012 Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    Update! First Flip: Before & After

    An old piece of furniture, a small chest, before and after being revived into a record player stand.

    FarCalligrapher6780 Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    Wizard Of Oz For A Young Girl

    A small, elegant piece of furniture with a vibrant floral design, showcasing its revived potential.

    Fox_hunt_1980 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    My Favorite Flip To Date

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a large wooden bookshelf, revived with dark grey paint and wood accents.

    GypsyandJL Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    First Flip Ever!

    Revived old piece of furniture: a white dresser painted dark brown, demonstrating its potential for revival.

    Grand-Wrap9034 Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    Great-Great Gram's Table

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a dark wooden cabinet, revived with a two-tone wood finish and new legs.

    BotherBest5412 Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    First Flip! What Do You Think It's Worth?

    Revived old piece of furniture: a white dresser painted dark green with new handles, showing its potential and revival.

    skettiD Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Think It's Looking Good In Red!

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a wooden dresser, revived with a new red paint job and gold handles.

    AM_Furn Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    Mid-Century Dresser Restoration

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a tall wooden dresser, transformed with a new finish.

    Alert-Needleworker86 Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    Vintage Cosco Stool Restoration

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a rusty metal step stool, revived with new yellow and white paint.

    Next-Shirt1455 Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    My Most Recent Project

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a wooden desk, revived with a new light purple paint and black top.

    queenirene77 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Flipped This Solid Wood Dresser From Goodwill Into A Vanity For Our Bathroom! After ➡️ Before

    An old piece of furniture, a large wooden dresser, transformed into a stylish bathroom vanity with dual sinks.

    courtneyrel Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    Look What I Did!

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a wooden hall tree with a mirror, revived with white paint.

    JelloSparks4 Report

    1point
    POST
    #74

    Proof That You Can’t Judge A Book By Its Cover

    Two revived old pieces of furniture, matching dark wooden nightstands transformed into elegant blue ones.

    Legal-Tailor-5094 Report

    1point
    POST
    #75

    Refurbished This Dresser

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a light blue dresser transformed into a sleek black dresser.

    Its_migi Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Desk Flip!

    A desk before and after its potential was seen and it was revived into a modern piece of furniture.

    purpmom Report

    1point
    POST
    #77

    Flippn’ For This Green Old School TV Cabinet

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a wooden armoire, revived with green paint and floral decals.

    rosebitemixedmedia Report

    1point
    POST
    #78

    Table And Chairs Set Makeover

    Revived old piece of furniture: a dining table and chairs with before/after comparison showing potential and renovation.

    LadyLuliLima Report

    1point
    POST
    #79

    Gossip Bench

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a wooden bench with an attached side table, revived with new paint.

    SusanSickles Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    First Flip For Our Guest Room

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a wooden dresser with multiple drawers, restored to new.

    hananah_bananana Report

    1point
    POST
    #81

    Side Table I Refinished To Match My First Flip

    Before and after of an old piece of furniture, a grey painted nightstand, revived with a wooden top and drawer fronts.

    GuiltyAd1498 Report

    1point
    POST
    #82

    Update: Side Of The Road Find

    An old piece of furniture, a distressed light blue cabinet, revived with a sleek dark blue and wood finish.

    InsideAd3569 Report

    1point
    POST
    #83

    Another Flip Finished!

    A before-and-after of an old piece of furniture: a wooden dresser revived with a light gray paint and dark wood trim.

    kozila99 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    Before And After Dresser Flip

    Before and after a piece of old furniture: a wooden dresser with a dark blue repaint.

    pintobeannnnn Report

    0points
    POST
    Follow